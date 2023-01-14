  • Home
A map showing the location of Celso's Mexican Cuisine 3509 N First StreetView gallery

Celso's Mexican Cuisine 3509 N First Street

3509 N First Street

Abilene, TX 79603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Nachos

$6.00

House made tortilla chips, beans, and cheese.

Nachos Supreme

$11.00

House made tortilla chips, beans, cheese, choice of meat, Jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.

Chile Con Queso

$5.00

Queso Fundido

$6.00

Melted cheese with chorizo, and a choice of tortillas.

Guacamole

$8.00

Avocados, tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, salt, pepper, served in a stone bowl hand carved out of volcano rock.

Ceviche Trio

$6.00

Aguacate Empanizado

$5.00

Quesadillas

Quesabirria

$10.00

Jalisco Quesadilla

$10.00

Gringa

$11.00

Campechana

$11.00

Chancla

$10.00

Especial Jalisco Quesadilla

$9.00

Enchiladas

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$11.00

Bandera

$12.00

Green Enchiladas

$11.00

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.00

Traditional Enchiladas

$11.00

Jalisco Enchiladas

$13.00

Queso Dip Enchiladas

$11.00

Traditional Enchiladas

$10.00

Tacos And Gorditas

Single Taco

$2.75

Street Tacos

$12.00

Crispy Tacos(3)

$9.00

Soft Tacos(3)

$9.00

Gorditas

$6.00

Peliscadas

$6.00

Street Tacos Asada

$11.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Chicken Burger

$9.00

Hawaiian Burger

$11.00

Chicken

Pollo Empanizado

$14.00

Chipotle

$12.00

Pollo Y Camaron

$14.00

Pollo Poblano

$12.00

Tortas

Cubana

$8.00

Hawaiian

$8.00

Ahogada

$8.00

Torta

$8.00

Chavo Del 8

$6.00

Tex/Mex Plates

Carne Guisada

$11.00

Texas Plate

$12.00

Mexican Plate

$11.00

Tostada Plate

$10.00

Carnitas

$12.00

Flautas

$11.00

Tacos Al Carbon

$13.00

Pastor Plate

$12.00

Birria Plate

$12.00

Chile Relleno

$12.00

Tamal Plate

$11.00+

Arrachera

$13.00

Carnitas Plate

$11.00

Burritos

Burrito Ala Carta

$6.00

Altos Burrito

$9.00

Villa Burrito

$10.00

Birria Burrito

$10.00

Seafood

Coctel De Camarones

$12.00

Empanizados

$13.00

Breaded shrimp

Rancheros

$14.00

Shrimp in spicy ranchero sauce.

A La Diabla

$14.00

Devil shrimp

A La Momia

$13.00

Filete De Pescado

$13.00

Aguachile

$14.00

Parrilladas

Piña Loca

$18.00

Fajita Plate

$14.00

Molcajete

$16.00

Super Fajitas

$30.00

Celso's Parrillada

$33.00

Trompo

$24.00

Soups

Menudo

$7.00+

Levanta Muertos

$13.00

Posole

$7.00+

Mole

$10.00

Tortilla Soup

$7.00+

Caldo De Res

$9.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets(6)

$6.00

Chicken Tenders(3)

$6.00

Kids Enchilada

$6.00

Kids Crispy Taco

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Fountain Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coca Cola Zero

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fanta(Strawberry)

$2.00

Fanta(Orange)

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

Coffee

$2.50

Coca Mexicana

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.75

Beer(Bottle)

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Corona Extra

$3.50

Corona Familiar

$3.50

Modelo

$3.50

Modelo Negra

$3.50

Pacifico Clara

$3.50

Victoria

$3.50

Pacifico

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.25

Dos Equis

$3.50

Aguas Frescas

Fresh Lemonade

$2.50

Mazapan

$2.50

Jamaica

$2.50

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$4.00

Sopapillas

$3.00

Tres Leches Cake

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3509 N First Street, Abilene, TX 79603

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

