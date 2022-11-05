Restaurant header imageView gallery

Center Pocket Cafe & Billiards

No reviews yet

4931 Tesla Drive, Unit H

Bowie, MD 20715

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings (+/- Options)
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Appetizers & Starters

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, sliced cherry hot peppers, and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast and Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, sliced cherry hot peppers, and sour cream

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Four (4) flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, homemade pico de gallo, and choice of thousand island, ranch dressing, or tarter sauce

Chili & Cheese

$3.00+

Chips and Chilli

$6.00

Gluten Free Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Cauliflower tortillas filled with Monterey Jack cheese, grilled chicken breast, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, and sour cream. Kick it up with a side of sliced cherry hot peppers or jalapeños.

Gluten Free Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Cauliflower tortillas filled with garlic sautéed spinach, onions, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled shrimp, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, and sour cream. Kick it up with a side of sliced cherry hot peppers or jalapeños.

Gluten Free Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Cauliflower tortillas filled with garlic sautéed spinach, onions, Monterey Jack cheese, chopped steak, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, and sour cream. Kick it up with a side of sliced cherry hot peppers or jalapeños.

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$8.00

Six Mozzerella sticks served with warm homemade marinara dipping sauce.

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Homemade tortilla chips, melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, homemade pick de gallo, hot cherry peppers, sour cream, and choice of grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chili, or guacamole.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortilla filled with shrimp and Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, sliced cherry hot peppers, and sour cream

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with chopped steak and Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, sliced cherry hot peppers, and sour cream

Steak Tacos

$13.00
$18.00+

Vegetarian Gluten Free Quesadilla

$14.00

Cauliflower tortillas filled with garlic sautéed spinach, onions, Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, and sour cream. Kick it up with a side of sliced cherry hot peppers or jalapeños.

Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.50

Four (4) jumbo veggie spring rolls served with a sweet and sour dipping sauce.

Fish Tenders

$10.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Angus beef patty served choice of cheese, lettuce, mayo, tomato

Farm Burger

$19.00

Two Angus beef patties topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon (pork or turkey), a fried egg, and your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, or Pepper Jack cheese.

Farm Burger, Jr.

$15.00

The smaller version of the Farm Burger. An Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon (pork or turkey), a fried egg, and your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, or Pepper Jack cheese.

****HAMBURGER****

$12.00

An Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, mayo, tomato.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Lettuce, Mayo, Tomato, and your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, or Provolone

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Ground Turkey patty topped with your choice lettuce and tomatoes, Sautéed onions and green and red bell peppers, or Coleslaw

La Carne and Pollo Burger

$19.00

A clash of farm flavors – An Angus beef patty and a grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon (pork or turkey), a fried egg, and your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone or Pepper Jack cheese

Veggie Burger

$12.00

An Angus beef patty topped with lettuce, mayo, tomato.

Cheesesteaks

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Provolone Cheese, sautéed onions, red and green peppers

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

Premium grilled chicken and melted provolone cheese, sautéed onions, and red and green peppers

Chicken & Seafood

5 Wings (+/- Options)

$8.00

Jumbo Bone-In Wings with homemade flavoring and tossed in your choice of our homemade sauces. Served with Blue cheese or Ranch dressing.

10 Wings (+/- Options)

$15.00

Jumbo Bone-In Wings with homemade flavoring and tossed in your choice of our homemade sauces. Served with Blue cheese or Ranch dressing.

20 Wings (+/- Options)

$30.00

Jumbo Bone-In Wings with homemade flavoring and tossed in your choice of our homemade sauces. Served with Blue cheese or Ranch dressing.

Chicken Tenders (3) (+/- Options)

$6.00

Chicken Tenders (5) (+/- Options)

$10.00

Fried Shrimp Basket (One Size)

$10.00

Fish Tenders (3) (+/- Options)

$10.00

Crispy breaded chicken tenders served with fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Fish Tenders (5) (+/- Options)

$14.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00+

Snickerdoodle Cookies

$4.00+Out of stock

Ice Cream

Dogs & Half Smokes

Chili Dog

$10.00

Served with chili.

DC Style Beef Half Smoke

$13.00

Served with sauteed onions and bell peppers (green & red).

Jumbo Beef Hot Dog

$8.00

$0.50+

Extra Sauces & Seasonings

Extra Sauces & Dry Seasoings

$0.50+

Pizza 8" Flatbread

8” Flatbread Cheese Pizza

$8.00

8" Flatbread Blanco Pizza (no sauce)

$8.00

8” Flatbread 3 Cheese Pizza

$10.00

8" Flatbread Grilled Chicken Pizza

$12.00

8" Flatbread Grilled Shrimp Pizza

$14.00

8" Flatbread Grilled Steak Pizza

$12.00

8" Flatbread Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

8" Flatbread Sautéed Veggie Pizza

$9.00

Pizza 10" Gluten Free Crust

10" Gluten Free Crust Blanco Pizza

$13.00

10" Gluten Free Crust Grilled Chicken Pizza

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Crust Grilled Shrimp Pizza

$19.00

10" Gluten Free Crust Grilled Steak Pizza

$17.00

10" Gluten Free Crust Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

10" Gluten Free Crust Sautéed Vegetables Pizza

$14.00

10” Gluten Free 3 Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Pizza 12" Thin Crust

12" Thin Crust Blanco Pizza

$12.00

12" Thin Crust Grilled Chicken

$16.00

12" Thin Crust Grilled Shrimp Pizza

$18.00

12" Thin Crust Grilled Steak Pizza

$16.00

12" Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

12" Thin Crust Sautéed Vegetables Pizza

$13.00

12” Thin Crust 3 Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh romain lettuce, Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Chopped fresh romaine lettuce, bacon, hard boiled egg slices, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of dressing (Italian, thousand island, blue cheese, or ranch)

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, fresh romain lettuce, Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese, and croutons.

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese served with choice of dressing (Italian, thousand island, blue cheese, or ranch)

Blackend Chicken Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches, Hoagies, and Wraps

Avocado Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast with avocado and cheddar cheese served on toasted gourmet sourdough bread

Philly Hoagie

$13.00

Premium Ham, Turkey, or Beef served on a Philly sub roll with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Add hot cherry peppers for $.50.

2-Pack Philly Hoagie

$13.00

Premium Ham and Turkey slices served on a Philly sub roll with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Add hot cherry peppers for $.50.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Cheddar cheese served on toasted gourmet sourdough bread with French fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Taseen’s Way)

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast basted in hot sauce and topped with a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, your choice of American, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Swiss, or Provolone

Deli Sandwich

$10.00

Ham, Turkey, or Beef served gourmet sourdough bread with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes

2-Pack Deli Sandwich

$13.00

Ham and Turkey slices served on gourmet sourdough bread with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Tortilla Wrap

$9.00

BLT

$8.00

Angry Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fish Po Boy

$15.00

Sides & Extras

Side Seasoned French Fries

$4.00

French fries served with choice of seasoning.

Side Onion Rings

$5.50+

Side Tater Tots

$4.00+

Side Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

Fresh baby spinach, garlic, and white onions sautéed in a vegetable/olive oil blend.

Side Hash Brown

$3.50

Carrot & Celery

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

Hamburger Patty

$4.00

Pickles

$1.50+

Snacks

Candy

$1.50

$2.00

Sodas

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Brisk Iced Tea

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Club Soda

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Tonic Water

$1.50

Soda Refill

Fruit, Sport, & Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Starbuck Cold Brew

$4.00

Brisk Iced Tea

$3.50

Brisk Iced Tea Refill (only)

Ice Water

Ice Water

Breakfast

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes on a gourmet Italian bun with hash browns

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with lettuce, homemade salsa, sliced cherry hot peppers, and sour cream

$10.00

Three hot waffles served with your choice of toppings, eggs, meat, or seafood.

Egg and Cheese Sandwich (with Bacon or Sausage)

$12.00

Eggs any style served on your choice of bacon or sausage and white, wheat, or multigrain toast and a side of hash browns

Egg Breakfast

$12.00

Two eggs any style served with bacon, sausage, and white toast

French Toast

$10.00

Three hot pancakes served with syrup and whipped butter

Hashbrown

$1.00

Omelette

$5.00

Pancake Breakfast

$13.00Out of stock

Four hot pancakes served with syrup, whipped butter, bacon, and sausage

Pancakes

$8.00Out of stock

Three hot pancakes served with syrup and whipped butter

Side Bacon (2 slices)

$2.00

Side Egg (1)

$1.00

Side Sausage (1)

$2.00

Side Turkey Bacon (2 slices)

$2.00

VIP Party Rates (Max 4 hours)

VIP Room Only

$400.00

VIP plus 9ft Table Area

$500.00

VIP plus 7ft Tables (18-23)

$500.00

VIP Player Hourly Rates

VIP Players (Max 4)

$30.00

VIP Players (5+)

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Delicious food, great cocktails and pool tables

4931 Tesla Drive, Unit H, Bowie, MD 20715

