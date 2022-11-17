Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen 2370 E Norris St

review star

No reviews yet

2370 E Norris St

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cedar Point Cobb Salad
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Wings

Shareables

1/2 Price Chicken Wings

$8.00Out of stock

Course Line

Croquettes

$12.00

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

served with a side of garlic pepper aioli

Frog Legs

$15.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Mussels

$16.00Out of stock

white wine, fennel, garbonzo beans, tomato, charred shallot butter

Old Bay Pierogis

$14.00

sauteed potato, jalepeno and cheese pierogies with onions, cheddar, sour cream, diced tomatoes, scallions

Polenta Fries

$10.00

Street Corn

$10.00

2 ears of corn smothered in cotija cheese, paprika, cayenne and topped with chipotle aioli

Veggie Wings

Veggie Wings

$16.00

BBQ, buffalo or sweet chile fried seitan topped with fried brussels with a side of apricot horseradish cream

Wings

$16.00

BBQ, buffalo, or sweet chile wings baked and fried, topped with fried brussels with a side of apricot horseradish cream

Entree

Course Line

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

boneless fried chicken served on a cornbread waffle, drizzled with BBQ sauce and syrup

Gert Waffle

$17.00

breaded and fried seitan served on a cornbread waffle, drizzled with BBQ sauce and syrup

Mushroom Entree

$18.00

Shrimp Bean and Rice

$20.00

Sandwiches

Course Line

Blackened Swordfish Sandwich

$17.50

blackened swordfish, remoulade slaw, lemon tarragon aioli, toasted brioche

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Seitan Cheesesteak

$15.00

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$15.00

breaded and fried chicken cutlet on ciabatta bun, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, spinach and pepper aioli

CPBK Burger

$13.00

custom blend beef with shredded lettuce and tomato

Drunk & Cheesy

$15.00

FGT Club

$14.00

fried green tomato, pimento cheese, bacon or tempeh bacon, shredded lettuce, basil aioli on toasted brioche

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Pulled Portabella

$15.00

Ribeye Reuben

$14.00

Tempeh Reuben

$14.00

Salads

Course Line

Buffalo Cauliflower Caesar

$13.00

buffalo cauliflower fritters, parmesan, croutons, romaine and caesar dressing

Cedar Point Cobb Salad

$15.00

mixed greebs, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crmble, avocado, egg and blue cheese dressing

Smoked Chicken Salad

$16.00

Vegan Cobb Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, grilled seitan, tomato, avocado, scallions, toasted walnuts served with sage aioli

Desserts

Course Line

Brownie

$5.00

housemade brownie topped with powdered sugar

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

housemade brownie topped with ice cream, powdered sugar and caramel drizzle

Bowl of Ice Cream

$5.00

vanilla ice cream topped with caramel drizzle

1 Scoop ice cream

$2.00

Sides

Course Line

French Fries

$6.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Fritters

$6.00

Corn Bread w/ Serrano Honey

$6.00

Fried Brussels

$5.00

Grilled Brussels

$5.00

Side Ceasar

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Rice and Beans

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kid's Cup

$1.50

Kombucha

$7.00

Lavender Lemonade

$7.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Rosewater Mocktail

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Cornbread Waffle

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$12.00

Kids Grilled Seitan

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2370 E Norris St, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Izakaya By Yanaga
orange starNo Reviews
1832 Frankford Ave Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Martha
orange starNo Reviews
2113 East York Street Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Loco Pez - Fishtown
orange star4.3 • 1,144
2401 E. Norris St Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Franny Lou's Porch
orange star4.6 • 238
2400 Coral St Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
St. Oner's
orange star4.6 • 49
2218 Frankford Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Circles + Squares (No Phone DM for HELP) - 2513 Tulip St
orange starNo Reviews
2513 Tulip St philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston