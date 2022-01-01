Cento Pasta Bar imageView gallery

Cento Pasta Bar 4921 West Adams Boulevard

4921 West Adams Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90016

Order Again

Antipasti

Radicchio Salad

$16.00

Persimmon, Basil, Parm vinaigrette

Chicken Liver Crostino

$16.00Out of stock

Persimmon, Basil, Parm vinaigrette

Sprouted Cauliflower

$16.00

Steak Tartare

$21.00

Charred spanish Octopus

$22.00

Hamachi crudo

$26.00

Endive Caesar

$21.00

Spicy Lobster Ceviche

$29.00

Prix fixe

$95.00

Prix fixe Lamb

$20.00

Farro Salad

$19.00

Meatballs

$21.00

Pastas

Beet Spaghetti

$26.00

roasted beets, brown butter, poppy, ricotta, chives

Squid Ink Mafaldine

$28.00

Nduja, Prawns, Serrano, Green Onion

Nonna's Broccoli Bucatini

$26.00

garlic, pecorino, burrata, bread crumbs

Sweet Corn Agnolotti

$28.00

Spicy Pomodoro

$26.00

calabrian chili, truffle, ricotta, basil

Sea Urchin Spaghetti

$37.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Extra Uni

$8.00

Oli Oglio

$26.00

Bolognese

$32.00

Secondi

Grilled Orata

$34.00

Herb Stuffed

Lamb

$90.00

Duck

$45.00

Lamb Neck 1

$65.00Out of stock

Lamb Neck 2

$85.00Out of stock

Contorno

Grilled Tartine Country Loaf

$8.00

Burrata

$6.00

Polenta

$12.00

Dolci

Chocolate hazelnut bomb

$16.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$16.00

Pavlova

$16.00

Choco Taco

$14.00Out of stock

Panna Cotta

$14.00

Date cake

$16.00

Sorbet

$12.00

Cake Fee

$8.00

Wine - Bottle

Antonio Camillo Ciligiolo - 2020 - Toscana, Italy

$85.00

Lornano Helena Rosso Toscana - 2019 - Tuscany, Italy

$75.00

Boccella Rasott Aglianico - 2018 - Campania, Italy

$90.00

D’Antiche Terre Aglianico - 2016 – Campania, Italy

$67.00

Casa alle Vacche Chianti Colli Senesi (Sangiovese) ’19, Tuscany, Italy

$60.00

Petit Cabrires 2019

$60.00

Podere Erica “Raven” Sangiovese - 2020 - Tuscany, Italy

$87.00

Scarpone “Tribute” Montepulciano d’Abruzzo - 2015

$144.00

Fornacina Brunello Riserva - 2012 – Tuscany, Italy

$240.00

ROCCO DI CARPENETO 'Aur-Oura' - 2019 - Piedmonte, Italy

$70.00

Quacquarini Serrapetrona (Vernaccia Nera) - 2018 - Le Marche, Italy

$76.00

Scaletta Barolo Bricco S. Pietro - 2015 – Piedmont, Italy

$163.00

Heitz Cellar Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - 2016

$160.00

Robert Mondavi Winery Cabernet Sauvignon - 2019 – Napa Valley, CA

$120.00

Beckham Estate Pinot Noir - 2018 – Chehalem Mountains, Oregon

$110.00

Mission Cunca De Ouro - 2019 – Ribeira , Spain

$100.00

Randi Burson Riserva - 2016 - Emilia Romagna, Italy

$82.00

Alexandre Burgaud Beaujolais-Village - 2019 – Beaujolais, France

$75.00

Cuvée Des Galets - 2020 - Côte Du Rhône, France

$60.00

Chateau Cabrieres Le Petit Cabrières - 2019 - Vaucluse, France

$60.00

Quercia Grossa Battifolle Rosso - 2017 – Tuscany, Italy

$68.00

Gotsa Saperavi Reserve - 2018 - Kartli, Georgia

$100.00

Il Sasso Valpolicella Classico Superiore - 2018

$105.00

IL SASSO Valpolicella Classico DOC - 2018 - Veneto, Italy (( very light color))

$90.00Out of stock

OLD WORLD WINERY Bloom - 2020 - Sonoma, CA ((very light color))

$80.00

Old World Winery Single Cloud - 2020 - Sonoma, CA (Served chilled)

$80.00

OLD WORLD WINERY Bloom - 2020 - Sonoma, CA ((very light color))

$80.00

Granbazan Albariño Etiqueta Verde - 2021- Galicia, Spain

$75.00

Schiopetto Collio Malvasia - 2019 - Collio, Italy

$95.00

Terre Stregate ‘Svelato’ - 2020

$65.00

Muri Gries Pinot Bianco - 2020

$75.00Out of stock

‘Castellum Vetus’ Trebbiano d’Abruzzo - 2018

$125.00

MEINKLANG Gruner - 2020

$60.00

Viteadovest Bianco - 2020 - Sicily, Italy

$85.00

Volpe Pasini Ribolla Gialla -2019 - Friuli, Italy

$55.00

Domaine du Cellier De Cray ‘Les Gueux’ - 2018

$100.00

Marc Barriot P’tit Barrio - 2020 - Maury, France

$75.00

Domaine Daniel Dampt & Fils Chablis Chardonnay – 2020 – Burgundy, France

$100.00

Stemberger Zelen - 2019 - Kras, Slovenia

$100.00

Mont Rubi L’Ancestral Blanc - 2020 – Penedes, Spain (Sparkling)

$75.00

‘Il Fric’ Frizzante Aglianico Rosato - 2020 – Campania, Italy

$100.00

La Matta’ Spumante Fiano - 2020 – Campania, Italy

$100.00

MEINKLANG Mulatschak White -2020

$75.00

Meinklang ‘Graupert’

$85.00

Disko Wines Flower Power - 2021 - Santa Barbara, CA

$90.00

Coquelicot Estate Beton Blanc - 2021 - Santa Ynez, CA

$85.00

ROSE L'ARCHETIPO ROSATO DI PRIMITIVO - 2020

$70.00

La Maschera Prosecco

$60.00

Corkage fee

$35.00

Corkage +

$75.00

Wine - By the Glass

Alexandre Burgaud Beaujolais-Village - 2019 – Beaujolais, France

$17.00

Casa Alle Vacche Chianti

$15.00

D’Antiche Terre Aglianico

$16.00

Bloom

$19.00

Granbazan Etiqueta Verde 2021

$17.00

MEINKLANG Burgenland White - 2020

$15.00

Mont Rubi L’Ancestral Blanc - 2020 – Penedes, Spain (Sparkling)

$17.00

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Tea

$6.00

Perrier

$7.00

Milk

$4.00

Beer

Modelo can

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00Out of stock

Hats

Beige

$44.00

Black

$44.00

T-shirt

Beige T-Shirt

$50.00

Grey

$50.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4921 West Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016

Directions

