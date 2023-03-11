- Home
Bars & Lounges
Cellar Tavern 221 North Avenue
No reviews yet
221 North Avenue
Abington, MA 02351
FOOD
APPS
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$12.00
Cellar Sampler
$14.00
Fries
$7.00
Fried Pickles
$8.00
Mozzarella sticks
$10.00
Nachos
$12.00
Onion Rings
$10.00
Potato Skins
$10.00
Steak + Cheese Eggrolls
$10.00
topped with boom boom sauce
Small Chicken Tender (3pc)
$6.00
Large Chicken Tender (6pc)
$12.00
Small Chicken wing (6pc)
$8.00
Medium Chicken Wing (8pc)
$10.00
Large Chicken wing (10pc)
$12.00
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.00
DRESSINGS/SAUCES
ENTREES
PIZZA
SANDWICHES
BLT
$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$12.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$12.00
Drunken Chicken (Fried)
$12.00
Drunken Chicken (Grilled)
$12.00
cheese,bacon,boom boom sauce,lettuce,tomato,onion
Fried Fish Sandwich
$12.00
Greek Chicken Wrap
$12.00
Grilled Cheese
$7.00
Hot Dogs
$8.00
Italian Sub
$12.00
Meatball Sub
$12.00
Philly Cheese Steak
$10.00
SIDES
SOUPS
DESSERTS
$3 TACO
$5 BURGER
LIQUOR
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer Shot
$7.50
Apple Martini
$8.00
Baby Khalua Shot
$8.00
B-Day Cake Shot
$7.00
Baby Guiness Shot
$7.75
Black & Tan
$3.50
Bloody Mary
$4.25
Blow Job Shot
$7.00
Blue Balls Shot
$7.00
Breakfast Shot
$7.25
Butter Ball Shot
$6.50
Car Bomb
$10.00
Coconut Crusher
$7.25
Colada Special
$8.00
Coldbrew Martini
$8.00
Cosmo Martini
$8.00
Covid Tini
$6.00
Four Horseman Shot
$8.75
Greatful Dead
$7.25
Green Tea Shot
$7.50
Jager Bomb
$8.50
Johnny Appleseed
$7.75
Jolly Rancher Shot
$7.00
June Bug
$8.00
Kamikaze Shot
$8.50
Long Island
$8.75
Manhattan
$7.00
Margarita Don Julio
$8.75
Margarita House
$7.00
Margarita Jose Gold
$7.00
Margarita Jose Silver
$7.00
Margarita Patron
$8.75
Marijuana Shot
$7.25
Martini Absolut
$9.00
Martini Grey Goose
$10.00
Martini Ketel One
$9.00
Martini Titos
$10.00
Mudslide Special
$8.00
Pandemic Punch
$6.00
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot
$6.75
Pistachio Shot
$7.00
Planters Punch
$7.50
Red Death Shot
$7.25
Red Headed Slut Shot
$7.25
Scooby Snack Shot
$6.75
Sergant Vasselian Bomb
$8.50
Sex On The Beach
$8.00
Skittle Shot
$6.75
Slippery Nipple Shot
$6.75
Surfer On Acid
$6.75
Titos Dirty Shirley
$7.75
Washington Apple Drink
$7.75
Washington Apple Shot
$8.00
Wet Pussy Shot
$7.00
White Russian Absolute
$7.50
White Russian Grey Goose
$8.25
White Russian House
$6.00
White Russian Ketel One
$8.00
White Russian Titos
$8.00
Woo Woo Shot
$6.75
Espresso Martini
$10.00
Strawberry Starburst
$7.00
Cordials
2 LIQ CALL
$7.25
3 LIQ CALL
$7.75
Allens Peach Schnapps
$5.00
Allens Sloe Gin
$5.00
Allens Sour Apple
$5.00
B B
$5.73
Bailey's
$6.50
Black Raz Liquor
$4.25
Blue Curacao
$5.00
Butterscotch
$4.25
Coffee Liquor
$4.25
Courvoisier
$6.43
DiSaronno Amaretto
$6.50
Dr Apple Pie
$6.00
Dr Mint
$7.00
Dr Root Beer
$6.00
Gold Schlager
$6.00
Grand Marnier
$7.25
Irish Mint
$5.38
Jagermeister
$6.75
Kahlua
$6.00
Midori
$5.75
Peach Schnapps
$4.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$4.00
Sambuca
$6.75
St. Elder
$4.00
Tia Maria
$5.23
Watermelon Schnapps
$4.00
Wild Moon
$6.50
Rum
Scotch
Seasonal Martinis
Tequila
Vodka
Absolut
$6.00
Absolut Citron
$6.25
Absolut Mandrin
$6.25
Add Redbull
$1.75
Belvedare Bloody Mary
$6.75
Burnetss Blue Raz
$5.75
Grey Goose
$8.00
House Vodka
$5.00
Ketel One
$7.00
New Amsterdam
$3.25
New Amsterdam Citron
$4.50
Pink Whitney
$4.75
Stoli Blueberry
$5.75
Stoli Orange
$5.75
Stoli Raz
$5.75
Stoli Vanilla
$5.75
Three Olives Berry
$5.75
Three Olives Cherry
$6.50
Three Olives Chocolate
$5.65
Three Olives Grape
$6.50
Three Olives Mango
$6.25
Three Olives Pom
$6.25
Three Olives Strawberry
$6.50
Three Olives Triple
$6.50
Titos
$7.25
Whipped Cream
$4.25
Smirnoff Watermelon
$5.75
Whiskey
Bulleit Bourbon
$5.50
Bushmills
$5.75
Canadian Club
$6.75
Crown Apple
$7.00
Crown Royal
$7.25
Crown Vanilla
$7.00
Dickle Rye
$5.75
Fireball
$7.50
House Whiskey
$5.00
Jack
$7.00
Jack Apple
$6.50
Jack Fire
$6.50
Jack Honey
$6.50
Jameson
$7.75
Jameson Black
$8.00
Jameson Orange
$7.00
Jim Beam
$6.50
Knob Creek
$7.75
Makers Mark
$7.00
Old Camp
$6.75
Screwball Peanut Butter
$6.50
Seagrams 7
$5.00
Southern Comfort
$7.00
Tullamore Dew
$6.75
Uncle Whiskey
$7.00
VO
$5.50
Wild Turkey
$6.50
WINE & BEER
Bottle Beer
Amstel Light
$4.50
Angry Orchard
$4.00
Be Hoppy
$4.50
Blue Moon
$4.25
Bud Light Bottle
$4.25
Bud Light Lime
$4.25
Budweiser Bottle
$4.25
Coors Light Bottle
$4.25
Corona
$5.25
Corona Light
$5.25
Corona Premier
$5.25
Down East
$5.75
Down East Winter
$5.75
Guiness
$5.25
Heineken
$5.25
Heineken Light
$5.25
Killians
$4.25
Laguintas IPA
$4.50
Long Trail IPA
$4.50
Magners
$4.25
Michelob
$4.25
Mikes Hard Lemonade
$4.25
Miller Highlife
$3.75
Miller Lite Bottle
$4.25
Modelo
$5.00
Not Your Father's RootBeer
$4.00
O'Doul's
$4.00
Red's Apple Ale
$4.00
Rolling Rock
$4.75
Sam Adams
$5.00
Sam Seasonal
$5.00
Smirnoff Ice
$4.75
Twisted Tea
$4.75
Yeungling
$4.25
Draft Beer
Allagash White
$4.75
Be Hoppy
$4.75
Blue Moon
$4.50
Bud Light
$2.75
Budweiser
$2.75
Castle Island IPA
$5.00
Coors Light
$2.75
Corona Premier
$4.75
Dogfish head
$4.75
Down East
$4.75
Fiddlehead
$5.00
Goose Island
$4.50
Green Head Ipa
$4.25
Guiness
$5.00
Guiness Blonde
$2.00
Killians
$3.25
Laguinitas
$4.50
Long Trail IPA
$4.50
Miller Lite
$2.75
Night Shift
$5.00
PBR
$2.50
Sam Seasonal
$5.00
Shed
$4.75
Shipyard
$4.75
Yeungling
$3.75
Can Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
DAILY SPECIALS
Misc. Specials
Misc. $0.25
$0.25
Misc. $4
$4.00
Misc. $5
$5.00
Misc. $6
$6.00
Misc. $7
$7.00
Misc. $8
$8.00
Misc. $9
$9.00
Misc. $10
$10.00
Misc. $11
$11.00
Misc. $12
$12.00
Misc. $13
$13.00
Misc. $14
$14.00
Misc. $15
$15.00
Misc $16
$16.00
Misc. $17
$17.00
Misc. $18
$18.00
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
$14.00
Potato Skins
$9.00
Cheese Steak Quesadilla
$13.00
Pretzel Sticks
$7.00
Gold BBQ Pork Sandwich
$12.00
Lobster Roll
$20.00
Taco Pizza
$12.00
Crab Cakes
$7.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
221 North Avenue, Abington, MA 02351
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
