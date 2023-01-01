Cedar Creek Pub imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Cedar Creek Pub

review star

No reviews yet

2100 North Ursula Street

AURORA, CO 80045

Drinks

NA Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Ibc Root Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Perrier Water

$4.00

Pibb Xtra

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Draft Beer

Dos Equis

$7.00+

Ecliptic IPA

$8.50+

Industrial Arts IPA

$8.50+

Labatt Blue

$6.00+

New Image Moped

$7.00+

Odell Lagerado

$7.00+

Russian River Sour

$12.00+

Starcut Mosa Cider

$8.00+

Ursula Buckeye

$10.00+

Ursula sour

$7.00+

Bottled Beer

Athletic N/A

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Buckler N/A

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.50

Coors Banquet

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Corona

$6.00

Dry Dock Apricot

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Odell 90 Schilling

$6.00

Pabst

$4.50

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00

Untitled Art Watermelon

$7.50

Cedar Creek Cocktails

Colorado Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cucumber Mule

$10.00

Gatekeeper Margarita

$12.00

Huckleberry Mule

$10.00

Make Your Manhatten

Paloma Real

$10.00

Pappygate

$14.00

Peach Mule

$10.00

Porch Swing

$10.00

Purple Daze

$10.00

Ranch Water

$9.00

Spicy Pineapple Mule

$9.00

The Beulah

$10.00

The Rita

$9.00

The Rock Margarita

$10.00

The Woody Creek Manhattan

$12.00

Watermelon Marg

$10.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Employee drinks

$5.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mexican Candy

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Wash Apple

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$8.00

Bailey

$8.00

Chambord

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Rum Chata

$7.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Jagermeister Coffee

$7.00

Gin

Ballmer Peak Aspen Gin

$7.00

Ballmer Peak Aust Gin

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanquery

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Woody Creek Gin

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Ballmer Peak Golden Rum

$7.00

Ballmer Peak Silver Rum

$7.00

Ballmer Peak Spiced Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Scotch

Dewars

$8.00

Glenmorangie

$10.00+

Highlands 12

$10.00+

JW Black

$10.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$8.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$8.00

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$9.00

Dulce Vida Lime

$9.00

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Herradura Repo

$9.00

Monte Alban

$6.00

Tanteo jalap

$9.00

Teremana Anejo

$12.00

Teremana Tequila

$9.00

Vodka

44 North Huckleberry

$8.00+

Amsterdam Lemon

$6.00+

Ballmer Peak Vodka

$7.00+

Breckenridge Vodka

$8.00+

Espresso Vodka

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Peach vodka

$8.00+

Prairie Cucumber

$8.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Titos

$8.00+

Well Vodka

$6.00+

Woody Creek Vodka

$7.00+

Whiskey

Bakers

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Breck Whiskey

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Fireside

$7.00

Jack Bonded

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Laws

$10.00

Leopold Apple

$7.00

Markers 46

$10.00

Markers Mark

$8.00

Peach Street American Whiskey

Peach Street Bourbon

$9.00

Pendleton

$8.00

Skrewball Peanutbutter

$7.00

Slane Irish

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Spirit Hound

$10.00

Strahanan Blue

$10.00

Tullamore DEW

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Woodford

$10.00Out of stock

Woody Creek Bourbon

$9.00

Woody Creek Rye

$9.00

Wyoming

$8.00

Red Wine

Alta Vists Malbec

$9.00+

House Cabernet Gls

$7.00

House Pinot Noir Gls

$7.00

The Seeker Pinot Noir

$9.00+

White Wine

House Chardonnay Gls

$7.00

House Pinot Grigio Gls

$7.00

A to Z Reisling

$9.00+

Bubbles Lunetta Prosecco

$8.00

Glazebrook Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Jean-Luc Rose

$9.00+

TOGO HOUSE WINE BOTTLE

$17.00

Food

Starters

Cedar Fries

$4.00

Cedar Wings

$15.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

French Fries (side)

$3.00

Fried Pierogi In Green Chili

$13.00

Green Chili Soup

$4.00+

Potato chips bowl

$3.00

Pub Pretzels

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Vegetarian Green Chili

$11.00

Salads

Black & Blue Sirloin Steak Salad

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Pub Salad

$13.00

Shrimp Caesar

$17.00

Shrimp & Walnut Salad

$17.00

The House Salad

$6.00

The Wedge Salad

$6.00

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Half order Pub Salad

$9.50

Signatures

Bourbon Pub Steak

$20.00

Buffalo Bacon Chicken Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Tendies

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Grilled Steak Tacos

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Street Fish Tacos

$15.00

Sweet Potato Buddha Bowl

$12.00

Cedar Fare (sandwiches)

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

California Turkey

$12.00

Campus Club

$14.00

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Create Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Cubano

$15.00

Gyros Sandwich

$15.00

Philly Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Burgers

Bbq Colorado Elk Burger

$17.00

Blue Streak Burger

$15.00

Burger

$13.00

Calico Burger

$17.00

Green Mountain Burger

$15.00

Kentucky Burger

$15.00

Matterhorn Burger

$14.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Polish Pittsburger

$16.00

San Juan Burger

$16.00

Smokehouse Burger

$16.00

Kids

Kids Beef Sliders

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Condiments

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Balsamic dressing

Add BBQ

$0.50

Add Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Add Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Add Bourbon Sauce

$0.50

Add Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Add Caesar Dressing

Add Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Add Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Add cilantro

Add Habanero Sour Cream

$0.50

Add Jalapeno

$1.00

Add Ketchup

Add Large Guacamole

$5.00

Add lettuce

Add Mayo

Add pico

$0.50

Add Poblano Mayo

$0.50

Add Ranch

$0.50

Add Raspberry Dressing

Add Raw Onions

add Shrimp

$6.00

Add Side of Salsa Large

$2.00

Add Side of Salsa small

$0.50

Add Side of Green chili (small)

$2.00

Add Small Guacamole

$2.00

Add Sour cream

$0.50

Bacon

$1.00

Extra Tartar

Extra Tzatziki

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Salsa verde

$0.50

Toast

$1.00

Sides

Side broccoli

$2.00

Side ciabatta bread

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side cole slaw

$3.00

Side cottage cheese

$2.00

Side Green Chile

$2.00

Side mac and cheese

$5.00

Side mash potatoes

$2.00

Oranges

$1.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Shrimp Side

$8.00

Steak Side

$10.00

Desserts

Bowl of Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

Churro Burros

$7.00

Cookie Monster

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2100 North Ursula Street, AURORA, CO 80045

Directions

Gallery
Cedar Creek Pub image

