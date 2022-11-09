Main picView gallery

Cenote Modern Mexican 45 Foster Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

45 Foster Ave.

Sayville, NY 11716

QUESADILLAS MAZATLAN
CARNE ASADA TACOS
CENOTE NACHOS

COSITAS PEQUEÑAS

TRIO OF OAXACAN SALSA

$11.00

with house made corn tortillas

QUESO FUNDIDO

$15.00

chorizo, shishito peppers and wild mushrooms

GUACAMOLE FRESCO

$15.00

summer corn tortillas and pasilla salsa

CAMOTÉ

$13.00

burnt lime and chili crema

ELOTE FRIES

$16.00

Mexican street corn, tajín and shoestring fries with salsa macha, tomatillos, queso fresco and pickles

WILD MUSHROOM FLAUTAS

$14.00

salsa verde, summer corn, grilled cabbage and crema

CENOTE NACHOS

$15.00

black beans, pickled red onion, queso fresco, jalapeño and salsa macha

$14.00

jack cheese, seasonal grilled vegetables, pico de gallo and sour cream

ALBONDIGAS

$15.00

grass-fed beef meatballs, chipotle tomato and spiced almond

$18.00

gulf prawns grilled over charcoal with aguachile

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$10.00

ENSALADAS Y MAS

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$20.00Out of stock

market fish, leche de tigre, avocado, pickles, hoja santa and citrus

BABY KALE SALAD

$15.00

Montauk-caught fluke, sesame, avocado and coriander

CHIPOTLE CAESAR

$15.00

romaine hearts and little gems, cotija, croutons and mucho herbs

REPOLLO A LA PLANCHA

$14.00

cabbage grilled over charcoal, chimichurri, radish and smoked cashew

TACOS & PLATOS

CARNE ASADA TACOS

$19.00

grilled skirt steak, lime crema

PESCADO DE MERCADO TACOS

$19.00

marinated cabbage and cumin

WILD MUSHROOM TACOS

$19.00

queso fresco and ancho emulsion

$19.00

grilled chicken in salsa verde, radish and cilantro

ENCHILADA VERDE DE POLLO

$25.00

24hr chicken barbacoa, smoked pepita and corn

CARNE ASADA EN ROJA

$33.00

charcoal-grilled skirt steak, corn tortilla and mole rojo

ARROZ CON POLLO

$25.00

free range chicken breast and avocado over burnt yellow rice

ENCHILADA ROJA

$29.00

FLUKE EN PAPPILOTE

$28.00

DULCITOS (DESSERTS)

TRES LECHES

$12.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate Cremeux w Candied Popcorn

$12.00

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$12.00

BRUNCH

CAMOTES

$13.00

POLLO VERDE TACOS

$19.00

TACOS DEL DIA

$19.00

PESCADO TACOS

$19.00

CENOTE BURRITO

$18.00

CHILLAQUILES

$14.00

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$15.00

CARNE CON HUEVOS

$26.00

CARNITAS TORTA

$17.00

ALBONDIGAS TORTA

$17.00

WILD MUSHROOM TORTA

$17.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
45 Foster Ave., Sayville, NY 11716

