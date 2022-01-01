American
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Cedar Street Grille - NEW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
12 Cedar Street, Sturbridge, MA 01566
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Barbers Crossing Roadhouse Rest. - 861 Main Street
No Reviews
861 Main Street Leicester, MA 01524
View restaurant