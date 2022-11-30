Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cellarmaker Brewing Company Howard St.

1150 Howard St.

San Francisco, CA 94103

Popular Items

Black Meridian BA Black Barleywine 375 ml

4pks

Spritzy: Strawberry Limeade - Hard Seltzer 4pk

$18.00

Spritzy is our brand of hard seltzers that uses 100% real, natural fruit and never any extracts or flavorings. This batch recreates one of the great refreshing beverages of summer: Strawberry Limeade. With a big blast of lime and cooling strawberry notes this bubbly concoction is sure to quench your thirst and enliven the spirit! (Produced with Gluten Free ingredients)

Mo' Riwaka IPA 4pk

$20.00

Mosaic and it’s dank tropical fruit aromas and piney, resinous flavor meets the soft and subtle Riwaka. A rare hop sourced by us on our recent trip to New Zealand, Riwaka offers up fruity notes of white grape and tangerine zest with hints of brined melon. This beer is hazy, intensely aromatic and chewy with an assertive hoppy bite yet finishes smooth and silky

Orange Julian IPA 4pk

$20.00

A big old IPA brewed with oats and wheat and an abundance of hops as well as double dry hopped. The high ester producing yeast adds an intriguing pineapple and mango quality to an over the top hop expression from Simcoe, Mosaic, Citra and Nelson Sauvin hops. This IPA was originally brewed for Beachwood BBQ Seal Beach's 10th anniversary.

Blammo Imperial Stout with Coconut 4pk

$28.00

Coming in at a sizzling 12%, this is BLAMMO! a decadent Imperial Stout with over **30 lbs per barrel of toasted coconut** added!!! Rich with flavors of silky chocolate malts, bitter sweet cacao, subtle toffee, molasses and roast along with endless mouth-coating coconut oils. The finish is nutty and sweet like a liquid Mounds bar with a well hidden alcohol kick. How would someone describe Blammo! in one sentence? It’s better than bad it’s good!

Bottles

Dessert Oasis 375 ml Bottle

$24.00

This blend of single & double oak stouts has been infused with the highest quality of ingredients we can source. Vietnamese cinnamon sticks, whole vanilla beans from Madagascar & Papa New Guinea as well as premium quality Ethiopian beans from Onyx Coffee Labs come together in a creamy, spice driven dance of rich decadence. Albeit an intensely bold beverage, the long term aging in various bourbon barrels gives Dessert Oasis a balance not always found in the pastry world.

Black Meridian BA Black Barleywine 375 ml

$22.00

After 22 months in Weller Bourbon barrels Black Meridian has emerged transformed. This black barleywine is layered with distinct aromas of boozy Kahlua Mudslides, rich vanilla bean and molasses cookies. The flavor is deeply complex with roasted almond, sticky toffee pudding, Italian amaro, coffee cordial and bitter chocolate. Optimal enjoyment of Black Meridian is when a pour becomes close to room temperature and the carbonation has diminished to nearly still.

Syrah Shorty 750ml

$15.00

After a beer sees fruit, the fruit usually still has a little love to give. The Syrah grapes in Syrah Shorty have already seen a barrel aged sour, but we steeped them again in fresh beer to extract even more of their floral and plum aroma and tannic structure. The result is a tart crushable ale with hints of strawberry, raspberry and rosé wine.

Spectral Delineation 500ml

$12.00

This is the light beer craft drinkers want to crush. Pleasantly soft citrus & floral orange blossom aromas arise from German Hallertau Mittelfrüh & the dry hop of whole leaf German Hersbrucker hops sourced by Hop Head Farms. The flavor is fresh, clean & vibrant with hints of oolong tea, lilac pollen, honey dipped rye bread and dried lemon peel. Zesty carb & a smooth as silk finish from 4 weeks of cold conditioning.

Syrah 500 ml

$20.00

2020 brought us humans a lot of BS. One bright light was the amazing syrah grapes we got for this next vintage of our Syrah — a collaborative wine/beer hybrid brewed by Cellarmaker with grapes sourced from Santa Ynez by Central California’s @whitcraftwinery through Matt Crist (@mattycwines) otherwise known as “My Friend Matt’s Vineyard.” A beer like no other, Syrah is only such by pure statistics.  Carefully chosen barrel-aged sour ale is refermented on top of the choicest California grown whole cluster Syrah grapes in order to infuse every ounce with the exceptional properties of wine. The transmutation is pursued in its entirety until something wholly unbeer-like remains.

Thangs

Rainbow Cellarmaker Sunglasses

$5.00
CHOP Hot Sauce ~ OG

$10.00
CHOP Hot Sauce - Habanero

$11.00Out of stock
Rolling Papers

$5.00

Our new Dank Williams, Tiny Dankster or Highway to the Dankerzone rolling papers! Theres 32 organic hemp papes, paper tips and a nice magnet that keeps the pack shut.

Rolling Papers 3pk Special

$12.00

Our new Dank Williams, Tiny Dankster or Highway to the Dankerzone rolling papers! Theres 32 organic hemp papes, paper tips and a nice magnet that keeps the pack shut. Buy 3, save $3! Select your 3 upon arrival.

Shirts

Donna Shirt

$22.00
SF OAK Shirt

$20.00
DANK Williams Shirt

$25.00
Classic Black Shirt

$20.00
DANK of The WEST Shirt

$22.00
Long Sleeved Blammo Shirt

$30.00

Sweatshirts/Crew Necks

Bliss Crew Neck

$40.00
Classic Blue Zip-up

$50.00
Classic Gray Zip-up

$50.00
Classic Black Zip-up

$50.00

Headware

Cellarmaker Hat - Black

$24.00

Cellarmaker Branded Black Hat with Leather Patch

Cellarmaker Hat - Green

$25.00

Cellarmaker Branded Green 5 Panel Hat with Leather Patch and Yellow Brim

Highway to the Dankerzone Hat

$25.00

Blue Hat with Red Ribboning, Dankerzone Patch

Goldenrod Corduroy Pale Ale Hat

$26.00

Goldenrod Corduroy hat with leather Pale Ale patch. Cellarmaker embroidered on back.

Grey Corduroy Pale Ale Hat

$26.00

Grey Corduroy hat with leather Pale Ale patch

Olive Green/Brown Unfiltered West Coast Snapback Hat

$26.00

Olive Green/Brown hat with leather "Unfiltered West Coast" patch. Plastic Snapback. Cellarmaker Hop Logos under bill.

Burgundy Unfiltered West Coast Snapback Hat

$26.00

Burgundy hat with blue "Unfiltered West Coast" patch. Plastic Snapback. Cellarmaker Hop Logos under bill.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dope Beer for dope peeps, like you! Offering Shipping through https://cellarmakerbrewing.com/shop/ Thank you!

Website

Location

1150 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94103

Directions

Cellarmaker Brewing Company image
Cellarmaker Brewing Company image
Cellarmaker Brewing Company image

