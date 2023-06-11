Restaurant header imageView gallery

Celebration by Rupa Vira

No reviews yet

44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Ste 120

Ashburn, VA 20147

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Plain Naan

$4.00

Murg Makhni (Butter Chicken)

$20.00

Boneless chicken, cashew paste, butter & tomato

FOOD

Chef's Seasonal Specials

Glow Gappa

$14.00

An electric twist to classic Pani Puri in Green Mango flavor

Love Aaj Kaal

$18.00

Spicy and sour gram flour yogurt curry served with onion rings

Egg Ghotala

$24.00

Street-style onion-based curry served with half-fried egg.

Hera Pheri

$15.00

Phirni mousse, White Chocolate, Cereal, Oats, Biscuit

Bombay Toast

Chilli Cheese Toast

Chilli Cheese Toast

$13.00

Garlic toast topped with Amul cheese, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes

Bombay Bhaji Cheese Toast

Bombay Bhaji Cheese Toast

$13.00

Toast topped with Amul cheese, and spiced mashed vegetables

Soups & Salad

Bhune Badam aur Makai Ka Shorba

Bhune Badam aur Makai Ka Shorba

$8.00

Roasted almond, corn, turmeric popcorns

Chicken Hot & Sour Soup

$8.00

Tangy broth with mushrooms, fried noodles

Celebration Salad

$11.00

Seasonal fruits, veggies, nuts, pink peppercorn, avocado. Add Chicken 5; Add Paneer 5.

Vegetarian Appetizers

Lotus Root Stem Chaat

Lotus Root Stem Chaat

$15.00

Lotus Stem, tamarind chutney, yogurt. Seasonal Item.

Mango Chilli Paneer

Mango Chilli Paneer

$12.00

Paneer tikki, chilli flavor, mango spheres

Kale & Palak Chaat

Kale & Palak Chaat

$14.00

Tamarind chutney, onions, mixed fruit, yogurt pearls

Black Currant Dahi Puri

Black Currant Dahi Puri

$12.00

Flour crisps, yogurt mousse, blueberry pearls

Kurkuri Tikki

Kurkuri Tikki

$12.00

Potato cutlet, apricot marmalade, red pepper hummus

Dhokla Duo

Dhokla Duo

$10.00

Savory schezwan cake with cranberry layer

Samosa

Samosa

$12.00

Stuffed patty with spiced potatio and green peas filing

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$14.00

Samosa with chickpeas, onion, chutney, yogurt

Paneer 65

Paneer 65

$14.00

Spicy yet irresistibly delicious snack prepared by deep-frying spicy paste coated paneer cubes

Veg. Pakora

$12.00

Non-Vegetarian Appetizers

Galouti Kebab

Galouti Kebab

$19.00

Melt-in-mouth lamb, flaky paratha, pickled onion

Keema Pav

Keema Pav

$18.00

Spicy ground lamb, fried egg served with pav

Kasundi Masala Fish

Kasundi Masala Fish

$16.00

Tilapia fish flavored with mustard sauce

Seashell Scallops

Seashell Scallops

$21.00

Scallop trio, turmeric mousse, chilli oil, roe

Chicken 65

$15.95
Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$15.95

From Tandoor

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Bone-in lamb, Green chutney on the side

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$20.00

Marinated in yogurt with celebration spices

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$19.00

Boneless chicken flavors - Hariyali & Kesari

Bhatti Shrimp

Bhatti Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp, celebration spices

Achari Paneer Tikka

Achari Paneer Tikka

$18.00

Indian cheese, house pickle flavor

Lasooni Masala Khoomb

Lasooni Masala Khoomb

$16.00

Stuffed mushroom, garlic, cheese

Tandoori Salmon [Dry]

$23.00

Vegetarian Main Course

Butternut Squash Kofta

$18.00

Butternut squash kofta, goji berry, and makhni sauce

Paneer Pudina Khaas

$18.00

Cottage Cheese cooked in fresh mint cream sauce

Sabzi Mandi

$17.00

Seasonal vegetables, peanut sesame gravy & goda masala

M3 Kaju

$16.00

(M)ethi, (M)utter, (M)alai cooked in cashew sauce and simmered together

Palak Paneer

$16.00

Spinach, garlic with Paneer. Replace with Chicken +4 / Lamb +7

Paneer Da Pyaar

$18.00

Lightly fried paneer simmered in mild tomato cream sauce.

Malai Kofta

$18.00

Vegetable panner balls sauteed in cashew tomato sauce.

Kadai Paneer

$18.00

Navratna Korma

$18.00

Mix vegetables sauteed with spices

Baingan Ka Salaan

$18.00

Eggplant cooked in sesame seed gravy

Aloo Gobi

$18.00

Potatoes, cauliflower, signature blend of spices

Non-Vegetarian Main Course

Dum Ki Sunehri Nalli

$28.00

Braised lamb shank, homemade masala, crispy onions, 23k Gold leaf

Kashmir Ki Kahaani [Goat]

$25.00

Slow cooked bone-in goat, sautéed with ginger

Tandoori Salmon

$25.00

Grilled salmon, served with two flavors of mango and two flavors of chilli sauce

Dabbawalla Murgh

$21.00

A rustic specialty made with boneless chicken

Murg Makhni (Butter Chicken)

$20.00

Boneless chicken, cashew paste, butter & tomato

Hariyali Chicken Korma

$21.00

Boneless chicken simmered in a creamy cashew cilantro sauce

Kerala Lobster Curry

$32.00

Kerala spices, coconut milk, chestnuts, pink peppercorn, kafir leaves

Chicken Purana

$24.00

Old Delhi-style bone-in marinated chicken in chef's signature yogurt-based curry.

Chicken Tikka Meatball

$22.00

Meatballs made from Chicken Tikka and Ricotta Cheese with chef’s special smoked chili sauce.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$25.00

Shrimp grilled in tandoor served with tikka sauce.

Lamb Vindaloo

$25.00

Samudri Khazana

$27.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$22.00

Lamb Chop Masala

$30.00

Kadai Chicken

$23.00

Palak Chicken

$20.00

Palak Lamb

$23.00

Lamb Rogan Josh

$25.00

Goat Rogan Josh

$25.00

Roti-Shoti

Butter Naan

$4.00

Roomali Roti

$5.00

Thin soft rotis folded like a handkerchief made from all-purpose flour.

Peperjack Cheese & Onion Kulcha

$6.00

Onion Kulcha

$5.00

Chilli & Paneer Kulcha

$6.00

Tandoori Roti

$4.00

Laacha Paratha

$5.00

Gluten Free Bread

$5.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Plain Naan

$4.00

Vegan Roti [No Butter]

$4.00

Rice

Vegetable Dum Biryani

$16.00

Mumbai style Biryani. Aromatic rice, fragrant spices, caramelized onions

Chicken Biryani

$19.00

Mumbai style Biryani with chicken. Aromatic rice, fragrant spices, caramelized onions

Shrimp Biryani

$22.00

Mumbai style Biryani with shrimp. Aromatic rice, fragrant spices, caramelized onions

Lamb Biryani

$23.00

Mumbai style Biryani with lamb. Aromatic rice, fragrant spices, caramelized onions

Mutton (Goat) Biryani

$23.00

Mumbai style Biryani with mutton (goat). Aromatic rice, fragrant spices, caramelized onions

Malwani Pulav

$15.00

Coconut, spices, mixed vegetables

Plain Rice

$3.00

Jeera Rice

$3.00

Sides

Daal Rupa Vira

$10.00

Black lentils slow simmered with ginger, garlic, cream

Daal Tadka

$9.00

Masoor, toor and channa dal, butter, spices

Palak Bhutani

$10.00

Ground spinach, corn kernels

Cholle Masala

$10.00

Chickpeas in house spices

Pappad

$3.00

Veg. Raita

$4.00

Choose from pineapple, mint or pink peppercorn

Spice Rack

$3.00

Sliced onion, lemon, green chillies

House Pickle

$3.00

Plain Yogurt

$3.00

Green Chutney bowl

$2.00

Sweet Chutney bowl

$2.00

Mint Raita

$4.00

Pineapple Raita

$4.00

Pink peppercorn Raita

$4.00

Kebab & Kathi Rolls

Kebab & Kathi Roll - Take-Out Only. Not available for dine-in.

Butter Chicken Roll

$15.00

Chicken Kathi Roll

$15.00

Lamb Kheema Roll

$16.00

Lamb Sheek Kebab Roll

$16.00

Paneer Kathi Roll

$14.00

Paneer Tikka Roll

$14.00

DRINKS

Zero-Proof Mocktails

Green Mango

$10.00

Passion Fruit Bellini

$10.00

Masala Soda

$10.00

Melon Lemonade

$10.00

Pom Mai Thai [No-alcohol]

$10.00

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Pink Guava

$10.00

Kala Khatta

$10.00

Ginger Lemon Soda

$10.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sunkist

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Beverages

Paan Gulkand

$7.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Rose Lassi

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Bottle Water

$4.00

Hot Beverages

Masala Chai

$5.00

Masala Chai Toddy

$13.00

Coffee

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$1.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Modern Indian Cuisine

Website

Location

44260 Ice Rink Plaza, Ste 120, Ashburn, VA 20147

Directions

