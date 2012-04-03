Bars & Lounges
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Located in the heart of Midtown, Celtic Crossing is a purveyor of traditional Irish fare & libations.
903 S. Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104
