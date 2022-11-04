Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cebiche-Bar 10860 Pines Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

10860 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CEBICHE CORVINA
CHAUFA SEAFOOD
TOSTONES SHRIMP

APPETIZERS

CAUSA CHICKEN

$8.50

CAUSA TUNA

$8.50

CAUSA SHRIMP

$12.50

CAUSA OCTOPUS

$16.00

CAUSA TRILOGY

$19.00

CAUSA ACEBICHADA SWAI

$13.50

AVOCADO CHICKEN

$10.50

AVOCADO TUNA

$10.50

AVOCADO SHRIMP

$13.50

AVOCADO OCTOPUS

$15.00
AVOCADO TRILOGY

AVOCADO TRILOGY

$19.00

TOSTONES CHICKEN

$9.00

TOSTONES TUNA

$9.00

TOSTONES SHRIMP

$12.50

TOSTONES OCTOPUS

$15.00

TOSTON TRILOGY

$19.00
PULPO PARRILLA

PULPO PARRILLA

$22.00

Panka grilled octopus. It comes with two pieces of roasted potato and boiled corn.

PULPO OLIVO

PULPO OLIVO

$22.00

Octopus Carpaccio

TAMAL POLLO

TAMAL POLLO

$7.00

Peruvian tamale is made of corn with a piece of chicken and comes with Salsa Criolla.

TAMAL CERDO

TAMAL CERDO

$7.00

Peruvian tamale is made of corn with a piece of pork and comes with Salsa Criolla.

PAPA RELLENA

$11.00Out of stock

LECHE TIGRE SWAI

$12.50

LECHE TIGRE CORVINA

$15.50

LECHE TIGRE MIX

$17.50

LECHE TIGRE MIX CORVINA

$20.00
CHOROS CHALACA

CHOROS CHALACA

$10.50

Six mussels with chopped onion and tomato on top.

CHICHARRON CALAMAR

$12.50

ANTICUCHOS

$15.50Out of stock
WANKA YUCCA

WANKA YUCCA

$9.00

Six pieces of fried yucca with Huancaina Sauce on the side.

WANKA POTATO

$7.50
MARTINI MARINO SWAI

MARTINI MARINO SWAI

$16.50

Tigers milk with fried calamari on top. It comes with one shrimp as decoration.

MARTINI MARINO CORVINA

$19.50

MARTINI MARINO MIX SWAI

$19.00

MARTINI MARINO MIX CORV

$22.00
MENU MARINO

MENU MARINO

$38.00

It comes with one portion of Fish Cebiche, one portion of Mix Jalea and one portion of Special Peruvian rice.

PIQUEO CASA

$34.50

PIQUEO CRIOLLO

$28.00
TOSTON ACEBI. SWAI

TOSTON ACEBI. SWAI

$13.50

Three tostones with Swai Cebiche on top.

TOSTON ACEBI. CORVINA

TOSTON ACEBI. CORVINA

$16.50

Three tostones with Corvina Cebiche on top.

TOSTON ACEBI. MIX SWAI

$18.50

TOSTON ACEBI. MIX CORVINA

$21.50

FRIED SHRIMP

$17.00

SALADS & SOUPS

QUINOA SALAD

$9.00

QUINOA SALAD C/ POLLO

$16.00

HOUSE SALAD

$3.50

AVOCADO SALAD

$9.00

AGUADITO SMALL

$6.50

AGUADITO LARGE

$11.50

PARIHUELA

$16.50

CHUPE

$17.50

AVOCADO SALAD C/POLLO

$16.00

CEBICHES & TIRADITOS

CEBICHE CORVINA

CEBICHE CORVINA

$20.00

*******Corvina is a Peruvian White Fish******* Corvina Cebiche is raw fish cooked by lemon. It comes with a piece of sweet potato, boiled corn (choclo) and fried corn (Cancha)

CEBICHE SWAI

CEBICHE SWAI

$15.00

*******Swai is a Farm Fish******* Swai Cebiche is raw fish cooked by lemon. It comes with a piece of sweet potato, boiled corn (choclo) and fried corn (Cancha)

CEBICHE SEAFOOD

CEBICHE SEAFOOD

$17.00

*******Seafood: Squids, Mussels, shrimps and octopus******* It comes with a piece of sweet potato, boiled corn (choclo) and fried corn (Cancha)

CEBICHE MIXTO SWAI

CEBICHE MIXTO SWAI

$19.00

Swai + Seafood Cebiche. Seafood: Squids, Mussels, Shrimps and Octopus.

CEBICHE MIXTO CORVINA

CEBICHE MIXTO CORVINA

$22.00

Corvina (Peruvian White Fish) + Seafood Cebiche. Seafood: Squids, Mussels, Shrimps and Octopus.

CEBICHE SHRIMP

CEBICHE SHRIMP

$18.50

CEBICHE FISH & SHRIMP SWAI

$18.50

CEBICHE FISH & SHRIMP CORVINA

$22.50

CEBICHE MANGO Y AVOCADO SWAI

$19.50

CEBICHE MANGO Y AVOCADO CORVINA

$24.50

CEBICHE MANGO Y AVOC MIXTO SWAI

$23.50

CEBICHE MANGO Y AVOC MIXTO CORVINA

$26.50

CEBICHE TRILOGY SWAI

$28.00

CEBICHE TRILOGY CORVINA

$36.00

CEBICHE TRILOGY MIX SWAI

$32.00

CEBICHE TRILOGY MIX CORVINA

$36.00

CEBICHE TRILOGY SWAI & SHRIMP

$36.00

CEBICHE TRILOGY SHRIMP & CORVINA

$38.00

CEBICHE TRILOGY SHRIMP

$34.00

TIRADITO SWAI

$15.50

TIRADITO CORVINA

$21.50

TIRADITO TRICOLOR SWAI

$17.50

TIRADITO TRICOLOR CORVINA

$23.50

SALTADOS

LOMO SALTADO

$19.00

SALTADO CHICKEN

$13.50

SALTADO SEAFOOD

$17.50

SALTADO FISH

$15.50

SALTADO SHRIMP

$17.50

SALTADO ESPECIAL

$24.00

SALTADO VEGGIE

$14.50

NOODLES

NOODLES BEEF

$20.00

NOODLES CHICKEN

$13.50

NOODLES SEAFOOD

$17.50

NOODLES FISH

$15.50

NOODLES SHRIMP

$17.50

NOODLES ESPECIAL

$24.00

NOODLES VEGGIE

$14.50

CHAUFAS

CHAUFA BEEF

$19.00

CHAUFA CHICKEN

$13.50

CHAUFA SEAFOOD

$17.50

CHAUFA FISH

$15.50

CHAUFA SHRIMP

$17.50

CHAUFA ESPECIAL

$24.00

CHAUFA VEGGIE

$14.50

MAIN ENTREES

PARGO FRITO

PARGO FRITO

$32.00

Fried Red Snapper comes with two sides: Rice, Fries, regular salad, Fried yucca, sweet potato, beans and roast potato.

SWAI FILLET

$15.00

CHICKEN FILET

$15.00

CORVINA FILET

$19.50

STEAK

$21.50
ARROZ CON MARISCOS

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$19.00

Peruvian Seafood Paella.

JALEA MIX SWAI

$19.00

JALEA SHRIMP

$19.00

JALEA FISH SWAI

$19.00
MACHO SWAI

MACHO SWAI

$22.00

Fish in seafood sauce. It comes with white rice, two pieces of fried yucca, fried swai fish filet and the seafood sauce on top.

PESTO STEAK

$23.50

PESTO CHICKEN

$15.00

WANKA STEAK

$23.50

WANKA CHICKEN

$15.00

CHICKEN A LO POBRE

$17.50

STEAK POBRE

$24.50

TAKU TAKU BEEF SALTADO

$25.00

TAKU TAKU POLLO SALTADO

$18.50

TAKU TAKU FISH SALTADO

$19.00

TAKU TAKU SEAFOOD MACHO (NO FISH)

$20.50

TAKU TAKU SWAI MACHO

$26.00

TAKU TAKU CORVINA MACHO

$32.00

SIDE

SALSA CRIOLLA

$3.50

RICE

$3.50

FRIES

$3.50

FRIED YUCCA

$3.50

BEANS

$4.50

SWEET PLANTAIN

$5.50

SWEET POTATO

$3.50

AVOCADO

$4.50

TOSTONES

$5.00

ROASTED POTATO

$3.50

SAUCE LARGE

$4.50

CANCHA

$3.50

GARLIC LINGUINI

$8.50

WANKA LINGUINI

$8.50

PESTO LINGUINI

$8.50

CHOCLO

$4.00

FRIED EGG

$2.00

TAKU TAKU C/CRIOLLA

$8.50

SAUCE 2OZ

$1.49

KIDS MENU

BABY CHURRASCO

$10.50

CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.50

FISH FINGERS

$7.50

BEVERAGE

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

INCA KOLA

$2.50

DIET INCA KOLA

$2.50

FANTA

$2.50

KOLA INGLESA

$3.00

PERRIER

$3.00

GLASS CHICHA MORADA

$3.00

JARRA CHICHA MORADA

$11.00

GLASS MARACUYA

$3.00

JARRA MARACUYA

$11.00

DESSERT

PICARONES

$10.00

ALFAJORES

$3.00

CREMA VOLTEADA

$7.50

CUATRO LECHES

$7.50

4 LECHES LUCUMA

$7.50

SUSPIRO LIMENO

$7.50

MOUSSE LUCUMA

$7.50

MOUSSE MARACUYA

$7.50

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.50

BAVAROIS DE GUINDONES

$7.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10860 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr. Shrimp - Pembroke Pines - 11009 Pines Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
11009 Pines Boulevard Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza - Pembroke Pines
orange starNo Reviews
10640 pines blvd. suite #101 pembroke pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Don Pan - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.2 • 468
11045 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Aloha Crab
orange starNo Reviews
9976 Pines Blvd Hollywood, FL 33025
View restaurantnext
Mr Fries Man - Pembroke Pines, FL
orange starNo Reviews
10231 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Kaeru Sushi & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
10211 Pines Boulevard Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pembroke Pines

La Carreta - Pembroke Pines (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.4 • 5,812
301 N University Drive Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
La Carreta Miramar
orange star4.5 • 3,824
14791 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 3,671
15749 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Super Arepa - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.4 • 1,610
15801 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pembroke Pines
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1014 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston