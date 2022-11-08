Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Seafood

celeste union square

3,061 Reviews

$$

21 Bow St

Somerville, MA 02143

Order Again

Popular Items

seco de cordero / cilantro lamb stew (g, d optional)
ceviche mixto / blue cod, squid and shrimp ceviche, onion, lime, cilantro, aji amarillo
aji de gallina / creamy shredded chicken (d, g)

COCKTAILS!

pisco sour for 2

pisco sour for 2

$23.00+

pisco caravedo, lime juice, simple syrup, egg whites, bitters

chicha sour for 2

chicha sour for 2

$24.00+

pisco, lime juice, simple syrup, egg whites, bitters + shot of chicha morada (Peruvian punch brewed with purple corn, Apple, pineapple, clove, sugar cane and lime juice)

maracuya sour for 2

maracuya sour for 2

$25.00+

pisco, lime juice, simple syrup, egg whites, bitters + passion fruit

margarita mezcal morada for 2

margarita mezcal morada for 2

$24.00+

mezcal unión infused with purple corn, lime juice, simple syrup

mezcal negroni for 2

mezcal negroni for 2

$25.00+

mezcal unión, junipero gin, campari , sweet vermouth

celeste STYLE!

sweatshirt

sweatshirt

$45.00+

celeste classic logo sweatshirt with small constellation on the back! eco smart hanes sweatshirt, oh-so-soft, 50-50 cotton-poly! once you place your order we'll send you an email with pick-up date and instructions, gracias for your support!

tshirt

$25.00

hat

$25.00

ceviche

ceviche mixto / blue cod, squid and shrimp ceviche, onion, lime, cilantro, aji amarillo

ceviche mixto / blue cod, squid and shrimp ceviche, onion, lime, cilantro, aji amarillo

$21.00

ceviche pescado / blue cod ceviche, onion, lime, cilantro, aji amarillo

$20.00
ceviche vegetariano / palm hearts, artichoke hearts, onion, lime, cilantro, aji amarillo

ceviche vegetariano / palm hearts, artichoke hearts, onion, lime, cilantro, aji amarillo

$17.00

causas (potato terrine) + salads + apps

causa de aguacate y tomate (gf, d optional)

causa de aguacate y tomate (gf, d optional)

$14.00

mashed potato prepared with yellow pepper, olive and lime juice, layered with avocado and tomato, served with creamy pepper (huancaina) sauce

cuasa de tuna tartare (gf, d optional)

cuasa de tuna tartare (gf, d optional)

$16.00

mashed potato prepared with yellow pepper, olive and lime juice, layered with tuna tartare, served with creamy pepper (huancaina) sauce

causa de tuna fish salad (gf, d optional)

$12.00

mashed potato prepared with yellow pepper, olive and lime juice, layered with tuna fish salad, served with creamy pepper (huancaina) sauce

arugula salad with salsa criolla (onion, tomato, lime and peruvian corn)

$1,100.00

arugula salad with parmesan and lime

$11.00

yuquita rellena de verduras (g, d optional)

$14.00Out of stock

deep-fried yucca filled with sauteed mushrooms, spinach and peppers, served with creamy yellow pepper (aji amarillo) sauce, and onion and tomato salsa criolla

pupusa de camarón/ fresh-ground corn tortilla with shrimp filling (+$4 with prawn)

$15.00Out of stock

+ PRAWN for pupusa

$4.00Out of stock

entrees and specials (all entress include side of rice)

chaufa de mariscos / seafood stir fried rice with amazonic sausauge

chaufa de mariscos / seafood stir fried rice with amazonic sausauge

$27.00Out of stock

chinese-peruvian style stir-fried rice with mussels, squid, shrimp and amazonian suasage

seco de cordero / cilantro lamb stew (g, d optional)

seco de cordero / cilantro lamb stew (g, d optional)

$26.00

cilantro stew with lamb, served with creamed beans, rice, accompanied by onions + tomato

aji de gallina / creamy shredded chicken (d, g)

$23.00

ingredients: onion, garlic, ají amarillo (yellow pepper), ají panca, olive oil, salt, chicken, bread, parmesan, walnuts

lomo saltado / stir fried sirloin, onions, tomato (g optional)

lomo saltado / stir fried sirloin, onions, tomato (g optional)

$27.00

stir-fried sirloin beef, onions, tomato, ginger, soy sauce, served with rice

arroz con pollo / chicken cilantro rice

arroz con pollo / chicken cilantro rice

$22.00Out of stock
sudado de pescado / steamed fish peruvian-chinese style

sudado de pescado / steamed fish peruvian-chinese style

$24.00

steamed blue cod fish prepared Peruvian-Chinese style with onions, garlic, tomato, peppers, bok choy, aji amarillo (Peruvian yellow pepper), served with rice

locro / black mint squash stew (vegan)

$20.00

squash, potato, lima beans, black mint (huacatay), onion, garlic, ají amarillo (yellow pepper), ají panca

+pan-fried fish option for LOCRO

$7.00
tacu tacu a lo macho / seafood bean+rice risotto peruvian style (gf, d)

tacu tacu a lo macho / seafood bean+rice risotto peruvian style (gf, d)

$27.00

mussels, shrimp and squid served with bean+rice risotto, prepared with panca (peruvian pepper) and seafood-based stock

+pan-fried fish option for TACU TACU

$7.00
carapulcra / incan potato, chicken and pork stew with porto wine (g)

carapulcra / incan potato, chicken and pork stew with porto wine (g)

$24.00

Incan stew prepared with dehydrated Peruvian potato, toasted and soaked overnight, slow cooked with ají amarillo, panca pepper, chicken, pork, peanuts, Porto wine

sudado de berenjena / steamed eggplant peruvian-chinese style (vegan)

$19.00Out of stock

steamed eggplant prepared Peruvian-Chinese style with onions, garlic, tomato, peppers, bok choy, aji amarillo (Peruvian yellow pepper), served with rice

camaron al ajillo / shirmp scampi peruvian style (gf, d)

camaron al ajillo / shirmp scampi peruvian style (gf, d)

$24.00

seared shrimp prepared with garlic, onion, aji amarillo, heavy cream, white wine, onions, scallions, baby tomatoes, snow peas, served over potatoes

pasta con scallop a la huancaina (d)

$26.00

fresh squid ink fettuccini with seared scallops in creamy yellow pepper sauce

cau cau de mariscos / seafood stew with mint, tumeric and aji amarillo

cau cau de mariscos / seafood stew with mint, tumeric and aji amarillo

$25.00Out of stock

sides

black beans with escabeche (pickled onions and peppers)

$6.00Out of stock

extra rice

$3.00

rocoto / hot sauce

$1.00
extra huancaina

extra huancaina

$1.00

creamy sauces made with aji amarillo, rocoto (spicy red pepper) and huacatay (black mint), made with one cracker and fresh cheese

postres

suspiro limeno / dulce de leche custard with merengue

suspiro limeno / dulce de leche custard with merengue

$10.00
mousse de lucuma / lucuma: peruvian tropical fruit

mousse de lucuma / lucuma: peruvian tropical fruit

$9.00

wine

'19 podere cellario, favorita (langhe, italy) / bold acidic white

$24.00

‘19 forlorn hope, amber (calaveras county, CA)

$39.00Out of stock

‘19 fabien jouves, “les escures” malbec (france)

$42.00Out of stock

beer

cristal lager, 4.6% abv 11.2oz, (peru)

$5.00

cusqueña lager, 4.6% abv 11.2oz (peru)

$5.00

exhibit A, cat's meow, IPA, 6.5% abv 16oz (ma)

$7.00

exhibit A, hair raiser, double IPA, 8% abv 16oz (ma)

$8.00Out of stock

sluice juice neipa, 6.5% abv 16oz, bent water brewing (lynn, ma)

$7.00Out of stock

bent water, premium lager, 4.7% abv 16oz, bent water (ma)

$7.00Out of stock

czarface, NE double IPA, 8% abv 16oz, bent water (ma)

$9.00Out of stock

remnant, diamond lake, double IPA, 8.3 abv 16 oz, (ma)

$8.00Out of stock

remnant, quiet storm, NEIPA with ella and idaho 7, 7.4 abv 16 oz, (ma)

$8.00

soft drinks + home-made brews

chicha morada / purple corn drink home-brewed with apples, pineapple, cinnamon, clove, molasses, lime

$5.00

san pellegrino 500ml

$5.00

inca kola / peruvian soda

$3.00
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
ceviche bar / peruvian food / craft beer / mezcal / experimental collaborations

Website

Location

21 Bow St, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

celeste image
celeste image

