Center Square Grill
No reviews yet
84 Center Sq
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Dinner
APPETIZERS
General Cauliflower
Hand breaded roasted cauliflower, flash fried and topped with a tangy general tso's sauce and finished with crushed peanuts, sesame seeds and green onion.
Ahi Tuna
Pan seared rare Ahi tuna served with wasabi aioli, pickled ginger and soy sauce.
Roasted Oysters
Topped with chorizo, fresh garlic & mozzarella, finished with herb & citrus brea crumbs and parmesan cheese
Fondue Tower
Hearty Italian bread toasted with garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, and drizzled with our creamy gorgonzola fondue.
CSG Style Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, cheddar jack fondue, black olives, cherry peppers, pico de gallo, scallions, pickled onions, and sour cream.
French Onion
Topped with crostini and hand grated Swiss cheese.
Wings
Bam Shrimp
Lightly battered shrimp, tossed in our spicy sesame aioli, served in Boston bib Lettuce. You may substitute chicken for shrimp.
Sticky Ribs
Crispy and tender baby back ribs tossed in an asian inspired glaze and roasted in our hot oven. Finished with toasted sesame seeds and green onion.
Calamari (SMALL)
Choice of classic fried calamari or the spicy Rhode Island Style, which adds a hint of garlic butter and sliced cherry peppers. Or get ½ and ½. Served with zesty marinara.
Calamari (LARGE)
Choice of classic fried calamari or the spicy Rhode Island Style, which adds a hint of garlic butter and sliced cherry peppers. Or get ½ and ½. Served with zesty marinara.
Truffle Fries (SMALL)
House cut, Szawlowski Farms potatoes, topped with parmesan, fresh parsley, and truffle oil. Served with truffle aioli.
Truffle Fries (LARGE)
House cut, Szawlowski Farms potatoes, topped with parmesan, fresh parsley, and truffle oil. Served with truffle aioli.
Cast Iron Skillet Meatballs
Three jumbo house made meatballs baked with our zesty marinara sauce, topped with house made ricotta and fresh basil.
Lobster Ravioli
Fresh pasta filled with lobster meat, ricotta & parmesan cheese. Finished with fresh herbs and tossed in an orange tarragon butter sauce
Corn Bread
Topped with sweet chili & roasted red pepper compound butter. Add Blackened Shrimp $6
Duck Confit Tartine
Naan Flatbread topped with fresh mozzarella, shredded duck confit, goat cheese, arugula, tomato jam & finished with balsamic reduction
Crab and Avocado Salad
Fresh crabmeat & avocado tossed in sriracha aioli with chopped scallions. Served over cucumber slaw and flash fried brioche bread
Seafood Cakes
Blend of shrimp, crab & scallops pan fried and served over an arugula salad finished with black bean corn salsa & cajun remoulade
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Soup of the Day
Small Reg Fry
Large Reg Fry
SALADS
Wedge It Your Way
Iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onion, Applewood smoked bacon, and creamy gorgonzola dressing.
Tuscan Salad
Mixed Arcadia greens, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, warm polenta croûtons, tossed in our house made balsamic vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad
A combo of our favorite salads. Everything comes diced up. Marinated diced chicken, tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumbers, bacon, bleu cheese, carrots, and avocado, all served over chopped romaine.
CSG Power Salad
Arugula, pecans, boiled egg, avocado, sliced green apples, chia seeds, red cabbage, garbanzo beans, raisins, and cherry tomatoes.
Caesar Salad
Shaved kale , parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing. Make it spicy by adding sriracha chili sauce for no additional cost! Romaine available.
Santa Fe Salad
Chopped Romaine tossed in Southwest dressing, red onion, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, black bean corn salsa, tortilla chips
House Salad
SM Wedge
SM Tuscan
SM Cobb
SM Power
SM Caesar
SM Santa Fe
SM House Salad
$3 Salad
SEAFOOD ENTREES
Bill's Cod
Citrus & Herbed Encrusted Baked Cod Served Over Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Sauteed Vegetables finished with lemon beurre blanc
Cedar Salmon
Chilean Salmon Oven Roasted On Cedar Plank topped with a Caramelized Shallots & Parmesan Crust. Served with a side of hearty vegetable couscous tossed in a Romesco Sauce & grilled asparagus
Fish & Chips
Swaz Farm fries, tartar sauce, and cole slaw.
Lobster Roll
Freshly shucked lobster meat tossed in warm tarragon butter, served on a hot dog roll. Also available traditional New England style chilled with mayo. This item does not come with a salad.
CSG Fish Tacos
Battered cod, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, coleslaw, and chipotle mayo. This item does not come with a salad.
Lobster Sophia
Freshly shucked lobster, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, grilled corn, fresh mint, red pepper flakes tossed with white wine and topped with garlic bread crumbs.
Scallops
Five sea scallops seared and served with corn & cherry tomato risotto, served with market veggies and topped heirloom tomato jam and a champagne beurre blanc.
SIMPLY GRILLED
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
Maui Burger
Sweet and Spicy grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and lettuce.
CSG Burger
Boursin cheese, fried local onions, green peppercorn-cognac cream reduction.
Truffle Burger
Wild mushrooms, house made truffle mayo, caramelized onions, and melted aged cheddar.
E.L. Spartan Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, and four slices of applewood smoked bacon.
Black Bean Burger
Served on brioche with lettuce, tomato, red onion and California aioli.
Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo
Salmon Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, chipotle mayo
LANDFOOD ENTREES
Jerk Chicken
Boneless, skinless, chicken thigh meat marinated in a tangy Caribbean rub, grilled to order, Cajun rice with black bean corn salsa, and zesty Chipotle aioli.
Half Chicken
Semi Boneless ½ Chicken Marinated in an Argentinian Chimichurri sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes, brussels & bacon and Chimichurri
Coconut Chicken
Tender slow simmer chicken with onions peppers garlic in a creamy coconut sauce with a hint of green curry served with steamed rice.
Bolognese
Rich sauce of ground beef and sweet Italian sausage with marinara, a touch of cream, pesto and Parmesan cheese.
Beef Bourguignon
Slow simmered beef with button mushrooms, carrots, onions and celery in a rich red wine sauce with bacon lardons served over fresh pappardelle.
Bacon Meatloaf
Thick slice of bacon wrapped meatloaf, served with market veggies and mashed potatoes with a BBQ demi glace.
Pesto Pappardelle
Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, kalamata olives, spinach, fresh mozzarella, pine nuts and pesto.
MAC & CHEESE
House Cheddar Jack Fondue, Cavatappi Pasta, Baked in our cast iron skillet with ritz cracker crumbs
Duck Confit
SMALL PIZZAS
SM. CSG HOUSE PIZZA
Extra virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, fire roasted tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella ENHANCEMENTS: Thinly Sliced Prosciutto $3 Arugula & Balsamic Salad $3 or both $5
SM. BUFFALO OCHOA PIZZA
Fried Buffalo Chicken on a white pie with mozzarella and blue cheese with minced celery and a gorgonzola drizzle.
SM. MARG PIZZA
Farm fresh tomatoes, melted fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
SM. COMBO CLASSIC PIZZA
Pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, red onions, and crumbled meatballs.
SM. BBQ CHIX PIZZA
Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, and fresh cilantro.
SM MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA
Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes,kalamata olives, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and chicken.
SM TRUFFLE SHUFFLE PIZZA
Wild mushrooms, chevre, mozzarella, scallions, cream and parmesan.
SM BRUSSELS PIZZA
Creamy garlic white sauce topped with applewood smoked bacon, and sautéed brussels sprouts.
SM HONOLULU
Sweet and spicy pineapple, grilled chicken, chipped honey ham, and mozzarella.
SM FIG & PIG
Fig jam, EVOO, Prosciutti di Parma, caramelized onions, arugula, mozzarella and gorgonzola.
SM JIMMY'S TACO PIZZA
Mexican Chorizo, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce, Drizzle of Chipotle Aioli & Crunchy Tortillas
SM HALF + HALF SPECIALTY PIZZA
SM CHEESE PIZZA
LARGE PIZZAS
LG. CSG HOUSE PIZZA
Extra virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, fire roasted tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella ENHANCEMENTS: Thinly Sliced Prosciutto $3 Arugula & Balsamic Salad $3 or both $5
LG. BUFFALO OCHOA PIZZA
Fried Buffalo Chicken on a white pie with mozzarella and blue cheese with minced celery and a gorgonzola drizzle.
LG. MARG PIZZA
Farm fresh tomatoes, melted fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
LG. COMBO PIZZA
Pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, red onions, and crumbled meatballs.
LG. BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, bacon, and fresh cilantro.
LG. MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA
Pesto, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes,kalamata olives, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and chicken.
LG. TRUFFLE SHUFFLE PIZZA
Wild mushrooms, chevre, mozzarella, scallions, cream and parmesan.
LG. BRUSSELS PIZZA
Creamy garlic white sauce topped with applewood smoked bacon, and sautéed brussels sprouts.
LG. HONOLULU
Sweet and spicy pineapple, grilled chicken, chipped honey ham, and mozzarella.
LG. FIG & PIG
Fig jam, EVOO, Prosciutti di Parma, caramelized onions, arugula, mozzarella and gorgonzola.
LG JIMMY'S TACO PIZZA
Mexican Chorizo, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce, Drizzle of Chipotle Aioli & Crunchy Tortillas
LG HALF + HALF SPECIALTY PIZZA
SIDES
SD BAKED POTATO W/BUTTER
SD REG FRIES
SD TRUFFLE FRIES
SD MUSHROOMS
SD MASHED
SD LOADED MASHED
SD LOADED BAKED POTATO
SD VEGGIES
SD ROASTED POTATOES
SD COUSCOUS
SD GARLICKY GREENS
SD BRUSSELS & BACON
SD MAC AND CHEESE
SD CHIPOTLE AIOLI
SD TRUFFLE AIOLI
SD BAM BAM SAUCE
SD BBQ SAUCE
SD ASPARAGUS
SD COLESLAW
SD SOUR CREAM
SD PARM FRIES
SD PASTA
DESSERT
KIDS MENU
DRINK SPECIALS
Blueberry Refresher
CSG Private Makers Mark 1oz
CSG Private Makers Mark 2.5oz
Elouan PN 6oz
Elouan PN 9oz
Elouan PN Bottle
Orin Swift Chard 6oz
Orin Swift Chard 9oz
Orin Swift Chard Bottle
Santa Lucia PN 6oz
Santa Lucia PN 9oz
Santa Lucia PN Bottle
Strawberry Delight
Wake Up Call
DINNER SPECIALS
Drink
NON-ALCOHOLIC
Untainted
Strawberry Fields
Virgin Sangria
Can Ginger Beer
Virgin Bloody
Cappuccino
Coke
DBL Espresso
Espresso
Gingerale
Pellegrino
Soda
Sprite
Coffee
Decaf
Hot Tea
Diet Coke
Iced Tea
Juice
Lemonade
Milk
Tonic Water
Garden Crusher
Berry Scandalous
CSG COCKTAILS
VODKA
TEQUILA
SCOTCH
1.5 oz Dewars
2 oz JW Blue
2.5 12yr MAC
2.5 Balvenie
2.5 Glenlivet 12
2.5 Lagavulin 16
2.5oz Dewars
2.5oz Laphroaig
2.5oz Glenmoran
2.5oz Oban 14
2.5oz Tomatin 18
Dewars & Water
JW Black & Coke
JW Black & Gingerale
JW Black 2.5oz
JW Gold 2.5oz
JW Red 2.5oz
WHISKEY
1 oz Knob Creek
1oz Angels Envy
1oz Redemption
2.5oz Amador
2.5oz Angels Envy
2.5oz Basil Haydens
2.5oz Blantons
2.5oz Buffalo Trace
2.5oz Eagle Rare
2.5oz Gentleman
2.5oz Hudon
2.5oz Jack Daniels
2.5oz Jameson
2.5oz Jefferons
2.5oz JimBeam
2.5oz Knob Creek
2.5oz Makers
2.5oz Redemption
2.5oz Sazerac
2.5oz Slane
2.5oz Widow Jane
2.5oz Wood DBL
2.5oz Woodford
7 Manhattan
7&7
7&Coke
7&Diet
Bull 10 2.5oz
Bull 2.5oz
Bull RYE 2.5
Canadian Club
CC & Ginger
CC & Sprite
CC Manhattan
Chivas Regal
Crown Royal
Jack & Coke
Jack & Diet
Jack & Ginger
Jameson & Ginger
JimB & Coke
JimB & Diet Coke
JimB & Ginger
JW Black & Coke
JW Black & Ginger
Makers & Coke
Makers & Ginger
Makers & Sour
Makers Old Fashioned
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
SoCo Manhattan
Southern Comfort
VO & Ginger
VO & Sprite
VO Manhattan
ALCOHOL
Mimosa
White Claw
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto DiSarro
Amaretto Well
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Brandy
Buterscotch Schnapps
Car Bomb
Cointreau
Chambord
Creme De Cocoa
Creme De Cocoa DARK
Crown Royal
Dark & Stormy
Drambuie
Dry Vermouth
Espresso Martini
Fireball
Frangelico
Godfather
Godmother
Grateful Dead
Grand Mariner
Irish Cream
Kahlua
Limoncello
Long Island Iced Tea
Midori
Mimosa
Nutty Irishman
Negroni
Peach Schnapps
Pimms Cup
Red Head Slut
Rob Roy
Sambuca Black
Sambuca White
Screwdriver
Sidecar
Sombrero
Sweet Vermouth
Triple Sec
White Russian
Wine+Beer
BUBBLY
WHITE WINE
6oz Proverb Pinot Grigio
6oz Frisk Riesling
6oz Lobster Reef SB
6oz J Lhor Chardonnay
6oz Kim Crawford SB
6oz William Hill Chardonnay
6oz Backhouse Chardonnay
9oz Backhouse Chardonnay
9oz Proverb Pinot Grigio
9oz Frisk Riesling
9oz Lobster Reef SB
9oz J Lhor Chardonnay
9oz Kim Crawford SB
9oz William Hill Chardonnay
9oz Backhouse Chardonnay
Backhouse Chardonnay
Proverb Pinot Grigio
Frisk Riesling
Lobster Reef SB
J Lhor Chardonnay
Kim Crawford SB
William Hill Chardonnay
Conundrum
Decoy Chardonnay
Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc
Sonoma Cutler
Pouilly Fuisse
Ramey Chardonnay
Cakebread Chardonnay
Far Niente Chardonnay
RED
Red Sangria
6oz Backhouse Cabernet Sauvignon
6oz Backhouse Merlot
6oz Coastal Vines Pinot Noir
6oz La Finca Malbec
6oz Chateau Souverain Cabernet
6oz Angeline Pinot Noir
6oz Elemental Substance Cabernet
6oz Abstract Red Blend Orin Swift
6oz House Made Red Sangria
6oz Castle Rock PN
9oz Backhouse Cabernet Sauvignon
9oz Backhouse Merlot
9oz Coastal Vines Pinot Noir
9oz La Finca Malbec
9oz Chatteau Souverain Cabernet
9oz Angeline Pinot Noir
9oz Elemental Substance Cabernet
9oz Castle Rock PN
BOTTLE Backhouse Cabernet Sauv.
BOTTLE Backhouse Merlot
BOTTLE Coastal Vines PN
Bottle La Finca Malbec
BOTTLE Beaulieu Vineyard Cab
BOTTLE Chateau Cab Sauv.
BOTTLE Angeline PN
BOTTLE Federalist Zinfandel
BOTTLE Chianti Rocca delle Macie
BOTTLE Elemental Cab
BOTTLE Rombeaur Merlot
BOTTLE Decoy Cabernet Sauv
BOTTLE Beringer Knights CAB
BOTTLE Domaine Du Pape
BOTTLE Ridge Geyserville Blend
BOTTLE Emmolo Merlot
BOTTLE Frogs Leap Cab Sauv.
BOTTLE Joseph Phelps PN
BOTTLE Jordan Cab Sauv
BOTTLE Belle Glos PN
BOTTLE Chateau Cab Sauv.
BOTTLE Stags Leap Artemis
BOTTLE Cakebread Cab Sauv
BOTTLE Sprei Amarone
BOTTLE Caymus Cab
BOTTLE Vieuz Telegraphe
BOTTLE Opus One
BOTTLE Abstract Red Blend Orin Swift
BOTTLE Mannequin Orin Swift
BOTTLE Machete Orin Swift
BOTTLE 8 Years in the Desert Orin Swift
BOTTLE Castle Rock PN
ROSE
DRAFT BEER
BTL BEER
MISC / FIRE
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
A Creative American Grill, specializing in Steaks, Seafood and House made Pasta. We have a great bar, private dining, and beautiful outdoor patio's. Feel comfortable coming here for Steak and Oysters or a Beer and a Burger.
84 Center Sq, East Longmeadow, MA 01028