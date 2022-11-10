Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Celtic Ray Public House

1,083 Reviews

$$

145 East Marion Avenue

Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips 4oz
Shepherd's Pie
Breton Chicken

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips 4oz

Fish & Chips 4oz

$18.00

Icelandic cod lightly battered and fried.  Served with our hand cut chips (fries),  coleslaw & soda bread.

The Doyler Sandwich

The Doyler Sandwich

$18.00

A filet of fried Icelandic Cod on a  toasted sandwich, with fresh lettuce &  tomato. Served with chips (fries).  

The Kid Size (2oz)

The Kid Size (2oz)

$11.00

Icelandic cod lightly battered & fried.  Served with chips (fries) and soda bread.

Fish Only (4oz)

$11.00

Icelandic cod lightly battered & fried. 

Main Courses

Bangers

Bangers

$16.00

Pan seared Irish sausage & a rich gravy with colcannon, coleslaw & soda bread.

Guinness Stew

Guinness Stew

$18.00

Sirloin tips & vegetables in a Guinness gravy, topped with a puff pastry.  Served with colcannon, coleslaw &  soda bread.

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$28.00

Lamb shank slowly braised in a rich  Newcastle ale gravy with colcannon,  coleslaw & soda bread.

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

Seasoned ground chuck, sautéed onions & gravy topped with colcannon. Served with coleslaw and soda bread.

Hand Battered Chicken Strips

Hand Battered Chicken Strips

$18.00

Chicken strips made with our homemade  seasoned flour mix & dipped in homemade beer batter. Served with chips, coleslaw &  soda bread.

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$17.00

Chicken breast pieces, vegetables & cider in a mild curry over rice. Served with  garlic Naan bread.

C.o.W Keema Curry

$17.00
Cornish Pasty

Cornish Pasty

$17.00

Seasoned ground chuck & vegetables  baked in puff pastry. Served with chips  (fries), coleslaw & soda bread.

Breton Chicken

Breton Chicken

$17.00

Chicken breast pieces in a Rosemary  Chardonnay cream sauce, baked in a puff pastry. Served with colcannon,  coleslaw & soda bread.

GBCB

GBCB

$18.00

Seasoned ground chuck & vegetables  baked in puff pastry. Served with chips  (fries), coleslaw & soda bread.

Reuben Pasty

Reuben Pasty

$18.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & thousand island dressing baked in a puff pastry. Served with chips (fries), coleslaw & soda bread.

Spicy Beef Pasty

Spicy Beef Pasty

$18.00

Ground beef simmered in Jai Alai with  fresh garlic, onions and jalapeños. Seasoned with smoked chili, thyme and a  curried pasty shell. Served on a spicy  curry butter. Served with chips (fries), coleslaw & soda bread.

Tandoori Pasty

Tandoori Pasty

$18.00

Tandoori onion, roasted red pepper, & chicken breast in a spicy Indian butter sauce.  Served with chips (fries), coleslaw & soda bread.

Veggie Pasty

Veggie Pasty

$16.00

Peas, carrots, onion, roasted red pepper, leeks, and celery in a puff pastry with curry sauce. Served with chips (fries), coleslaw & soda bread.

Banger Dog

$14.00

Small Plates

Brew Cheese Chips

Brew Cheese Chips

$9.00

Aged Bleu Cheese & Aged Cheddar Cheese team up with Jai Alai IPA to bring you Brew Cheese! Served with chips.

Beer Cheese and Chips

$8.00

Chips and Gravy

$8.00

Chips and Curry

$8.00
Cheese & Fruit Plate

Cheese & Fruit Plate

$16.00
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$11.00

Served with chips [fries] & soda bread.

Leek & Potato Soup

Leek & Potato Soup

$6.00

Chopped leeks and potatoes in a creamy  soup. Served with soda bread.

Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$8.00

Irish sausage wrapped in puff pastry and  baked. Served with HP sauce.

Scotch Egg

Scotch Egg

$8.00

Hard-boiled egg wrapped in Irish sausage, seasoned w/ breadcrumbs, baked, then quartered,  served with a colman's mustard sauce.

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$16.00
Tacos & Chips

Tacos & Chips

$13.00
Toastie

Toastie

$8.00

Toasted sandwich with meat and cheese.  [tavern ham, turkey, or roast beef ]  {onion and tomato added on upon request}

Salads

5 Green Fields

5 Green Fields

$9.00

Kale, bean sprouts, brussels sprouts, red cabbage, shredded carrots, spring mix mesclun (chervil, arugula, leafy lettuces and endive) cherry  tomatoes, cucumber with shaved parmesan Celtic Caesar dressing. Add-ons:  Chicken, Icelandic Cod,  & Salmon

Side Salad

$5.00

Sides

Baked Beans (U.K.)

Baked Beans (U.K.)

$4.00
Colcannon

Colcannon

$6.00

Boiled & hand-mashed potatoes w/ cooked cabbage, fresh scallions & seasoning, griddled to order.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.00
Curry Sauce

Curry Sauce

$3.00
Guinness Gravy

Guinness Gravy

$2.00
Mushy Peas (IRE)

Mushy Peas (IRE)

$4.00

Naan Bread

$2.00
Proper Chips

Proper Chips

$6.00

Hand cut in house!

Soda Bread

Soda Bread

$2.00

Breton Sauce

$2.00

Desserts

Dublin Tart

Dublin Tart

$7.00

Guinness 99 1 scoop

$6.00Out of stock

Guinness 99 2 scoop

$8.00Out of stock
Jameson's Bread Pudding

Jameson's Bread Pudding

$9.00
Strawberry Pouffe

Strawberry Pouffe

$8.00

Candy and Crisps

Aero mint

$2.00

Club Milk Bar

$5.00

Curley Wurley

$1.50

Double decker

$2.00

Fruit & Nut

$2.00

Fruit Gum

$4.00Out of stock

Lion bar

$2.00

Maltesers

$2.00

Mars bar

$2.00

Milky Bar

$2.00

Munchies

$2.00

Time Out

$2.00

Twirl

$2.00

Yorkie

$2.00Out of stock

Galaxy

$2.00

Wispa

$2.00

Jelly Babies

$4.00

Dairy Whole Nut

$2.00

Assort Licorice

$4.00

SPD Shirts

Mens Black

$13.00

Mens Green

$13.00

Womens Black

$13.00

Womens Green

$13.00

Spd Hat

SPD Hat

$30.00

25th Anniversary

25 Anniversary Shirt

$13.00

PubLife Hoodie

PubLife Hoodie

$40.00

Baseball Jersey

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

Xl

$35.00

XXl

$35.00

Kids Shirt

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Xl

$20.00

XXl

$20.00

Established Shirts

Green Est Shirt

$15.00

Black Est Shirt

$15.00

Green Vneck

$25.00

Black Vneck

$25.00

Fishing Shirt

Fishing Shirt

$35.00

Hats

Green Hat

$35.00

Hoodies

Hoodie

$45.00

Pink Hoodie

$40.00

Sale Hoodie

$30.00

Thin Light Green Hoodie

$40.00

Ladies Tank

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Xl

$20.00

XXl

$20.00

PINK Pubs of Punta Gorda

Pubs of PG

$15.00

Pubs of PG

Pubs of PG

$25.00

Colombia Shirt

Green Colombia Shirt

$40.00

Beer

4 Pack of Beer

$10.00

6 Pack of Beer

$10.00

4P Mix & Match

$10.00

6 Pack Mix & Match

$10.00

Cordial

Baileys

$41.00

Chambord

$35.00

Cointreau

$48.00

Disarrano

$40.00

Drambuie

$56.00

Frangelico

$43.00

Goldschlagger

$36.00

Grand Marnier

$49.00

Hennessy

$60.00

Jager

$33.00

Kahlua

$38.00

Midori

$32.00

Sambuca

$42.00

Sandeman Port

$64.00

Gin

Bombay

$25.00

Bombay Sapphire

$40.00

Tanqueray

$40.00

Gunpowder

$45.00

Hendrick’s

$67.00

Rum

Bacardi

$25.00

Captain Morgan

$25.00

Gosling’s

$30.00

Malibu

$25.00

Mt. Gay

$31.00

Myers

$38.00

Sailor Jerry

$30.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Balvenie 12 yr

$77.00

Balvenie Caribbean

$84.00

Basil Hayden

$63.00

Bowmore

$65.00

Bulleit

$42.00

Craiglechie

$60.00

Dewars

$32.00

Dickel

$28.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$60.00

Glenmorangie

$47.00

Jim beam

$30.00

Johnny Walker Black

$60.00

Laphroiy

$56.00

MacAllan 12 yr

$90.00

Macallan 18 yr

$325.00

Makers Mark

$47.00

Celtic Ray Redwood

$125.00

Michters

$44.00

Monkey Shoulder

$43.00

Old Forrester

$28.00

Redwood

$46.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$45.00

Ketel 1

$45.00

Smirnoff

$25.00

Stoli

$40.00

Tito’s

$32.00

Whiskey

Blackbush

$45.00

Bushmills

$37.00

CC

$27.00

Crown

$42.00

Crown Apple

$44.00

Dubliner

$31.00

Fireball

$25.00

Green spot

$70.00

Hellcat Maggie

$36.00

Hyde

$65.00

Jack Daniels

$40.00

Jameson

$45.00

Jameson 18yr

$167.00

Jameson Blackbarrel

$72.00

Jameson Blenders

$82.00

Jameson Caskmate

$63.00

Jameson Cooper

$86.00

Jameson Distillers

$82.00

Knappogue 12 yr

$50.00

Midleton

$230.00

Paddy

$32.00

Powers

$37.00

Proper 12

$31.00

Redbreast

$79.00

Redbreast Cask

$96.00

Revel Stoke

$23.00

Seagrams 7

$25.00

Southern Comfort

$30.00

Teeling sm batch

$37.00

Tully

$32.00

Tully 12yr

$54.00

Tully 14 yr

$72.00

Tully 15 yr

$81.00

Tully 18 yr

$110.00

VO

$25.00

Writers Tears

$47.00

Yellowspot

$108.00

Tequila

Patron

$45.00

XO

$27.00

Don Julio

$45.00

Quervo

$26.00

Wine

3 Pack Prosecco

$18.00

3 Pack Prosecco & OJ

$20.00

4 pack Champ

$18.00

4 Pack Champ & OJ

$20.00

Bottle Cab

$20.00

Bottle Chard

$20.00

Bottle Malbec

$20.00

Bottle merlot

$20.00

Bottle Pino G

$20.00

Bottle Pino N

$20.00

Bottle Zin

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A genuine Irish pub in the heart of Punta Gorda! You will find conversation, laughter, music, the finest imported beers, and feast on homemade Irish food.

Website

Location

145 East Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Directions

Gallery
Celtic Ray Public House image
Celtic Ray Public House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - North Port FL
orange starNo Reviews
1037 North Sumter Blvd North Port, FL 34287
View restaurantnext
EndZone Sports Grille
orange starNo Reviews
2440 S McCAll Rd Englewood, FL 34224
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Cape Coral FL (North Cape/Del Prado)
orange star3.9 • 554
2481 Del Prado Blvd N Cape Coral, FL 33909
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Arcadia FL
orange star3.8 • 555
1703 E. Oak Street Arcadia, FL 34266
View restaurantnext
Kava Culture - Fort Myers
orange starNo Reviews
2400 First Street Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Cape Coral FL (Coral Shores/Pine Island)
orange star4.1 • 1,281
2514 Santa Barbara Blvd Cape Coral, FL 33914
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Punta Gorda

Ice House Pub - Punta Gorda
orange star4.5 • 722
408 Tamiami Trail Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Punta Gorda
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston