Latin American
Seafood
celeste union square
3,061 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
ceviche bar / peruvian food / craft beer / mezcal / experimental collaborations
Location
21 Bow St, Somerville, MA 02143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
4.6 • 790
2067 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Somerville
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurant