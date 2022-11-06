Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Cedro Scratch Italian

984 Reviews

$$

14028 US Route 183

Suite 210

Austin, TX 78717

Popular Items

Bolognese
Fettuccine Carbonara
Chicken Marsala

Wine

Tolloy Pinot Noir

Tolloy Pinot Noir

$26.00
Caldora Montepulciano

Caldora Montepulciano

$18.00
Storypoint Cabernet

Storypoint Cabernet

$24.00
Bravium Chardonnay

Bravium Chardonnay

$30.00
Caparzo Rosso Di Montalchino

Caparzo Rosso Di Montalchino

$26.00
Ruffino Modus Red Blend

Ruffino Modus Red Blend

$30.00
Lost In The Andes Malbec

Lost In The Andes Malbec

$24.00
Pieropan Soave

Pieropan Soave

$25.00
Mia Moscato 187ml

Mia Moscato 187ml

$5.00
Mionetto Prosecco - 187ML

Mionetto Prosecco - 187ML

$5.00

DINNER

Arancini Risotto Balls

Arancini Risotto Balls

$14.00
Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$12.00
Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$15.00
Roast Organic Cauliflower Florets

Roast Organic Cauliflower Florets

$10.00

Wild Mushroom Polenta

$12.00

Grilled Bread w/ Herbs & Cheese

$5.00

Meatballs

$10.00
P.E.I Mussels

P.E.I Mussels

$14.00

Soup - Cup

$5.00

Soup - Bowl

$8.00
Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$19.00
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$18.00

Seared Salmon Salad

$20.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00
Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Green Salad

$7.00
Dinner Green Salad

Dinner Green Salad

$11.00
Marinated Beets

Marinated Beets

$13.00
10 oz NY Strip

10 oz NY Strip

$29.00
Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$24.00
Seafood Risotto

Seafood Risotto

$27.00
Boneless 1/2 Chicken

Boneless 1/2 Chicken

$22.00

Lamb Shank Special

$26.00Out of stock
Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$18.00
Potato Gnocchi

Potato Gnocchi

$19.00
Spaghetti Pork Parmigiana

Spaghetti Pork Parmigiana

$22.00
Fettuccine Carbonara

Fettuccine Carbonara

$20.00
Bolognese

Bolognese

$21.00
Classic Spaghetti Meatball

Classic Spaghetti Meatball

$18.00
Braised Lamb Orecchette

Braised Lamb Orecchette

$22.00
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.00
Vegetable Orechiette

Vegetable Orechiette

$18.00
Fig Pizza

Fig Pizza

$18.00
Wild Mushroom Pizza

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$17.00
Pesto Chicken Pizza

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$17.00
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00
Smoked Bacon Pizza

Smoked Bacon Pizza

$17.00
Classic Pepperoni Pizza

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00
Meatball Pizza

Meatball Pizza

$17.00
Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$17.00
Fire Grilled Asparagus

Fire Grilled Asparagus

$9.00
Creamy Polenta

Creamy Polenta

$8.00
Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$6.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

KIDS

Spaghetti Butter Parm

$7.00

Orecchiette Butter/Cheese

$7.00

Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$7.00

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

DESSERT

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$11.00
Apple Crostata

Apple Crostata

$11.00
Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

One scoop of white and dark chocolate mousse, with fresh berries and biscotti .

Cheese Cake

$11.00

no togo utensils

no to-go utensils

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14028 US Route 183, Suite 210, Austin, TX 78717

Directions

Gallery
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar image
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar image
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar image
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar image

