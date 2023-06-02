Restaurant info

In 1890, Welsh immigrant Robert Vaughn, who was the first European settler in the county, and had become wealthy in the ranching business in the Sun River Valley outside of Great Falls, MT, determined that there was a need in the downtown area for the ‘most advanced livery stable in the West’. Thus became the Arvon Block, named for his daughter Arvonia. The building housed a livery stable, freight transfer office, hotel and vegetable market. Vaughn, who by that time had received the nickname “The Celtic Cowboy” by the press, went on to become one of Great Falls earliest philanthropists and leading citizens. Fast forward 123 years to October of 2013 when we will proudly bring you “The Celtic Cowboy Public House” and the Hotel Arvon, evoking the lively times of the past in what is now one of the very few buildings left from the early days of Great Falls. We hope to see you there!

