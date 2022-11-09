Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Center Stage Pizza

82 Reviews

$$

428 Lincoln Way W

South Bend, IN 46601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.50

Fresh made bread made in house with Garlic Butter Sauce and Cheese. Included is two sides of Marinara Sauce.

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Fresh made bread made in house with Garlic Butter Sauce. Included is two sides of Marinara Sauce.

Garlic Cheese Bread with bacon

$7.50

Fresh made bread made in house with Garlic Butter Sauce and Cheese and Diced Ham. Included is two sides of Marinara Sauce.

Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce

$0.95
Wrecking Balls aka Jalapeño Poppers

Wrecking Balls aka Jalapeño Poppers

$6.50Out of stock

Our version of Jalapeno Poppers made with our own 3 Cheese Blend, some Seasoning, Breaded and the deep fried to perfection.

Ranch

$0.50
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00Out of stock

Pizza Eggrolls

$6.50Out of stock

Pizza Eggrolls Vegetarian

$6.50Out of stock

Fried Honey Dough Balls (8)

$7.00Out of stock

Deep fried dough balls that are soaked in honey the covered in powder sugar

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own 14"

$14.00

Build Your Own 16"

$16.00

Build Your Own 18"

$18.00

10" Gluten Free

$12.00

Specialty Pizza

Center Stage Pizza

Center Stage Pizza

$25.00

Triple the Pepperoni, double Sausage and extra cheese. Our number one seller!

The Supremes

The Supremes

$26.00

Red and Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, sliced Pepperoni and finished with a Honey Drizzle

Motley Crue

Motley Crue

$27.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeno, and Red Pepper flakes in the sauce. If you don't want the heat from the Jalapeno and Red Pepper flakes we'll remove that and call that the Boy Band version.

The Los Lobos aka Taco Pizza

The Los Lobos aka Taco Pizza

$29.00Out of stock

Starts with a Taco Sauce base, A blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Seasoned Beef, Onions, Jalapeno. Finished with Fresh Lettuce, Doritos Nachos, Pico de Gallo and a Sour Cream swirl

The Purple Haze

The Purple Haze

$29.00

A blend of 7 Veggies. Red and Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Banana Peppers, Pineapple and Spinach.

Walkin' on Sunshine Pizza

Walkin' on Sunshine Pizza

$28.00Out of stock

Olive oil Base, No Red Sauce, Four Sunny Side Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Red Bell Pepper and finished with Pico de Gallo and fresh Basil.

Jazz Pizza

$28.00

Garlic Butter Base, No Red Sauce, a blend of Onion, Bacon, Spinach, Banana Peppers and finished off with Fresh Basil and a Garlic Butter Crust.

The Free Bird

The Free Bird

$29.00Out of stock

BBQ Base, No Red Sauce, Chicken and Bacon tossed in BBQ sauce, Onion, Red and Green Bell Peppers and finished with a BBQ Swirl.

The Smores Pizza

The Smores Pizza

$16.00

Dessert Pizza, Chocolate Hazel Nut Spread, Toasted Marshmallows, and a Graham Cracker Crumble

The Samoa Pizza

The Samoa Pizza

$16.00

Dessert Pizza, Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Toasted Coconut, and finished with a Caramel Drizzle

The Foo Fighter Pizza

The Foo Fighter Pizza

$30.00Out of stock

Based on BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger. BBQ base, two types of cheese, Loaded with Ground Beef, A lot of Bacon, Onions, Jalapenos and finished with some fresh Lettuce, 2 Pickles and 1 Onion Ring on each slice.

The Detroit Rock City

$27.00

Center Stage Pizza Deluxe

$29.00

18" Pizza with Triple the Pepperoni, Double Sausage, Onions and Green Bell Peppers

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Coke

$2.35

Diet Coke

$2.35

Sprite

$2.35

Root Beer

$2.35

Shirts

Straight Outta South Bend

$22.50

18" 2 Topping Pizza Combo

18" pizza with 2 toppings of your choice, Garlic Bread or Garlic Cheese Bread with your choice of 2 Liter of Soda. Vegan Cheese, Vegan Meat and Vegan Sausage are at an additional price.

18" 2 Topping Pizza

$26.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

New York Style pizza in a music themed restaurant

Website

Location

428 Lincoln Way W, South Bend, IN 46601

Directions

Gallery
Center Stage Pizza image
Center Stage Pizza image
Center Stage Pizza image
Center Stage Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Lauber
orange star4.4 • 782
504 E Lasalle Ave South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurantnext
Hall's Kitchen - Pizza and Subs South Bend/IUSB/Riverpark
orange starNo Reviews
902 S Twyckenham Drive South Bend, IN 46615
View restaurantnext
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
201 Florence Avenue Granger, IN 46530
View restaurantnext
Hall's Kitchen - Osceola
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Lincolnway East Mishawaka, IN 46544
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Street Pizza - Walkerton
orange starNo Reviews
608 Roosevelt Road Walkerton, IN 46574
View restaurantnext
Town Hall Pizza
orange star4.5 • 387
121 W Ferry St Berrien Springs, MI 49103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in South Bend

Wings Over - South Bend
orange star4.3 • 4,234
1124 E Angela Blvd South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurantnext
Tippecanoe Place/ Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
orange star4.2 • 1,478
620 W Washington St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,474
119 N Michigan St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Fiddler's Hearth Public House
orange star4.3 • 1,158
127 N Main Street South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Allie's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.5 • 1,050
2323 Mishawaka Ave South Bend, IN 46615
View restaurantnext
The Lauber
orange star4.4 • 782
504 E Lasalle Ave South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Bend
Mishawaka
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Granger
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
New Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston