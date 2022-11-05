Center Pocket Cafe & Billiards
4931 Tesla Drive, Unit H
Bowie, MD 20715
Appetizers & Starters
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, sliced cherry hot peppers, and sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast and Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, sliced cherry hot peppers, and sour cream
Chicken Tacos
Four (4) flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, homemade pico de gallo, and choice of thousand island, ranch dressing, or tarter sauce
Chili & Cheese
Chips and Chilli
Gluten Free Chicken Quesadilla
Cauliflower tortillas filled with Monterey Jack cheese, grilled chicken breast, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, and sour cream. Kick it up with a side of sliced cherry hot peppers or jalapeños.
Gluten Free Shrimp Quesadilla
Cauliflower tortillas filled with garlic sautéed spinach, onions, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled shrimp, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, and sour cream. Kick it up with a side of sliced cherry hot peppers or jalapeños.
Gluten Free Steak Quesadilla
Cauliflower tortillas filled with garlic sautéed spinach, onions, Monterey Jack cheese, chopped steak, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, and sour cream. Kick it up with a side of sliced cherry hot peppers or jalapeños.
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
Six Mozzerella sticks served with warm homemade marinara dipping sauce.
Loaded Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips, melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, homemade pick de gallo, hot cherry peppers, sour cream, and choice of grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chili, or guacamole.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with shrimp and Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, sliced cherry hot peppers, and sour cream
Shrimp Tacos
Steak Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with chopped steak and Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, sliced cherry hot peppers, and sour cream
Steak Tacos
Steamed Shrimp
Vegetarian Gluten Free Quesadilla
Cauliflower tortillas filled with garlic sautéed spinach, onions, Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, and sour cream. Kick it up with a side of sliced cherry hot peppers or jalapeños.
Veggie Spring Rolls
Four (4) jumbo veggie spring rolls served with a sweet and sour dipping sauce.
Fish Tenders
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Angus beef patty served choice of cheese, lettuce, mayo, tomato
Farm Burger
Two Angus beef patties topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon (pork or turkey), a fried egg, and your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, or Pepper Jack cheese.
Farm Burger, Jr.
The smaller version of the Farm Burger. An Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon (pork or turkey), a fried egg, and your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, or Pepper Jack cheese.
****HAMBURGER****
An Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, mayo, tomato.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Lettuce, Mayo, Tomato, and your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, or Provolone
Turkey Burger
Ground Turkey patty topped with your choice lettuce and tomatoes, Sautéed onions and green and red bell peppers, or Coleslaw
La Carne and Pollo Burger
A clash of farm flavors – An Angus beef patty and a grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon (pork or turkey), a fried egg, and your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone or Pepper Jack cheese
Veggie Burger
An Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, mayo, tomato.
Cheesesteaks
Chicken & Seafood
5 Wings (+/- Options)
Jumbo Bone-In Wings with homemade flavoring and tossed in your choice of our homemade sauces. Served with Blue cheese or Ranch dressing.
10 Wings (+/- Options)
Jumbo Bone-In Wings with homemade flavoring and tossed in your choice of our homemade sauces. Served with Blue cheese or Ranch dressing.
20 Wings (+/- Options)
Jumbo Bone-In Wings with homemade flavoring and tossed in your choice of our homemade sauces. Served with Blue cheese or Ranch dressing.
Chicken Tenders (3) (+/- Options)
Chicken Tenders (5) (+/- Options)
Fried Shrimp Basket (One Size)
Fish Tenders (3) (+/- Options)
Crispy breaded chicken tenders served with fries and choice of dipping sauce.
Fish Tenders (5) (+/- Options)
Desserts
Dogs & Half Smokes
Extra Dipping Sauces
Extra Sauces & Seasonings
Pizza 8" Flatbread
Pizza 10" Gluten Free Crust
10" Gluten Free Crust Blanco Pizza
10" Gluten Free Crust Grilled Chicken Pizza
10" Gluten Free Crust Grilled Shrimp Pizza
10" Gluten Free Crust Grilled Steak Pizza
10" Gluten Free Crust Pepperoni Pizza
10" Gluten Free Crust Sautéed Vegetables Pizza
10” Gluten Free 3 Cheese Pizza
Pizza 12" Thin Crust
Salads
Caesar Salad
Fresh romain lettuce, Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Chopped Salad
Chopped fresh romaine lettuce, bacon, hard boiled egg slices, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of dressing (Italian, thousand island, blue cheese, or ranch)
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast, fresh romain lettuce, Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese, and croutons.
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese served with choice of dressing (Italian, thousand island, blue cheese, or ranch)
Blackend Chicken Salad
Sandwiches, Hoagies, and Wraps
Avocado Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with avocado and cheddar cheese served on toasted gourmet sourdough bread
Philly Hoagie
Premium Ham, Turkey, or Beef served on a Philly sub roll with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Add hot cherry peppers for $.50.
2-Pack Philly Hoagie
Premium Ham and Turkey slices served on a Philly sub roll with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Add hot cherry peppers for $.50.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Cheddar cheese served on toasted gourmet sourdough bread with French fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Taseen’s Way)
Grilled chicken breast basted in hot sauce and topped with a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, your choice of American, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Swiss, or Provolone
Deli Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, or Beef served gourmet sourdough bread with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
2-Pack Deli Sandwich
Ham and Turkey slices served on gourmet sourdough bread with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Tortilla Wrap
BLT
Angry Chicken Sandwich
Fish Po Boy
Sides & Extras
Side Seasoned French Fries
French fries served with choice of seasoning.
Side Onion Rings
Side Tater Tots
Side Sautéed Spinach
Fresh baby spinach, garlic, and white onions sautéed in a vegetable/olive oil blend.
Side Hash Brown
Chili & Cheese
Carrot & Celery
Chips
Hamburger Patty
Pickles
Snacks
Bottled Water
Sodas
Fruit, Sport, & Energy Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Ice Water
Breakfast
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes on a gourmet Italian bun with hash browns
Breakfast Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, sliced cherry hot peppers, and sour cream
Doughnut Waffles
Three hot waffles served with your choice of toppings, eggs, meat, or seafood.
Egg and Cheese Sandwich (with Bacon or Sausage)
Eggs any style served on your choice of bacon or sausage and white, wheat, or multigrain toast and a side of hash browns
Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style served with bacon, sausage, and white toast
French Toast
Three hot pancakes served with syrup and whipped butter
Hashbrown
Omelette
Pancake Breakfast
Four hot pancakes served with syrup, whipped butter, bacon, and sausage
Pancakes
Three hot pancakes served with syrup and whipped butter
Side Bacon (2 slices)
Side Egg (1)
Side Sausage (1)
Side Turkey Bacon (2 slices)
VIP Party Rates (Max 4 hours)
VIP Player Hourly Rates
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
