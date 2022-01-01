Cellar 152
324 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
152 River St, Elk Rapids, MI 49629
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hearth and Vine Cafe - Located at the beautiful Black Star Farms in Sutton's Bay, Michigan - - Call 231-944-1297 upon arrival, we can bring it out to you!
No Reviews
10844 E. Revold Rd Suttons Bay, MI 49682
View restaurant