Cellar 152

324 Reviews

$$

152 River St

Elk Rapids, MI 49629

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Jerk Sandwich
Stir Fry

Entrees

Homestyle Meatloaf

Homestyle Meatloaf

$19.00
Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00
Planked Whitefish

Planked Whitefish

$28.00Out of stock
Adult Tenders (6)

Adult Tenders (6)

$14.00
 Beef Tip Hash

Beef Tip Hash

$24.00

Shepards Pie

$12.00

Burgers

Burger

Burger

$16.00
Sloppy Joe

Sloppy Joe

$16.00
Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$16.00

Appetizers

Beer Cheese

Beer Cheese

$14.00
Loaded Kegs

Loaded Kegs

$12.00
Farmer's Board

Farmer's Board

$16.00

Brussels App

$12.00

Whitefish Pate

$17.00

Riblets

$16.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Croissant

$12.00Out of stock

Jerk Sandwich

$16.00

Rachel

$15.00

Rueben

$15.00

Cubano

$16.00

Salad

Stir Fry

Stir Fry

$16.00

Quinoa Salad

$15.00

House Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Desserts

Choc Truff Bomb

Choc Truff Bomb

$6.00

Rainbow Cake

$10.00

Pb Cake

$10.00

Carrot Cake Mini

$6.00

Bouston Creme

$6.00

Baklava

$6.00

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

Choc Mousse

$6.00

Flourless Choc

$6.00

Sides

Side Tater Kegs

Side Tater Kegs

$6.00
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$6.00
Side Roasted Veggies

Side Roasted Veggies

$6.00
Side Brussels

Side Brussels

$5.00

Side Slaw

$5.00

Veg Of Day

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Soup

Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$7.00+

Sd Bread

$2.00

Ham & Pea

$6.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

152 River St, Elk Rapids, MI 49629

Directions

Cellar 152 image

