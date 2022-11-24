Restaurant header imageView gallery

Celis Brewery

630 Reviews

$

10001 Metric Blvd.

Austin, TX 78758

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A BEVS

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

RICHARDS RAIN WATER - SPARKLING

$3.00

RICHARDS RAIN WATER - STILL

$3.00

COCONUT WATER

$4.50

OZARKA

$2.50

Popcorn

Longhorn Mix

$6.00

Chile Lime

$6.00

Tuxedo

$6.00

Regular

$6.00

White Cheddar

$6.00

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Nuts

$2.00

Celis White

White 32oz Growler w/ Fill TOGO

White 32oz Growler w/ Fill TOGO

$12.00

Includes new 32oz Growler and 32oz of Celis White Witbier.

White 64oz Growler w/ Fill TOGO

White 64oz Growler w/ Fill TOGO

$24.00

Includes new 64oz Growler and 64oz of Celis White Witbier.

White 6-Pack Cans (72oz) TOGO

White 6-Pack Cans (72oz) TOGO

$10.00

6-pack of 12oz Celis White Wit cans.

Case of White Cans (288oz) TOGO

Case of White Cans (288oz) TOGO

$36.00

Case (24) of 12oz Celis White Wit cans.

Raspberry

Rasberry Can 12oz

$2.00

Raspberry 32oz Growler Fill TOGO

$12.00

Raspberry 64oz Growler Fill TOGO

$24.00

Rasberry 6-Pack 72oz TOGO

$10.00

Rasberry Case 288oz TOGO

$36.00

Grand Cru Tripel

Cru 32oz Growler Fill TOGO

Cru 32oz Growler Fill TOGO

$15.00

Includes new 32oz Growler and 32oz of Grand Cru Tripel Ale

Cru 64oz Growler Fill TOGO

Cru 64oz Growler Fill TOGO

$30.00

Includes new 64oz Growler and 64oz of Grand Cru Tripel Ale

Cru 6-Pack Cans (72oz) TOGO

Cru 6-Pack Cans (72oz) TOGO

$10.00
Case of Cru (288oz) TOGO

Case of Cru (288oz) TOGO

$36.00

Violet Crown Quad

Quad 32oz Growler Fill TOGO

$18.00

Quad 64oz Growler Fill TOGO

$36.00

QUAD 2PK

$15.00

QUAD 4PK

$30.00

Juicy IPA

Juicy 32oz Growler Fill TOGO

Juicy 32oz Growler Fill TOGO

$12.00
Juicy 64oz Growler Fill TOGO

Juicy 64oz Growler Fill TOGO

$24.00
Juicy 6-Pack Cans (72oz) TOGO

Juicy 6-Pack Cans (72oz) TOGO

$7.00
Case of Juicy (288oz) TOGO

Case of Juicy (288oz) TOGO

$36.00

Dubbel Coffee Porter

Coffee 32oz Growler w/ Fill

$12.00

Coffee 64oz Growler w/ Fill

$24.00

Coffee Single Can (12oz)

$4.50

Coffee 6-Pack Cans (72oz) TOGO

$10.00

Coffee Case of Porter (288oz) TOGO

$36.00

Pale Bock

Bock 32oz Growler Fill

$12.00

Bock 64oz Growler Fill

$24.00

Paddle Out IPA

Paddle Out IPA 32oz Growler Fill TOGO

Paddle Out IPA 32oz Growler Fill TOGO

$12.00

Includes new 32oz Growler and 32oz of Citrus Grandis East Coast IPA

Paddle Out IPA 64oz Growler Fill TOGO

Paddle Out IPA 64oz Growler Fill TOGO

$24.00

Includes new 64oz Growler and 64oz of Citrus Grandis East Coast IPA

Paddle Out IPA 6-Pack (72oz) TOGO

Paddle Out IPA 6-Pack (72oz) TOGO

$5.00

6-pack Citrus Grandis East Coast IPA 12oz cans.

Case of Paddle Out IPA(288oz) TOGO

Case of Paddle Out IPA(288oz) TOGO

$36.00

Case (24) of 12oz Citrus Grandis cans.

Helles Lager

32oz Growler

$12.00

64oz Growler

$24.00

Kriek Cherry

Kriek 32oz Growler w/Fill TOGO

$12.00

Kreik 64oz Growler w/Fill TOGO

$24.00

Kriek Single Can (12oz)

$4.50

Kriek 6-Pack (72oz) TOGO

$10.00

Kriek CASE (288oz)

$36.00

Pool Guy Pils

Pool Guy 64oz Growler Fill

$24.00

Pool Guy 6-pack Cans

$10.00

Peach

Peach 6 Pack

$10.00

Peach Half Pint

$3.00

Peach Can

$4.50

Case Of Peach (288oz) TO GO

$36.00

Beer Hall

Beer Hall 6 Pack

$7.00

Beer Hall Can

$4.50

Case of Beer Hall Togo

$36.00

Employee Beer

WHITE

$1.00

HOEDADDY

$1.00

KRIEK

$1.00

GRAND CRU

$1.00

POOL GUY

$1.00

SCHWARTZ BIER

$1.00

BEER HALL

$1.00

JUICY

$1.00

PADDLE OUT

$1.00

EL DORADO

$1.00

PINKY PROMISE

$1.00

LIME BERLINER

$1.00

SUAVÉ

$1.00

TEX MEX

$1.00

CELTZER

$1.00

BoozeeSlushee

$1.00

Coffee Porter

$1.00

Glassware

Celis Pint Glass

Celis Pint Glass

$5.00
Celis Tulip Glass

Celis Tulip Glass

$10.00
Celis Willibecker Glass

Celis Willibecker Glass

$8.00

25oz STEIN

$15.00
32oz Growler w/ Fill

32oz Growler w/ Fill

$5.00
64oz Growler w/ Fill

64oz Growler w/ Fill

$5.00
32oz Growler NO FILL

32oz Growler NO FILL

$15.00
64oz Growler NO FILL

64oz Growler NO FILL

$20.00

Hats

Outdoor Cap White

$30.00

Outdoor Cap Autumn

$30.00

Trucker Cap Camo

$30.00

Trucker Cap Grey

$30.00

Misc

Dog Bandana

$15.00

Baseball Pennant

$2.00

Celis Silver Bar Key

$8.00

Celis Copper Keychain

$6.00

Celis White Chapstick

$3.00

Celis Rasberry Chapstick

$3.00

Celis Can Navy Koozie

$3.00

Celis Black Fanny Pack

$6.00

Celis Yellow Fanny Pack

$6.00

Celis Green Fanny Pack

$6.00

Celis Blue Fanny Pack

$6.00
Celis Sunglasses

Celis Sunglasses

$8.00

Celis TX Patch

$5.00

Pop Socket

$5.00

Wooden Taphandle

$50.00

New Copper Taphandle

$75.00
Golf Towel

Golf Towel

$5.00

Celis White Pen

$2.00

Celis Rasberry Pen

$2.00

Signs

Celis Header Tin Tacker

$35.00

White Wit Tin Tacker

$20.00

Rasberry Tin Tacker

$20.00

Pale Bock Tin Tacker

$20.00

Grand Cru Tin Tacker

$20.00

Tin Tacker Bundle

$65.00

Celis LED Light

$200.00

Stickers/Decals

Celis Lgo Sticker

$1.50
Celis White Texas Decal

Celis White Texas Decal

$5.00
Celis MaroonTexas Decal

Celis MaroonTexas Decal

$5.00

Celis Rasberry Can Sticker

$1.50

Celis Juicy Can Sticker

$1.50

Celis White Can Sticker

$1.50

Celis

Celis Book

Celis Book

$21.99

Shirts

Men's Navy Collared

$35.00

Women's Navy Collared

$35.00

Game On

$15.00

FIRST

$10.00

Friendship

$10.00

Flavor Tees Green

$25.00

Flavor Tee Raspberry

$25.00

Flavor Tee Charcoal

$25.00

Flavor Tee Natural

$25.00

Flavor Tee Bondi Blue

$25.00

Flavor Tee Dusty Green

$25.00

Futbol Tee

$25.00

Texas Logo Wmns Tank Mauve

$25.00Out of stock

Texas Tank Charcoal

$25.00

Wmns Ringer Cream

$25.00

Mug Festival Tank Stonewash

$25.00

Mug Festival Tank Shiraz

$25.00Out of stock

Mug Festival Tank Denim

$25.00Out of stock

Mug Festival Tank Stonewaash Green

$25.00

White Tank Celis Logo

$25.00

Mug Festival Tank Ash

$25.00

Mens Grey Collared

$40.00

Autumn Tee Celis Logo

$25.00

Autumn Tee TX Logo

$25.00

Celis Zip Hoodie

$50.00

Celis Windbreaker

$50.00

Shotgun

Ranchwater 12oz Can

$1.50

Buck 12oz Can (Straw/Ginger)

$1.50

Sunset 77 12oz Can (Mango/Passion)

$1.50

Bramble 12oz Can (Black/Lemon)

$1.50

Ranchwater 6-packs (72oz)

$10.00

Bramble 6-packs (72oz)

$10.00

Buck 6-packs (72oz)

$10.00

Sunset 77 6-packs (72oz)

$10.00

*ON SALE*

Bat Single Can 12oz

$3.00Out of stock

Bat 6-Pack Cans 72oz

$10.00

Case of Bat Bridge Cans 288oz

$36.00Out of stock

FIRST

$10.00

Reborn

$10.00

Marzen Cans 12oz TOGO

$2.00Out of stock

Marzen Cans - Mix Pack 12oz TOGO

$2.00Out of stock

Marzen 6-Pack 72oz TOGO

$8.00Out of stock

Friendship

$10.00
Celis Camo Mesh

Celis Camo Mesh

$15.00

Wiesn Can 12oz

$2.00

Wiesn 6-Pack Cans 72oz

$8.00

Wiesn Case 288oz

$28.00
Celis Texas Blue Mesh

Celis Texas Blue Mesh

$15.00
Celis Crest Pink Flatbill

Celis Crest Pink Flatbill

$15.00

Coffee Single Can - Mix Pack (12oz) TOGO

$2.00

Coffee 6-Pack Cans (72oz) TOGO

$10.00

Coffee Case of Porter (288oz) TOGO

$36.00
Celis Crest White Flatbill

Celis Crest White Flatbill

$15.00
Celis Crest Blue Flatbill

Celis Crest Blue Flatbill

$15.00

Pre-Paid Draft

Pre-Paid Draft

$5.00

Bebidas

Topo Chico

$3.75Out of stock

Mex Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Joya Strawberry

$4.50Out of stock

Tepachito

$4.50Out of stock

Botanas y Especiales

Durros

$5.00Out of stock

Postre

Van Palleta

$7.00

Avo Paleta

$7.00

Coconut Paleta

$7.00

Coco

$7.00

Melon

$7.00

Peach

$7.00

Bunueos

$3.00

Taco

Bistec

$4.75

Alambre

$5.00

Campechano

$4.50

Chori Papa

$5.75

Molleja

$4.50Out of stock

Coliflor

$6.00

Machacado

$6.00

Guacamole Tostada

$5.50

Tomato T

$5.00Out of stock

Quesadila

$5.00Out of stock

Queso F

$1.00

Ceviche

$8.50Out of stock

Large Guac

$8.50Out of stock

Chips Salsa

$7.50Out of stock

Tostada De Camote

$8.50Out of stock

Tortilla

$1.00

Guac For Your Taco

$1.00

Chorizo Con Huevo

$4.75

Bacon Egg

$4.75

Oysters

Ala Cart Oyster

$1.50

3 Oyster

$4.50

1\2 Dozen

$9.00

Dozen

$18.00

1/2 Doz Grilled

$20.00

Oktoberfest

Bratwurst

$7.00

Kielbasa

$7.00

Potato Salad

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10001 Metric Blvd., Austin, TX 78758

Directions

Gallery
Celis Brewery image
Celis Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Turnstile Coffee, Beer, & Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
10025 Burnet Road Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Tinos Greek Cafe- Arbor walk
orange starNo Reviews
10515 North Mopac Expressway C310 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Xian Sushi and Noodle at The Domain
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
orange star4.1 • 1,217
3720 Palm Way #170 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Emerald Tavern Games and Cafe
orange star4.7 • 388
9012 Research BLVD, STE C1 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Southside Market & Barbeque - Austin Arbor Walk
orange starNo Reviews
10515 N Mopac Expy Austin, TX 78759
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston