  • Franklin
  • Celebrate! Bake Shop and Gifts - 5050 Carothers Pkwy, Ste. 104
Celebrate! Bake Shop and Gifts 5050 Carothers Pkwy, Ste. 104

No reviews yet

5050 Carothers Pkwy, Ste. 104

Franklin, TN 37067

Bars

Oatmeal Lemon Bars

Oatmeal Lemon Bar

Jam Bars

Jam Bar

Jam Bar

Brownies

Brownie

Brownie

Carrot Cake Blonde

Carrot Cake Blonde

Carrot Cake Blonde

Lemon Bars

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

Breads

Cinnamon Rolls

Mini Cinnamon Rolls

Mini Cinnamon Rolls

Pan of Cinnamon Rolls

Pan of Cinnamon Rolls

Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Garlic Knots

Pan of Garlic Knots

Cream Cheese Onion Rolls

Pan of Onion Rolls

Pan of Onion Rolls

Sausage & Cheese Loaf

Sausage & Cheese Loaf

Sausage & Cheese Loaf

Scones

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

Strawberry Scone

Strawberry Scone

Cookies

Cream Sammies

Oatmeal Cream Sammie

Oatmeal Cream Sammie

These oatmeal cream cookies are bursting with a buttery, brown sugar molasses oatmeal & filled with a luscious creamy vanilla center.

Peanut Butter Cream Sammie

Soft peanut butter cookies filled with luscious peanut butter cream. Made from scratch in house.

Red Velvet Cream Sammie

Pie Cookies

Strawberry

Cherry

Apple

Oatmeal Cookie

Oatmeal Cookie

Oatmeal Cookie

These cookies are bursting with buttery, brown sugar, molasses oatmeal.

Ice Cream

Pints

Vanilla

$7.50

Chocolate

$7.50

Strawberry

$7.50

Butter Pecan

$7.50

Mint Chocolate Chip

$7.50

Cookies and Cream

$7.50

Blackberry

$7.50

Pies

4in Pie

Pecan Mini

Pecan Mini

$6.00
Chocolate Mini

Chocolate Mini

$6.00
Peanut Butter Mini

Peanut Butter Mini

$6.00

Key Lime Mini

$6.00

9in Pie

Pecan

Pecan

$30.00
Chocolate

Chocolate

$30.00
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$30.00
Key Lime

Key Lime

$30.00

Cake

Texas Sheet Cake

Texas Sheet Cake

Texas Sheet Cake

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5050 Carothers Pkwy, Ste. 104, Franklin, TN 37067

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

