Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Cellar + Plate

214 Reviews

$$

2916 S Lone Pine Ave

Springfield, MO 65804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2916 S Lone Pine Ave, Springfield, MO 65804

Directions

Gallery
cellar + plate image
cellar + plate image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Metropolitan Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2931 E Battlefield St Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,251
1620 E Republic Rd Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Finnegan's Wake
orange star4.3 • 297
305 South Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Civil Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
107 Park Central Square Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Volleyball Beach Ozark
orange starNo Reviews
1198 West State Highway NN Ozark, MO 65721
View restaurantnext
Sweet Boy's Neighborhood Bar
orange starNo Reviews
310 South Avenue Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Springfield

PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 2,198
221 E Walnut Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
orange star4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Mudlounge
orange star4.9 • 1,359
321 E Walnut St Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,251
1620 E Republic Rd Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Bawi Korean BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,190
4121 S. National Ave. Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springfield
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston