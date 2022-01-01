Cedar Street Grille - NEW imageView gallery
American
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Cedar Street Grille - NEW

review star

No reviews yet

12 Cedar Street

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Finger & Fries

Craft Drinks To-Go

House made cocktails by our talented team of bartenders

Black Coffee in Bed

$12.00

Three olives triple shot espresso, dark creme de cacao, freshly brewed shot of espresso

Cedar Paloma

$12.00

Tequila, natalies grapefruit juice, rosemary syrup, lime, soda water

Bourbon Peach Smash

$12.00

Bourbon, peach nectar, lemon, orange bitters

Way Of The Samurai

$12.00Out of stock

Good Humor

$12.00

Beer

Allagash White

$10.00

Artifact Cider

$10.00

Two Robbers Seltzer

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Cigar City Jai Alai

$7.00

Flying Embers Ancient Berry

$9.00

Granola Brown

$8.00

N/A Sam Adams

$6.50

Narragansett

$5.00

Cold HarborJuice Freak

$11.00

Six Point Resin

$8.00

Soul Purpose

$10.50

Rising Tide

$10.00

Three Floyd Octoberfest

$7.50

Dorchester Indigo Sour

$10.00

Left Hand Nitro

$8.00

Boddington

$7.00

White Lion Apple/ Grape

$10.00

Pilsner Urquell

$7.00

Rising Tide Ishmael

$9.50

Lone Pine Pumpkin

$8.00

Andygator

$7.50

Lil' Sumpin'

$7.00

Green GF Beer

$10.00

Spencer White

$10.00

Two Roads Lil' Heaven

$8.00

Lawsons Sip Of Sunshine

$12.00

Zombie Dust

$8.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Finger & Fries

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Cheeseburger Slider W FF

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12 Cedar Street, Sturbridge, MA 01566

Directions

Gallery
Cedar Street Grille - NEW image

