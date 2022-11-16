Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Cenote - 1010 E. Cesar Chavez
955 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
East Austin's neighborhood patio cafe
Location
1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin, TX 78702
Gallery