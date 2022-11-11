  • Home
  • /
  • Sarver
  • /
  • 110 S Pike Road Sarver PA 16055 - Cellar Works - Sarver
Cellar Works Taproom imageView gallery

110 S Pike Road Sarver PA 16055 Cellar Works - Sarver

review star

No reviews yet

110 S Pike Rd #205

Sarver, PA 16055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer To-Go

Pre-packaged Beer
Ultralight Lager (4-Pack)

Ultralight Lager (4-Pack)

$14.00

4% ABV - This lager is crispy, clean, and refreshing with very low bitterness and a light body.

100 Foot Robot (4-Pack)

100 Foot Robot (4-Pack)

$18.00

6.8% ABV - Notes of tangerine, mango, and a faint hint of peach dominate with a soft bitterness and mouthfeel.

Other

Growlers, glasses, etc.

2022 Cellar Society Membership

$99.00

**Membership valid from time of purchase through 12/31/2022** Benefits apply to the Member only and include: - 10% off all Cellar Works beer and merchandise - Larger glassware for drafts (25% bigger!) - Pre-sale on high demand beers. - Complimentary Members Only t-shirt - Complimentary Members Only glass - One free Bavarian pretzel per month - Attendance to annual Cellar Society Party with guest

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

110 S Pike Rd #205, Sarver, PA 16055

Directions

Gallery
Cellar Works Taproom image

Similar restaurants in your area

Xtra Innings Sports Bar and Grille - 1590 Saxonburg Blvd
orange star4.4 • 183
1590 Saxonburg Blvd Tarentum, PA 15084
View restaurantnext
Hardwood Cafe -Butler
orange star4.0 • 1,056
646 Pittsburgh Rd Butler, PA 16002
View restaurantnext
botL
orange star3.5 • 2
1716 Freeport Road New Kensington, PA 15068
View restaurantnext
ParkSide Grill - 6044 William Flynn Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
6044 William Flynn Hwy Bakerstown, PA 15007
View restaurantnext
Narcisi Winery - Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 820
4578 Gibsonia Rd Gibsonia, PA 15044
View restaurantnext
Serventi's
orange star3.7 • 51
473 Airport Rd Butler, PA 16002
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sarver
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Butler
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mars
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Wexford
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cranberry Twp
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Zelienople
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston