Primo Piatto

review star

No reviews yet

138 east main street

Halesite, NY 11743

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Neapolitan
Sicilian Slice
Grandma

Salads

Butternut Squash & Kale Salad

$10.95+

Gorgonzola, Pecans, Apples, Champagne Vinaigrette.

House Salad

$8.95+

Mixed Greens, Seasonal Vegetables, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$9.95+

Romaine, Garlic Knot Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing.

Beet Salad

$10.95+

Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Champagne Vinaigrette.

Brussel Sprouts Salad

$9.95+

shaved sprouts, pecorino cheese, toasted almonds, pickled red onions, lemon dressing

Greek Salad

$10.95+

olives, feta, vegetables, and house dressing, peppers, onions, cucumbers and tomatoes.

Mozzarella & Arugula Salad

$10.95+

mozzarella pearls, arugula, sweet peppers, burst tomatos, parmesan dressing

Pasta

Primo Penne Vodka

$21.95

Prosciutto, Shallots

Short Rib Cavatelli

$29.95

Braised Short Rib in our Sicilian Ragu, Fresh Cavatelli Pasta, Baby Broccoli, Topped with Fresh Ricotta Cheese.

Pappardelle Bolognese

$25.95

Beef Ragu

Gnocchi Alla Tartufo

$21.00

crispy ricotta gnocchi in a creamy with truffle sauce

Ravioli Pesto

$21.00

Creamy Basil Pesto Sauce

Orecchiette Barese

$26.00

Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Tomatoes, White Wine Sauce.

Fettuccine Carbonara

$21.00

Bacon, Parmesan, Peas, Touch of Cream.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$23.95

Classic Spaghetti With Papa J's Meatballs.

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Squid Ink Black Linguine, Jumbo Shrimp, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic, White Wine Sauce.

Stuffed Rigatoni Sorrentina

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Cream, Mozzarella.

Primo Lasagna

$22.00

Ground Beef, Ricotta, Mozzarella.

Linguini White Clam Sauce

$28.00

little neck clams cooked with garlic, chilies, and white wine

Entrees

Comes with choice of penne marinara or house salad

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Arugula, Tomatoes, Champagne Vinaigrette. Fresh Mozzarella Pearls.

Veal Piccata

$29.00

Roughy Oreganata

$29.00

Baked Roughy, Mashed Potatoes, Broccolini.

Salmon

$33.00

roasted cauliflower, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, topped with a mustard cream sauce

Veal Marsala

$29.00

Mushrooms, Prosciutto, Marsala sauce.

Filet Mignon 10 oz

$40.00

Rosemary Fig Demi-Glace & Truffle Parmesan Fries.

Chicken Francaise

$26.00

lightly battered in a lemon butter sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables.

Short Rib Saltimbocca

$40.00

Prosciutto, Mashed Potatoes, Mozzerella Gratinato.

Chicken Scarpariello

$29.00

Sweet Sausage, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Roasted Potato, Olives, Capers, Bell Peppers, Rosemary Sauce.

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Parmesan Dinners

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$23.00

Eggplant Breaded And Fried With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce Over Spaghetti.

Meatball Parm Dinner

$25.00

Meatball Breaded And Fried With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce Over Spaghetti.

Chicken Parm Dinner

$25.00

Chicken Breaded And Fried With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce Over Spaghetti.

Shrimp Parm Dinner

$28.00

Shrimp Breaded And Fried With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce Over Spaghetti.

Veal Parm Dinner

$29.00

Veal Breaded And Fried With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce Over Spaghetti.

Slices

Regular Slice

$3.75

Regular Cheese Slice

Grandma Slice

$4.00

Thin Crust, Square with Marinara, Cheese, Garlic & Basil.

Sicilian Slice

$3.95

Thick Crust, Square

Margherita Slice

$3.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara & Basil.

Classic Pizzas

Neapolitan

$12.95+

18 Inch. Round Cheese Pie.

Sicilian 16"

$23.95

Thick Crust Square Pie.

Grandma

$14.95+

Thin Crust, Square With Marinara, Cheese, Garlic & Basil.

Margherita

$15.95+

Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Basil.

Specialty Pizzas

Papa Js

$18.95

Cauliflower crust with pepperoni, Italian sausage, Papa J's meatballs, black olives, spicy cherry peppers

Rockette

$18.40+

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Arugula, Imported Prosciutto.

Tortonna

$15.95+

Fresh pesto, mozzarella and sweet tomato sauce

Sweet Green

$18.40+

Portabella mushrooms, asparagus, goat cheese, topped with roasted peppers and kalamata olives

Drunken Clam

$18.40+

fresh clams, lemon, chilies, pecorino, topped with fresh herbs

White Rabbit

$16.95+

Salad pizza served over a thinly baked pesto crust

Shrimp Scampi

$18.40+

gulf shrimp, capers, fire roasted peppers, topped with a lemon reduction

Serpico

$18.40+

thin crust supreme square. pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms

Gambino

$18.40+

Thin Crust, Square with Sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Red Peppers, Romano Cheese, Pesto & Basil.

French

$18.40+

Lemon Butter Chicken, mozzarella and fresh herbs

Buffalo

$18.40+

mozzarella, hot sauce with a touch of cream

BBQ

$18.40+

cheddar cheese, hickory BBQ sauce, chicken breast

Biancu

$15.95+

our house cheese mix topped with ricotta cheese, roasted garlic and everything bagel spice

Calzone, Knots, and Rolls

Classic Calzone

$11.95

Creamy Ricotta, Mozzarella

Carne Calzone

$14.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, & Meatballs.

Chicken Roll

$11.95

Sicilian Ragu, Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella

Eggplant Roll

$11.95

Sausage and Pepper Roll

$12.95

Peppers, Onions, Marinara, Mozzarella

Pinwheel

$5.95

3 Garlic Knots

$2.75

6 Garlic Knots

$5.00

Half Dozen of Garlic Knots

12 Garlic Knots

$9.00

Dozen Garlic Knots

Side of Sauce

$1.25

16 oz Sauce

$10.00

Parm Heros

Eggplant Parm Hero

$13.95

Eggplant Breaded With Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce.

Meatball Parm Hero

$13.95

Meatball Breaded With Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce.

Chicken Parm Hero

$13.95

Chicken Breaded With Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce.

Shrimp Parm Hero

$16.95

Shrimp Breaded With Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce.

Veal Parm Hero

$16.95

Veal Breaded With Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce.

Parm Dinners

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$23.00

Eggplant Breaded And Fried With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce Over Spaghetti.

Meatball Parm Dinner

$25.00

Meatball Breaded And Fried With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce Over Spaghetti.

Chicken Parm Dinner

$25.00

Chicken Breaded And Fried With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce Over Spaghetti.

Shrimp Parm Dinner

$28.00

Shrimp Breaded And Fried With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce Over Spaghetti.

Veal Parm Dinner

$29.00

Veal Breaded And Fried With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce Over Spaghetti.

Starters

Antipasto Board

$19.95

Salami, Capicola, Prosciutto, Soppressata & Provolone. Mozzarella, nuts, olives and house made pickles

Sicilian Arancini Rice balls

$13.95

Four Mini Rice Balls Stuffed with Ground Beef & Ragu.

Buratta Caprese

$15.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, EVOO.

Fried Calamari

$18.95

Classic Sicilian style ragu, lemon wedges

Mozzarella Fritta

$13.95

With a Side of Ragu.

Vongole Oreganata

$18.95

Six Large Baked Clams

Portabello Steak Fries

$12.95

buttermilk battered and served with paprika aioli

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.95

drizzled with orange honey

Soups

Pasta Fagioli

$8.95

ditalini pasta, white cannellini beans, olive oil, onions, simmered to perfection

Tomato Soup

$8.95

creamy tomato soup, pesto, parmesan croutons

Chicken Noodle

$8.95

roasted chicken and vegetables with a touch of crushed tomato

Sandwiches

Avocado Sandwich

$14.95

cucumber avocado, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, bean sprouts, balsamic dressing

Italian Cold Cut Sandwich

$14.95

salami, coppa, proscuitto, provolone, mozzarella, pesto, olives, roasted peppers, pickled vegetables, roasted tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

basil aioli, tomato jam, burrata, arugula, whole wheat bread

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$14.95

pancetta, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, house-made ranch

Sausage & Pepper Hero

$14.95

peppers, onions, roasted garlic, provolone, ragu

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

buttermilk battered chicken, pickles, lettuce, red onion, paprika aioli

Primo Burger

$14.95

potato bun, caramelized onions, cheddar, iceberg, pickles, tomato, special sauce

Sides

Zucchini Fries

$13.00

Sauteed Spinach (gf)

$9.00

Sautéed Spinach

Broccoli Rabe (gf)

$12.00

Broccoli Rabe

Side Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Side Of Mashed Potatoes

Side French Fries

$5.00+

French Fries

Meatballs

$13.00

Sicilian Meatballs

Bread Loaf

$4.00

Loaf Of Bread

Side Pasta

$6.95

Side of Sauce

$1.25

16 oz Sauce

$10.00

6 Garlic Knots

$5.00

Half Dozen of Garlic Knots

3 Knots

$2.75

Kids

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$13.00

Kids Pasta With Butter

$8.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$8.00

Kids Pasta With Meatball

$11.00

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Kids Penne Alla Vodka

$12.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Dessert

Cannolis

$7.95

Four miniature cannoli with chocolate chip filling dusted with powdered sugar.

Cheesecake

$8.95

Classic cream cheese cake with a graham cracker crust served with whipped cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.95

Served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Tiramisu

$8.95

Sweetened mascarpone layered with coffee soaked lady fingers.

Gelato

$4.95

Gelato

Creme Brulee

$8.95

Tartufo

$9.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood spot for a leisurely lunch, family dinner, or Sambuca nightcap

Website

Location

138 east main street, Halesite, NY 11743

Directions

