Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Cenote - 1010 E. Cesar Chavez

955 Reviews

$

1010 E. Cesar Chavez

Austin, TX 78702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Avocado
BLAT
1/2 Turkey Avocado

Hot Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

House made organic pumpkin spice syrup, espresso, steamed milk

House Coffee

$2.75

Wild Gift Cauca Select, drip coffee

Latte

$4.50

Espresso and steamed milk, 12 oz or 16 oz

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso and steamed milk, 8 oz

Mocha

$5.00

Espresso, house made chocolate, steamed milk

Americano

$3.50

Espresso and hot water

Espresso

$3.25

Wild Gift Espresso

Cortado

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with equal parts warm milk (4 oz total)

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Matcha and steamed milk. Add vanilla or simple syrup to sweeten it

Macchiato

$3.75

Traditional macchiato - Double shot of espresso topped with a small amount of steamed milk (3 oz total)

Golden Milk

$5.00

Steamed milk with organic spices: tumeric, ceylon cinnamon, fennel, ginger

Café Au Lait

$3.50

House coffee with steamed milk

Chai

$4.50

House made chai and milk, steamed

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

House made chocolate and steamed milk

Hot Tea

$3.50

Tea selections by Zhi, choose your flavor

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.50

House made chocolate and warm milk (8oz)

Ginger Tea

$3.50

spicy house made ginger tea

Cold Drinks

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

House made organic pumpkin spice syrup, espresso, milk over ice

Lavender Coconut Cold Foam Cold Brew

$6.00

24 hour cold brew with vanilla inside and lavender coconut milk cold foam on top

Horchata Cold Brew

$5.50

24 hour cold brew, almond milk, and a secret blend of herbs and spices

Matcha Lavender Lemonade

$5.50

Palmer

$3.50

your choice of black, green, hibiscus, or ginger tea with Maine Root lemonade

Iced Ginger Tea

$3.50

Iced Americano

$3.25

Wild Gift espresso and water over ice

Iced Chai

$4.50

House made chai and milk over ice

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.00

24 hour cold brew over ice

Iced Espresso

$3.25

Wild Gift espresso over ice

Iced Latte

$4.50

Wild Gift espresso and milk over ice

Iced Mocha

$5.00

House made chocolate, wild gift espresso and milk over ice

CBD Cold Brew

$5.50

24 hour cold brew, water-soluble CBD

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25

Zhi matcha with milk over ice. Make it sweet with vanilla or simple syrup

Maine Root Soda

$2.75

Pure cane sugar sodas

Iced Tea Black

$2.75

Zhi black tea over ice

Iced Hibiscus Mint Tea

$2.75

Zhi hibiscus mint tea over ice

Small OJ

$2.50

8 oz orange juice

Large OJ

$4.50

16 oz orange juice

Large Mango Juice

$4.50

Small Mango Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

8 oz milk

Retail Drinks

we carry kosmic & k-tonic. available flavors may vary. you can call and specify or get a surprise flavor

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895

Richards Rainwater

$2.75

20 oz bottle, 50% of profits support recovery from alcohol and drug addiction

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 oz can

Horizon Box Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Organic chocolate milk

Kosmic Kombucha - Black Magic

$5.00

Organic kombucha, organic blackberries & raspberries, organic ginger, spirulina, agave

Kosmic Kombucha - Salty Dog

$5.00

Grapefruit, Lemon, Lime, Orange, Ginger, Sea salt & Agave

Kosmic Kombucha - Texas Blues

$5.00

Organic kombucha, organic blueberries, lime, basil & agave

Kosmic Kombucha - Groovy Green

$5.00

Organic kombucha, kiwi, pineapple, coconut, wheatgrass, & agave

Kosmic Kombucha

$5.00

Blood orange, pomegranate, agave, rosemary

K-Tonic Kombucha - Elderberry

$5.00

Elderberry & yerba mate

K-Tonic Kombucha

$5.00

Lemongrass and ginger

K-Tonic Kombucha - Flor de Jamaica Hibiscus

$5.00

Hibiscus and tarragon

Burgers & Fries

BYOB Burger

$10.00

Build your own burger. Served with a side of fries. All natural Texas beef, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, artisan bun. Add bacon $2 / cheese $1 / avocado $1.50

Burger of the Month

$15.00

Smash Burger 2 smashed Wholesome Meat beef patties, brioche bun, bacon, onion, shredded lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli. Served with fries. 15% of sales go to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Bean & beet patty (patty is gluten free and vegan), swiss, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, artisan bun. Served with a side of fries. To make Vegan sub ciabatta bread, sub mustard and no cheese

Sweet & Spicy Burger

$13.00

All natural Texas beef, arugula, goat cheese, avocado, mango-serrano jam, chipotle mayo, artisan bun. Served with fries

Hot Honey Chicken

$13.00

Fried all natural chicken breast, housemade carolina reaper spicy honey, pickles, tomato, slaw, verde mayo, brioche bun. Served with fries

Hatch Burger

$14.00

Wholesome beef patty, garlic aioli, zia hatch greem chilis, grilled mushroom + onion, crispy onion strings, brioche bun

Sandwiches

Banh Mi

$12.00

Char sui pork belly, cucumbers, pickled carrots, basil, cilantro, sriracha mayo, toasted baguette

BLAT

$10.00

All natural bacon, greens, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread

Cubano

$12.00

Pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles, dijon, ciabatta

Gobeet

$11.00

Beets, goat cheese, arugula, tomato, red onion, sundried tomato pesto, ciabatta

Turkey Avocado

$12.00

Turkey, avocado, swiss, greens, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

Hummus, sprouts, tomato, radish, cucumber, red onion, carrots, avocado, chipotle mayo, ciabatta

Tri-Tip Steak Sandwich

$15.00

wholesome tri-tip steak, grilled onions + mushrooms, smoked gouda cheese, and chipotle mayo on toasted baguette

Salads

Mango Fields

$10.00

Mixed greens, strawberry, mango, carrots, avocado, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$10.00

Kale, red onion, tomato, beets, goat cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime vingaigrette

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Baby spinach, goat cheese, red onion, cherry tomato, raisins, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

Southwest Caesar

$10.00

Baby kale, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, parmesan cheese, roasted corn, caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, turkey, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, avocado, spicy pecans, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

$15.00

Kale, cherry tomato, beets, goat cheese, wild atlantic salmon, sumac yogurt, fennel vinaigrette

Chicken Chopper

$15.00

Fried chicken, mixed greens, goat cheese, bacon, cherry tomato, apples, roasted corn, spicy creamy verde dressing

Sandwich Salad Combos

1/2 Turkey Avocado

$12.00

Turkey, avocado, swiss, greens, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread

1/2 Banh Mi

$12.00

Char sui pork belly, cucumbers, pickled carrots, basil, cilantro, sriracha mayo, toasted baguette

1/2 Cubano

$12.00

Pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles, dijon, ciabatta

1/2 BLAT

$12.00

all natural bacon, greens, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayo, multigrain artisan bread

1/2 GoBeet

$12.00

Beets, goat cheese, arugula, tomato, red onion, sundried tomato pesto, ciabatta

1/2 Veggie

$12.00

Hummus, sprouts, tomato, radish, cucumber, carrots, avocado, chipotle mayo, ciabatta

64oz Growler

Cenote growler filled with your favorite brew

Austin Amber Growler

$22.00

Live Oak Hef Growler

$22.00

Pearl Snap Growler

$22.00

Hitmaker Kolsch Growler

$22.00

Zilker Heavenly Haze IPA Growler

$22.00

Electric Jellyfish IPA Growler

$22.00

512 Mosaic Growler

$22.00

Bottled Beer

6 pack Lonestar

$15.00

Lonestar

$3.00

Omission GF Pale Ale

$5.00

6 Pack Omission

$25.00

Canned Beer

4 pack Modelo 16 oz

$16.00

Imperial 12 oz

$3.50

6 pack Imperial 12 oz

$12.00

Independence Native Texan Pilsner

$4.00

6 pack Native Texan

$20.00

June Shine Midnight Painkiller 12oz

$5.00

JuneShine Midnight Painkiller is bold and flavorful featuring activated charcoal and a unique ½ upside down can design. Our dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with charcoal, pineapple, coconut, orange, and nutmeg.

6 Pack June Shine Midnight Painkiller

$13.00

JuneShine Midnight Painkiller is bold and flavorful featuring activated charcoal and a unique ½ upside down can design. Our dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with charcoal, pineapple, coconut, orange, and nutmeg.

Canned Cider & White Claw

Austin EastCiders Original

$4.00

6 pack Austin EastCiders Original

$20.00

Austin EastCiders Blackberry

$4.50

6 pack Austin EastCiders Blackberry

$20.00

Fairweather Cider

$5.00

4 pack Fairweather

$15.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

6 pack White Claw Black Cherry

$20.00

Bottled Red Wine

Pinot Project Pinot Noir

$18.00

Mont Gravet House Red

$16.00

Parducci Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Bottled White Wine

Sean Minor Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00Out of stock

Tiamo Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Mont Gravet House White

$16.00

Sparkling & Rose

Le Charmel Rose

$16.00

Disruption Rose

$14.00

Mas Fi Brut Cava

$14.00

Canella Sparkling Rose 187ml

$9.00

Mimosa Set Up

$22.00

Bottle of Mas Fi Cava & 16 oz of orange juice

Packing Instructions

Packing Instructions

Retail Items

Reusable Cenote Straw

$5.00

Cenote branded metal straw and cleaning brush

T-Shirt

$20.00

Enamel mug

$27.00

Enamel Cenote mug made in Poland by a family owned company

Cold Brew Growler 64 oz

$22.00

Triple filtered 24 hour cold brew in a Cenote branded growler

Small Box Coffee

$19.00

96 oz of our house coffee. Comes with cups and sugars

Quart Half & Half

$3.00

Oak Farms half & half

Oatly Barista Edition 32 oz

$5.00

Oat beverage with no sugar. Works great in hot or iced drinks

Pacific Foods Almond Milk Barista Series 32 oz

$4.50

Almond beverage that works great in hot or iced drinks

Pacific Foods Soy Milk Barista Series 32 oz

$3.50

Soy beverage, works great in hot or cold drinks

Rude Boy Wild Gift Beans 12 oz Espresso Blend

$19.00

Brazil and Colombia. Muted acidity and notes of chocolate and tobacco

Guji Wild Gift Beans 12 oz Ethiopia

$18.00

Oromia, Ethiopia. Notes of berries, citrus, and hibiscus

Chalabal Wild Gift Beans 12 oz Guatemala

$15.00Out of stock

Cauca, Colombia. Notes of white grape, kiwi, tangerine

Las Catagura Wild Gift Beans 12 oz Peru

$15.00Out of stock

Huabal, Cajamarca, Peru. Notes of pear, sugar, apple

Santa Ines Wild Gift Beans 12 oz Brazil

$18.00

Carmo De Minas, Brazil. Notes of milk chocolate and cherry

Sito Alencar Wild Gift Beans 12 oz Brazil

$15.00Out of stock

Pedralva, Brazil. Notes of juicy berries and chocolate.

El Camino enamel pin

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

East Austin's neighborhood patio cafe

Website

Location

1010 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Cenote image
Banner pic
Cenote image

Similar restaurants in your area

Buenos Aires Café - East 6th
orange starNo Reviews
1201 East 6th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Spartan Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,480
1007 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Creature Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
807 E 4th Street Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,828
1511 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Lou's Eastside
orange starNo Reviews
1900 E Cesar Chavez Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Lazarus Brewing Co. - Online Ordering!
orange star4.5 • 557
1902 E. 6th Street Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Old Thousand - East 11th
orange star4.5 • 3,098
1000 E 11th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Juniper
orange star4.6 • 2,657
2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
orange star4.4 • 2,432
3235 East Cesar Chavez Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Sawyer & Co.
orange star4.4 • 2,162
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
East Side Pies - Rosewood
orange star4.4 • 1,840
1401 B Rosewood Ave Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Circle C Ranch
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston