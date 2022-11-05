Cello's Farmhouse Italian 143 Raymond Road

  • Home
143 Raymond Road

Cello's Farmhouse Italian

review star

No reviews yet

143 Raymond Road

Candia, NH 03034

Order Again

Wine by the Glass

GL HOUSE MERLOT

$6.50

GL MONTEPULCIANO

$9.50

GL FARMHOUSE RED BLEND

$9.00

GL MICHELE NEBBIOLO

$10.00

GL MIRASSOU PINOT NOIR

$7.00

GL BAR DOG CABERNET

$9.00

GL CHIANTI

$9.50

GL BARBERA D'ASTI

$10.50

GL LUNARO MONTEPULCIANO

$10.00

GL TRUMP MERITAGE

$12.75

GL IMAGERY PINOT NOIR

$7.50

GL VERMENTINO

$9.50

GL HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO

$6.50

GL BUTTER

$10.00

GL BENZIGER

$9.00

GL SAUVIGNON BLANC

$10.50

GL MASI PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

GL MOSCATO

$9.00

GL ARNEIS

$9.00

GL AVA GRACE

$7.50

GL VILLA PROSECCO

$11.00

GL AIX ROSE

$9.00

Wine By the Bottle

BTL MASCIARELLI MONTEPULICIANO

$36.00

BTL FARMHOUSE RED BLEND

$34.00

BTL MICHELE NEBBIOLO

$38.00

BTL MIRASSOU PINOT NOIR

$26.00

BTL BAR DOG CABERNET

$34.00

BTL IMAGERY PINOT NOIR

$34.00

BTL CHIANTI

$36.00

BTL BARBERA D ASTI

$38.00

BTL AMARONE

$58.00

BTL LUNARA MONTEPULICIANO

$38.00

BTL TRUMP MERITAGE

$48.00

BTL IMAGERY PINOT NOIR

$28.00

BTL VERMENTINO

$36.00

BTL BUTTER

$38.00

BTL BENZIGER

$34.00

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC

$40.00

BTL MOSCATO

$36.00

MASI PINOT GRIGIO

$42.00

BTL AVA GRACE

$26.00

BTL VILLA PROSECCO

$42.00

BTL AIX ROSE

$34.00

Beer

SHIPYARD

$6.50

STONEFACE

$7.00

PERONI DFT

$6.50

Great North Draft

$7.00

SAM ADAMS OCTOBERFEST

$6.50

TUCKERMANS

$6.50

BUD LIGHT BTL

$4.00

CORONA BTL

$4.25

MICH ULTRA BTL

$4.25

MILLER LIGHT BTL

$4.25

COORS LIGHT BTL

$4.25

BUDWEISER BTL

$4.25

HEINEKEN BTL

$4.50

HEINEKEN 00 BTL

$4.50

DOGFISH 60 MINUTE IPA BTL

$6.50

603 SELTZER CAN

$5.50

ALLAGASH WHITE CAN

$6.00

GREAT NORTH DOUBLE IPA CAN

$6.50

GREAT NORTH IPA CAN

$6.50

GREENHEAD IPA

$5.00

GUINNESS CAN

$6.00

KELSEN BROWN ALE CAN

$7.00

LORD HOBO BOOM SAUCE CAN

$7.50

NIGHT SHIFT 87 IPA CAN

$7.00

OAK HILL- CIDER CAN

$6.00

OAK HILL- SUMMER SHANDY

$6.00

SWITCHBACK CAN

$6.50

WHITE CLAWS

$5.00

HENNICKER IPA DISC GOLF BEER

$6.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Appletini

BAY BREEZE

Black russian

Bloody Mary

Champagne Cocktail

$10.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Fuzzy Navvel

$8.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Irish coffee

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$10.50

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

$9.00

NEGRONI

$11.00

Old Fashioned

RUM RUNNER

$12.00

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sombrero

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

White Russian

Pain Killer

$12.00

Spirits

Absolut

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

Grey Goose Citron

$9.50

Ketel One

$8.50

Stoli Blueberry

$7.50

Stoli Raspberry

$7.50

Stole Blueberry

$7.50

Stoli Vanilla

$7.50

Titos

$8.50

Ketel Peach

$9.00

Ketel Grapefruit

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Gordons

$7.50

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Bumbu

$10.00

Meyers

$7.50

RUMHAVEN

$8.00

Mi Campo Silver

$8.50

Casa Noble Reposado

$17.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

Bulliet

$9.50

Cabin Fever

$9.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.50

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.50

Seagram Seven

$7.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$7.00

Woodford

$8.50

Makers Mark

$9.50

Dewars

$9.00

Oban

$15.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$35.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

House Limoncello

$8.50

Kahlua

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Chambord

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Watermelon Pucker

$6.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Remi Martin

$13.50

N/A Bevs

Apple Juice

$2.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$7.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Refill limoncello

$20.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Soda

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Cello's Cocktails

Aperol Spritiz

$10.50

Autumn mule

$11.00

Blueberry Cosmo

$13.00

Cellos Limondrop

$13.00

Cellos Mai Tai

$12.00+

Gin Cucumber Martini

$13.00

Just peachy

$9.50

Manmosa

$11.75

Paloma

$10.00

Pineapple Spicy Margarita

$10.50

Raspberry Coconut Mojitio

$10.00

Seasonal Sangria

$9.50

Smoked peacan old fashion

$15.00

Smores martini

$13.00

Wake me up

$10.00

APPETIZER

ARANCINI

$12.00

CHEF'S SELECTION

BRUSCHETTA

$10.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

CALAMARI

$14.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$14.00

FOCACCIA

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$13.00

MUSSELS

$14.00

SHRIMP SCAMPI DIP

$14.00

SMOKED SALMON CAPRESE

$17.00

TOASTED RAVIOLI

$12.00

TONYS STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$12.00

OYSTERS

$3.00

BAKED ESCARGOT

$12.00

PEEL AND EAT SHRIMP

$13.00

SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$6.00+

FARMHOUSE ITALIAN

$6.00+

CAPRESE

$12.00

ROASTED BEET & GOAT CHEESE

$16.00

PLUM SHRIMP SALAD

$21.00

CLASSIC ENTRÉE

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$20.00

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$22.00

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$18.00

CHICKEN PICATTA

$20.00

VEAL PICATTA

$22.00

CHICKEN MARSALA

$22.00

VEAL MARSALA

$24.00

ITALIAN FEAST

$26.00

ITALIAN MAC & CHEESE

$16.00

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$15.00

ALFREDO

$14.00

CHICKEN & BROC ALFREDO

$24.00

SEAFOOD ALFREDO

$29.00

LASAGNA

$19.00

SPAGHETTI AND MARINARA

$12.00

CHOPS & STEAKS

GRILLED RIBEYE

$32.00

GRILLED VEAL CHOP

$34.00

HOUSE STEAK TIPS

$24.00

PORK OSSO BUCCO

$23.00

SHORT RIB POLENTA

$24.00

SPECIALTIES

GRILLED MARGHERITA CHICKEN

$22.00

PAN SEARED CHICKEN

$20.00

GLAZED SALMON

$22.00

SCRATCH PASTAS

SACCETTI PASTA

$23.00

MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$24.00

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$23.00

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$32.00

CLAMS & LINGUINE

$23.00

SAUSAGE BROCCOLI TORTELLINI

$22.00

SANDWICHES

HOT ITALIAN PANINI

$14.00

MEATBALL PANINI

$13.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGE PANINI

$13.00

CAPRESE PANINI

$12.00

EGGPLANT PARM SANDWICH

$14.00

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$16.00

BURGER

BLACK & BLUE BURGER

$14.00

CELLOS BURGER

$14.00

PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$14.00

FUNGHI PIZZA

$14.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$15.00

CARMELIZED ONION & BRIE PIZZA

$15.00

CHICKEN BROCC ALFREDO PIZZA

$16.00

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA PIZZA

$15.00

MEAT LOVER PIZZA

$16.00

BLACKENED CHICK PIZZA

$16.00

SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA

$16.00

PESTO FORMAGGIO PIZZA

$16.00

PIZZA SPECIAL

$16.00

DESSERT

TIRAMISU

$7.99Out of stock

LIMONCELLO TIRAMISU

$7.99

CHOCOLATE TORTE

$7.99

ITALIAN RICOTTA CHEESECAKE

$7.99Out of stock

CHOCOLATE MOLTEN CAKE

$10.00

GELATO

$4.00

CANNOLI

$4.00

STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

$10.00

SIDE ORDERS

BROCCOLI

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

GREEN BEANS

$4.00

MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

SIDE PASTA

$4.00

RICE PILAF

$4.00

RISOTTO

$7.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$4.00

SICILIAN MEATBALL

$3.75

SPINACH

$4.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.75

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

MEATSAUCE

$4.50

PESTO

$4.50

ALFREDO

$4.50

SIDE POLENTA

$7.00

DAILY SPECIALS

BUTTER BAKED HADDOCK

$24.00

TOMAHAWK

$59.00

Lemon Garlic Lamb

$25.00

Seafood Risotto

$37.00

Shrimp A La Vodka

$24.00

RACK OF LAMB

$28.00

CHILDREN MENU

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$5.99

RETAIL

CELLOS WINE GLASS

$6.75

CELLOS SWEATSHIRTS

$60.00

LIMONCELLO

$23.00

CELLOS TSHIRTS

$25.00

RETAIL

$200.00

SET UP DELIVERY FEE

$300.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

143 Raymond Road, Candia, NH 03034

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

