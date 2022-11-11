Central BBQ Catering imageView gallery

Central BBQ Catering

review star

No reviews yet

239 JEFFERSON

Memphis, TN 38103

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich Box Lunch
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Box Lunch
Box Lunch with Wings

Boxed Lunches

Great if you're ordering individual lunches for your staff, corporate retreat attendees, members at a club meeting.
$9.75

Pulled Pork Sandwich Box Lunch

$9.75

Each box lunch comes standard with Pulled Meat on a Bun, Mild sauce (on the side), and a Cutlery Kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.

$9.75

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Box Lunch

$9.75

Each box lunch comes standard with Pulled Meat on a Bun, Mild sauce (on the side), and a Cutlery Kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.

$14.00

Box Lunch with Wings

$14.00

Each Box Lunch comes standard with 3 Whole Wings, Ranch dressing, a Cutlery Kit, and wet wipes.

$11.00

Pulled Pork BBQ Nacho Box Lunch

$11.00

Each Nacho Box lunch comes with Seasoned Corn Tortilla Chips and all the fixings - Meat, Mild and Hot BBQ Sauce, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, and Jalapeños on the side.

$11.00

Pulled Chicken BBQ Nacho Box Lunch

$11.00

Each Nacho Box lunch comes with Seasoned Corn Tortilla Chips and all the fixings - Meat, Mild and Hot BBQ Sauce, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, and Jalapeños on the side.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Box Lunch

$11.00

Each box lunch comes standard with Smoked Turkey on a Bun, Mild Sauce (on the side), and a Cutlery Kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.

Portabella Sandwich Box Lunch

$9.00

Vegetarian! Each box lunch comes standard with a Marinated, Grilled Portabella Mushroom on a Bun, Mild Sauce, Gouda, and a Cutlery Kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.

Beef Brisket Sandwich Box Lunch

$14.00

Each box lunch comes standard with Beef Brisket on a bun, Mild Sauce, and a cutlery kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.

Bologna Sandwich Box Lunch

$8.00

Each box lunch comes standard with a bun, 4oz slab of Slow-Smoked, Grilled Bologna, Mild sauce, and a Cutlery Kit. Choose two sides and dress your sandwich the way you like.

Buffet Style Packages

$145.00+

Pulled Pork Sandwich Package

$145.00+

Sandwich Packages are made for buffet-style sharing and include Pulled Pork, Buns, Mild and Hot BBQ Sauce, Plates, Forks, Napkins, Serving Utensils, and your choice of Two sides. It comes ready to serve in disposable aluminum pans. For substitutions and custom orders call 901-527-9990.

$145.00+

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Package

$145.00+

Sandwich Packages are made for buffet-style sharing and include Pulled Pork, Buns, Mild and Hot BBQ Sauce, Plates, Forks, Napkins, Serving Utensils, and your choice of Two sides. It comes ready to serve in disposable aluminum pans. For substitutions and custom orders call 901-527-9990.

$180.00+

BBQ Nachos - Pork

$180.00+

Buffet Style BBQ Nacho Kits come with Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips and all the fixings — Pulled Pork, Mild and Hot BBQ Sauce, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, and Jalapeños — on the side. Everything comes ready to serve in aluminum pans. Paper Boats, Forks, Napkins, and Serving Utensils are also included.

BBQ Nachos - Chicken

$180.00+

Buffet Style BBQ Nacho Kits come with Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips and all the fixings — Pulled Chicken, Mild and Hot BBQ Sauce, Nacho Cheese, Shredded Cheese, and Jalapeños — on the side. Everything comes ready to serve in aluminum pans. Paper Boats, Forks, Napkins, and Serving Utensils are also included.

Slider Trio with Slaw and Mac & Cheese

$300.00+

Our Slider Trio includes Pork, Chicken, and Turkey made for buffet-style sharing and includes Meat, Slider Buns, Mild and Hot BBQ sauce, Slaw, Macaroni & Cheese, plates, forks, napkins, and serving utensils. It comes ready to serve in disposable aluminum pans. For custom orders call 901-527-9990.

Pulled Pork and Pulled Chicken Package

$180.00+

Sandwich Packages are made for buffet-style sharing and include Meat, Buns, Mild and Hot BBQ Sauce, Plates, Forks, Napkins, Serving Utensils, and your choice of Two sides. It comes ready to serve in disposable aluminum pans. For substitutions and custom orders call 901-527-9990.

Ribs Package

$440.00+

Packages are made for buffet-style sharing and include Slow Smoked Ribs-1/2 slab per person, Mild and Hot BBQ Sauce, Plates, Forks, Napkins, Serving Utensils, and your choice of Two sides. It comes ready to serve in disposable aluminum pans. For substitutions and custom orders call 901-527-9990.

Ribs & Slider Package

$259.80+

Packages are made for buffet-style sharing and include Slow Smoked Ribs-1/4 Slab per person, 1 Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken Slider per person, Mild and Hot BBQ Sauce, Plates, Forks, Napkins, Serving Utensils, and your choice of Two sides. It comes ready to serve in disposable aluminum pans. For substitutions and custom orders call 901-527-9990.

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$16.50+

Packages are made for buffet-style sharing and include Slow Smoked Bone-In Chicken Pieces, Mild and Hot BBQ Sauce, Plates, Forks, Napkins, Serving Utensils, and your choice of Two sides. It comes ready to serve in disposable aluminum pans. For substitutions and custom orders call 901-527-9990.

Wings Package

$300.00+

3 Whole Wings per person, choose between Wet, Naked, Jerked, Dry Rubbed, Honey Gold, or Sweet Heat, with Mac and Cheese and Ranch Dressing. It comes ready to serve in disposable aluminum pans. For substitutions and custom orders call 901-527-9990.

Drinks

Comes with cups and ice. One gallon serves 10 people, with approximately 15 servings per gallon.
$30.00+

Tea - fixin's included

$30.00+

Comes with cups, ice, lemon, and sweetener. One gallon serves 10 people. If you'd like some sweet and some unsweet tell us how much of each kind special instructions section.

Lemonade - fixin's included

$30.00+

Comes with cups and ice. One gallon serves 10 people.

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$5.50

Just the tea. One gallon serves 10 people.

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$5.50

Just the tea. One gallon serves 10 people.

Gallon of Lemonade

$5.50

Just the Lemonade. One gallon serves 10 people.

Individual Canned Sodas

$1.50

Individual Bottled Water

$1.50

Dessert

Cookie Tray

$27.00+

Cookie trays come with an assortment of fresh baked Chocolate Chip, Sugar, and Peanut Butter Cookies.

Brownie Tray

$27.00+

Brownies-Contain Walnuts.

$55.00+

Buffet Style Banana Pudding

$55.00+

Home-made with Fresh bananas and Pecan Sandies. Comes in a disposable aluminum dish with serving utensils.

Banana Pudding for One

$5.00

A single 8oz serving of our Home-made pudding with Fresh bananas and Pecan Sandies

Whole Cobbler

$40.00

Choose from Peach, Apple, or Pecan Cobbler. Each pan serves 15 people.

Whole Cheesecake

$50.00

Homemade NY Cheesecake-10 slices

Homemade N.Y. Cheesecake by the slice

$5.00

Homemade NY Cheesecake by the Slice

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$50.00

Homemade Peanut Butter Pie-10 slices

Homemade Peanut Butter Pie by the Slice

$5.00

Homemade Peanut Butter Pie by the Slice

Whole 5 Layer Cake

$50.00

Choose between Caramel, Chocolate, Coconut or Strawberry

Buffet Style Sides

Home-made Pork Rinds

$40.00+

Home-made Potato Chips

$40.00+

Greens

$40.00+

Home style turnip greens. Vegan.

Green Beans

$40.00+

Vegan

BBQ Beans Baked Beans

$40.00+

Contains pork- Vegetarian on request

Slaw

$40.00+

Vegetarian

Mac n'Cheese

$60.00+

$60.00+

Vegetarian

Potato Salad

$60.00+

Vegetarian

House Salad

$60.00+

Leafy green lettuce served with shredded cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncini peppers.

BBQ Spagetti

$60.00+

Contains pork - Vegetarian upon request

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Central BBQ Catering can deliver Boxed Meals or Buffet Style Packages for your next meeting or event !!!

Location

239 JEFFERSON, Memphis, TN 38103

Directions

Gallery
Central BBQ Catering image

