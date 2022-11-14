Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Chicken

Cecil Whittaker's Pizza - Heritage Plaza

773 Reviews

$$

12529 Olive Blvd

St Louis, MO 63141

XL 2 Topping Pizza
Medium 2 Topping
14" 2 Topping Pizza

Pick 3

$26.99

Cecil's Super 6

$41.99

Medium Plus

$17.76

Pizza Plus

$21.99

Cecil's Big Deal

$36.99

3+ Special

$44.99

14" 2 Topping Pizza

$13.99

Family Meal Deal

$41.99

Dollar Stretcher

$28.99

Medium 2 Topping

$11.99

XL 2 Topping Pizza

$16.99

Apps

Appetizers served with YOUR CHOICE OF ONE SAUCE: Ranch, Meat sauce, Hot sauce, BBQ sauce, Honey Mustard, Bleu Cheese ($.79), or Sour Cream. Extra sauce $.79 each.

Boneless Wings

$9.99

8 Lightly breaded, tender chicken smothered in your choice of sauce: Hot & Spicy, BBQ or Carolina Tangy Mustard…

Bosco Sticks

$6.99

Buttered bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella cheese, then baked and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Buffalo Strips

$9.99

4 Premium breaded chicken breast strips smothered in our spicy sauce

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Premium boneless chicken breast strips breaded and golden fried

Chicken Wings

$11.99

1 1/4 lb jumbo random chicken wings served in one of our famous sauces. Hot & Spicy, BBQ or Carolina Tangy Mustard

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Large white mushrooms breaded and golden fried

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Breaded jalapeño peppers, stuffed with cream cheese

Mozzarella Stix

$8.99

Lightly breaded Wisconsin Cheese golden fried

Potato Skins

$10.99

Six potato skins smothered in blended cheeses and bacon

Jalapeno Mac N Cheese Bites

$8.49Out of stock

Ten Ravioli stuffed with savory meat and spices, breaded and deep fried and sprinkled with Romano cheese

Zucchini

$9.99

Italian zucchini deep-fried crispy on the outside while soft inside

Toasted Ravioli

$8.99

Salads

Add grilled chicken to any salad for $2.99. Extra dressing $.79 Salad Dressings: House Dressing, French, Thousand Island, Honey Mustard, Creamy Italian, Buttermilk Ranch, Low Calorie Ranch, Caesar, Bleu Cheese (additional $.79)

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crisp Iceberg lettuce topped with deep fried chicken strips smothered in our famous hot sauce and cheese. You’ll love it with our homemade Ranch Dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Fresh Romaine lettuce, grated Romano Cheese, seasoned croutons and our Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$8.99

Crisp lettuce complemented with ham, salami and our famous cheese

Chicken Bacon Salad

$13.99

Crisp Iceberg Lettuce topped with Grilled Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Cheese, and your choice of Dressing.

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Crisp Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrots, sprinkled with Romano cheese

House Salad

$8.49

A combination of fresh Iceberg lettuce, ripe olives, red onions, blended cheeses

1/2 Chef Salad

$4.99

Crisp lettuce complemented with ham, salami and our famous cheese

1/2 House Salad

$4.99

A combination of fresh Iceberg lettuce, ripe olives, red onions, blended cheeses

1/2 Caesar Salad

$5.99

Fresh Romaine lettuce, grated Romano Cheese, seasoned croutons and our Caesar dressing

1/2 Dinner Salad

$3.49

Crisp Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrots, sprinkled with Romano cheese

Pizza

PIZZA TOPPINGS ONIONS PEPPERONI BLACK OLIVES MUSHROOMS JALAPEÑO PEPPERS TOMATOES BROCCOLI GREEN PEPPERS PINEAPPLE BANANA PEPPERS PREMIUM TOPPINGS: SAUSAGE CANADIAN BACON ANCHOVIES SHRIMP CHICKEN HAMBURGER BACON Additional fee for premium toppings

9" Cheese Pizza

$8.99

9" Deluxe

$12.74

A combination of sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and bacon. A true delight for any pizza lover!

9" Veggie

$12.74

Black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and tomatoes

9" Meatlovers

$12.74

Canadian bacon, sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, bacon

9" Buffalo Chicken

$12.74

Hot & spicy sauce lightly breaded fried chicken breast topped with blended cheeses

9" BBQ Chicken

$12.74

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, onion, jalapeno, blended cheeses

GF Cheese Pizza

$10.99

GF Deluxe Pizza

$17.24

A combination of sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and bacon. A true delight for any pizza lover!

GF Veggie Pizza

$17.24

Black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and tomatoes

GF Meatlovers Pizza

$17.24

Canadian bacon, sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, bacon

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.24

Hot & spicy sauce lightly breaded fried chicken breast topped with blended cheeses

GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.24

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, onion, jalapeno, blended cheeses

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

12" Deluxe Pizza

$17.24

A combination of sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and bacon. A true delight for any pizza lover!

12" Veggie Pizza

$17.24

Black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and tomatoes

12" Meatlovers Pizza

$17.24

Canadian bacon, sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, bacon

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.24

Hot & spicy sauce lightly breaded fried chicken breast topped with blended cheeses

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.24

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, onion, jalapeno, blended cheeses

14" Cheese Pizza

$16.99

14" Deluxe Pizza

$26.99

A combination of sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and bacon. A true delight for any pizza lover!

14" Veggie Pizza

$26.99

Black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and tomatoes

14" Meatlovers Pizza

$26.99

Canadian bacon, sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, bacon

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.99

Hot & spicy sauce lightly breaded fried chicken breast topped with blended cheeses

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, onion, jalapeno, blended cheeses

16" Cheese Pizza

$18.99

16" Deluxe Pizza

$36.49

A combination of sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and bacon. A true delight for any pizza lover!

16" Veggie Pizza

$36.49

Black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and tomatoes

16" Meatlovers Pizza

$36.49

Canadian bacon, sausage, hamburger, pepperoni, bacon

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$36.49

Hot & spicy sauce lightly breaded fried chicken breast topped with blended cheeses

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$36.49

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, onion, jalapeno, blended cheeses

Side Orders

Cheese Fries

$7.49

Our fries smothered in melted cheese

French Fries

$4.99

A heaping order

Loaded Fries

$8.49

Fries smothered in melted cheese and bacon

Ruffles Classic Chips

$1.00

Sides of Dressing

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.79

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.79

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.79

Side Creamy Italian Dressing

$0.79

Side French Dressing

$0.79

Side Garlic Parm Sauce

$0.79

Side Hot Sauce

$0.79

Side Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.79

Side House Dressing

$0.79

Side Low Cal Ranch

$0.79

Side Meat Sauce

$0.79

Side Mild Sauce

$0.79

Side Nashville Hot

$0.79

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.79

Side Sweet Chili

$0.79

Side Tangy Mustard

$0.79

Side 1000 Island Dressing

$0.79

Breads

Cheese Garlic Bread

$6.99

Our toasted garlic bread topped with cheese

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Italian bread sprinkled with garlic, buttered and toasted

Sandwiches

Cheese available upon request for a $.79 additional charge. Bacon available $.99 additional charge. All sandwiches served with fries.

BLT

$14.99

Mounds of choice bacon, magnificent

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Golden-fried chicken breast smothered in Hot Sauce and served on a toasted bun with St. Louis Style cheese and a side of Ranch dressing

Cecil Hamburger

$14.99

8 oz. angus beef charbroiled, plump and juicy, cooked to perfection

Cecil's Special

$14.99

The king among sandwiches - served hot or cold with freshly sliced ham, roast beef, imported Genoa salami and our premium cheese

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.99

Premium chicken breast grilled and tender

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.99

Golden-fried chicken breast overflowing with our homemade meat sauce and zesty cheese. Better have plenty of napkins!

Cod Fish

$14.99

Beer Battered Atlantic Cod, lightly battered & fried golden brown.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Breaded chicken fried until golden brown, served on a bun. Add cheese to this bad boy! You won't be disappointed!

Italian Sandwich

$14.99

Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, and St. Louis style cheese served with all the trimmings and a splash of our House Dressing. (Available Hot)

Meatball Sandwich

$14.99

Moist and tender meatballs spiced just right. Topped with our homemade meat sauce

Philly Sandwich

$14.99

Roast beef sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers and banana peppers finished with an A1 Aioli and served on cheese garlic bread

Roast Beef

$14.99

Tender lean roast beef prepared and sliced daily and dipped in our own magnificent Au Jus

Pastas

Add shrimp, grilled or breaded chicken for $2.99 extra

Cannelloni

$10.99

Rolled tubular noodles stuffed with beef and veal baked in a our own meat sauce and topped with cheese

Cavatelli Alfredo

$10.99

Chicken Parm Pasta

$10.99

Breaded chicken breast smothered in our homemade meat sauce, blended cheeses

Manicotti

$10.99

Rolled tubular noodles stuffed with a unique blend of Italian cheeses. Baked in our own meat sauce

Mostaccioli

$10.99

A generous serving oven baked in our own meat sauce and topped with cheese

Pasta Con Broccoli

$11.99

Shell shaped pasta, prepared in a rich cream sauce with fresh broccoli and mushrooms

Tortellini

$11.99

Noodles stuffed with meat topped with our own meat sauce (rich cream sauce available upon request)

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Add Meatball

$1.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Kids Drink

$1.25

2 Liter Bottle

$3.75

Water Bottle

$1.50

Desserts

M&M Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Pecan Pie

$2.99
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Cecil Whittaker’s Pizza Restaurant is an Italian restaurant that offers Pizza, Pizza delivery, Italian cuisines and select American dishes. Our St Louis style Pizza is the best. We didn’t invent thin crust; we just do it better and have been since 1983! We only buy the freshest ingredients available. Our portions are generous and our prices are competitive.

12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis, MO 63141

