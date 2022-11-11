110 S Pike Road Sarver PA 16055 Cellar Works - Sarver

2022 Cellar Society Membership

$99.00

**Membership valid from time of purchase through 12/31/2022** Benefits apply to the Member only and include: - 10% off all Cellar Works beer and merchandise - Larger glassware for drafts (25% bigger!) - Pre-sale on high demand beers. - Complimentary Members Only t-shirt - Complimentary Members Only glass - One free Bavarian pretzel per month - Attendance to annual Cellar Society Party with guest