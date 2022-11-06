A map showing the location of Celebrity Lounge LLC 10459 Tara BlvdView gallery

Celebrity Lounge LLC 10459 Tara Blvd

10459 Tara Blvd

Jonesboro, GA 30236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Entrees

Chicken Over Rice (plain, jerk)

$12.00

Chicken onions and peppers over rice w/white sauce & muncheez sauce

Sticky Wings w/ Waffles

$12.00

Tacos (chicken, beef, jerk chicken

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Single Chicken tacos

$1.00

$2 tacos

$2.00

Muncheez Pizza Bread

$10.00

Wings

$6.00

Shrimp/fries

$12.00

Extras/Sides

Cabbage

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Empanadas

$5.00

Brunch

Eggs

$3.00

Hash Brown Patties

$4.00

Salmon

$14.00

Sticky Wings

$9.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.30

Waffles

$6.00

Speciality Drinks

Bottomless Celebrity Punch (Brunch Only)

$25.00

Jungle Juice

$10.40

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Mixed Drink with Remy

$12.00

Mixed Drink with Tequila

$12.00

Mixed Drinks with Hennessy

$11.00

Mixed Drinks with Vodka

$10.00

Wine 4/Pack

$20.00

Mixed Drink with Remy 1738

$14.00

Upcharge Liquor

$2.00

Wine single

$6.00

Peach Jungle Juice

$10.40

Upcharge Flavor

$2.00

Mango Jungle Juice

$10.40

Passion Fruit Jungle Juice

$10.40

Strawberry Jungle Juice

$10.40

THE HILL (16oz )

$12.00

THE NAKED STATUE OF LIBERTY (16oz)

$12.00

THE JUNCTION (16oz)

$12.00

THE WATER FRONT (16oz)

$12.00

MUNCHIES FOOD TRUCK (16oz)

$12.00

Special/Jungle Juice

$5.00

Margaritas/special

$5.00

Remy Punch

$8.00

Mimosa/Celebrity Punch

$8.00

Bob Marley

$8.00

Reg/Margarita

$10.00

Cups of wine

$6.00

Mixed drinks with whiskey

$10.00

Buckets

The Junction

$30.00

151, Titos, Cranberry and Blue Curacao

Munchies Food Truck

$30.00

Patron, blue raspberry, Lemonade and Float 151

The Naked Statue of Liberty

$30.00

Coconut Ciroc, Pina Colada Mix and Whipped Cream

The Water Front

$30.00

Grand Mainer, Teremana and Margarita Mix

Beer bucket

$25.00

Single Shots

1800 COCO

$10.00

1800 REPO

$10.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Bacardi White Rum

$8.00

Ciroc Mango

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Ciroc Vodka

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Sliver

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Old Crow Bourbon Whiskey

$7.00

Remy 1738

$13.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$11.00

Veuve

$15.00

Vodka

$8.00

Special/tequila

$3.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Double Shots

1800 COCO

$20.00

1800 REPO

$20.00

1800 Silver

$20.00

Bacardi White Rum

$16.00

Bellaire

$30.00

Ciroc Mango

$16.00

Ciroc Peach

$16.00

Ciroc Vodka

$16.00

Hennessy

$20.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$16.00

Jose Cuervo Sliver

$16.00

Ketel One

$18.00

Old Crow Bourbon Whiskey

$13.00

Remy 1738

$26.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$22.00

Veuve

$30.00

Vodka

$16.00

House Speciality Drinks/Specials

5/$25 special

$25.00

Wine bottles

Single wine bottle

$30.00

Vodka

Ciroc

$150.00

Cognac

Remy

$200.00

Hennessy

$250.00

D'usse

$250.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$150.00

Section 5

2 Bottles

$675.00

Section 6

2 Bottles

$675.00

Section 12

2 bottles

$800.00

Section 13

2 bottles

$800.00

Section 14

2 bottles

$400.00

Section 15

2 Bottles

$400.00

Section 21

2 Bottles

$675.00

Section 22

2 Bottles

$675.00

Section 23

2 Bottles

$675.00

Section 24

2 Bottles

$675.00

Non Ach Beverage

Beer

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$6.00

Soda

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Uptown

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10459 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

