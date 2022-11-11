Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Cedar Mountain Cafe

235 Reviews

$

10667 Greenville Hwy

Cedar Mountain, NC 28718

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH
SWEET & SPICY WRAP

CLASSIC COMBOS

PLANIE JANIE

$8.00

Two eggs*, potatoes or grits, & choice of bread. Add sausage, bacon or ham for +$3

MOUNTAIN MAN BREAKFAST

$14.00

Two eggs, two slices of bacon, two sausage patties, two slices of bread, grits or potatoes, pancakes or french toast

DOLORES' BISCUITS & GRAVY

$11.00

Two buttermilk biscuits topped with house made sausage gravy

CHILAQUILES

$11.00

Corn tortillas tossed in a house-made red sauce topped with shredded cheddar, two eggs*, pico de gallo & avocado

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$12.00

Grits topped with cheddar, black beans, potatoes, two eggs*, salsa roja, pico de gallo & avocado

COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN

$14.00

Biscuit topped with fried chicken and house made sausage gravy, served with two eggs

BACON HASH & EGGS

$13.00

Homemade bacon hash served with two eggs & choice of bread

VEGGIE BREAKFAST WRAP

$11.00

Flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled eggs*, breakfast potatoes, black beans, pico de gallo, sauteed onions & peppers. Served with choice of side

BREAKFAST WRAP

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, potatoes & cheddar wrapped in a white tortilla with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with choice of side

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$11.00

Fried eggs, tomato & goat cheese on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$13.00

Two fried eggs, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato & chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla

EGG ON BISCUIT

$4.00

EGG & CHEDDAR ON BISCUIT

$4.50

EGG, CHEDDAR & MEAT ON BISCUIT

$6.00

MEAT ON BISCUIT

$4.00

BUTTER & HONEY BISCUIT

$3.50

A freshly baked biscuit served with sides of butter and honey

OMELETS

CAFE OMELET

$13.00

Fluffy three egg omelet with granny smith apple, crispy bacon & melted brie. Served with choice of bread & choice of side

CALIFORNIAN OMELET

$12.00

Onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms & swiss cheese. Topped with avocado & pico de gallo. Served with choice of bread & choice of side

SOUTHERN OMELET

$11.00

Pimento cheese, tomatoes and scallions. Add bacon or ham for +$2. Served with choice of bread & choice of side

MEXICAN OMELET

$13.00

AMERICAN OMELET

$12.00

Bacon, sausage or ham & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of bread & choice of side

WNC OMELET

$13.00

Sausage, onions, peppers, cheddar & swiss cheese. Served with choice of bread & choice of side

HAM & BRIE OMELET

$13.00

Ham, sauteed mushrooms, onions & brie. Served with choice of bread & choice of side

CHEESE OMELET

$10.00

Plain with choice of cheese

BYO OMELET

$9.00

THE SWEET LIFE

ONE BUTTERMILK PANCAKE

$4.00

One fluffy buttermilk pancake

ONE CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKE

$5.00

One fluffy buttermilk pancake with chocolate chips

ONE BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

$5.00

One fluffy buttermilk pancake with blueberries

ONE MAPLE BACON PANCAKE

$8.00

Bacon cooked into a pancake. Served with maple syrup

TWO BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$7.00

Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes

TWO CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCKES

$8.00

Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips

TWO BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$8.00

Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes with blueberries

TWO MAPLE BACON PANCAKES

$13.00

Bacon cooked into two pancakes. Served with maple syrup

FRENCH TOAST

$8.00

Grilled, batter soaked French Roll topped with cinnamon & powdered sugar

ONE APPLE CINNAMON PANCAKE

$6.00

One fluffy buttermilk pancake with fresh apples & cinnamon

TWO APPLE CINNAMON PANCAKES

$9.00

Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes with fresh apples & cinnamon

BLUEBERRY FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

French toast topped with fresh blueberries & sauce

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

CHEESE OMELET

$10.00

Plain with choice of cheese

THE CLINT SPECIAL

$17.50

NO SUBSTITUTIONS We love you, Clint & Beth! Huevos Rancheros w/two scrambled eggs, lite grits, add jalapenos & cilantro, w/side BURNT bacon

THE SUSAN SPECIAL

$6.50

Two over hard dead, dead eggs and a side of regular bacon. We love you, Susan!

BLT SANDWICH

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on grilled bread. Served with choice of side

BREAKFAST SIDES

SIDE EGG

$1.50

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SIDE BACON HASH

$5.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.50

SIDE CHORIZO

$3.50

SIDE HAM

$3.00

SIDE POTATOES

$3.00

SIDE GRITS

$3.00

SIDE CHEESE GRITS

$3.50

SIDE BOWL GRITS

$5.00

SIDE BOWL CHEESE GRITS

$5.50

SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY

$4.00

SIDE BREAD

$2.00

SIDE UDI'S GF BREAD

$3.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.50

SIDE TOMATO

$3.00

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$3.00

SIDE TINY JAR OF HONEY

$1.25

SIDE 2 OZ MAPLE SYRUP

$2.50

SIDE 4 OZ MAPLE SYRUP

$5.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$0.50

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

KIDS MENU

EGGS & SWEETS

$3.00

EGGS & SAVORY

$3.00

KIDS CHEESE OMELET

$4.00

GRITS & EGGS

$4.00

KIDS PANCAKES

$4.00

KIDS BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$5.00

KIDS CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$5.00

KIDS SPECIAL PANCAKES

$6.00

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$13.00

6 oz. free range burger on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side

CHEESEBURGER

$13.75

6 oz. free range burger topped with cheese on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

6 oz. free range burger topped with bacon and cheese on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side

SPICY BILLY BURGER

$15.00

6 oz. free range burger topped with goat cheese, pickled red onions and sauteed jalapenos on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side

PATTY MELT

$14.00

6 oz. free range burger on grilled rye bread with sauteed onions, cheddar and swiss cheese. Served with choice of side

BACON & BLUE BURGER

$15.00

6 oz. free range burger topped with bacon, sauteed onions and gorgonzola cheese on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$14.00

6 oz. free range burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served with choice of side

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

Breaded, fried chicken breast on a brioche bun. Served with choice of toppings & choice of side. Make it Buffalo Style with buffalo sauce & gorgonzola crumbles! +$1

SWEET & SPICY WRAP

$13.00

Grilled chicken or shrimp (+3) tossed in a sweet & spicy chili sauce, wrapped with lettuce & tomato. Served with choice of side

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$13.00

House seasoned chicken mixed with spring onions, parsley & mayo on a milano roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with choice of side

CHICKEN GYRO

$14.00

Grilled chicken on a pita with lettuce, tomato, raw white onion, cucumber and tzatziki. Served with choice of side

HUMMUS GYRO

$12.00

Homemade hummus on a pita with lettuce, tomato, raw white onion, cucumber & tzatziki. Served with choice of side

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$14.00

Grilled chicken, grilled onions and peppers, chipotle mayo melted with cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla.

CHICKEN CLUB

$14.00

Grilled chicken, cheddar, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on three slices of white bread. Served with choice of side

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH W/SPINACH & SWISS

$14.00

CUBAN SANDWICH

$14.00Out of stock

Pressed sandwich of pulled pork, ham & swiss cheese with a pickle, mustard & mayo sauce. Served with choice of side

SOUTHWEST WRAP

$14.00

Chorizo, black beans, sauteed onions & peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar & ranch in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of side

PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH

$14.00

House roasted and thinly shaved prime rib, sauteed with onions, peppers and swiss cheese. Mushrooms availaible upon request. Served with choice of side

HAM & CHEESE PANINI

$13.00

All-natural ham, swiss & dijon honey mustard pressed in a grilled panini. Served with choice of side

CATFISH SANDWICH

$15.00

Mississippi catfish, grilled plain, blackened or fried, served on a milano roll with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions & tartar sauce. Served with choice of side

SALMON BLT

$15.00

Grilled salmon with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side

VEGGIE WRAP

$11.00

Hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, mushrooms, green peppers & pickled red onions in a flour tortilla with choice of dressing. Served with choice of side

VEGGIE BURGER

$13.00

Homemade veggie patty made with black beans & sweet potatoes mixed with onions, peppers, oats & seasoning, topped with avocado on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side

SALADS & SOUPS

COBB SALAD

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, pickle red onions & avocado. Served with gorgonzola dressing

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$15.00

Mixed greens topped with grilled shrimp, oranges, avocados & pickled red onions. Served with citrus vinaigrette

GREEK SALAD

$13.00

Mixed greens, feta, olives, pickled red onions, tomatoes, green peppers & cucumbers topped with potato salad. Served with greek dressing

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

Fried chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, on top of mixed greens with tomatoes & gorgonzola cheese. Served with ranch dressing OUR DEEP FRYER IS BROKEN, WE ONLY HAVE GRILLED CHICKEN RIGHT NOW

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$13.00

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, corn, black beans, tomatoes, raw white onions & cheddar cheese. Topped with tortilla strips & served with ranch dressing

CUP MUSHROOM SOUP

$3.00

BOWL MUSHROOM SOUP

$5.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

GREEK GRILLED CHICKEN PITA

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, cucumber, feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, raw white onions & greek dressing on a pita. Served with choice of side

CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB

$14.00

Hand-breaded, fried chicken topped with marinara & mozzarella on a milano roll. Served with choice of side

CHICKEN PHILLY

$12.00

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions & swiss on a milano roll. Served with choice of side

BLT SANDWICH

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on grilled bread. Served with choice of side

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$9.00

Cheddar cheese on grilled bread. Served with choice of side

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

Your choice of cheese in a plain quesadilla. Served with choice of side

LUNCH SIDES

LARGE SIDE TO-GO (1 PINT)

$5.00

SIDE FRIES

$3.00

SIDE POTATO SALAD

$3.00

SIDE COLE SLAW

$3.00

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

SIDE PASTA SALAD

$3.00

SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.50

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.50

SIDE TOMATO

$3.00

SIDE BACON

$4.00

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE TINY JAR OF HONEY

$1.25

SIDE BREAD

$2.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SIDE RICE

$3.00Out of stock

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$0.50

CUP MARINARA SAUCE

$3.00

SIDE PESTO

$1.00

KIDS LUNCH

KIDS HAMBURGER

$5.50

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$5.50

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$3.00

KIDS BLACK BEAN & CHEESE QUESADILLA

$3.50

KIDS CHICKEN & CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.50

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$5.50

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS HAM SANDWICH

$5.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI & BUTTER

$3.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MARINARA

$5.00Out of stock

KIDS (MB) SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$6.00Out of stock

ENTREES

12 OZ RIBEYE STEAK

$27.00

13 oz ribeye steak. Served with choices of two sides

NC TROUT

$25.00

Grilled or fried North Carolina trout. Served with sauteed green beans & jasmine rice

GRILLED SALMON

$24.00

8oz grilled salmon served with sauteed green beans & rice

GRILLED CATFISH DINNER

$25.00Out of stock

Grilled catfish topped with a saute of tomatoes, spinach, onions, green bell peppers & jalapenos. Served with sauteed green beans & jasmine rice

CATFISH TACOS

$18.00

Three fried Mississippi catfish tacos on corn tortillas topped with lettuce, chipotle sauce and pico de gallo. Served with jasmine rice and black beans.

SHRIMP TACOS

$19.00

Seasoned & grilled shrimp in homemade corn tortillas topped with lettuce, chipotle mayo & pico de gallo. Served with black beans & rice

FISH & CHIPS

$17.00

Fresh Mississippi catfish, battered and fried. Served with tartar sauce, cole slaw and french fries

STUFFED CHICKEN

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken stuffed with spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese & mozzarella cheese. Served with vegetables & a choice of rice or a baked potato

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$14.00

Grilled green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms & swiss cheese in a flour tortilla quesadilla. Served with black beans and rice -Add Chicken +$3 -Add Shrimp +$4

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$18.00Out of stock

House-breaded chicken served over angel hair pasta. Topped with marinara, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & parsley

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$16.00Out of stock

Angel hair pasta topped with house-made marinara. house-made meatballs & parmesan cheese

SPAGHETTI & MARINARA

$11.00Out of stock

SPAGHETTI PESTO PRIMAVERA

$13.00Out of stock

Angel hair pasta tossed with house-made pesto & sauteed tomatoes, spinach, green bell peppers, onions & mushrooms. -Add Chicken +$3

SOUTHERN CARBONARA

$15.00Out of stock

Angel hair pasta tossed with bacon, parmesan cheese, cream & peas

DINNER SPECIALS

PRIME RIB DINNER (FRIDAY 4pm-8pm)

$27.00Out of stock

Prime rib served with a baked potato & green beans

STEAK BIRRIA TACOS (DINNER)

$18.00Out of stock

Three steak birria tacos on corn tortillas topped with cilantro, mozzarella & white onions. Served with black beans & rice

DINNER SIDES

SIDE MILANO ROLL

$2.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

SIDE GREEN BEANS

$3.00Out of stock

SIDE BAKED POTATO

$3.00Out of stock

SIDE LOADED BAKED POTATO

$6.00Out of stock

SIDE RICE

$3.00Out of stock

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$3.00

SIDE FRIES

$3.00

SIDE POTATO SALAD

$3.00

SIDE COLE SLAW

$3.00

SIDE PASTA SALAD

$3.00

SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.50

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

CUP MARINARA SAUCE

$3.00

SIDE PESTO

$1.00

KIDS DINNER

KIDS (MB) SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$6.00Out of stock

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MARINARA

$5.00Out of stock

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$3.00

KIDS CHICKEN & CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.50

KIDS BLACK BEAN & CHEESE QUESADILLA

$3.50

KIDS SPAGHETTI & BUTTER

$3.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$5.50

N/A BEVERAGES

KIDS BEVERAGE

COFFEE

COFFEE

$2.50
DECAF COFFEE

DECAF COFFEE

$2.50
HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

HALF & HALF TEA

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50
COKE

COKE

$3.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.00
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$3.00
MR PIBB

MR PIBB

$3.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER (1 Refill)

$3.25

LARGE JUICE

$4.00

SMALL MILK

$3.00
LARGE MILK

LARGE MILK

$4.00

SMALL CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50
LARGE CHOCOLATE MILK

LARGE CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

SMALL ALMOND MILK

$3.50

LARGE ALMOND MILK

$4.50

DESSERT

PEANUT BUTTER TORTE (GLUTEN FREE)

$8.00

SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

$6.00Out of stock
KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$6.00

RASPBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$6.00
COCONUT CUSTARD PIE

COCONUT CUSTARD PIE

$5.50

PECAN PIE MUFFIN

$3.50

BANANA, CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFINS

$3.00

Wines

Glass Hayes Ranch Chardonnay

$6.00

Glass Fairvalley Chenin Blanc

$9.00
Glass Ca’donini Pinot Grigio

Glass Ca’donini Pinot Grigio

$6.00
Glass Acrobat Pinot Gris

Glass Acrobat Pinot Gris

$9.00
Glass Astica Sauvignon Blanc

Glass Astica Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Glass Twin Islands Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Glass Aveleda Vinho Verde

$6.00

Glass Mezzacorona Moscato

$8.00

Glass Saurus Pinot Noir Rose

$9.00

Glass Stemmari Pinot Noir

$7.00
Glass Block Nine Pinot Noir

Glass Block Nine Pinot Noir

$9.00

Glass Sombras del Sol Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Glass Austerity Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00Out of stock
Glass Hayes Ranch Merlot

Glass Hayes Ranch Merlot

$6.00
Glass La Puerta Malbec

Glass La Puerta Malbec

$8.00

Glass Masciarelli Montepulciano

$10.00
Glass Ch. Recougne Bordeaux Superio

Glass Ch. Recougne Bordeaux Superio

$10.00

BTL Hayes Ranch Chardonnay

$21.00

BTL Fairvalley Chenin Blanc

$30.00

BTL Twin Islands Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

BTL Aveleda Vinho Verde

$21.00

BTL Mezzacorona Moscato

$28.00

BTL Saurus Pinot Noir Rose

$30.00

BTL Sombras del Sol Cabernet Sauvignon

$23.00

BTL Austerity Cabernet Sauvignon

$33.00Out of stock

BTL Masciarelli Montepulciano

$33.00

Sparkling Wines

Cristallino Cava Spain Split

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Craft Beer & Cider Selection

Naragansett Lager

Naragansett Lager

$4.00
Bell's Two Hearted

Bell's Two Hearted

$4.00

Allagash Witbier Ale

$5.00
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$4.00
Foothills Czech Pilsner

Foothills Czech Pilsner

$4.00

Lagunitas Hop Water NA

$5.00

Blakes Cider

$5.00

Cork Fee

Cork Fee

$15.00

Merchandise

BOOK: THE VILLAGE & THE TURNPIKE

$40.00

CEDAR MOUNTAIN SHIRT

$20.00

FRIENDS OF DUPONT SHIRT

$25.00
FRIENDS OF DUPONT HAT

FRIENDS OF DUPONT HAT

$25.00
LB COFFEE

LB COFFEE

$11.99
MUG

MUG

$10.00

CEDAR MOUNTAIN CAR TAGS

$20.00

FRIENDS OF DUPONT STICKER

$2.00

CALENDAR

$15.00

BEER TO GO

SIX PACK FOOTHILLS CZECH PILSNER

SIX PACK FOOTHILLS CZECH PILSNER

$12.00Out of stock
SIX PACK BELLS TWO HEARTED ALE

SIX PACK BELLS TWO HEARTED ALE

$12.00
SIX PACK NARAGANSETT LAGER

SIX PACK NARAGANSETT LAGER

$10.00
SIX PACK SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE

SIX PACK SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE

$12.00

SIX PACK ALAGASH WHITE

$15.00

SIX PACK BLAKES CIDER

$15.00

WINE BOTTLES TO GO

HAYES RANCH CHARDONNAY

$11.00

FAIRVALLEY CHENIN BLANC

$15.00
CA'DONINI PINOT GRIGIO

CA'DONINI PINOT GRIGIO

$11.00
ACROBAT PINOT GRIGIO

ACROBAT PINOT GRIGIO

$15.00
ASTICA SAUVIGNON BLANC

ASTICA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$9.00

TWIN ISLANDS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$17.00

AVELEDA VINHO VERDE

$11.00

MEZZACORONA MOSCATO

$14.00

SAURUS PINOT NOIR ROSE

$15.00
STEMMARI PINOT NOIR

STEMMARI PINOT NOIR

$12.00
BLOCK NINE PINOT NOIR

BLOCK NINE PINOT NOIR

$15.00

SOMBRES DEL SOL CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$12.00

AUSTERITY CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$17.00Out of stock
HAYES RANCH MERLOT

HAYES RANCH MERLOT

$11.00
LA PUERTA MALBEC

LA PUERTA MALBEC

$14.00

MASCIARELLI MONTEPULCIANO

$17.00
CH RECOUGNE BORDEAUX

CH RECOUGNE BORDEAUX

$17.00

GIFT CERTIFICATES

$10 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$10.00

$20 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$20.00

$25 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$25.00

$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$50.00

$100 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$100.00

Art

Carol Weeks

$315.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Transylvania County's favorite place for delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Website

Location

10667 Greenville Hwy, Cedar Mountain, NC 28718

Directions

Gallery
Cedar Mountain Cafe image
Cedar Mountain Cafe image
Cedar Mountain Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Creekside Market And Grill
orange star4.5 • 171
8960 Greenville Hwy Brevard, NC 28712
View restaurantnext
Sully's Steamers
orange star4.7 • 104
33 E Main St Brevard, NC 28712
View restaurantnext
Papa L.E.W.
orange starNo Reviews
36 East Main Street Brevard, NC 28712
View restaurantnext
Corky's Dawg House
orange starNo Reviews
1910 Asheville Highway Brevard, NC 28712
View restaurantnext
Campfire Grill
orange star4.4 • 30
2770 Greenville Hwy Flat Rock, NC 28731
View restaurantnext
Zen Hen
orange star5.0 • 20
1794 Asheville Highway Hendersonville, NC 28791
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Cedar Mountain
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston