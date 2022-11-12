Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Cenacolo

515 Reviews

$$

2000 commerce loop

North Huntingdon, PA 15642

Order Again

Popular Items

Tagliolini
Butternut Squash Gnocchi
Cretino

Appetizers

Add Meatball

$3.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Brussel Sprouts Roasted with Sea Salt, Bacon, Goat Cheese & Black Garlic Molasses Drizzle

Burrata

$16.00

Mozzarella stuffed with Stracciatella, Prosciutto, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto

Burrino

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Butter, Toasted Bread

Charcuterie Board

$36.00

Assorted Meats & Cheeses

Fior di latte

$16.00

Fresh-pulled Mozzarella Served with Toasted Bread, Pistachio Pesto, & Roasted Red Peppers

Fritto Misto

$16.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Beef, Pork, Prosciutto, Mortadella & Marinara

Salad

$4.00

Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes & House Made Sweetened Balsamic Vinagrette

Special app

$14.00

Whipped Feta

$11.00

Pasta

Butternut Squash Gnocchi

$30.00

Pancetta, Mushrooms, Spinach, Chicken, Hazelnuts, & Sage Cream

Bruco

$30.00

Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes, Mascarpone Cream & Truffle Oil All entrees come with our house salad. Fresh Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes , Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cretino

$32.00

Meatballs, Hot Banana Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Pancetta, Spinach, Mozzarella All entrees come with our house salad. Fresh Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes , Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette

Four Cheese Ravioli

$24.00

In Marinara

Kid Pasta

$10.00

Please choose shape of noodle and sauce

Pasta Marinara

$16.00

Please choose noodle & type of sauce All entrees come with our house salad. Fresh Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes , Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ricotta Gnocchi

$34.00

Short Rib Ragu, Porcini Mushrooms & Roma Tomato Sauce All entrees come with our house salad. Fresh Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes , Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette

Rigatoni

$30.00

Sicilian Sauasage, Hot Sopresetta, Roasted Tomatoes, Zucchini, Chilis, & Herbed Ricotta

Cassarecce Special

$32.00

Tagliolini

$38.00

Crabmeat, Garlic, Chivas, Lemon & Parmesan Cheese All entrees come with our house salad. Fresh Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes , Sweet Balsamic Vinaigrette

Seafood Special

$38.00

Wine Dinner

$100.00

Lunch Pastas

1/2 Baked Butternut Squash Gnocchi

$15.00

1/2 Bruco

$15.00

1/2 Cretino

$16.00

1/2 Four Cheese Ravs

$12.00

1/2 Ricotta Gnocchi

$17.00

1/2 Rigatoni

$15.00

1/2 Tagliolini

$19.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

