Murphy Deli Centerpoint

600 Six Flags Drive

Arlington, TX 76011

STARBUCKS

Espresso Traditions

Flat White

Flat White

$4.35+
Caffè Latte

Caffè Latte

$4.05+
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.55+
Caffè Mocha Latte

Caffè Mocha Latte

$4.55+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.15+
Caffè Americano

Caffè Americano

$3.05+

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$2.29+

Shaken Espresso

$3.75+

Shaken Espresso Oatmilk

$4.95+

Coffee Alternatives

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.35+
White Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$3.65+

London Fog Latte

$3.95+

Brewed Coffee

Coffee Of The Day

Coffee Of The Day

$2.75+
Nitro Brew

Nitro Brew

$5.05+

Cold Brew

$4.65+
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.75+
Cold Brew Salted Cream Cold Foam

Cold Brew Salted Cream Cold Foam

$4.75+

To-Go Coffee Catering

$26.99

Frappuccino Beverages

Coffee Frappuccino

Coffee Frappuccino

$4.85+
Caramel Frappuccino

Caramel Frappuccino

$4.95+

Mocha Frappuccino

$4.95+
White Chocolate Frappuccino

White Chocolate Frappuccino

$4.95+
Vanilla Bean Creme Frappuccino

Vanilla Bean Creme Frappuccino

$4.95+

Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino

$4.95+

Java Chip Frappuccino

$5.15+
Green Matcha Frap

Green Matcha Frap

$5.15+

Chai Creme Frap

$4.95+

Teas & Refreshers

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.55+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.55+
Honey Citrus Tea

Honey Citrus Tea

$3.55+

Hot Tea

$2.65+

Matcha Lemonade

$3.75+

Shake Iced Tea

$2.85+

Lemonade Iced Tea

$3.35+
Dragon Fruit

Dragon Fruit

$4.15+
Dragon Drink

Dragon Drink

$4.95+
Strawberry Acai

Strawberry Acai

$4.15+
Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$4.95+

Additions: Syrup, Soy, Espresso

No ICE Add More

$1.00

Cold Foam

$0.80

Sweet Cold Foam

$1.00

Add Syrup

$0.60

Add Shot

$0.90

Add Oat Milk

$0.80

Add Soy

$0.80

Add Almond Milk

$0.80

Toppings

BREAKFAST -MD 3rd/online

---Breakfast Tacos

Potato & Egg Taco

Potato & Egg Taco

$2.99

Egg, Potato wrapped in Tortilla

Egg & Meat Taco

Egg & Meat Taco

$3.39

Egg, Choice of Meat wrapped in Tortilla

---Breakfast Burrito

Murphy's Original

Murphy's Original

$8.99

Refried beans, potatoes, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese, and scrambled eggs,

---Breakfast Sandwich

Murphy Croissant

$5.99

scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, avocado spread, pepper jack cheese and sundried tomato on a croissant

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$2.99

Sausage & Biscuit

Build BK Sandwich

Build BK Sandwich

$5.49

Biscuit/Bun/Croissant - Egg, Cheese, Choice of Bacon/Sausage/Ham with Cheese

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$2.99

---Breakfast A La Carte

6:00 am - 9:50 am

Bagels

$2.49+

Side Cream Cheese

$1.49

One Egg

$1.69

Croissant

$2.49

Toast (2 Pieces)

$1.99

Biscuit (1)

$1.89
Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$2.99

Bacon (2 Strips)

$1.89

Sausage (1 Patty)

$1.89

Oatmeal w/ Topping

$3.99

Avocado

$0.99

Shred Cheese

$0.79

Hash Tots

$2.99

Potatoes

$2.49

Slice Cheese

$0.79

---Fruit Cup & Yogurt Parfaits

Until 2:45 pm

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$4.99

Yogurt Parfait & Granola

$4.99

---Muffins & Cookies

Until 2:45 pm

Muffins

$3.69+

Cookies

$1.69+

LUNCH MD -MD 3rd/online

Build Own Subs

Build own Sub. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Spread

Make Meal!l*

$3.79

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Oven Roast Turkey

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Ham

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Roast Beef

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Corned Beef

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Chicken Salad

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Egg Salad

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Tuna Salad

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

BLT

$8.49

Classic Homemade

Choice of Egg Salad, Chicken Salad, Tunas Salad, Lettuce Tomato and Slice Bread (wheat berry)

Make Meal!l*

$3.79

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Chicken Salad Classic

$8.49

Egg Salad Classic

$6.99

Tuna Salad Classic

$7.99

Signature Sandwiches

Make Meal!l*

$3.79

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

The Muffuletta

The Muffuletta

$9.49

Ham Or Turkey salami, provolone cheese and our homemade olive mix on the original New Orleans muffuletta bread toasted.

Club Supreme

Club Supreme

$8.99

Ham & Turkey Layered in between toasted wheat berry bread, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Turkey Club Supreme

Turkey Club Supreme

$8.99

Turkey, Swiss cheese layered on toasted wheat berry bread, Bacon, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato and mayo

Santa Fe Chicken

Santa Fe Chicken

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Black Bean Corn Relish, Melted Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado spread and a chipotle mayo on toasted sliced sourdough bread

Paninis

Make Meal!l*

$3.79

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Chicken Sun-Died Tomato

Chicken Sun-Died Tomato

$9.29

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Chipotle & Sundried Tomato Pesto, ciabatta bread

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$9.29

Grilled chicken, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, Provolone Cheese & Creamy basil Pesto on Ciabatta bread

Caprese

Caprese

$8.99

Fresh Mozzarella Sliced Cheese, Tomato, Spinach w/ Creamy Basil Pesto on ciabatta bread

Spicy Turkey

Spicy Turkey

$9.29

Turkey Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Crushed Red Peppers, Chipotle Sauce, Provolone Cheese, and Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto on Ciabatta Bread

Turkey Bacon and Avocado

$9.49

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce on Ciabatta Bread

California Garden-

California Garden-

$7.99

American, Swiss, Avocado Spread, spinach, tomato, red onions, red peppers, Creamy Pesto, Oregano, Salt & Pepper on Ciabatta

Wraps & Pitas

Make Meal!l*

$3.79

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Gyro - Choice of Protein

Gyro - Choice of Protein

$8.49

Choice of Beef and Lamb/Chicken with tzatziki sauce, tomatoes and onions served on a grilled pita bread.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Shred Cheddar Jack Cheese, Sliced Tomato and Blue Cheese Dressing

Turkey Avocado

Turkey Avocado

$9.49

Turkey Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Shred Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomato, Chopped Green Onions & spicy Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Chicken Caesar

$9.49

Grilled Chicken, Shred Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, and Caesar Dressing

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$9.49

Grilled Chicken, Shred Romaine, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon, Black Bean Corn Relish, Chipotle Sauce.

*Falafel Pita

$8.49

Falafel, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Cucumber, Hummus, Feta, Oil & Vinegar

Classic Salads

Make Meal!l*

$3.79

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Chicken and Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

Romaine/Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Shred Carrots, Sliced Cucumbers, egg, Ham and Turkey with ranch dressing

Chicken Green Salad

$10.99

Chicken, Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, sliced cucumbers and your choice of dressing

Tuna Green Salad

$9.99

Tina, Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, sliced cucumbers and your choice of dressing

Green Salad

Green Salad

$8.99

Romain/Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Shred Carrots, Sliced Cucumbers and your choice of dressing Add Chicken, Tuna

Greek Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Olive Mix, Pepperoncini, mixed with a Greek feta dressing

Salad Scoop

$5.99

on a bed of romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomato

BUILD YOUR SALAD

$10.00

Soup/Chili/Potato

Make Meal!l*

$3.79

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Chili

$6.29

Green Onions & Shred Cheddar

Grill Items

Make Meal!l*

$3.79

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Cheese Burger - 1/3 lb

$7.99

Fresh All Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, onions, Pickle, Mayo and Mustard on Brioche Bun

Bacon Cheese Burger - 1/3 lb

$8.99

Fresh All Beef Patty, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, onions, Pickle, Mayo and Mustard on Brioche Bun

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.99

served on a wheat bun, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

3 all White Meat Chicken Tenders, Fries, Toast and your choice of Gravy or Dipping sauces

Homemade Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Side Sauces

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Great taste, quality, and fresh ingredients have been the hallmark of Murphy’s Deli. Their world deli menu is comprised of fresh creations with an international twist, which has made them the caterer of choice for countless companies. Whether it’s lunch on the go or a corporate meeting, we are committed to serving busy professionals a flavorful experience. Murphy’s Deli proudly serves Starbucks Coffee.

Website

Location

600 Six Flags Drive, Arlington, TX 76011

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

