Center Square Grill

84 Center Sq

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Dinner

APPETIZERS

General Cauliflower

$13.50

Hand breaded roasted cauliflower, flash fried and topped with a tangy general tso's sauce and finished with crushed peanuts, sesame seeds and green onion.

Ahi Tuna

$15.25

Pan seared rare Ahi tuna served with wasabi aioli, pickled ginger and soy sauce.

Roasted Oysters

$14.00

Topped with chorizo, fresh garlic & mozzarella, finished with herb & citrus brea crumbs and parmesan cheese

Fondue Tower

$11.25

Hearty Italian bread toasted with garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, and drizzled with our creamy gorgonzola fondue.

CSG Style Nachos

$10.00

Corn tortilla chips, cheddar jack fondue, black olives, cherry peppers, pico de gallo, scallions, pickled onions, and sour cream.

French Onion

$8.25

Topped with crostini and hand grated Swiss cheese.

Wings

$13.00

Bam Shrimp

$13.00

Lightly battered shrimp, tossed in our spicy sesame aioli, served in Boston bib Lettuce. You may substitute chicken for shrimp.

Sticky Ribs

$14.00

Crispy and tender baby back ribs tossed in an asian inspired glaze and roasted in our hot oven. Finished with toasted sesame seeds and green onion.

Calamari (SMALL)

$10.00

Choice of classic fried calamari or the spicy Rhode Island Style, which adds a hint of garlic butter and sliced cherry peppers. Or get ½ and ½. Served with zesty marinara.

Calamari (LARGE)

$17.00

Choice of classic fried calamari or the spicy Rhode Island Style, which adds a hint of garlic butter and sliced cherry peppers. Or get ½ and ½. Served with zesty marinara.

Truffle Fries (SMALL)

$10.00

House cut, Szawlowski Farms potatoes, topped with parmesan, fresh parsley, and truffle oil. Served with truffle aioli.

Truffle Fries (LARGE)

$16.00

House cut, Szawlowski Farms potatoes, topped with parmesan, fresh parsley, and truffle oil. Served with truffle aioli.

Cast Iron Skillet Meatballs

$11.00

Three jumbo house made meatballs baked with our zesty marinara sauce, topped with house made ricotta and fresh basil.

Lobster Ravioli

$15.00

Fresh pasta filled with lobster meat, ricotta & parmesan cheese. Finished with fresh herbs and tossed in an orange tarragon butter sauce

Corn Bread

$10.00

Topped with sweet chili & roasted red pepper compound butter. Add Blackened Shrimp $6

Duck Confit Tartine

$12.00

Naan Flatbread topped with fresh mozzarella, shredded duck confit, goat cheese, arugula, tomato jam & finished with balsamic reduction

Crab and Avocado Salad

$15.00

Fresh crabmeat & avocado tossed in sriracha aioli with chopped scallions. Served over cucumber slaw and flash fried brioche bread

Seafood Cakes

$16.00

Blend of shrimp, crab & scallops pan fried and served over an arugula salad finished with black bean corn salsa & cajun remoulade

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$3.75

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Small Reg Fry

$8.00

Large Reg Fry

$10.00

SALADS

Wedge It Your Way

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onion, Applewood smoked bacon, and creamy gorgonzola dressing.

Tuscan Salad

$13.00

Mixed Arcadia greens, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, warm polenta croûtons, tossed in our house made balsamic vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

A combo of our favorite salads. Everything comes diced up. Marinated diced chicken, tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumbers, bacon, bleu cheese, carrots, and avocado, all served over chopped romaine.

CSG Power Salad

$14.00

Arugula, pecans, boiled egg, avocado, sliced green apples, chia seeds, red cabbage, garbanzo beans, raisins, and cherry tomatoes.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Shaved kale , parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing. Make it spicy by adding sriracha chili sauce for no additional cost! Romaine available.

Santa Fe Salad

$13.00

Chopped Romaine tossed in Southwest dressing, red onion, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, black bean corn salsa, tortilla chips

House Salad

$10.00

SM Wedge

$8.00

SM Tuscan

$8.00

SM Cobb

$8.00

SM Power

$8.00

SM Caesar

$8.00

SM Santa Fe

$8.00

SM House Salad

$8.00

$3 Salad

$3.00

SEAFOOD ENTREES

Bill's Cod

$25.25

Citrus & Herbed Encrusted Baked Cod Served Over Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Sauteed Vegetables finished with lemon beurre blanc

Cedar Salmon

$29.00

Chilean Salmon Oven Roasted On Cedar Plank topped with a Caramelized Shallots & Parmesan Crust. Served with a side of hearty vegetable couscous tossed in a Romesco Sauce & grilled asparagus

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Swaz Farm fries, tartar sauce, and cole slaw.

Lobster Roll

$22.00

Freshly shucked lobster meat tossed in warm tarragon butter, served on a hot dog roll. Also available traditional New England style chilled with mayo. This item does not come with a salad.

CSG Fish Tacos

$18.00

Battered cod, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, coleslaw, and chipotle mayo. This item does not come with a salad.

Lobster Sophia

$32.00

Freshly shucked lobster, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, grilled corn, fresh mint, red pepper flakes tossed with white wine and topped with garlic bread crumbs.

Scallops

$28.00

Five sea scallops seared and served with corn & cherry tomato risotto, served with market veggies and topped heirloom tomato jam and a champagne beurre blanc.

Bill's Cod (Copy)

$25.25

Citrus & Herbed Encrusted Baked Cod Served Over Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Sauteed Vegetables finished with lemon beurre blanc

SIMPLY GRILLED

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Bunless Burger

$16.00

Jerk Chicken Thighs

$24.00

10oz. New York Strip

$23.00

Pork Chop

$25.00

Salmon

$26.00

Petite Filet

$29.00

Filet Mignon

$33.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Maui Burger

$14.00

Sweet and Spicy grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and lettuce.

CSG Burger

$14.00

Boursin cheese, fried local onions, green peppercorn-cognac cream reduction.

Truffle Burger

$14.00

Wild mushrooms, house made truffle mayo, caramelized onions, and melted aged cheddar.

E.L. Spartan Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, and four slices of applewood smoked bacon.

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Served on brioche with lettuce, tomato, red onion and California aioli.

Classic Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

Salmon Burger

$17.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, chipotle mayo

LANDFOOD ENTREES

Jerk Chicken

$23.00

Boneless, skinless, chicken thigh meat marinated in a tangy Caribbean rub, grilled to order, Cajun rice with black bean corn salsa, and zesty Chipotle aioli.

Half Chicken

$27.00

Semi Boneless ½ Chicken Marinated in an Argentinian Chimichurri sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes, brussels & bacon and Chimichurri

Coconut Chicken

$23.00

Tender slow simmer chicken with onions peppers garlic in a creamy coconut sauce with a hint of green curry served with steamed rice.

Bolognese

$20.00

Rich sauce of ground beef and sweet Italian sausage with marinara, a touch of cream, pesto and Parmesan cheese.

Beef Bourguignon

$26.00

Slow simmered beef with button mushrooms, carrots, onions and celery in a rich red wine sauce with bacon lardons served over fresh pappardelle.

Bacon Meatloaf

$23.00

Thick slice of bacon wrapped meatloaf, served with market veggies and mashed potatoes with a BBQ demi glace.

Pesto Pappardelle

$20.00

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, kalamata olives, spinach, fresh mozzarella, pine nuts and pesto.

MAC & CHEESE

$19.00

House Cheddar Jack Fondue, Cavatappi Pasta, Baked in our cast iron skillet with ritz cracker crumbs

Duck Confit

$25.00

SMALL PIZZAS

SM. CSG HOUSE PIZZA

$13.50

Extra virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, fire roasted tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella ENHANCEMENTS: Thinly Sliced Prosciutto $3 Arugula & Balsamic Salad $3 or both $5

SM. BUFFALO OCHOA PIZZA

$13.50

Fried Buffalo Chicken on a white pie with mozzarella and blue cheese with minced celery and a gorgonzola drizzle.

SM. MARG PIZZA

$11.50

Farm fresh tomatoes, melted fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.

SM. COMBO CLASSIC PIZZA

$13.50

Pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, red onions, and crumbled meatballs.

SM. BBQ CHIX PIZZA

$13.50

Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, and fresh cilantro.

SM MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$13.50

Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes,kalamata olives, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and chicken.

SM TRUFFLE SHUFFLE PIZZA

$13.50

Wild mushrooms, chevre, mozzarella, scallions, cream and parmesan.

SM BRUSSELS PIZZA

$13.50

Creamy garlic white sauce topped with applewood smoked bacon, and sautéed brussels sprouts.

SM HONOLULU

$13.50

Sweet and spicy pineapple, grilled chicken, chipped honey ham, and mozzarella.

SM FIG & PIG

$14.50

Fig jam, EVOO, Prosciutti di Parma, caramelized onions, arugula, mozzarella and gorgonzola.

SM JIMMY'S TACO PIZZA

$13.50

Mexican Chorizo, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce, Drizzle of Chipotle Aioli & Crunchy Tortillas

SM HALF + HALF SPECIALTY PIZZA

SM CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

LARGE PIZZAS

LG. CSG HOUSE PIZZA

$23.50

Extra virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, fire roasted tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella ENHANCEMENTS: Thinly Sliced Prosciutto $3 Arugula & Balsamic Salad $3 or both $5

LG. BUFFALO OCHOA PIZZA

$23.50

Fried Buffalo Chicken on a white pie with mozzarella and blue cheese with minced celery and a gorgonzola drizzle.

LG. MARG PIZZA

$21.50

Farm fresh tomatoes, melted fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.

LG. COMBO PIZZA

$23.50

Pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, red onions, and crumbled meatballs.

LG. BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$23.50

Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, and fresh cilantro.

LG. MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$23.50

Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes,kalamata olives, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and chicken.

LG. TRUFFLE SHUFFLE PIZZA

$23.50

Wild mushrooms, chevre, mozzarella, scallions, cream and parmesan.

LG. BRUSSELS PIZZA

$23.50

Creamy garlic white sauce topped with applewood smoked bacon, and sautéed brussels sprouts.

LG. HONOLULU

$23.50

Sweet and spicy pineapple, grilled chicken, chipped honey ham, and mozzarella.

LG. FIG & PIG

$23.50

Fig jam, EVOO, Prosciutti di Parma, caramelized onions, arugula, mozzarella and gorgonzola.

LG JIMMY'S TACO PIZZA

$23.50

Mexican Chorizo, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce, Drizzle of Chipotle Aioli & Crunchy Tortillas

LG HALF + HALF SPECIALTY PIZZA

SIDES

SD BAKED POTATO W/BUTTER

$4.00

SD REG FRIES

$4.00

SD TRUFFLE FRIES

$5.00

SD MUSHROOMS

$5.00

SD MASHED

$5.00

SD LOADED MASHED

$5.00

SD LOADED BAKED POTATO

$5.00

SD VEGGIES

$5.00

SD ROASTED POTATOES

$5.00

SD COUSCOUS

$5.00

SD GARLICKY GREENS

$5.00

SD BRUSSELS & BACON

$5.00

SD MAC AND CHEESE

$5.00

SD CHIPOTLE AIOLI

$1.00

SD TRUFFLE AIOLI

$1.00

SD BAM BAM SAUCE

$1.00

SD BBQ SAUCE

$1.00

SD ASPARAGUS

$5.00

SD COLESLAW

$2.00

SD SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SD PARM FRIES

$5.00

SD PASTA

$5.00

DESSERT

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

G/F Cheesecake

$9.00

Limoncello Cake

$9.00

Pistachio Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

S'Mores

$8.00

Toffee Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Bolognese

$9.00

Grown Up Kid

$9.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$9.00

Kids Pasta w/MEATBALL

$10.00

K Pizza

$8.00

DRINK SPECIALS

Blueberry Refresher

$12.00

CSG Private Makers Mark 1oz

$14.00

CSG Private Makers Mark 2.5oz

$28.00

Elouan PN 6oz

$15.00

Elouan PN 9oz

$22.50

Elouan PN Bottle

$52.00

Orin Swift Chard 6oz

$18.00Out of stock

Orin Swift Chard 9oz

$24.00

Orin Swift Chard Bottle

$65.00Out of stock

Santa Lucia PN 6oz

$13.00

Santa Lucia PN 9oz

$22.50

Santa Lucia PN Bottle

$52.00

Strawberry Delight

$12.00

Wake Up Call

$12.00

SUB SALADS

SUB CAESAR

$4.00

SUB POWER

$7.00

SUB TUSCAN

$7.00

SUB WEDGE

$7.00

SUB COBB

$7.00

DINNER SPECIALS

Burrata Raviolis

$16.00

Pioneer Bacon

$14.00

Porterhouse

$42.00

Rib Eye

$33.00Out of stock

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Swordfish

$35.00

Bone in Beef Shank

$32.00

St. Jacques Scallops

$15.00

Drink

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Untainted

$8.00

Strawberry Fields

$7.00

Virgin Sangria

$8.00

Can Ginger Beer

$2.50

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coke

$3.25

DBL Espresso

$4.50

Espresso

$2.50

Gingerale

$3.25

Pellegrino

$6.25

Soda

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Diet Coke

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Juice

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Garden Crusher

$7.00

Berry Scandalous

$8.00

CSG COCKTAILS

Ring of Fire

$13.00

East Coast Rickey

$12.00

Notorious FIG

$13.00

Lemon Basil Martini

$13.00

Pineapple Express

$13.00

Savage of Masonville

$12.00

Barrel Aged Manhattan

$13.00

Prosecco Pops

$12.00

Talk Tiki to Me

$12.00

Comin In Hot Mule

$13.00

Peach, Please!

$13.00

Flyin' High

$12.00

Sweet Refresher

$12.00

VODKA

Absolut

$9.75

Absolut Madarin

$9.75

Belvedere

$11.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.75

Fig Vodka

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel 1

$10.25

Stateside Vodka

$10.00

Stoli Raspberry

$10.50

Stoli Regular

$10.00

Stolid Vanilla

$10.50

Svedka Orange

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

V-1 Berry

$10.75

V-1 Vodka

$10.75

Well Vodka

$9.00

GIN

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Henderick's

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.25

WELL GIN

$10.00

RUM

Bacardi

$9.50

Capt. Morgan

$9.75

Coconut Rum

$9.00

Cruzan Black

$9.75

Goslings Rum

$10.00

WELL RUM

$9.00

TEQUILA

Casa Blanco

$12.00

Don ANEJO

$14.00

Milagro

$11.00

HOUSE TEQUILA

$9.00

Hornitos

$11.00

Herradura Rep

$12.50

Patron Silver

$12.00

SCOTCH

1.5 oz Dewars

$9.50

2 oz JW Blue

$35.25

2.5 12yr MAC

$21.75

2.5 Balvenie

$22.00

2.5 Glenlivet 12

$18.00

2.5 Lagavulin 16

$28.00

2.5oz Dewars

$10.75

2.5oz Laphroaig

$18.00

2.5oz Glenmoran

$18.00

2.5oz Oban 14

$25.75

2.5oz Tomatin 18

$30.50

Dewars & Water

$10.50

JW Black & Coke

$10.50

JW Black & Gingerale

$10.50

JW Black 2.5oz

$16.00

JW Gold 2.5oz

$12.25

JW Red 2.5oz

$11.00

WHISKEY

1 oz Knob Creek

$12.50

1oz Angels Envy

$8.25

1oz Redemption

$6.50

2.5oz Amador

$14.50

2.5oz Angels Envy

$20.25

2.5oz Basil Haydens

$15.50

2.5oz Blantons

$18.00

2.5oz Buffalo Trace

$11.00

2.5oz Eagle Rare

$14.25

2.5oz Gentleman

$15.00

2.5oz Hudon

$19.00

2.5oz Jack Daniels

$10.25

2.5oz Jameson

$12.25

2.5oz Jefferons

$21.50

2.5oz JimBeam

$10.25

2.5oz Knob Creek

$14.50

2.5oz Makers

$14.75

2.5oz Redemption

$15.00

2.5oz Sazerac

$11.00

2.5oz Slane

$13.50

2.5oz Widow Jane

$21.00

2.5oz Wood DBL

$20.00

2.5oz Woodford

$15.50

7 Manhattan

$12.00

7&7

$10.25

7&Coke

$10.25

7&Diet

$10.25

Bull 10 2.5oz

$14.50

Bull 2.5oz

$14.00

Bull RYE 2.5

$12.50

Canadian Club

$10.50

CC & Ginger

$10.25

CC & Sprite

$10.25

CC Manhattan

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Crown Royal

$9.75

Jack & Coke

$10.25

Jack & Diet

$10.25

Jack & Ginger

$10.25

Jameson & Ginger

$10.25

JimB & Coke

$10.25

JimB & Diet Coke

$10.25

JimB & Ginger

$10.25

JW Black & Coke

$10.50

JW Black & Ginger

$10.50

Makers & Coke

$10.50

Makers & Ginger

$10.50

Makers & Sour

$10.50

Makers Old Fashioned

$14.75

Seagrams 7

$10.50

Seagrams VO

$10.50

SoCo Manhattan

$14.00

Southern Comfort

$10.50

VO & Ginger

$10.25

VO & Sprite

$10.25

VO Manhattan

$12.00

ALCOHOL

Mimosa

$10.00

White Claw

$5.00

Alabama Slammer

$10.50

Amaretto DiSarro

$10.00Out of stock

Amaretto Well

$9.00Out of stock

Aperol

$9.00

Apple Pucker

$9.75

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Black Russian

Brandy

$9.00

Buterscotch Schnapps

$8.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Chambord

$9.75

Creme De Cocoa

$9.00

Creme De Cocoa DARK

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.75

Dark & Stormy

$10.50

Drambuie

$9.75

Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Fireball

$8.50

Frangelico

$10.00

Godfather

$10.00

Godmother

$10.00

Grateful Dead

$12.00

Grand Mariner

$11.00

Irish Cream

$9.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.50

Midori

$10.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Nutty Irishman

$9.00

Negroni

$11.00

Peach Schnapps

$9.50

Pimms Cup

$10.00

Red Head Slut

$8.50

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sambuca Black

$10.00

Sambuca White

$10.00

Screwdriver

Sidecar

$13.00

Sombrero

$10.50

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Wine+Beer

BUBBLY

Lamarca Prosecco

$11.75

Barcava Brut

$9.25

BOTTLE Barcava Brut

$31.00

BOTTLE Veuve Cliquot NV

$66.00

Btl Wycliffe

$20.00

WHITE WINE

6oz Proverb Pinot Grigio

$9.00

6oz Frisk Riesling

$9.00

6oz Lobster Reef SB

$9.75

6oz J Lhor Chardonnay

$10.75

6oz Kim Crawford SB

$11.75

6oz William Hill Chardonnay

$13.25

6oz Backhouse Chardonnay

$9.00

9oz Backhouse Chardonnay

$13.00

9oz Proverb Pinot Grigio

$13.00

9oz Frisk Riesling

$13.00

9oz Lobster Reef SB

$14.00

9oz J Lhor Chardonnay

$15.50

9oz Kim Crawford SB

$17.00

9oz William Hill Chardonnay

$19.25

9oz Backhouse Chardonnay

$13.00

Backhouse Chardonnay

$32.00

Proverb Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Frisk Riesling

$32.00

Lobster Reef SB

$31.00

J Lhor Chardonnay

$37.00

Kim Crawford SB

$39.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$41.00

Conundrum

$37.00

Decoy Chardonnay

$37.00

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$41.00

Sonoma Cutler

$49.00

Pouilly Fuisse

$51.00

Ramey Chardonnay

$51.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$76.00

Far Niente Chardonnay

$85.00

RED

Red Sangria

$9.00

6oz Backhouse Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

6oz Backhouse Merlot

$9.00

6oz Coastal Vines Pinot Noir

$9.00

6oz La Finca Malbec

$9.50

6oz Chateau Souverain Cabernet

$9.75

6oz Angeline Pinot Noir

$10.75

6oz Elemental Substance Cabernet

$13.25

6oz Abstract Red Blend Orin Swift

$20.00

6oz House Made Red Sangria

$9.00

6oz Castle Rock PN

$10.75

9oz Backhouse Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.50

9oz Backhouse Merlot

$13.50

9oz Coastal Vines Pinot Noir

$13.50

9oz La Finca Malbec

$14.25

9oz Chatteau Souverain Cabernet

$14.75

9oz Angeline Pinot Noir

$16.25

9oz Elemental Substance Cabernet

$19.75

9oz Castle Rock PN

$14.25

BOTTLE Backhouse Cabernet Sauv.

$32.00

BOTTLE Backhouse Merlot

$32.00

BOTTLE Coastal Vines PN

$32.00

Bottle La Finca Malbec

$33.00

BOTTLE Beaulieu Vineyard Cab

$33.00

BOTTLE Chateau Cab Sauv.

$35.00

BOTTLE Angeline PN

$37.00

BOTTLE Federalist Zinfandel

$41.00

BOTTLE Chianti Rocca delle Macie

$42.00

BOTTLE Elemental Cab

$46.00

BOTTLE Rombeaur Merlot

$47.00

BOTTLE Decoy Cabernet Sauv

$47.00

BOTTLE Beringer Knights CAB

$51.00

BOTTLE Domaine Du Pape

$54.00

BOTTLE Ridge Geyserville Blend

$55.00

BOTTLE Emmolo Merlot

$56.00

BOTTLE Frogs Leap Cab Sauv.

$61.00

BOTTLE Joseph Phelps PN

$62.00

BOTTLE Jordan Cab Sauv

$66.00

BOTTLE Belle Glos PN

$67.00

BOTTLE Chateau Cab Sauv.

$76.00

BOTTLE Stags Leap Artemis

$76.00

BOTTLE Cakebread Cab Sauv

$86.00

BOTTLE Sprei Amarone

$88.00

BOTTLE Caymus Cab

$91.00

BOTTLE Vieuz Telegraphe

$91.00

BOTTLE Opus One

$276.00

BOTTLE Abstract Red Blend Orin Swift

$70.00

BOTTLE Mannequin Orin Swift

$70.00

BOTTLE Machete Orin Swift

$80.00

BOTTLE 8 Years in the Desert Orin Swift

$75.00

BOTTLE Castle Rock PN

$37.00

ROSE

6oz Rebanada Rose

$9.00

House Made Rose Sangria

$9.00

9oz Rebanada Rose

$13.23

BOTTLE Rebanada Rose

$32.00

SANGRIA ROSE PITCHER

$32.00

DRAFT BEER

BBC

$8.00

Sam Summer

$8.00

Counterweight headway

$8.00

Guinness

$7.00

Marlow's Arts Ales

$8.00

Stella Draft

$7.00

Switchback

$8.00

White Lion

$8.00

Amherst jess

$8.00

BTL BEER

Amstel Light

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Heineken

$5.00

N/A Kaliber

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

O-Mission

$5.50

Sam Lager

$7.00

BTL Stella

$5.00

Frosted Glass

MISC / FIRE

*********************

** FIRE NEXT COURSE **

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Creative American Grill, specializing in Steaks, Seafood and House made Pasta. We have a great bar, private dining, and beautiful outdoor patio's. Feel comfortable coming here for Steak and Oysters or a Beer and a Burger.

Location

84 Center Sq, East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Directions

