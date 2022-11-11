Central BBQ Catering
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Central BBQ Catering can deliver Boxed Meals or Buffet Style Packages for your next meeting or event !!!
Location
239 JEFFERSON, Memphis, TN 38103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Genre Memphis - 200 POPLAR AVE SUITE #105
No Reviews
200 POPLAR AVE SUITE #105 MEMPHIS, TN 38001
View restaurant
ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com
3.4 • 669
197 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Memphis
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
Silly Goose - 100 Peabody Place ste 190
4.1 • 591
100 Peabody Place ste 190 Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant
4.9 • 421
670 Jefferson Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurant
More near Memphis