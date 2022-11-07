Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

CELESTINO RISTORANTE

3,849 Reviews

$$

141 South Lake Avenue

Pasadena, CA 91101

Popular Items

TORTELLONI DI ZUCCA AL BURRO E SALVIA
CAPELLI D’ANGELO AL POMODORO FRESCO E BASILICO
PENNETTE CON PROSCIUTTO E VODKA

SOUP

ZUPPA DI LENTICCHIE E CAVOLO

ZUPPA DI LENTICCHIE E CAVOLO

$11.50

Lentil and Kale Soup

ZUPPA DI FUNGHI

ZUPPA DI FUNGHI

$12.00

Mushroom Soup

SALAD and APPETIZERS

Mixed Seafood Salad
INSALATA COSE BUONE

INSALATA COSE BUONE

$18.95

Chopped Salad With Grilled Shrimp

INSALATA DI SPINACI, PERE, E PECORINO

INSALATA DI SPINACI, PERE, E PECORINO

$16.50

Baby Organic Spinach With Pear And Pecorino Cheese

INSALATA DI LATTUGA CON BARBABIETOLE E FORMAGGIO

INSALATA DI LATTUGA CON BARBABIETOLE E FORMAGGIO

$17.50

Organic Baby Lettuces, Caramelized Walnuts, Apples, Goat Cheese, Red and Gold Beets with Balsamic Dressing

INSALATA DI MARE

$22.50

Mixed Seafood Salad

ZUPETTA di COZZE e VONGOLE

$18.50

Steamed Mussels and Clams in a Light Spicy Tomato Broth

CALAMARI FRITTI con SALSA al POMODORO E OLIVE TRAPANESI

$17.95

POLPETTE di CARNE ALLA’ ARRABIATTA e PROVOLONE

$14.50

BURRATA CAPRESE

$16.50

TEGAMINO di MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGIANA con RICOTTA e POMODORO

$16.95

TIMBALLO di FUNGHI con FONDUTA e TARTUFO NERO

$18.95

PROSCIUTTO di PARMA con MELONE

$16.50

PASTA and RISOTTO

CAPELLI D’ANGELO AL POMODORO FRESCO E BASILICO

CAPELLI D’ANGELO AL POMODORO FRESCO E BASILICO

$16.95

Angel Hair Pasta With Fresh Tomato, Basil, And Garlic

SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE DI CARNE

SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE DI CARNE

$19.95

Spaghetti And Meatballs In Tomato Sauce

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA ALLA ROMANA

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA ALLA ROMANA

$22.50

Spaghetti With Eggs, Bacon, And Parmesan Reggiano

PENNETTE CON PROSCIUTTO E VODKA

PENNETTE CON PROSCIUTTO E VODKA

$18.50

Penne Pasta With Prosciutto And Vodka Sauce

SPAGHETTI CACIO e PEPE

$18.95

Spaghetti with Cow Cheese and Saffron Sauce, Black Pepper

GLUTEN FREE PENNETTE ALLA BOSCAIOLA

GLUTEN FREE PENNETTE ALLA BOSCAIOLA

$19.50

Gluten Free Penne Pasta With Mushrooms, Sweet Peas, And Tomato Sauce

LINGUINI AI FRUTTI DI MARE

LINGUINI AI FRUTTI DI MARE

$25.95

Linguini With Clams, Bay Scallops, Calamari, Shrimps, And Spicy Tomato Sauce

MACCHERONCINI CON PESTO ALLA GENOVESE

MACCHERONCINI CON PESTO ALLA GENOVESE

$17.50

Homemade Maccheroncini With Traditional Genovese Pesto

TAGLIOLINI BIANCHI E NERI CON VONGOLE, RUCOLA E POMODORI

TAGLIOLINI BIANCHI E NERI CON VONGOLE, RUCOLA E POMODORI

$27.50

Black Tagliolini With Clams, Wine Sauce, Arugula, And Cherry Tomatoes

ORECCHIETTE alla BARESE

$18.95

Ear Shaped Pasta with Wild Broccoli, Tomato sauce and Pecorino Cheese

GNOCCHI DELLA CASA con FONDUTA al TARTUFO

$28.50

Potato Dumpling stuffed with Mushroom in a Truffle Cheese Fondue

MARCHEGIANI QUATTRO FORMAGGIO

$19.95

Spiral Pasta with Four Cheese

RAVIOLI DI SPINACI E RICOTTA AL POMODORO E BASILICO

RAVIOLI DI SPINACI E RICOTTA AL POMODORO E BASILICO

$17.95

Homemade Ravioli Stuffed With Spinach And Ricotta With Tomato And Basil

MEZZELUNE D’ANATRA CON SALSA DI FUNGHI E MIRTILLI

MEZZELUNE D’ANATRA CON SALSA DI FUNGHI E MIRTILLI

$18.95

Ravioli Filled With Duck, Mushrooms, And Porcini Blueberry Sauce

TORTELLONI DI ZUCCA AL BURRO E SALVIA

TORTELLONI DI ZUCCA AL BURRO E SALVIA

$18.95

Tortellini Stuffed With Pumpkin Cream, Butter, And Sage Sauce

RISOTTO FUNGHI E MASCARPONE

RISOTTO FUNGHI E MASCARPONE

$19.50

Risotto With Porcini Mushrooms And Mascarpone Cheese

RISOTTO CON BARBABIETOLE E FORMAGGIO DI CAPRA

RISOTTO CON BARBABIETOLE E FORMAGGIO DI CAPRA

$18.50

Risotto With Red Beets And Goat Cheese

RISOTTO ALL’ACETO BALSAMICO

RISOTTO ALL’ACETO BALSAMICO

$17.50

Risotto With Aged Balsamic Vinegar And Rosemary

RISOTTO AI TARTUFO NERO

RISOTTO AI TARTUFO NERO

$58.00

RISOTTO WITH FRESH BLACK TRUFFLES

MALTAGLIATI CON RAGU di CINGHILE e FUNGHI

$22.00

Green Fettuccini with Wild Boar Ragu and Mushrooms

TAGLIOLINI con PAGLIA e FIENO con ZUCCHINI AGLIO

$19.50

Tagliolini with Sautéed Zucchini, Garlic and Olive Oil

MAIN COURSE

COTOLETTA DI POLLO MILANESE

$24.50

Breaded Chicken With Arugula, Tomato, Olive Oil And Lemon

SALSICCIA ALLA GRIGLIA

SALSICCIA ALLA GRIGLIA

$23.95

Grilled Italian Sausage With Amarone Wine Sauce And Broccoli

CONIGLIO AL FORNO

CONIGLIO AL FORNO

$29.50

Roast Rabbit With Black Olive Sauce

OSSOBUCO ALLA MILANESE

OSSOBUCO ALLA MILANESE

$29.50

Ossobuco With Saffron Sauce

POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA

POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA

$26.50

Breaded Chicken With Tomatoes And Mozzarella Cheese

PETTO DI POLLO PAILLARD ALLA GRIGLIA

PETTO DI POLLO PAILLARD ALLA GRIGLIA

$24.50

Grilled Thin-Pounded Chicken Breast, Served With Tomato And Arugula

COSTOLETTE D’ AGNELLO

COSTOLETTE D’ AGNELLO

$35.95

Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops served with Vegetables and balsamic mint sauce

BRANZINO AL FORNO

BRANZINO AL FORNO

$29.00

Sauteed Branzino Fillet served with Spinach, Lemon and Caper Sauce

BISTECCA ALLA FIORENTINA

BISTECCA ALLA FIORENTINA

$58.00

Grilled Porterhouse Steak (18oz) served with Roasted Potatoes and Truffle Sauce

FILETTO di BUE

$42.00

VITELLO ALLA VALTOSTANA

$34.50

DESSERT

PANNA COTTA

PANNA COTTA

$10.50

Panna Cotta with Vanilla Beans and Fresh Strawberries

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$10.50

Lady Finger with Espresso Coffee and Mascarpone

CANNOLI ALLA SICILIANA

$10.50

TORTA CHOCOLATE

$10.50

TORTA DI ARANCE

$10.50

TORTA DI PERE

$10.50

TORTA LIMONE

$10.50

WINES

GAVI DI GAVI

$44.00

PINOT BIANCO

$40.00

NEBBIOLO DI ALBA

$45.00

DOLCETTO DI ALBA

$48.00

AMARONE

$65.00

BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO

$85.00

SUPER SICILIAN

$42.00

LASAGNA TO GO- CATERING

LASAGNA AL FORNO RAGU DI CARNE -8

$90.00

Homemade Lasagna with Meat Ragu- Serves 8, must be ordered 24 hours in advance

LASAGNA AL FORNO AL RAGU DI CINGHIALE E FUNGHI-8

$140.00

Homemade Lasagna with Mushrooms and Wild Boar- Serves 8, must be ordered 24 hours in advance

LASAGNA AL FORNO AL RAGU DI CINGHIALE E FUNGHI- Serves 12

$210.00

Homemade Lasagna with Mushrooms and Wild Boar- Serves 12, must be ordered 24 hours in advance

LASAGNA MARGHERITA AL FORNO CON MOZZARELLA E POMODORO- SERVES 12

$140.00

Homemade Lasagna with Fresh Tomatoes and Mozzarella- Serves 12, must be ordered 24 hours in advance

LASAGNA AL FORNO CON PESTO E RICOTTA- Serves 12

$140.00

Homemade Lasagna with Pesto and Ricotta- Serves 12, must be ordered 24 hours in advance

CRESPELLE AL FORNO CON FUNGHI E BESCIAMELLE. SERVES 8

$120.00

Bakes Crepes with Mushroom and Beshamel Alfredo Sauce. Serves 8, must place order at least 24 hours in advance.

CRESPELLE AL FORNO CON FUNGHI E BESCIAMELLE. SERVES 12

$180.00

Bakes Crepes with Mushroom and Beshamel Alfredo Sauce. Serves 12, must place order at least 24 hours in advance.

LIMITED MENU DISHES

PAPPARDELLE al FAGIONO e FUNGHI SPUGNOLE

$21.50

Freshly Made Wide Noodles with Pheasant and Morel Mushroom’s

SPAGHETTI con BOTTARGA

$45.00

Spaghetti with dry Tuna Caviar

LINGUINI con ARAGOSTA e GRANCHIO

$45.00

Linguini with Half Lobster and Crab Meat in a Light Spicy Tomato Sauce

SPAGHETTI con RICCI di MARE

$38.00

Spaghetti with Fresh Sea Urchin

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$19.50

Lasagna with Meat Sauce

MALTAGLIATI con RAGU di CINGHILE e FUNGHI

$22.00

Green Fettuccini with Wild Boar Ragu and Mushrooms

RISOTTO con TARTUFO NERO

$58.00

Risotto with Black Truffle and Fontina Cheese

RISOTTO al PERFUMO di ARANCIA ai FRUITTI DI MARE

$28.00

Risotto with Mixed Seafood and Orange Zest

FEGATO d’OCA ALLA’ ACETO BALSAMICO

$28.00

Sautéed Fresh Duck Liver with Grilled Endive and Balsamic Vinaigrette

COSTALETTA di VITELLO con FEGATO d’OCA

$62.00

Rack of Veal served with Fresh Foie Gras and Marsala

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

141 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101

Directions

