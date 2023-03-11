A map showing the location of Cellar Tavern 221 North AvenueView gallery
Cellar Tavern 221 North Avenue

No reviews yet

221 North Avenue

Abington, MA 02351

FOOD

APPS

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Cellar Sampler

$14.00

Fries

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Mozzarella sticks

$10.00

Nachos

$12.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Steak + Cheese Eggrolls

$10.00

topped with boom boom sauce

Small Chicken Tender (3pc)

$6.00

Large Chicken Tender (6pc)

$12.00

Small Chicken wing (6pc)

$8.00

Medium Chicken Wing (8pc)

$10.00

Large Chicken wing (10pc)

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

BURGERS

Cellar Cheese Burger

$10.00

tomato,onion,lettuce,pickle

DRESSINGS/SAUCES

Balsamic

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Boom Boom

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.50

Cheese sauce

$1.00

Chipolte Mayo

$0.50

Gold Fever

$0.50

Greek

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Buffalo Habanero

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet Chilli

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

ENTREES

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Steak Tips

$20.00

roasted potatoes & carrots w/ beef AUJU'S

Mac + Cheese

$16.00

PIZZA

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.00

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Gold Fever Pizza

$12.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Green Monster Pizza

$12.00

Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

Sweet + Spicy Pork Pizza

$12.00

White Pizza

$12.00

Sunday $4 Cheese

$4.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

SANDWICHES

BLT

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Drunken Chicken (Fried)

$12.00

Drunken Chicken (Grilled)

$12.00

cheese,bacon,boom boom sauce,lettuce,tomato,onion

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Greek Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Hot Dogs

$8.00

Italian Sub

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

SIDES

Veg of the Day

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Corn

$4.00

Side Mashed

$4.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

SOUPS

Chili (cup)

$5.00

Bacon Broccoli Cheddar (cup)

$5.00

Bacon Broccoli Cheddar (Bowl)

$8.00

Chili (Bowl)

$8.00

Beef Stew (cup)

$7.00

French Onion (cup)

$7.00

DESSERTS

Fried Oreos

$6.00

$3 TACO

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Beef Taco

$3.00

Fish Taco

$3.00

Chicken Taco Salad

$9.00

Beef Taco Salad

$9.00

Fish Taco Salad

$9.00

Add Chips

$1.00

Steak Taco

$4.00

$2 BREAKFAST TACO

$2.00

$5 BURGER

$5 Burger & Fries

$5.00

WING WEDNESDAY

Wings (0.50)

$0.50

Ranch

$0.25

Bleu Cheese

$0.25

Carrots + Celery

$1.00

LIQUOR

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer Shot

$7.50

Apple Martini

$8.00

Baby Khalua Shot

$8.00

B-Day Cake Shot

$7.00

Baby Guiness Shot

$7.75

Black & Tan

$3.50

Bloody Mary

$4.25

Blow Job Shot

$7.00

Blue Balls Shot

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.25

Butter Ball Shot

$6.50

Car Bomb

$10.00

Coconut Crusher

$7.25

Colada Special

$8.00

Coldbrew Martini

$8.00

Cosmo Martini

$8.00

Covid Tini

$6.00

Four Horseman Shot

$8.75

Greatful Dead

$7.25

Green Tea Shot

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$8.50

Johnny Appleseed

$7.75

Jolly Rancher Shot

$7.00

June Bug

$8.00

Kamikaze Shot

$8.50

Long Island

$8.75

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita Don Julio

$8.75

Margarita House

$7.00

Margarita Jose Gold

$7.00

Margarita Jose Silver

$7.00

Margarita Patron

$8.75

Marijuana Shot

$7.25

Martini Absolut

$9.00

Martini Grey Goose

$10.00

Martini Ketel One

$9.00

Martini Titos

$10.00

Mudslide Special

$8.00

Pandemic Punch

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot

$6.75

Pistachio Shot

$7.00

Planters Punch

$7.50

Red Death Shot

$7.25

Red Headed Slut Shot

$7.25

Scooby Snack Shot

$6.75

Sergant Vasselian Bomb

$8.50

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Skittle Shot

$6.75

Slippery Nipple Shot

$6.75

Surfer On Acid

$6.75

Titos Dirty Shirley

$7.75

Washington Apple Drink

$7.75

Washington Apple Shot

$8.00

Wet Pussy Shot

$7.00

White Russian Absolute

$7.50

White Russian Grey Goose

$8.25

White Russian House

$6.00

White Russian Ketel One

$8.00

White Russian Titos

$8.00

Woo Woo Shot

$6.75

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Strawberry Starburst

$7.00

Cordials

2 LIQ CALL

$7.25

3 LIQ CALL

$7.75

Allens Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Allens Sloe Gin

$5.00

Allens Sour Apple

$5.00

B B

$5.73

Bailey's

$6.50

Black Raz Liquor

$4.25

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Butterscotch

$4.25

Coffee Liquor

$4.25

Courvoisier

$6.43

DiSaronno Amaretto

$6.50

Dr Apple Pie

$6.00

Dr Mint

$7.00

Dr Root Beer

$6.00

Gold Schlager

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.25

Irish Mint

$5.38

Jagermeister

$6.75

Kahlua

$6.00

Midori

$5.75

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Sambuca

$6.75

St. Elder

$4.00

Tia Maria

$5.23

Watermelon Schnapps

$4.00

Wild Moon

$6.50

Gin

BomBay

$6.50

House Gin

$5.00

New Amsterdam

$3.25

Tanqueray

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.50

QUICK SHOTS

DannyV Bomb

$8.50

Green Tea Shot

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$8.50

Washington Apple Shot

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.50

Bacardi Lime

$6.60

BlueChair Bay Banana

$7.00

BlueChair Bay Coconut

$7.00

Capitan Morgans

$7.00

Capitans Private Stock

$7.50

House Rum

$4.75

Malibu

$7.00

Malibu Black

$7.50

Scotch

Christian Brothers

$6.50

Dewars

$5.75

Glenlivet

$6.75

Johnny Walker Red

$6.75

Johnny Walker Black

$7.75

Seasonal Martinis

Martini Special

$8.00

Tequila

1800 Coconut

$7.75

Avion

$7.50

Avion Anejo

$7.00

Avion Espresso

$6.75

Cafe Patron

$8.00

Casamigos

$8.00

Dobel

$7.50

Don Julio

$7.75

House Tequila

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.50

Patron Silver

$8.50

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.25

Absolut Mandrin

$6.25

Add Redbull

$1.75

Belvedare Bloody Mary

$6.75

Burnetss Blue Raz

$5.75

Grey Goose

$8.00

House Vodka

$5.00

Ketel One

$7.00

New Amsterdam

$3.25

New Amsterdam Citron

$4.50

Pink Whitney

$4.75

Stoli Blueberry

$5.75

Stoli Orange

$5.75

Stoli Raz

$5.75

Stoli Vanilla

$5.75

Three Olives Berry

$5.75

Three Olives Cherry

$6.50

Three Olives Chocolate

$5.65

Three Olives Grape

$6.50

Three Olives Mango

$6.25

Three Olives Pom

$6.25

Three Olives Strawberry

$6.50

Three Olives Triple

$6.50

Titos

$7.25

Whipped Cream

$4.25

Smirnoff Watermelon

$5.75

Whiskey

Bulleit Bourbon

$5.50

Bushmills

$5.75

Canadian Club

$6.75

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.25

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Dickle Rye

$5.75

Fireball

$7.50

House Whiskey

$5.00

Jack

$7.00

Jack Apple

$6.50

Jack Fire

$6.50

Jack Honey

$6.50

Jameson

$7.75

Jameson Black

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Knob Creek

$7.75

Makers Mark

$7.00

Old Camp

$6.75

Screwball Peanut Butter

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.75

Uncle Whiskey

$7.00

VO

$5.50

Wild Turkey

$6.50

WINE & BEER

Bottle Beer

Amstel Light

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Be Hoppy

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bud Light Bottle

$4.25

Bud Light Lime

$4.25

Budweiser Bottle

$4.25

Coors Light Bottle

$4.25

Corona

$5.25

Corona Light

$5.25

Corona Premier

$5.25

Down East

$5.75

Down East Winter

$5.75

Guiness

$5.25

Heineken

$5.25

Heineken Light

$5.25

Killians

$4.25

Laguintas IPA

$4.50

Long Trail IPA

$4.50

Magners

$4.25

Michelob

$4.25

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.25

Miller Highlife

$3.75

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.25

Modelo

$5.00

Not Your Father's RootBeer

$4.00

O'Doul's

$4.00

Red's Apple Ale

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$4.75

Sam Adams

$5.00

Sam Seasonal

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.75

Twisted Tea

$4.75

Yeungling

$4.25

Draft Beer

Allagash White

$4.75

Be Hoppy

$4.75

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$2.75

Budweiser

$2.75

Castle Island IPA

$5.00

Coors Light

$2.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Dogfish head

$4.75

Down East

$4.75

Fiddlehead

$5.00

Goose Island

$4.50

Green Head Ipa

$4.25

Guiness

$5.00

Guiness Blonde

$2.00

Killians

$3.25

Laguinitas

$4.50

Long Trail IPA

$4.50

Miller Lite

$2.75

Night Shift

$5.00

PBR

$2.50

Sam Seasonal

$5.00

Shed

$4.75

Shipyard

$4.75

Yeungling

$3.75

Can Beer

Bud Light Seltzer

$3.00

Corona Tropical

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$1.00

High Noon

$4.75

Spiked Seltzer

$4.50

Truly

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Truly Hard

$6.00

Cut Water

$5.00

Red Wine

Barefoot Cab

$4.75

Barefoot Merlot

$4.75

Barefoot Pinot Noir

$4.75

Indaba Cabernet Sauvignon

$2.75

Indaba Chardonnay Box

$2.75

Indaba Mosaic Box

$2.75

Indaba Sauvignon Blanc Box

$2.75

Red Indaba Box Wine

$2.75

Red Sangria

$6.00

White Wine

Bearfoot Chardonnay

$4.75

Bearfoot Moscato

$4.75

Bearfoot Pinot Grigio

$4.75

Bearfoot Riesling

$4.75

Bearfoot White Zin

$4.75

Sutter Home Sauv Blanc

$4.75

White Sangria

$6.00

Prosecco

Prosecco

$5.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Manmosa

$7.00

DAILY SPECIALS

Misc. Specials

Misc. $0.25

$0.25

Misc. $4

$4.00

Misc. $5

$5.00

Misc. $6

$6.00

Misc. $7

$7.00

Misc. $8

$8.00

Misc. $9

$9.00

Misc. $10

$10.00

Misc. $11

$11.00

Misc. $12

$12.00

Misc. $13

$13.00

Misc. $14

$14.00

Misc. $15

$15.00

Misc $16

$16.00

Misc. $17

$17.00

Misc. $18

$18.00

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$14.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Cheese Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Pretzel Sticks

$7.00

Gold BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Lobster Roll

$20.00

Taco Pizza

$12.00

Crab Cakes

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

221 North Avenue, Abington, MA 02351

