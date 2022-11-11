- Home
- Cedar Mountain
- Breakfast & Brunch
- Cedar Mountain Cafe
Cedar Mountain Cafe
235 Reviews
$
10667 Greenville Hwy
Cedar Mountain, NC 28718
CLASSIC COMBOS
PLANIE JANIE
Two eggs*, potatoes or grits, & choice of bread. Add sausage, bacon or ham for +$3
MOUNTAIN MAN BREAKFAST
Two eggs, two slices of bacon, two sausage patties, two slices of bread, grits or potatoes, pancakes or french toast
DOLORES' BISCUITS & GRAVY
Two buttermilk biscuits topped with house made sausage gravy
CHILAQUILES
Corn tortillas tossed in a house-made red sauce topped with shredded cheddar, two eggs*, pico de gallo & avocado
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Grits topped with cheddar, black beans, potatoes, two eggs*, salsa roja, pico de gallo & avocado
COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN
Biscuit topped with fried chicken and house made sausage gravy, served with two eggs
BACON HASH & EGGS
Homemade bacon hash served with two eggs & choice of bread
VEGGIE BREAKFAST WRAP
Flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled eggs*, breakfast potatoes, black beans, pico de gallo, sauteed onions & peppers. Served with choice of side
BREAKFAST WRAP
Scrambled eggs, potatoes & cheddar wrapped in a white tortilla with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with choice of side
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Fried eggs, tomato & goat cheese on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA
Two fried eggs, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato & chipotle mayo in a flour tortilla
EGG ON BISCUIT
EGG & CHEDDAR ON BISCUIT
EGG, CHEDDAR & MEAT ON BISCUIT
MEAT ON BISCUIT
BUTTER & HONEY BISCUIT
A freshly baked biscuit served with sides of butter and honey
OMELETS
CAFE OMELET
Fluffy three egg omelet with granny smith apple, crispy bacon & melted brie. Served with choice of bread & choice of side
CALIFORNIAN OMELET
Onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms & swiss cheese. Topped with avocado & pico de gallo. Served with choice of bread & choice of side
SOUTHERN OMELET
Pimento cheese, tomatoes and scallions. Add bacon or ham for +$2. Served with choice of bread & choice of side
MEXICAN OMELET
AMERICAN OMELET
Bacon, sausage or ham & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of bread & choice of side
WNC OMELET
Sausage, onions, peppers, cheddar & swiss cheese. Served with choice of bread & choice of side
HAM & BRIE OMELET
Ham, sauteed mushrooms, onions & brie. Served with choice of bread & choice of side
CHEESE OMELET
Plain with choice of cheese
BYO OMELET
THE SWEET LIFE
ONE BUTTERMILK PANCAKE
One fluffy buttermilk pancake
ONE CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKE
One fluffy buttermilk pancake with chocolate chips
ONE BLUEBERRY PANCAKE
One fluffy buttermilk pancake with blueberries
ONE MAPLE BACON PANCAKE
Bacon cooked into a pancake. Served with maple syrup
TWO BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes
TWO CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCKES
Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips
TWO BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes with blueberries
TWO MAPLE BACON PANCAKES
Bacon cooked into two pancakes. Served with maple syrup
FRENCH TOAST
Grilled, batter soaked French Roll topped with cinnamon & powdered sugar
ONE APPLE CINNAMON PANCAKE
One fluffy buttermilk pancake with fresh apples & cinnamon
TWO APPLE CINNAMON PANCAKES
Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes with fresh apples & cinnamon
BLUEBERRY FRENCH TOAST
French toast topped with fresh blueberries & sauce
BREAKFAST SPECIALS
CHEESE OMELET
Plain with choice of cheese
THE CLINT SPECIAL
NO SUBSTITUTIONS We love you, Clint & Beth! Huevos Rancheros w/two scrambled eggs, lite grits, add jalapenos & cilantro, w/side BURNT bacon
THE SUSAN SPECIAL
Two over hard dead, dead eggs and a side of regular bacon. We love you, Susan!
BLT SANDWICH
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on grilled bread. Served with choice of side
BREAKFAST SIDES
SIDE EGG
SIDE BACON
SIDE BACON HASH
SIDE SAUSAGE
SIDE CHORIZO
SIDE HAM
SIDE POTATOES
SIDE GRITS
SIDE CHEESE GRITS
SIDE BOWL GRITS
SIDE BOWL CHEESE GRITS
SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY
SIDE BREAD
SIDE UDI'S GF BREAD
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE TOMATO
SIDE BLACK BEANS
SIDE TINY JAR OF HONEY
SIDE 2 OZ MAPLE SYRUP
SIDE 4 OZ MAPLE SYRUP
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE PICO DE GALLO
SIDE DRESSING
KIDS MENU
BURGERS
HAMBURGER
6 oz. free range burger on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side
CHEESEBURGER
6 oz. free range burger topped with cheese on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side
BACON CHEESEBURGER
6 oz. free range burger topped with bacon and cheese on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side
SPICY BILLY BURGER
6 oz. free range burger topped with goat cheese, pickled red onions and sauteed jalapenos on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side
PATTY MELT
6 oz. free range burger on grilled rye bread with sauteed onions, cheddar and swiss cheese. Served with choice of side
BACON & BLUE BURGER
6 oz. free range burger topped with bacon, sauteed onions and gorgonzola cheese on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
6 oz. free range burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served with choice of side
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Breaded, fried chicken breast on a brioche bun. Served with choice of toppings & choice of side. Make it Buffalo Style with buffalo sauce & gorgonzola crumbles! +$1
SWEET & SPICY WRAP
Grilled chicken or shrimp (+3) tossed in a sweet & spicy chili sauce, wrapped with lettuce & tomato. Served with choice of side
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
House seasoned chicken mixed with spring onions, parsley & mayo on a milano roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with choice of side
CHICKEN GYRO
Grilled chicken on a pita with lettuce, tomato, raw white onion, cucumber and tzatziki. Served with choice of side
HUMMUS GYRO
Homemade hummus on a pita with lettuce, tomato, raw white onion, cucumber & tzatziki. Served with choice of side
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken, grilled onions and peppers, chipotle mayo melted with cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla.
CHICKEN CLUB
Grilled chicken, cheddar, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on three slices of white bread. Served with choice of side
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH W/SPINACH & SWISS
CUBAN SANDWICH
Pressed sandwich of pulled pork, ham & swiss cheese with a pickle, mustard & mayo sauce. Served with choice of side
SOUTHWEST WRAP
Chorizo, black beans, sauteed onions & peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar & ranch in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of side
PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH
House roasted and thinly shaved prime rib, sauteed with onions, peppers and swiss cheese. Mushrooms availaible upon request. Served with choice of side
HAM & CHEESE PANINI
All-natural ham, swiss & dijon honey mustard pressed in a grilled panini. Served with choice of side
CATFISH SANDWICH
Mississippi catfish, grilled plain, blackened or fried, served on a milano roll with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions & tartar sauce. Served with choice of side
SALMON BLT
Grilled salmon with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side
VEGGIE WRAP
Hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, mushrooms, green peppers & pickled red onions in a flour tortilla with choice of dressing. Served with choice of side
VEGGIE BURGER
Homemade veggie patty made with black beans & sweet potatoes mixed with onions, peppers, oats & seasoning, topped with avocado on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side
SALADS & SOUPS
COBB SALAD
Mixed greens topped with chicken, bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, pickle red onions & avocado. Served with gorgonzola dressing
GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD
Mixed greens topped with grilled shrimp, oranges, avocados & pickled red onions. Served with citrus vinaigrette
GREEK SALAD
Mixed greens, feta, olives, pickled red onions, tomatoes, green peppers & cucumbers topped with potato salad. Served with greek dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Fried chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, on top of mixed greens with tomatoes & gorgonzola cheese. Served with ranch dressing OUR DEEP FRYER IS BROKEN, WE ONLY HAVE GRILLED CHICKEN RIGHT NOW
SOUTHWEST SALAD
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, corn, black beans, tomatoes, raw white onions & cheddar cheese. Topped with tortilla strips & served with ranch dressing
CUP MUSHROOM SOUP
BOWL MUSHROOM SOUP
LUNCH SPECIALS
GREEK GRILLED CHICKEN PITA
Grilled chicken breast, cucumber, feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, raw white onions & greek dressing on a pita. Served with choice of side
CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB
Hand-breaded, fried chicken topped with marinara & mozzarella on a milano roll. Served with choice of side
CHICKEN PHILLY
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions & swiss on a milano roll. Served with choice of side
BLT SANDWICH
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on grilled bread. Served with choice of side
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
Cheddar cheese on grilled bread. Served with choice of side
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Your choice of cheese in a plain quesadilla. Served with choice of side
LUNCH SIDES
LARGE SIDE TO-GO (1 PINT)
SIDE FRIES
SIDE POTATO SALAD
SIDE COLE SLAW
SIDE BLACK BEANS
SIDE SALAD
SIDE PASTA SALAD
SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE TOMATO
SIDE BACON
SIDE DRESSING
SIDE TINY JAR OF HONEY
SIDE BREAD
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE RICE
SIDE PICO DE GALLO
CUP MARINARA SAUCE
SIDE PESTO
KIDS LUNCH
KIDS HAMBURGER
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
KIDS BLACK BEAN & CHEESE QUESADILLA
KIDS CHICKEN & CHEESE QUESADILLA
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
KIDS HAM SANDWICH
KIDS SPAGHETTI & BUTTER
KIDS SPAGHETTI & MARINARA
KIDS (MB) SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL
ENTREES
12 OZ RIBEYE STEAK
13 oz ribeye steak. Served with choices of two sides
NC TROUT
Grilled or fried North Carolina trout. Served with sauteed green beans & jasmine rice
GRILLED SALMON
8oz grilled salmon served with sauteed green beans & rice
GRILLED CATFISH DINNER
Grilled catfish topped with a saute of tomatoes, spinach, onions, green bell peppers & jalapenos. Served with sauteed green beans & jasmine rice
CATFISH TACOS
Three fried Mississippi catfish tacos on corn tortillas topped with lettuce, chipotle sauce and pico de gallo. Served with jasmine rice and black beans.
SHRIMP TACOS
Seasoned & grilled shrimp in homemade corn tortillas topped with lettuce, chipotle mayo & pico de gallo. Served with black beans & rice
FISH & CHIPS
Fresh Mississippi catfish, battered and fried. Served with tartar sauce, cole slaw and french fries
STUFFED CHICKEN
Grilled chicken stuffed with spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese & mozzarella cheese. Served with vegetables & a choice of rice or a baked potato
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Grilled green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms & swiss cheese in a flour tortilla quesadilla. Served with black beans and rice -Add Chicken +$3 -Add Shrimp +$4
CHICKEN PARMESAN
House-breaded chicken served over angel hair pasta. Topped with marinara, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & parsley
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
Angel hair pasta topped with house-made marinara. house-made meatballs & parmesan cheese
SPAGHETTI & MARINARA
SPAGHETTI PESTO PRIMAVERA
Angel hair pasta tossed with house-made pesto & sauteed tomatoes, spinach, green bell peppers, onions & mushrooms. -Add Chicken +$3
SOUTHERN CARBONARA
Angel hair pasta tossed with bacon, parmesan cheese, cream & peas
DINNER SPECIALS
DINNER SIDES
SIDE MILANO ROLL
SIDE SALAD
SIDE GREEN BEANS
SIDE BAKED POTATO
SIDE LOADED BAKED POTATO
SIDE RICE
SIDE BLACK BEANS
SIDE FRIES
SIDE POTATO SALAD
SIDE COLE SLAW
SIDE PASTA SALAD
SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES
SIDE DRESSING
CUP MARINARA SAUCE
SIDE PESTO
KIDS DINNER
N/A BEVERAGES
KIDS BEVERAGE
COFFEE
DECAF COFFEE
HOT TEA
UNSWEET TEA
HALF & HALF TEA
SWEET TEA
COKE
DIET COKE
ROOT BEER
MR PIBB
SPRITE
ARNOLD PALMER (1 Refill)
LARGE JUICE
SMALL MILK
LARGE MILK
SMALL CHOCOLATE MILK
LARGE CHOCOLATE MILK
HOT CHOCOLATE
SMALL ALMOND MILK
LARGE ALMOND MILK
Wines
Glass Hayes Ranch Chardonnay
Glass Fairvalley Chenin Blanc
Glass Ca’donini Pinot Grigio
Glass Acrobat Pinot Gris
Glass Astica Sauvignon Blanc
Glass Twin Islands Sauvignon Blanc
Glass Aveleda Vinho Verde
Glass Mezzacorona Moscato
Glass Saurus Pinot Noir Rose
Glass Stemmari Pinot Noir
Glass Block Nine Pinot Noir
Glass Sombras del Sol Cabernet Sauvignon
Glass Austerity Cabernet Sauvignon
Glass Hayes Ranch Merlot
Glass La Puerta Malbec
Glass Masciarelli Montepulciano
Glass Ch. Recougne Bordeaux Superio
BTL Hayes Ranch Chardonnay
BTL Fairvalley Chenin Blanc
BTL Twin Islands Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Aveleda Vinho Verde
BTL Mezzacorona Moscato
BTL Saurus Pinot Noir Rose
BTL Sombras del Sol Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Austerity Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Masciarelli Montepulciano
Sparkling Wines
Craft Beer & Cider Selection
Cork Fee
BEER TO GO
WINE BOTTLES TO GO
HAYES RANCH CHARDONNAY
FAIRVALLEY CHENIN BLANC
CA'DONINI PINOT GRIGIO
ACROBAT PINOT GRIGIO
ASTICA SAUVIGNON BLANC
TWIN ISLANDS SAUVIGNON BLANC
AVELEDA VINHO VERDE
MEZZACORONA MOSCATO
SAURUS PINOT NOIR ROSE
STEMMARI PINOT NOIR
BLOCK NINE PINOT NOIR
SOMBRES DEL SOL CABERNET SAUVIGNON
AUSTERITY CABERNET SAUVIGNON
HAYES RANCH MERLOT
LA PUERTA MALBEC
MASCIARELLI MONTEPULCIANO
CH RECOUGNE BORDEAUX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Transylvania County's favorite place for delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner.
10667 Greenville Hwy, Cedar Mountain, NC 28718