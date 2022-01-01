Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Mexican & Tex-Mex
American

Cenote - Cameron

review star

No reviews yet

6214 Cameron Road

Austin, TX 78723

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Turkey Avocado
1/2 Turkey Avocado
Hot Honey Chicken

Cold Drinks

Iced Americano

$3.25

Espresso and water over ice

Iced Chai

$4.50

House made chai and milk over ice

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.00

24 hour cold brewed coffee, triple filtered and nitro kegged

Iced Latte

$4.50

Espresso and milk over ice

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Espresso, house made chocolate, milk over ice

Iced Espresso

$3.25

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25

Matcha and milk over ice. Make it sweet with vanilla or simple syrup

Maine Root Soda

$2.75

Pure cane sugar sodas

Iced Tea Black

$2.75

Zhi black tea over ice

Iced Tea Hibiscus Mint

$2.75

Hibiscus Mint Tea by Zhi, decaf

Iced Tea Tropical Green

$2.75

Zhi tropical green tea over ice

Small OJ

$2.25

8 oz orange juice

Large OJ

$4.00

16 oz orange juice

Milk

$3.00

8 oz milk

Hot Bevs

Americano

$3.50

Espresso and hot water

Café Au Lait

$3.50

House coffee and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso and steamed microfoam, 8 oz

Chai

$4.50

House made chai and steamed milk

Clever Drip Coffee

$6.00

Pour over coffee using the Clever Dripper system. Rotating bean selection by Wild Gift.

Cortado

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with equal parts warm milk (4 oz total)

Espresso

$3.25

Double shot of Espresso. Wild Gift - Rude Boy (Big Body, Chocolate, Tobacco)

Golden Milk

$5.00

Espresso, steamed milk, and powdered Golden Milk. Contains antioxidants and may offer an array of health benefits.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Steamed milk and house made chocolate

Hot Tea

$3.50

Tea selections by Zhi, choose your flavor

House Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Steamed milk (mild temperature) and house made chocolate (8oz)

Latte

$4.50

Espresso and steamed milk, 12 oz or 16 oz

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Zhi Matcha with steamed milk. Make it sweet by adding vanilla or simple syrup

Mocha

$5.00

Espresso, house made chocolate, steamed milk

Retail Cold Drinks

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895

Richards Rainwater Still

$2.50

Canned Still Water

Kosmic Kombucha

$5.00

Rotating Selection, see store for availability.

KTonic Kombucha

$5.00

Rotating selection, see store for availability.

Vive Organic Immunity Booster Shot

$4.00

Fresh pressed organic shots for every immune boosting occasion. Rotating selection of flavors, see store for availability.

Honest Kids Juice Box

$0.50

Organic fruit juice, see store for available flavors.

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Boxed chocolate milk.

Appetizers

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Elote

$10.00

Beet Fries

$10.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Crispy Brussuls Sprouts

$10.00Out of stock

Burgers & Fries

Bacon Marmalade Burger

$15.00

Burger Patty, Bacon Marmalade, Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli, Arugula, and Provolone Cheese. Served with a side of fries.

Deluxe Veggie Burger

$13.00

spinach & bean patty, arugula, tomato, guacamole, cheddar, provolone, and jalapeño aioli.

Hot Honey Chicken

$13.00

Fried all natural chicken breast, house made spicy honey, verde mayo, pickles, tomato, slaw, brioche bun

Smoker Burger

$13.00

all natural Texas beef, bacon, sliced cheddar, crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato, smoked bbq sauce, chipotle mayo, artisan bun. comes with a side of fries.

BYOB Burger

$12.00

Build your own burger. Comes with a side of fries. Starts with all natural Texas beef, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, artisan bun. Add bacon $2 / cheese $1 / avocado $1

Burger Of the Month - Hangover Burger

$14.00

Beef Patty, w/muenster cheese, fried egg (over medium), tomato, lettuce, avocado, bacon, and mustard

Sandwiches

Turkey Avocado

$12.00

Turkey, avocado, swiss, greens, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread

BLAT

$12.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo with avocado on artisan multigrain bread.

BLT

$11.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo on artisan multigrain bread.

Cubano

$12.00Out of stock

Vegan Sandwich

$12.00

beets, hummus, carrots, avocado, vegan chipotle aioli, and arugula on ciabatta

Salads

Grilled Chicken Chopper

$15.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, goat cheese, bacon, cherry tomato, apples, roasted corn, spicy creamy verde dressing

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, turkey, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, avocado, spicy pecans, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Mango Fields

$12.00

Mixed greens, strawberry, mango, carrots, avocado, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Southwest Caesar

$12.00

Baby kale, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, roasted corn, caesar dressing.

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Baby spinach, goat cheese, red onion, cherry tomato, raisins, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

Blackened Salmon Salad

$16.00

Kale, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, beets, sumac yogurt, and fennel vinaigrette topped with blackened salmon cooked medium.

Kale Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Kale, red onion, tomato, beets, goat cheese, avocado, and cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Sandwich Salad combos

1/2 Turkey Avocado

$12.00

1/2 Cubano

$12.00

1/2 BLAT

$12.00

1/2 BLT

$12.00

1/2 Vegan Sandwich

$12.00

64oz Draft Beer Growlers

Austin Amber Growler

$22.00

AB Pearl Snap Growler

$22.00

Live Oak Hef Growler

$22.00

Live Oak Amber Growler

$22.00

Hitmaker IPA Growler

$22.00

Hitmaker Kolsch Growler

$22.00

Electric Jellyfish IPA Growler

$22.00

Zilker Heavenly Daze IPA Growler

$22.00

Native Texan Pils Growler

$22.00

512 Nitro Stout

$22.00

Friends & Allies Noisy Cricket Growler

$22.00

Hops & Grain Zoe Growler

$22.00

Red Wine Bottles

Mont Gravet Red Bottle

$28.00

La Fiera Bottle

$28.00

M Reserve Malbec

$32.00

Carlos Serres Rioja

$32.00

Pinot Project Pinot Noir

$36.00

White Wine Bottles

Mont Gravet White Bottle

$28.00

Tiamo Pinot Grigio Bottle

$32.00

Santa Julia Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Le Charmel Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Innovacion Rose Bottle (1 Liter)

$30.00

Mas Fi Cava

$24.00

Canela Brut Rose (187ml)

$9.00

Retail

Wild Gift Beans 12 oz

$15.00

Rotating Weekly Selections, see store for available stock.

Cold Brew Coffee Growler 64 oz

$20.00

Triple filtered 24 hour cold brew in a Cenote branded growler

Small Box Coffee

$19.00
T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$30.00

Sand or White available in S-3XL.

Cenote Mug

$14.00

Crew Sweater

$40.00

Tank Top

$25.00

Packing Instructions

Packing Options

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Cenote image
Cenote image

