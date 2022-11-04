A map showing the location of Cemitas Los Poblanos 3451 Whitter BlvdView gallery

Cemitas Los Poblanos 3451 Whitter Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

3451 Whitter Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90023

Cemitas

Milanesa de Puerco

$10.00

Milanesa de Res

$10.00

Milanesa de Pollo

$10.00

Pierna

$10.00

Pata de Res

$13.00

Cecina

$13.00

Cueritos

$10.00

Jamon

$10.00

Queso de Puerco

$10.00

Cubana

$15.00

Hawaina

$15.00

Barbacoa

$15.00

Tlacoyos

$5.00

Picaditas

$6.00

Quesadilla

Huaraches

$14.00

Tacos Arabes

$4.00

Hot dogs

$4.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Pina

$4.00

Sandia

$4.00

3 Aguas por $10

$10.00

Bevidas

Coke lata

$2.00

Coke vidrio

$4.00

Jarrito

$4.00

Agua botella

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
