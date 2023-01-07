Restaurant header imageView gallery

Centanni Trattoria 117 N Victory Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

117 N Victory Blvd

Burbank, CA 91502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Zuppe E Antipasti

Grilled Artichoke Hearts

$13.00

with garlic, olive oil, and fresh herbs with an aurora dip

Polpette (Meatballs)

$11.00

meatballs in a light marinara sauce

Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

drizzled with white truffle oil

Cup Minestrone Soup

$6.00

Bowl Minestrone Soup

$9.00

Heirloom Tomatoes with Burrata

$14.00

Heirloom Tomatoes with Burrata & Prosciutto

$17.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, basil, and parmesan cheese

Sauteed Shrimp

$13.00

garlic & olive oil, served with grilled bread

Garlic Bread

$6.00

with parmesan cheese

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

with a spicy marinara sauce

Bruschetta Rustica

$16.00

grilled bread with burrata cheese, prosciutto, and arugula

Insalate

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

side caesar salad with croutons

Side Mixed Greens Salad

$6.00

mixed greens with cherry tomatoes & balsamic dressing

Verde Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

caesar salad with croutons

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, red onion, feta cheese, olives, cucumbers, cherry tomato, & italian dressing

Centanni Salad

$14.00

chopped greens, spinach, turkey bacon, walnuts, gorgonzola, pears, & balsamic dressing

Salmon Salad

$16.00

grilled herb & pepper salmon, with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, & a lemon dressing

Caprese Salad

$13.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, & olive oil

Insalata di Carciofi

$15.00

marinated artichokes, baby arugula, shaved parmesan cheese, & a lemon dressing

Beet Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, fava beans, fresh corn, onions, dried ricotta salata cheese, & italian dressing

Insalata di Spinaci

$14.00

spinach, dried cranberries, pears, walnuts, goat cheese, & balsamic dressing

Pasta

Tagliatelle al Ragu

$19.00

homemade with beef ragu

Farfalle Salmone

$19.00

bowtie pasta with smoked salmon & a pink sauce

Ravioli di Zucca

$19.00

homemade pumpkin ravioli with butter, sage, & parmigiano

NY Steak Ravioli

$21.00

homemade ravioli with pecorino, white onions, & olive oil

Cavatelli

$21.00

homemade with a sausafe ragu

Lasagna

$19.00

homemade beef lasagna, with parmesan sauce

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$15.00

olive oil, garlic, green onions, & pecorino cheese

Penne Arrabbiata

$15.00

spicy marinara sauce

Spaghetti Integrali (con Vegetali)

$17.00

whole wheat spaghetti with seasonal vegetables

Spaghetti Meatballs

$19.00

Spaghetti Marainara

$16.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.00

Rigatoni al Pomodoro

$18.00

fresh tomatoes & burrata cheese

Pappardelle

$19.00

homemade with mixed wild mushrooms & white truffle oil

Penne Vodka Sauce

$18.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, & fresh basil

White Pizza

$17.00

mozzarella, prosciutto, & arugula

Piatti Classici

Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina

$18.00

homemade with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, & basil

Gnocchi al Pesto

$18.00

homemade with a creamy pesto sauce

Gnocchi Ragu

$19.00

homemade with beef ragu

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

lightly breaded eggplant

Risotto di Funghi

$21.00

mixed wil mushrooms, fresh herbs & mascarpone cheese

Risotto di Mare

$29.00

seafood risotto with clams, calamari, shrimp, and scallops in a lobster sauce

Guazzetto di Pesce

$28.00

clams, calamari, shrimp, and scallops in a lobster broth

Pollo Parmigiana

$22.00

lightly breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, & mozzarella, served with spaghetti aglio & olio & mixed vegetables

Pollo Milanese

$21.00

lightly breaded chicken breast, served with spaghetti marinara & mixed vegetables

Pollo Piccata

$22.00

chicken breast in a lemon & caper sauce, served with mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables

Pollo Marsala

$23.00

chicken breast with mixed mushrooms, marsala wine sauce, served with mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables

Salmone Grigliato

$25.00

herb & peppered grilled salmon with a lemon dressing, served with roasted potatoes, & sauteed spinach

Pollo Grigliato

$21.00

grilled chicken breast with choice of 2 side dishes

Salmone al Forno

$26.00

baked salmon with a champagne sauce, served with roasted potatoes & sauteed spinach

Bistecca

$30.00

grilled new york steak with red wine reduction, mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables

Side Dishes

Side Arugula

$7.00

with parmesan & lemon dressing

Side Broccoli

$7.00

Side Green Beans

$7.00Out of stock

Side Mixed Vegetables

$7.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Side Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00

Side Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$8.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

grilled Italian Sausage

Side Sausage & Peppers

$6.00

grilled Italian Sausage with bell peppers

Side One Meatball

$2.50

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.50

Side Rapini

$7.50

Side Tomato

$3.00

Side Mushrooms

$3.00

Side Ragu

$8.50

Side Fries

$7.00

Side One Sausage

$2.50

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Dolci

Cheesecake

$9.00

Vanilla Gelato

$8.00

3 scoops of Vanilla gelato

Tiramisu

$10.00

Cannoli

$10.00

filled with Ricotta cheese and chocolate chips

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Affogato

$8.00

A scoop of vanilla gelato topped with espresso

1 Scoop Gelato

$3.00

Specials

Filet of Sole

$27.00

lightly breaded with lemon/butter sauce, with a side of sauteed spinach

Cup of Carrot & Ginger Soup

$8.00

Bowl of Carrot & Ginger Soup

$11.00

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

with a Champagne Sauce

12oz Rib Eye

$37.00

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti with Butter

$8.00

Kids Penne with Butter

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00

Kids Penne Marinara

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti with Meatballs

$9.00

Antipasti E Insalate

Bruschetta

$35.00

Roma tomato, garlic, & basil

Mini Caprese

$45.00

Mozzarella, tomato, & basil skewers

Sauteed Shrimp

$35.00

Garlic Bread

$35.00

Prosciutto & Burrata

$55.00

Polpette (Meatballs)

$45.00

Caprese Salad

$45.00

Verde Salad

$26.00

Arugula Salad

$35.00

Caesar Salad

$45.00

Mediterranean Salad

$50.00

Insalata Di Carciofi

$50.00

Insalata Di Spinaci

$50.00

Verde Salad with Cherry Tomatoes

$30.00

Entrees

Eggplant Parmigiana

$85.00

Salmone Grigliato

$110.00

Grilled salmon with a lemon dressing

Salmone al Forno

$115.00

Baked salmon with a champagne cream sauce

Pollo Parmigiana

$95.00

Lightly breaded, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Pollo Piccata

$95.00

Pollo Grigliato

$85.00

Grilled chicken breast

Pollo Marsala

$95.00

Risotto di Funghi

$105.00

Tagliata

$130.00

Grilled new york steak with a red wine reduction sauce

Sides

Mixed Vegetables

$50.00

Broccoli

$45.00

Green Beans

$45.00Out of stock

Sauteed Spinach

$45.00

Roasted Potatoes

$45.00

Mashed Potatoes

$45.00

Add Chicken

$35.00

Add Sausage

$35.00

Add Smoked Salmon

$40.00

Add Shrimp

$40.00

Sub Gluten Free

$15.00

Pasta

Gluten Free Marinara

$85.00

Gnocchi Pesto

$90.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$90.00

Lasagna

$95.00

Farfalle Salmone

$95.00

Penne Arrabbiata

$75.00

Ravioli di Zucca

$95.00

Penne Al Ragu

$95.00

Rigatoni Al Pomodoro

$95.00

Penne Pink Sauce

$85.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$80.00

Spaghetti Aglio E Olio

$80.00

Olive oil fresh garlic, green onion & pecorino cheese

Spaghetti Al Polpette

$95.00

Spaghetti Intergrali (con Vegetali)

$95.00

Whole wheat spaghetti with seasonal vegetables

Cavatelli

$100.00

with a Sausage Ragu

Pappardelle

$100.00

Mixed wild mushrooms & white truffle oil

NY Steak Ravioli

$100.00

Braised NY Steam with pecorino, white onions & olive oil

Dessert

Tiramisu

$55.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$40.00

Cheesecake

$40.00

Cannoli

$40.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy our Homemade Classic Italian Dishes!

Website

Location

117 N Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
orange starNo Reviews
1419 W. Olive Ave Burbank, CA 91506
View restaurantnext
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Burbank
orange starNo Reviews
220 N San Fernando Blvd Burbank, CA 91502
View restaurantnext
Fujiya - Burbank - 208 E Palm Ave
orange starNo Reviews
208 E Palm Ave Burbank, CA 91502
View restaurantnext
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - Burbank
orange star4.3 • 2,927
227 E Palm Ave Burbank, CA 91502
View restaurantnext
Story Tavern - 150 S. San Fernando Blvd Ste 40
orange star3.9 • 1,072
150 S. San Fernando Blvd Ste 40 Burbank, CA 91502
View restaurantnext
Flappers Comedy Club & Restaurant - Burbank
orange star3.5 • 9
102 E. Magnolia Blvd Burbank, CA 91502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Burbank

Octopus Japanese Restaurant - Burbank
orange star4.3 • 2,927
227 E Palm Ave Burbank, CA 91502
View restaurantnext
La Bamba Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,304
2600 n glenoaks blvd Burbank, CA 91504
View restaurantnext
The Asian Project
orange star4.1 • 593
1001 N San Fernando Blvd Unit 130 Burbank, CA 91504
View restaurantnext
Olive & Thyme
orange star4.5 • 538
3821 Riverside Dr Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext
The New Deal
orange star4.0 • 401
3501 W Magnolia Blvd Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext
Lincoln Beer Company
orange star4.6 • 366
3083 N Lima St Burbank, CA 91504
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Burbank
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (941 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston