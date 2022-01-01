Celebrate Cafe West (Mami Cocina) imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Celebrate Cafe West (Mami Cocina) 839 West Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

839 West Avenue

Rochester, NY 14611

Off the Grill

Hamburger

$6.95

Cheeseburger

$6.95

Red Hot Dog

$3.00

White Hot Dog

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$6.95

Chili

$4.95

The Rochester Plate

$11.99

Tacos / Burritos

Taco Bowls with 2 hard or soft shell

$5.99

Chicken Burrito

$5.99

Bean, rice, pico, sour cream

Beef Burrito

$5.99

Bean, rice, pico, sour cream

Pork Burrito

$5.99

Bean, rice, pico, sour cream

Latin Dishes (w/ sides of your choosing)

Pernil

$7.99

Slowed Roasted Pork Shoulder in Mami's orange/lime marinate

Fried Pork Chunks

Fried Pork Chunks

$7.99

Season (Mami's blend of spices and marinade) and then fried Chunks of pork fried

Two Fried Pork Chops

Two Fried Pork Chops

$7.99

Pernil Sandwhich

$8.99

Family meal 1

$20.50

W-Rice with Beans L / Yellow Rice small / Stew Chicken -add beans on rice/ 1 Ginger Al

Beef

Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$10.99

Steak strips (Beef Tenderloin Tips) cooked with peppers and onions until all the liquid from the beef is evaporate and all the flavor is seal in the strips

Spanish Goulash

$6.99Out of stock

Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Platanos

Mofongo w/ Pepper Steak

$16.99

Mofongo topped with Pepper Steak (Beef Tenderloin Tips) in its own Au Jus sauce

Mofongo w/ Stew Chicken

$9.95

Mofongo w/ Pernil

$9.95

Pulpo Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Salads

Chicken

$9.95

Cubed Ham Salad

$9.95

Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Sides

Guineito

$2.99Out of stock

Sweet Plantains

$3.99

Tostones w/Garlic Sauce

$3.99

Yuca w/ Onions & Garlic Sauce

$3.99Out of stock

Mac Salad

$3.99

Escabeche

$4.99Out of stock

Tossed Salad

$2.99

Chicken -Empanadas

$3.99

Beef - Empanadas - NO Peppers

$3.99

Quesadillas

Cheesy Ground Beef Quesadillas

Roasted Vegetable Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The best take out and delivery Latino Experience

Location

839 West Avenue, Rochester, NY 14611

Directions

Celebrate Cafe West (Mami Cocina) image

