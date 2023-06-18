- Home
- /
- Swedesboro
- /
- American
- /
- Center Square Tavern
Center Square Tavern
No reviews yet
120 Center Square Road
Unit 109
Woolwich Twp, NJ 08085
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Tavern Blue Cheese Burger
Blue Cheese Crumble, Blue Cheese Aioli, Arugula, Crispy Fried Onions on a Toasted Brioche Roll, House Cut French Fries
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Red Onion on Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries
Kids Chicken Bites
Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken Bites with House Made Fries
Dinner
SOUP SALAD
Apple & Pecan GF
Mixed Green, Chef Selected Apples, Candied Pecans, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumble & Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette GF
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Herbed Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Greek Salad GF
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Organo, Lemon Vinaigette
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Sliced Red Onion, Croutons, Honey Balsamic Dressing - *Gluten Free without Croutons*
Roasted Beet Salad GF
Slow Roasted Red & Golden Beets, Arugula, Sliced Red Onions, Toasted Almonds, Goat Cheese, Citrus and Honey Vinaigrette
Roasted Carrot and Cauliflower Salad GF
Oven Roasted Spiced Carrots & Parsnips, Charred Cauliflower, Roasted Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Drizzle GF
Wedge Salad GF
Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing. GF
Small Plates
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp (GF)
(3) Shrimp wrapped in Applewood Smoked Bacon, Horseradish Cream
Blackened Shrimp
Cajun Seasoned Shrimp, Avocado, aioli, Mango & Cucumber Salsa
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Hand Rolled, Sliced Roasted Beef, American Cheese, Sauteed Onions Served with Queso Cheese
Jumbo WINGS
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Nacho Platter GF
Warm Corn Tortillas, House Queso Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Jalapeno, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro Crema,
Personal Skillet Corn Bread
House made Skillet Corn Bread, Hot out of the oven Served with Cracked Pepper and Honey Butter
Seared Scallops
Seared Day Boat Scallops, Pancetta, corn, Diced Potato, Beurre Blanc
Spinach and Articoke Dip
Artichoke Hearts-Creamed Spinach-Toasted Garlic--Blend of Cheeses-Bread Crumb-Warm Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
Tuna Tartar
Diced Ahi Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sriracha & Lime Dressing, Mango and Cucumber, Scallions Grilled Pita Bread
RIB APP
BABY BACK PORK RIBS WITH ASSORTED SAUCES..... HOUSE IPA BUFFFALO, KOREAN! STYLE, AND CITRUS/SOY
Burgers & Sandwiches
BBQ Bacon Burger
KOREAN BBQ, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Melted Cheddar, House-Cut French Fries
Be Square Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on a Toasted Brioche Roll with House-Cut French Fries
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Red Onion on Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries
Short Rib Burger
House Braised Short Rib, Roasted Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Toasted Brioche Bun, House Cut French Fries
Tavern Blue Cheese Burger
Blue Cheese Crumble, Blue Cheese Aioli, Arugula, Crispy Fried Onions on a Toasted Brioche Roll, House Cut French Fries
Entrees
8oz FILET STEAK GF
Hand Carved 8oz Filet Mignon Seared and Roasted with Chef Selected Vegetables and Mashed Potato. Demi Glaze GF
Blackened MAHI MAHI GF
Blackened 6oz Mahi filet, Red Quinoa, Mediterranean Salad GF
CENTER SQUARE MEATLOAF
House-Made Meatloaf, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Chef Selected Vegetable, Crispy Fried Onions, Bourbon Mushroom & Onion Demi Glaze
CHICKEN BRUSHETTA
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST HUSE MADE TOMATO BRUSCHETTA, ASPARAGUS, MASHED POTATO, BALSAMIC GLAZE, BASIL, PESTO GF
KOREAN BEEF TIPS
FILET BEEF TIPS, MASHED POTATO, ASPARAGUS, KOREAN BBQ, SESAME SEEDS
PENNE ALA VODKA
TOASTED GARLIC AND PANCETTA, HOUSE MADE TOMATO SAUCE, BASIL, AND PENNE PASTA. *CONTAINS PORK PRODUCT**
PORK CHOP GF
10-12 OZ PREMIUM RESERVE PORK CHOP, Cracked Black Pepper Honey, Herb Smashed Potato, Wilted Spinach & Garlic, GF
Roasted Lamb Rack
Herb Crusted Lamb, Watercress, Herb Smashed Potato, Tomato Sauce, Mint SERVED MEDIUM RARE
Scallop & Shrimp Risotto
Seared Day Boat Scallops, Blackened Shrimp, Pancetta, Corn, Arborio Rice, Basil Beurre Blanc
SEARED SALMON GF
7oz Hand Fileted Salmon, Roasted Garlic Crust, Sundried Tomatoes, Asparagus, Mashed Potatoes, GF
SHRIMP/CRAB PASTA
(4) Pan Seared Shrimp-Lump Crab Meat, Roasted Mushrooms, Spinach & Garlic, White Wine Butter Sauce, Tossed with Fettuccini.
STEAK & FRIES GF
8 oz Choice Strip-Demi Glaze-House Cut French Fries
VEGETABLE RISOTTO GF
Arborio Rice, Asparagus, Roasted Mushrooms, Parmesan Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. GF
WED RIBS
W/ FRIES
Add To Entree Soup/Salad
SIDES
KIDS
DESSERT
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE FRITTERS
DEEP FRIED COOKIE DOUGH, SALTED CARAMEL, CHOCOLATE GANACHE, WHIPPED CREAM
Cookie Bottom Chessecake
chocolate chip cookie crust, caramel, cream cheese, whipped cream, crumbled cookie pieces, salted caramel
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE BROWNIE GF
CHOCOLATE GANACHE, SALTED CARAMEL, VANILLA ICE CREAM, WHIPPED CREAM GF
ICE CREAM 3 SCOOP
KIDS ICE CREAM 1 SCOOP
dessert special
DESSERT
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE FRITTERS
DEEP FRIED COOKIE DOUGH, SALTED CARAMEL, CHOCOLATE GANACHE, WHIPPED CREAM
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE BROWNIE GF
CHOCOLATE GANACHE, SALTED CARAMEL, VANILLA ICE CREAM, WHIPPED CREAM GF
ICE CREAM 3 SCOOP
KIDS ICE CREAM 1 SCOOP
Cookie Bottom Chessecake
chocolate chip cookie crust, caramel, cream cheese, whipped cream, crumbled cookie pieces, salted caramel
Father's Day Menu
Starter
Entree
Salmon with Crab Imperial GF
Seared Salmon Filet, roasted asparagus, capers, and lump crab imperial
Chorizo and Clams over Fettucini
Chorizo crumbles, little neck clams, fresh herbs, toasted garlic, and a white wine butter sauce
Crabby Burger
6oz Hamburger, lump crab imperial, and dijon mustard
Roasted Prime Rib Au Ju GF
Prime Rib served with seasonal vegetable, baked potato, and compound butter
Baby Back Pork Ribs GF
Full or half rack of ribs served with French fries, and pineapple coleslaw. Served with your choice of Korean BBQ, Pineapple & Habanero BBQ, or House IPA Buffalo Sauce GF
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
An American Style Tavern with a wide selection entrees, burgers, salads and appetizers!
120 Center Square Road, Unit 109, Woolwich Twp, NJ 08085