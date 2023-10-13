FOOD MENU

PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN

$15.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

Nona's Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil

WILD SHROOMS

$15.00

Garlic Oil Base, Mozzarella & Goat Cheese, Wild Mushrooms with truffle oil and fresh herbs

MEATZA

$15.00

Nona's red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Homemade meatballs, Italian sausage, Ricotta cheese

VEG HEAD

$15.00

Pesto, Mozzarella cheese, Oven roasted tomatoes, Zucchini

FRIED CHICKEN BLT

$15.00

Garlic oil base, Mozzarella Cheese, Fried Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Iceberg with Homemade Ranch

MARGHARESE

$15.00

Margarita marries Caprese....You know the rest!

BBQ CHICKEN

$15.00

BBQ Cream Cheese Base, Mixed Cheese, Diced Chicken, Red Onion and Cilantro

HONEY-RONI

$15.00

Nona's Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Hot Honey

STARTERS

GARLIC KNOTS

$5.00

Homemade knots topped with garlic oil, fresh grated parmesan, and Nona's red sauce

WHIPPED RICOTTA

$6.00

Italian whipped ricotta with warm honey and fresh herbs, served with warm crostini's

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$7.00

Panko encrusted and fried, served with homemade ranch

SALADS

CLASSIC CAESAR

$8.00

With Toasted Crostini

CHOPPED SALAD

$9.00

Romaine & Iceberg Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Sharp Provolone & Homemade Italian Red Wine Vinaigrette, and garnished with Pepperoncini

CHICKEN MILANESE

$12.00

Chicken Cutlet topped with Arugula Salad tossed with Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives and Homemade Lemon Vinaigrette with shaved Parmesan Cheese

GLUTEN FREE- CAESAR

$8.00

GLUTEN FREE- CHOPPED SALAD

$9.00

HANDHELDS

MAMA'S MEATBALL

$10.00

Homemade meatballs, mozzarella and sharp provolone

ITALIAN

$12.00

Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Red Wine Vinegar and Herbs

CHICKEN CUTLET

$12.00

Chicken Cutlet, Sharp Provolone, Garlic Aioli, Dressed Arugula, Tomato and Balsamic Drizzle

EXTRAS

BAG OF CHIPS

$2.00

COOKIE

$2.00

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

YOOHOO

$2.00

ICE CREAM

CUP

$3.00+

CAKE CONE

$3.00+

WAFFLE CONE

$3.00+