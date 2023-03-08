  • Home
Cedar Street Social 4 North Cedar Street

No reviews yet

4 North Cedar Street

Mobile, AL 36602

Events

$500 Rental Deposit

$500 Deposit

$500.00

$500 Rental

$500.00

Craft Cocktails

Cedar Street Classics

Old Fashioned

$10.00

The Cure

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Oaxaca

$11.00

Cedar Street No.4

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Margarita

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Barrel Old Fashioned

$13.00

Sob

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

Martinis

Classic Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Raspberry Martini

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4 North Cedar Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Directions

Cedar Street Social image

