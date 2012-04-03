Restaurant header imageView gallery
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant

903 S. Cooper St.

Memphis, TN 38104

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Midtown, Celtic Crossing is a purveyor of traditional Irish fare & libations.

903 S. Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104

