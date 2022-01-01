Celtic Fox imageView gallery

Celtic Fox 118 SW 8th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

118 SW 8th Ave # 202

Topeka, KS 66612

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Fried Potabella Mushrooms

$12.00

Seasoned fried breaded portabella mushroom sliver

Pickle Fries

$9.00

Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$9.50

Breaded Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

Onion Straws Basket

$8.50

thin cut breaded fried onion straws

Empanadas

$10.50

Pick 2 Family Sampler

$12.00

Pick 3 Family Sampler

$15.00

Bone-In Wings

$8.00

Pub Quesadillas

$10.00

Cheese quesadilla with Colb-jack blended cheese, homemade pico de gallo & your choice of protein or extra cheese in a grilled flour tortilla

Reuben Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with Swiss cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut & 1000 Island Dressing

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Platter full of Irish Fries covered in melted Colby Jack Cheese, bacon, Sour Cream & Chives

Irish Fries

$17.50

Poutine Tots

$15.00Out of stock

Pub Nachos

$10.00+

Tortilla chips covered with queso, diced tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, melted Colby Jack cheese, & topped with sour cream

Endless Salsa and Chips

$7.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Blend of cream cheese, spinach, & artichoke hearts, served with tortilla chips & Rye toast points

Celtic Queso

$8.00

Rich & Creamy White queso with blended Cherry Peppers

Fiesta Chicken Dip

$10.00

Celtic Queso blend with shredded chicken, corn, black beans, & some extra spice

Family Trio

$18.00

Choose two of our specialty dips to accompany a cup of Fox Salsa and Fresh tortilla chips

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Your choice of a Basket of beer battered Irish fries or Sweet Potato Fries

Basket of Tots

$7.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

No Make

Chips Refill

Salsa Refill

Salads

Steak Salad

$15.00+

Black Bean Salad

$9.00+

Bed of black beans on fresh greens with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, tortila chip strips and sour cream

Celtic Chicken Salad

$12.00+

Your choice of griled, blackened Cajun or fried chicken atop fresh greens

Chef Salad

$11.00+

Ham, turkey and shredded cheese on fresh greens

Dressed to Impress

$10.00+

All of the veggies on a bed of greens topped with blue cheese crumbles or shredded colby jack & and fried onion straws

Soup & Salad Combo

$15.00

A cup of soup paired with a side salad

Add Pub Salad to Meal

$3.00

Soup

Soup & Salad Combo

$15.00

A cup of soup paired with a side salad

Homemade Potato Soup

$6.00+

Creamy potato soup made from scratch

Celtic Fox Irish Stew

$7.00+

Top sirloin beef in a savory vegetable stew base enhanced with Guinness Stout

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Please ask for details on today's soup

Favorites

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Atlantic cod hand dipped in our Irish beer batter and fried to perfection.

Shepard's Pie

$12.00

Garlic mashed potatoes on top of a bowl of Irish Stew coverd with melted cheeses.

Bangers & Mashed

$12.50

Sliced and seared smoked sausage served with a pile of sauerkraut and garlic mashed potatoes

Tour of Ireland

$85.00

Dinners

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$19.00

Breaded to order, hand seasoned cube steak, breaded & fried, then smothered with peppered gravy. Served with green beans & Garlic mashed potatoes

Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Hand cut, breaded to order boneless chicken breast smothered with pepper gravy, served with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans

Open Faced Roast Beef Dinner

$15.00

Slow cooked tender and sliced pot roast smothered with brown gravy, served with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Dinners on the Green

Chicken on the Green

$15.00

Fresh grilled chicken breast topped with 2 pieces of bacon and melted swiss cheese, served on a bed of green beans

Blackened Spinach Chicken on the Green

$16.00

Fresh cooked to order Blackened Cajun chicken breast smeared with spinach artichoke dip covered with 2 pieces of bacon and melted swiss cheese, served on a bed of grean beans.

Blackened Cod Fillet

$18.00

Seared blackened atlantic cod served on a bed of garlic Californ

Vegan Chicken on the Green

$17.00

Hand Helds

Reuben

$17.00

Your choice; Slow cooked and shredded corned beef brisket or turkey served on marbled rye with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese.

Bourbon BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Tenderloin Steak Sandwich

$16.50

Beef & Cheddar

$14.00

Tender roast beef topped with melted cheddar cheese on a toasted potato bun

French Philly

$15.00

Juicy sliced pot roast with melted Swiss on a toasted hoagie bun with beef au jus for dipping

Celtic Club

$15.00

3 Layers of grilled sourdough with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss & American cheeses

Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Irish Beer battered and hand breaded beef cube steak on a toasted potato bun

Tenders & Chips

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Southwest Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Gournet Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Grilled sourdough over flowing with Swiss, American and colby cheeses

O'Patty Melt

$15.00

Steak Burger

$14.00

Desserts

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$10.00

Two layers chocolate cake, white & dark chocolate buttercream icing sandwiching a layer of white chocolate cake

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Cubed and fried bread pudding layered and smothered in your choice of an Irish Bavarian Cream sauce (contains alcohol) or bavarian cream sauce

Blackberry Brandy Cheesecake

$8.00

Ny Style cheesecake coverd with a blackberry brandy sauce

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.00

Cheesecake with your choice of chocolate, strawberry or caramel sauce

Pick 3 Sweets

$20.00

Kids Menu

Pup Cheese Burger

$7.49

Cheeseburger slider on a toasted potato bun served with your choice of one side

Shark Bites

$7.99

Hand battered Atlantic cod nuggets served with one side option

Chicken Littles

$7.49

Hand cut and breaded chicken tenders served with one dipping sauce and one side

Pup Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Half of a Danny Boy Grilled Cheese filled with Swiss American and Colby cheeses

Lucky's Pot of Gold

$6.49

Small cup of our homemade mac & cheese with choice of side

Lil-Dilla

$5.99

6" Tortilla folded and filled with your choice of meat served with one side

Sides

Beer battered Fries Side

$3.00

Onion Straws Side

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Mac & Cheese Cup

$4.00

Green Beans

$2.50

California Vegetables

$4.00

Corn

$2.50

Pub Side Salad

$4.00

Side Of Tots

$2.50

Loaded Mashed

$4.00

Food Specials

Catfish Friday (Fridays ONLY)

$12.99

Louisiana Fried Catfish Fillet served with hushpuppies, corn, & Fries

Daily Special

$8.99

Soup or Sandwich special created by our crew

Hard Shell Beef

$2.00

Hard Shell Beef Tacos

Hard Shell Chicken

$2.50

Hard Shell Chicken Tacos

Soft Shell Beef

$2.50

Soft Shell Chicken

$3.00

Soft Shell Vegetarian

$3.00

Extras

American

$1.00

Bacon

$1.50

Black Beans

$1.00

Blackened Chicken

$4.00

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Brisket

$3.99

Celery

$0.50

Cheddar

$1.00

Chipotle Bourbon BBQ

Colby

$1.00

Corned Beef

$5.00

Cucumber

$0.25

Fried Chicken

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Ham

$3.00

Hamburger

$4.00

Honey Mustard

Horseradish

$0.50

Horseradish Sauce

Jalapenos

$0.25

Kraut

$1.00

Lettuce

$0.25

Marinara

No Sauce

Olives

$0.25

On Side

Out First

Pepper Jack

$1.00

Pickle Chips

$0.25

Pico

$0.50

Ranch

Raw Mushrooms

$0.50

Raw Onion

$0.50

Raw Peppers

$0.50

Red Cayenne Hot Sauce

Roast Beef

$4.00

Russian

Rye Bread

$1.00

Rye Toast

$1.00

Salsa

$0.25

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.00

Sauteed Onion

$0.50

Sauteed Peppers

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.25

Sourdough Bread

$1.00

Sourdough Toast

$1.00

Spicy Fried

$4.00

Spicy Grilled

$4.00

Spicy Ranch

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ

Swiss

$1.00

Tartar

Tiger Suace

To Go

Tomato

$0.50

Turkey

$4.00

Garlic Parm Aioli

Parade Day Menu

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Double Corned Beef Hash

$12.00

Guinness Battered Fish & Chips

$12.00

Bangers & Mashed

$12.00

Large Corned Beef & Cabbage

$12.00

Burger & Fries

$8.00

Liquor

Shift Drink

$2.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

McCormick Peach

$4.00

UV Blue Raspberry

$2.50

UV Cake

$2.50

UV Vanilla

$2.50

Prairie Cucumber

$6.00

Skyy

$6.00

Jeremiah Weed

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$6.00

Plume & Petal Peach

$6.00

Plume & Petal Lemon

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolute Citron

$6.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Ketel One Citrus

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

360 Double Chocolate

$4.00

DBL Well Vodka

$7.00

DBL McCormick Peach

$7.00

DBL UV Blue Raspberry

$8.00

DBL UV Cake

$8.00

DBL UV Vanilla

$8.00

DBL Prairie Cucumber

$10.00

DBL Skyy

$10.00

DBL Jeremiah Weed

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Orange

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Peach

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Cranberry

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka

$10.00

DBL Plume & Petal Peach

$10.00

DBL Plume & Petal Lemon

$10.00

DBL Titos

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$10.00

DBL Absolute Citron

$11.00

DBL Ketel One

$11.00

DBL Ketel One Citrus

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL 360 Double Chocolate

$10.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Prairie Organic

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Hendricks

$6.50

DBL Well Gin

$7.00

DBL Prairie Organic

$10.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$10.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Beefeater

$10.00

DBL Hendricks

$11.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Admiral Nelson

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$5.00

Bacardi Raspberry

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Meyers Dark

$6.00

Sailor Jerry's

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$7.00

DBL Admiral Nelson

$7.00

DBL Bacardi

$8.00

DBL Bacardi Dragonberry

$8.00

DBL Bacardi Raspberry

$8.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.00

DBL Meyers Dark

$10.00

DBL Sailor Jerry's

$8.00

DBL Malibu

$8.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Don Julio Blanco

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Jose 1800

$6.00

Milagro

$6.00

Patron

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

21 Seeds Cucmber Jalapeno

$6.00

DBL Well Tequila

$7.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

DBL Jose 1800

$10.00

DBL Milagro

$10.00

DBL Patron

$16.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Bird Dog Strawberry

$6.00

Bulleit

$6.00

Bulleit Rye

$6.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

Jim Beam Black

$5.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Seagram 7

$5.00

Wellers

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.00

American Honey

$6.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Bison Ridge

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Caskmates

$7.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$8.00

Bushmills Original

$5.00

Black Bush

$7.00

Red Bush

$5.00

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

Proper 12

$5.00

Sons of Erin

$7.00

Lord Calvert

$5.00

Reunion Rye

$6.00

Long Shot White

$5.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.50

Angels Envy

$8.25

Red Breast

$12.00

Keepers Heart

$6.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$7.00

DBL Bird Dog Strawberry

$10.00

DBL Bulleit

$10.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$10.00

DBL Canadian Club

$8.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$8.00

DBL Knob Creek

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam Black

$8.00

DBL Makers Mark

$10.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$10.00

DBL Seagram 7

$8.00

DBL Wellers

$11.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$8.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

DBL American Honey

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

DBL Bison Ridge

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal

$10.00

DBL Crown Apple

$10.00

DBL Crown Peach

$10.00

DBL Skrewball

$10.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$11.00

DBL Jameson

$10.00

DBL Jameson Caskmates

$12.00

DBL Jameson Black Barrel

$14.00

DBL Bushmills Original

$10.00

DBL Black Bush

$12.00

DBL Red Bush

$10.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$10.00

DBL Proper 12

$10.00

DBL Sons of Erin

$12.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$12.00

DBL Red Breast

$23.00

DBL Angels Envy

$14.50

Well Scotch

$4.00

Chivas Regal

$6.50

Dewars

$6.00

Glenfiddich 12

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$6.00

Macallan

$12.00

Balvenie

$12.00

DBL Well Scotch

$7.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$11.00

DBL Dewars

$10.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$14.00

DBL Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

DBL Macallan

$22.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Creme de Banana

$4.00

Creme de Menthe Green

$4.00

Creme d Menthe

$4.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Melon

$4.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Black Raspberry

$4.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Butterscotch

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$4.00

Creme de Cacao White

$4.00

Creme de Cacao Dark

$4.00

Fultons Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Island Pucker

$4.00

Grape Pucker

$4.00

PBR Shots

$3.00

Fireball

$3.00

Goldschlager

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Bailey's Cinnamon Vanilla

$6.00

Brady's Irish Cream

$5.00

Paul Mason

$5.00

Kamora Coffee Liquor

$4.00

Tuaca

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

X-Rated

$6.00

Courvoisier

$7.00

Hennessey V.S.

$8.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$6.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Hennessey V.S.

$8.00

Apple Pie

$2.00

Benedictine

$6.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dragon Berry Burst

$6.00

Fox Hawaiian Punch

$6.00

Fox Margarita

$4.00

Greyhound

$5.00

Hot Toddy

$5.00

Hurricane Katie

$6.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Liquid Marijuana

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$5.00

Martini

$9.00

Mint Julep

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$5.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$4.00

White Russian

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Leprechaun Grass

$5.00

Flying Dragon

$6.00

Cherry Limeade

$6.00

Lady Loch Ness Drink

$6.00

Bloody Maria

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Drunken Apple

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Brandy Daisy

$6.00

Irish Trash Can

$8.00

Sunshine Twister

$12.00

Berry Fizz

$7.00

Blue Bourbon Collins

$8.00

Kansas Sun

$10.00

Dark N Stormy

$8.00

O' Dubliner

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Raiders Batiste

$7.00

Washington Punch

$7.00

Tequila Daisy

$8.00

Camerons Kick

$10.00

The Hunter

$10.00

Green Tea Mule

$9.00

Beer

Amberbock

$3.75

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.75

Budwesier

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Copperhead

$5.00

20oz Guinness

$6.50

20oz Harp

$6.50

Michelobe Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

20 Oz Smithwicks

$6.50

Warbeard

$5.00

20oz Black & Tan

$6.50

20oz Half & Half

$6.50

20oz Storm Cloud

$7.50

20oz Blacksmith

$6.50

20oz Eclipse

$6.50

20oz Snakebite

$6.50

20oz Beautiful Day

$7.50

Angry Balls

$7.00

Angry Moon

$6.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Beer Hug Hazy

$6.00

Odell IPA

$6.00

Bul Wheat

$5.00

Shift Beer

$2.00

KC Dunkel

$6.00

Freestate Radler

$6.00

Cider Boys

$6.00

October

$6.00

$5 Irish Pint Special

$5.00

BTL Boulevard Wheat

$4.25

BTL Bud Light

$3.25

BTL Bud Select

$3.25

BTL Budweiser

$3.25

BTL Busch Light

$3.00

BTL Coors Light

$3.25

BTL Corona Extra

$4.25

BTL Corona Premier

$4.25

BTL Dos XX Ale

$4.25

BTL Dos XX Lager

$4.25

BTL Heineken

$4.25

BTL Heineken 00

$4.25

BTL Mich Ultra

$3.50

BTL Miller Lite

$3.25

BTL Modelo

$4.25

BTL O'Dooles

$4.25

BTL Stella

$4.25

BTL Woodchuck Amber

$4.25

BTL Coors Banquet

$3.25

Bud Zero

$3.50

Red Stripe

$3.00

CAN Bud Light

$3.00

CAN Budweiser

$3.00

CAN Coors Light

$3.00

CAN Miller Lite

$3.00

CAN Mich Ultra

$3.00

CAN Boulevard Wheat

$4.00

CAN Hazy Little Thing IPA

$4.00

CAN Blue Moon

$4.00

CAN Bud Light Next

$4.00

CAN White Claw

$4.00

CAN Ranch Water

$4.00

CAN G13 420 IPA

$1.50

CAN Goslings

$3.00

CAN Truly

$4.00

Bud Light Next

$3.75

420 IPA

$1.50

Deep Eddy Can

$7.00

Quirk

$4.00

Wine

Chadonney

$4.00

Moscato

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Cabernet

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Pinot Noir

$4.00

Sav Blanc

$6.00

Reisling

$6.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Soda

$1.50

Tonic

$2.50

Sour

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Jucie

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Water

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Monster

$3.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Kids Pop

$1.50

Water

Virgin Mary

$3.00

Shots

Apple Pie

$3.00

Baby Guinness

$6.00

Fireball

$3.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Irish Slammer

$7.00

Lady Loch Ness

$4.00

Loch Ness Monster

$6.00

Monster Mash

$3.00

PBR

$1.50

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Washington Apple Bomb

$6.00

Whiskey punch

$3.00

Go Luck Yourself

$3.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Tuaca Bomb

$6.00

Firey Apple

$4.00

Lunch Box

$6.00

Slippery Nipple

$4.00

Honey Badger

$4.00

Giggle Juice

$1.50

Blow Job

$4.00

Sex On The Beach Shot

$4.00

X Bomb

$6.00

Liquid Marj

$4.00

Saturday FB

$2.00

Kamikazi

$3.50

Irish Breakfast

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

118 SW 8th Ave # 202, Topeka, KS 66612

Directions

Gallery
Celtic Fox image

Similar restaurants in your area

COFFEE BAR - 1635 Sw Washburn Ave Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
1635 Southwest Washburn Avenue Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Topeka
orange star4.2 • 50
1418 SW Lane Street Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Pal Indian Cuisine - 2620 SW 6th St
orange starNo Reviews
2620 SW 6th St Topeka, KS 66606
View restaurantnext
Abigails - 3701 Sw Plaza Dr
orange star4.4 • 658
3701 Sw Plaza Dr Topeka, KS 66609
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Tavern - Topeka NEW - TOPEKA
orange starNo Reviews
2821 Southwest Fairlawn Road Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext
Happy Basset Brewing - 29th St
orange starNo Reviews
6044 SW 29th St Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Topeka

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q - Topeka
orange star4.6 • 2,299
5330 Southwest 21st Street Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Sheridan's Frozen Custards - Topeka
orange star4.6 • 669
5937 SW 29th St Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext
Abigails - 3701 Sw Plaza Dr
orange star4.4 • 658
3701 Sw Plaza Dr Topeka, KS 66609
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 37 - Topeka
orange star4.2 • 379
2121 SW Wanamaker Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext
Milk & Honey Coffee Co.
orange star4.9 • 177
2200 Southeast 29th St Topeka, KS 66605
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Topeka
orange star4.2 • 50
1418 SW Lane Street Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Topeka
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Weston
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Platte City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston