Restaurant header imageView gallery

CeeGees Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

400 S New Prospect Rd

Jackson Township, NJ 08527

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dozen Wings
Half Dozen Wings
BYOB - 9oz Angus Beef Burger

Food

Avocado Toast (Special)

$8.00Out of stock

Cajun Avocado Burger (Special)

$13.00Out of stock

Pimento Stuffed Pretzel Twists (Special)

$9.00Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Sandwich (Special)

$10.00Out of stock

Sirloin Steak Sandwich (Special)

$14.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Choice of Sauce or Dressing, Add fries $2

Cheese Burger Sliders

$8.00

Topped with American Cheese and Sauteed Onions

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Corned Beef Sliders

$9.00

Topped with Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Lightly Breaded and Served with Marinara

1 Hot Dog

$2.50

2 Hot Dogs with Fries

$8.00

Choice of 2 Toppings, Served with Fries

Mac and Cheese Bites

$6.00

Served with Marinara

Mozzarella Platter

$8.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Balsamic Glaze

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Served with Marinara

Mr. Q's Chicken Skewers

$11.00

Served with Mr. Qs Sauce

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Served with Honey Sriracha

Pierogis

$9.00

Served with Sauted Onions and Sour Cream

Pub Pretzels

$7.00

Served with Beer Cheese or Honey Mustard

Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.00

Topped with Coleslaw

Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheddar Cheese, Peppers and Onions

Ribeye Sliders

$11.00

Angus Ribeye, Sauteed Onions

Potato Skins

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Nachos

$9.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

French Fries & More

French Fries

$4.00

Irish Nachos

$9.00

Waffle fries topped with Pulled Pork, Beer Cheese, Scallions, and Irish Ranch Dressing

Turnpike Tots

$10.00

Tater Tots, Cheese, Pulled Pork, Scallions

Onion Rings

$6.00

Served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Crinkle Cut Fries topped with Cheese, Bacon, and Ranch

Philly Tots

$10.00

Tater Tots, Shredded Steak, Cheese, Fried Onions, Jalapenos

Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Croutons

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Parmesean Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Topped with Provolone and Swiss Cheeses

Homemade Chili

$7.00

Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Raw Onions

Pizza

Plain Pizza

$10.00

Shredded Mozzarella & Homemade Marinara Sauce

Margherita Pizza

$11.00

Fresh Mozz, Diced Tomato, & Basil

Sandwiches & Wraps

Adult Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Add tomato +1, Add Bacon or Porkroll +2

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Romaine, Tomato, Mayo

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

Shredded Steak or Chicken with American Cheese, Peppers and Onions

Cali Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Steak, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Crispy Chicken, Onion RIngs, American Cheese and Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Fat Tuck Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings, American Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Corned Beef Reuben

$10.00

Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Russian Dressing. Served Open-Faced on Rye with a side of Coleslaw

BLT

$7.00

Served with Mayo on Rye

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Porkroll or Bacon with Egg and American Cheese

Chicken Parm Wrap

$9.00

Crispy Chicken with Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce

Barbecue Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Crispy Chicken with Melted AMerican Cheese, Crispy Bacon and Barbecue Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Crispy Chicken with Melted American Cheese, Romaine, Ranch, and our Famous Mild Sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

BBQ Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Seasoned Croutons, Parmesean, and Creamy Caesar Dressing

Balsamic Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, and Balsamic Glaze on a Hoagie Roll

Burgers & Entrees

Penne Vodka

$12.00

Penne Pasta served with Homemade Vodka Sauce (Sauce Contains Bacon) add grilled chicken +3

Sheppards Pie

$11.00

Angus Beef, Peas, Carrots, Topped with Mashed Potatoes and Parmesan

Spicy Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.00

9oz Angus Beef Burger topped with cheddar cheese, fried jalapenos, and crispy bacon

Big Breakfast Burger

$11.00

American Cheese, Bacon, Porkroll, and Egg

California Turkey Burger

$9.00

Turkey Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo

14oz Angus Ribeye

$22.00

Served with Green Beans and Mashed Potatoes

BYOB - 9oz Angus Beef Burger

$10.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions available at no additional cost

CeeGee's Famous Wings

Half Dozen Wings

$7.00

Served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch, with celery and carrots on the side

Dozen Wings

$14.00

Served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch, with celery and carrots on the side

18 Wings

$21.00

24 Wings

$28.00

Half Tray Wings

$45.00

Full Tray Wings

$90.00

Desserts

Smores Lava Cake

$7.00

Churros

$6.00

Served with Nutella

Sides

Mashed Potatoes (Side)

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken (2PC)

$4.00

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50+

Side Ranch

$0.50+

Side Celery

$3.00

Side Sauce (2oz)

$0.50

Side Sauce (4oz)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in Jackson NJ, CeeGee’s is known for our affordable, delicious food and great service.

Website

Location

400 S New Prospect Rd, Jackson Township, NJ 08527

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi a La Carte 2 - 2080 W County Line Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2080 W County Line Rd Jackson, NJ 08527
View restaurantnext
SliceWorks - as seen on food network
orange starNo Reviews
1 B Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
Ha'Misada - 5325 U.S. 9
orange starNo Reviews
5325 U.S. 9 Howell, NJ 07731
View restaurantnext
Tacos y Alitas
orange star4.7 • 58
10 Forest hill Ave Jackson, NJ 08527
View restaurantnext
D-lux Family Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 27
1700 Madison Ave Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
Ottimo Cafe - 6794 U.S. 9 S
orange starNo Reviews
6794 U.S. 9 S Howell, NJ 07731
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jackson Township

Tacos y Alitas
orange star4.7 • 58
10 Forest hill Ave Jackson, NJ 08527
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jackson Township
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Freehold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Brick
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Englishtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Toms River
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Hightstown
review star
No reviews yet
Bayville
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston