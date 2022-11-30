Cellarmaker Brewing Company Howard St.

Syrah 500 ml

$20.00

2020 brought us humans a lot of BS. One bright light was the amazing syrah grapes we got for this next vintage of our Syrah — a collaborative wine/beer hybrid brewed by Cellarmaker with grapes sourced from Santa Ynez by Central California’s @whitcraftwinery through Matt Crist (@mattycwines) otherwise known as “My Friend Matt’s Vineyard.” A beer like no other, Syrah is only such by pure statistics. Carefully chosen barrel-aged sour ale is refermented on top of the choicest California grown whole cluster Syrah grapes in order to infuse every ounce with the exceptional properties of wine. The transmutation is pursued in its entirety until something wholly unbeer-like remains.