American
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Center Square Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

120 Center Square Road

Unit 109

Woolwich Twp, NJ 08085

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Tavern Blue Cheese Burger

Tavern Blue Cheese Burger

$16.50

Blue Cheese Crumble, Blue Cheese Aioli, Arugula, Crispy Fried Onions on a Toasted Brioche Roll, House Cut French Fries

Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Red Onion on Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries

Kids Chicken Bites

$13.99

Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken Bites with House Made Fries

Dinner

SOUP SALAD

Apple & Pecan GF

$10.25

Mixed Green, Chef Selected Apples, Candied Pecans, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumble & Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette GF

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Chopped Romaine, Herbed Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad GF

$11.00

Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Organo, Lemon Vinaigette

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Sliced Red Onion, Croutons, Honey Balsamic Dressing - *Gluten Free without Croutons*

Roasted Beet Salad GF

Roasted Beet Salad GF

$11.00

Slow Roasted Red & Golden Beets, Arugula, Sliced Red Onions, Toasted Almonds, Goat Cheese, Citrus and Honey Vinaigrette

Roasted Carrot and Cauliflower Salad GF

$11.25

Oven Roasted Spiced Carrots & Parsnips, Charred Cauliflower, Roasted Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Drizzle GF

Wedge Salad GF

Wedge Salad GF

$10.25

Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing. GF

Small Plates

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp (GF)

$11.50

(3) Shrimp wrapped in Applewood Smoked Bacon, Horseradish Cream

Blackened Shrimp

$11.50

Cajun Seasoned Shrimp, Avocado, aioli, Mango & Cucumber Salsa

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$12.00

Hand Rolled, Sliced Roasted Beef, American Cheese, Sauteed Onions Served with Queso Cheese

Jumbo WINGS

Jumbo WINGS

$10.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings

Nacho Platter GF

$13.00

Warm Corn Tortillas, House Queso Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Jalapeno, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro Crema,

Personal Skillet Corn Bread

$9.50

House made Skillet Corn Bread, Hot out of the oven Served with Cracked Pepper and Honey Butter

Seared Scallops

$15.00Out of stock

Seared Day Boat Scallops, Pancetta, corn, Diced Potato, Beurre Blanc

Spinach and Articoke Dip

$10.50

Artichoke Hearts-Creamed Spinach-Toasted Garlic--Blend of Cheeses-Bread Crumb-Warm Blue Corn Tortilla Chips

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$15.00Out of stock

Diced Ahi Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Sriracha & Lime Dressing, Mango and Cucumber, Scallions Grilled Pita Bread

RIB APP

$12.00Out of stock

BABY BACK PORK RIBS WITH ASSORTED SAUCES..... HOUSE IPA BUFFFALO, KOREAN! STYLE, AND CITRUS/SOY

Burgers & Sandwiches

All Burgers & Sandwiches include House-Made French Fries

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.50

KOREAN BBQ, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Melted Cheddar, House-Cut French Fries

Be Square Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on a Toasted Brioche Roll with House-Cut French Fries

Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Red Onion on Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries

Short Rib Burger

$17.50

House Braised Short Rib, Roasted Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Toasted Brioche Bun, House Cut French Fries

Tavern Blue Cheese Burger

Tavern Blue Cheese Burger

$16.50

Blue Cheese Crumble, Blue Cheese Aioli, Arugula, Crispy Fried Onions on a Toasted Brioche Roll, House Cut French Fries

Entrees

8oz FILET STEAK GF

$35.00

Hand Carved 8oz Filet Mignon Seared and Roasted with Chef Selected Vegetables and Mashed Potato. Demi Glaze GF

Blackened MAHI MAHI GF

Blackened MAHI MAHI GF

$26.00

Blackened 6oz Mahi filet, Red Quinoa, Mediterranean Salad GF

CENTER SQUARE MEATLOAF

$24.00

House-Made Meatloaf, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Chef Selected Vegetable, Crispy Fried Onions, Bourbon Mushroom & Onion Demi Glaze

CHICKEN BRUSHETTA

$21.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST HUSE MADE TOMATO BRUSCHETTA, ASPARAGUS, MASHED POTATO, BALSAMIC GLAZE, BASIL, PESTO GF

KOREAN BEEF TIPS

$27.00

FILET BEEF TIPS, MASHED POTATO, ASPARAGUS, KOREAN BBQ, SESAME SEEDS

PENNE ALA VODKA

$25.00

TOASTED GARLIC AND PANCETTA, HOUSE MADE TOMATO SAUCE, BASIL, AND PENNE PASTA. *CONTAINS PORK PRODUCT**

PORK CHOP GF

$29.00

10-12 OZ PREMIUM RESERVE PORK CHOP, Cracked Black Pepper Honey, Herb Smashed Potato, Wilted Spinach & Garlic, GF

Roasted Lamb Rack

$32.00Out of stock

Herb Crusted Lamb, Watercress, Herb Smashed Potato, Tomato Sauce, Mint SERVED MEDIUM RARE

Scallop & Shrimp Risotto

$31.00Out of stock

Seared Day Boat Scallops, Blackened Shrimp, Pancetta, Corn, Arborio Rice, Basil Beurre Blanc

SEARED SALMON GF

$29.00

7oz Hand Fileted Salmon, Roasted Garlic Crust, Sundried Tomatoes, Asparagus, Mashed Potatoes, GF

SHRIMP/CRAB PASTA

$33.00

(4) Pan Seared Shrimp-Lump Crab Meat, Roasted Mushrooms, Spinach & Garlic, White Wine Butter Sauce, Tossed with Fettuccini.

STEAK & FRIES GF

$27.00

8 oz Choice Strip-Demi Glaze-House Cut French Fries

VEGETABLE RISOTTO GF

$21.00

Arborio Rice, Asparagus, Roasted Mushrooms, Parmesan Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. GF

WED RIBS

W/ FRIES

Add To Entree Soup/Salad

Add Crab Soup

$6.99

Add house Salad

$3.99

Add Crab Soup and House Salad

$9.99

Add Caesar Salad

$6.99

Add Caesar Dressing

Add Ranch Dressing

Add Honey Balsamic Dressing

ADD CITRUS & HONEY VINAIGRETTE FOR SALAD

add bleu cheese dressing

SIDES

Braised Mushrooms & Onion GF

$7.00

Herb Roasted Potatoes GF

$7.00

House Cut Fries GF

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes GF

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$7.00

Asparagus

$7.00

KIDS

Kid's Cheeseburger

$13.99

American Cheese-House Cut Fries

Kids Chicken Bites

$13.99

Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken Bites with House Made Fries

Kids Petite Filet GF

$13.99

(1) 3 oz. Filet Steak served with our House Cut French Fries

Kids Pasta

$13.99

Pasta with Butter or Red Sauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Father's Day Menu

Starter

Petite Crab Cakes

$14.00

Crab Cakes served with lemon aioli and traditional spices

Steak and Bruschetta Crostini

$14.00

Marinated and seared steak served with diced tomato, sliced garlic, fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze

Entree

Salmon with Crab Imperial GF

$36.00

Seared Salmon Filet, roasted asparagus, capers, and lump crab imperial

Chorizo and Clams over Fettucini

$32.00

Chorizo crumbles, little neck clams, fresh herbs, toasted garlic, and a white wine butter sauce

Crabby Burger

$24.00Out of stock

6oz Hamburger, lump crab imperial, and dijon mustard

Roasted Prime Rib Au Ju GF

$34.00

Prime Rib served with seasonal vegetable, baked potato, and compound butter

Baby Back Pork Ribs GF

Full or half rack of ribs served with French fries, and pineapple coleslaw. Served with your choice of Korean BBQ, Pineapple & Habanero BBQ, or House IPA Buffalo Sauce GF

Dessert

Bourbon and Vanilla Creme Brulee GF

$9.00

Strawberries and Shortbread Whipped Cream

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
An American Style Tavern with a wide selection entrees, burgers, salads and appetizers!

Website

Location

120 Center Square Road, Unit 109, Woolwich Twp, NJ 08085

Directions

