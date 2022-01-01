Celtic Fox 118 SW 8th Ave
118 SW 8th Ave # 202
Topeka, KS 66612
Appetizers
Cheese Curds
Fried Potabella Mushrooms
Seasoned fried breaded portabella mushroom sliver
Pickle Fries
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls
Breaded Pepper Jack Cheese Balls
Onion Straws Basket
thin cut breaded fried onion straws
Empanadas
Pick 2 Family Sampler
Pick 3 Family Sampler
Bone-In Wings
Pub Quesadillas
Cheese quesadilla with Colb-jack blended cheese, homemade pico de gallo & your choice of protein or extra cheese in a grilled flour tortilla
Reuben Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with Swiss cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut & 1000 Island Dressing
Loaded Fries
Platter full of Irish Fries covered in melted Colby Jack Cheese, bacon, Sour Cream & Chives
Irish Fries
Poutine Tots
Pub Nachos
Tortilla chips covered with queso, diced tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, melted Colby Jack cheese, & topped with sour cream
Endless Salsa and Chips
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Blend of cream cheese, spinach, & artichoke hearts, served with tortilla chips & Rye toast points
Celtic Queso
Rich & Creamy White queso with blended Cherry Peppers
Fiesta Chicken Dip
Celtic Queso blend with shredded chicken, corn, black beans, & some extra spice
Family Trio
Choose two of our specialty dips to accompany a cup of Fox Salsa and Fresh tortilla chips
Basket of Fries
Your choice of a Basket of beer battered Irish fries or Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of Tots
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
No Make
Chips Refill
Salsa Refill
Salads
Steak Salad
Black Bean Salad
Bed of black beans on fresh greens with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, tortila chip strips and sour cream
Celtic Chicken Salad
Your choice of griled, blackened Cajun or fried chicken atop fresh greens
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey and shredded cheese on fresh greens
Dressed to Impress
All of the veggies on a bed of greens topped with blue cheese crumbles or shredded colby jack & and fried onion straws
Soup & Salad Combo
A cup of soup paired with a side salad
Add Pub Salad to Meal
Soup
Favorites
Fish & Chips
Atlantic cod hand dipped in our Irish beer batter and fried to perfection.
Shepard's Pie
Garlic mashed potatoes on top of a bowl of Irish Stew coverd with melted cheeses.
Bangers & Mashed
Sliced and seared smoked sausage served with a pile of sauerkraut and garlic mashed potatoes
Tour of Ireland
Dinners
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
Breaded to order, hand seasoned cube steak, breaded & fried, then smothered with peppered gravy. Served with green beans & Garlic mashed potatoes
Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner
Hand cut, breaded to order boneless chicken breast smothered with pepper gravy, served with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans
Open Faced Roast Beef Dinner
Slow cooked tender and sliced pot roast smothered with brown gravy, served with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans
Mac N Cheese
Dinners on the Green
Chicken on the Green
Fresh grilled chicken breast topped with 2 pieces of bacon and melted swiss cheese, served on a bed of green beans
Blackened Spinach Chicken on the Green
Fresh cooked to order Blackened Cajun chicken breast smeared with spinach artichoke dip covered with 2 pieces of bacon and melted swiss cheese, served on a bed of grean beans.
Blackened Cod Fillet
Seared blackened atlantic cod served on a bed of garlic Californ
Vegan Chicken on the Green
Hand Helds
Reuben
Your choice; Slow cooked and shredded corned beef brisket or turkey served on marbled rye with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese.
Bourbon BBQ Chicken
Tenderloin Steak Sandwich
Beef & Cheddar
Tender roast beef topped with melted cheddar cheese on a toasted potato bun
French Philly
Juicy sliced pot roast with melted Swiss on a toasted hoagie bun with beef au jus for dipping
Celtic Club
3 Layers of grilled sourdough with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss & American cheeses
Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Irish Beer battered and hand breaded beef cube steak on a toasted potato bun
Tenders & Chips
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Southwest Veggie Wrap
Gournet Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough over flowing with Swiss, American and colby cheeses
O'Patty Melt
Steak Burger
Desserts
Chocolate Ganache Cake
Two layers chocolate cake, white & dark chocolate buttercream icing sandwiching a layer of white chocolate cake
Bread Pudding
Cubed and fried bread pudding layered and smothered in your choice of an Irish Bavarian Cream sauce (contains alcohol) or bavarian cream sauce
Blackberry Brandy Cheesecake
Ny Style cheesecake coverd with a blackberry brandy sauce
NY Style Cheesecake
Cheesecake with your choice of chocolate, strawberry or caramel sauce
Pick 3 Sweets
Kids Menu
Pup Cheese Burger
Cheeseburger slider on a toasted potato bun served with your choice of one side
Shark Bites
Hand battered Atlantic cod nuggets served with one side option
Chicken Littles
Hand cut and breaded chicken tenders served with one dipping sauce and one side
Pup Grilled Cheese
Half of a Danny Boy Grilled Cheese filled with Swiss American and Colby cheeses
Lucky's Pot of Gold
Small cup of our homemade mac & cheese with choice of side
Lil-Dilla
6" Tortilla folded and filled with your choice of meat served with one side
Sides
Food Specials
Catfish Friday (Fridays ONLY)
Louisiana Fried Catfish Fillet served with hushpuppies, corn, & Fries
Daily Special
Soup or Sandwich special created by our crew
Hard Shell Beef
Hard Shell Beef Tacos
Hard Shell Chicken
Hard Shell Chicken Tacos
Soft Shell Beef
Soft Shell Chicken
Soft Shell Vegetarian
Extras
American
Bacon
Black Beans
Blackened Chicken
Blue Cheese
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Brisket
Celery
Cheddar
Chipotle Bourbon BBQ
Colby
Corned Beef
Cucumber
Fried Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Ham
Hamburger
Honey Mustard
Horseradish
Horseradish Sauce
Jalapenos
Kraut
Lettuce
Marinara
No Sauce
Olives
On Side
Out First
Pepper Jack
Pickle Chips
Pico
Ranch
Raw Mushrooms
Raw Onion
Raw Peppers
Red Cayenne Hot Sauce
Roast Beef
Russian
Rye Bread
Rye Toast
Salsa
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Onion
Sauteed Peppers
Sour Cream
Sourdough Bread
Sourdough Toast
Spicy Fried
Spicy Grilled
Spicy Ranch
Sweet Baby Rays BBQ
Swiss
Tartar
Tiger Suace
To Go
Tomato
Turkey
Garlic Parm Aioli
Parade Day Menu
Liquor
Shift Drink
Well Vodka
McCormick Peach
UV Blue Raspberry
UV Cake
UV Vanilla
Prairie Cucumber
Skyy
Jeremiah Weed
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy Vodka
Plume & Petal Peach
Plume & Petal Lemon
Titos
Absolut
Absolute Citron
Ketel One
Ketel One Citrus
Grey Goose
360 Double Chocolate
DBL Well Vodka
DBL McCormick Peach
DBL UV Blue Raspberry
DBL UV Cake
DBL UV Vanilla
DBL Prairie Cucumber
DBL Skyy
DBL Jeremiah Weed
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy Orange
DBL Deep Eddy Peach
DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit
DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
DBL Deep Eddy Cranberry
DBL Deep Eddy Vodka
DBL Plume & Petal Peach
DBL Plume & Petal Lemon
DBL Titos
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolute Citron
DBL Ketel One
DBL Ketel One Citrus
DBL Grey Goose
DBL 360 Double Chocolate
Well Gin
Prairie Organic
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
Beefeater
Hendricks
DBL Well Gin
DBL Prairie Organic
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Beefeater
DBL Hendricks
Well Rum
Admiral Nelson
Bacardi
Bacardi Dragonberry
Bacardi Raspberry
Captain Morgan
Meyers Dark
Sailor Jerry's
Malibu
DBL Well Rum
DBL Admiral Nelson
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Dragonberry
DBL Bacardi Raspberry
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Meyers Dark
DBL Sailor Jerry's
DBL Malibu
Well Tequila
Don Julio Blanco
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose 1800
Milagro
Patron
Jose Cuervo Silver
21 Seeds Cucmber Jalapeno
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Don Julio Blanco
DBL Jose Cuervo Gold
DBL Jose 1800
DBL Milagro
DBL Patron
Well Whiskey
Bird Dog Strawberry
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Jim Beam Black
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Seagram 7
Wellers
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey 101
American Honey
Jack Daniels Honey
Bison Ridge
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Skrewball
Woodford Reserve
Jameson
Jameson Caskmates
Jameson Black Barrel
Bushmills Original
Black Bush
Red Bush
Tullamore Dew
Proper 12
Sons of Erin
Lord Calvert
Reunion Rye
Long Shot White
Buffalo Trace
Angels Envy
Red Breast
Keepers Heart
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Bird Dog Strawberry
DBL Bulleit
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Jim Beam Black
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Seagram 7
DBL Wellers
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Wild Turkey 101
DBL American Honey
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
DBL Bison Ridge
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Skrewball
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Jameson
DBL Jameson Caskmates
DBL Jameson Black Barrel
DBL Bushmills Original
DBL Black Bush
DBL Red Bush
DBL Tullamore Dew
DBL Proper 12
DBL Sons of Erin
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Red Breast
DBL Angels Envy
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Glenfiddich 12
Glenlivet 12
Johnny Walker Red
Macallan
Balvenie
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Dewars
DBL Glenfiddich 12
DBL Glenlivet 12
DBL Johnny Walker Red
DBL Macallan
Amaretto Di Saronno
Creme de Banana
Creme de Menthe Green
Creme d Menthe
Cointreau
Melon
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Amaretto
Black Raspberry
Kahlua
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch
Peppermint Schnapps
Sour Apple Pucker
Creme de Cacao White
Creme de Cacao Dark
Fultons Pumpkin Pie
Island Pucker
Grape Pucker
PBR Shots
Fireball
Goldschlager
Rumple Minze
Bailey's
Bailey's Cinnamon Vanilla
Brady's Irish Cream
Paul Mason
Kamora Coffee Liquor
Tuaca
Jagermeister
X-Rated
Courvoisier
Hennessey V.S.
Godiva White Chocolate
Rumchata
Hennessey V.S.
Apple Pie
Benedictine
Peach Schnapps
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Dragon Berry Burst
Fox Hawaiian Punch
Fox Margarita
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane Katie
Lemon Drop Martini
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mint Julep
Mojito
Old Fashion
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Moscow Mule
Irish Coffee
Leprechaun Grass
Flying Dragon
Cherry Limeade
Lady Loch Ness Drink
Bloody Maria
Irish Coffee
Drunken Apple
Sex On The Beach
Fuzzy Navel
Brandy Daisy
Irish Trash Can
Sunshine Twister
Berry Fizz
Blue Bourbon Collins
Kansas Sun
Dark N Stormy
O' Dubliner
Blueberry Lemonade
Raiders Batiste
Washington Punch
Tequila Daisy
Camerons Kick
The Hunter
Green Tea Mule
Beer
Amberbock
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budwesier
Coors Light
Copperhead
20oz Guinness
20oz Harp
Michelobe Ultra
Miller Lite
20 Oz Smithwicks
Warbeard
20oz Black & Tan
20oz Half & Half
20oz Storm Cloud
20oz Blacksmith
20oz Eclipse
20oz Snakebite
20oz Beautiful Day
Angry Balls
Angry Moon
Busch Light
Beer Hug Hazy
Odell IPA
Bul Wheat
Shift Beer
KC Dunkel
Freestate Radler
Cider Boys
October
$5 Irish Pint Special
BTL Boulevard Wheat
BTL Bud Light
BTL Bud Select
BTL Budweiser
BTL Busch Light
BTL Coors Light
BTL Corona Extra
BTL Corona Premier
BTL Dos XX Ale
BTL Dos XX Lager
BTL Heineken
BTL Heineken 00
BTL Mich Ultra
BTL Miller Lite
BTL Modelo
BTL O'Dooles
BTL Stella
BTL Woodchuck Amber
BTL Coors Banquet
Bud Zero
Red Stripe
CAN Bud Light
CAN Budweiser
CAN Coors Light
CAN Miller Lite
CAN Mich Ultra
CAN Boulevard Wheat
CAN Hazy Little Thing IPA
CAN Blue Moon
CAN Bud Light Next
CAN White Claw
CAN Ranch Water
CAN G13 420 IPA
CAN Goslings
CAN Truly
Bud Light Next
420 IPA
Deep Eddy Can
Quirk
Wine
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Mello Yello
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Sprite
Barq's Root Beer
Lemonade
Soda
Tonic
Sour
Ice Tea
Ginger Ale
Cranberry Juice
Orange Jucie
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Arnold Palmer
Red Bull
Water
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Monster
Coke Zero
Cherry Coke
Kids Pop
Water
Virgin Mary
Shots
Apple Pie
Baby Guinness
Fireball
Green Tea
Irish Slammer
Lady Loch Ness
Loch Ness Monster
Monster Mash
PBR
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple Bomb
Whiskey punch
Go Luck Yourself
Jager Bomb
Tuaca Bomb
Firey Apple
Lunch Box
Slippery Nipple
Honey Badger
Giggle Juice
Blow Job
Sex On The Beach Shot
X Bomb
Liquid Marj
Saturday FB
Kamikazi
Irish Breakfast
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
118 SW 8th Ave # 202, Topeka, KS 66612