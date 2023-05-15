A map showing the location of Central BBQ FayettevilleView gallery

Central BBQ Fayetteville

review star

No reviews yet

417 Martin Luther King Jr BLVD

Fayetteville, AR 72704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Snacks

Sausage & Cheese Plate

Sausage & Cheese Plate

$13.00
Half Pork BBQ Nachos

Half Pork BBQ Nachos

$9.00
Full Pork BBQ Nachos

Full Pork BBQ Nachos

$13.00

Half Chicken BBQ Nachos

$10.00

Full Chicken BBQ Nachos

$14.00

Half Beef BBQ Nachos

$11.00

Full Beef BBQ Nachos

$15.00

Half Turkey BBQ Nachos

$10.00

Full Turkey BBQ Nachos

$14.00
Chips & Blue Cheese

Chips & Blue Cheese

$7.00
Half Hot Wings

Half Hot Wings

$9.00
3 Bone Ribs

3 Bone Ribs

$10.00

Full BBQ Nachos No Meat

$7.00

Half Nacho No Meat

$4.25

Full Hot Wing

$17.00

Full Combo Nacho

$13.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00
Portabella Salad

Portabella Salad

$8.00
BBQ Chef Salad Pork

BBQ Chef Salad Pork

$12.00

BBQ Chef Salad Beef

$14.00

BBQ Chef Salad Chicken

$13.00

BBQ Chef Salad Turkey

$13.00

Sides

BBQ Beans (regular)

BBQ Beans (regular)

$3.00
Fries (regular)

Fries (regular)

$3.00
Green Beans (regular)

Green Beans (regular)

$3.00
Turnip (regular)

Turnip (regular)

$3.00
Home Cooked Potato Chips (regular)

Home Cooked Potato Chips (regular)

$3.00
Mac N’ Cheese (regular)

Mac N’ Cheese (regular)

$3.00
Onion Rings (regular)

Onion Rings (regular)

$3.00
Pork Rinds (regular)

Pork Rinds (regular)

$3.00
Potato Salad (regular)

Potato Salad (regular)

$3.00
Slaw (regular)

Slaw (regular)

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00
BBQ Beans (large)

BBQ Beans (large)

$4.00
Slaw (large)

Slaw (large)

$4.00
Turnip (large)

Turnip (large)

$4.00
Green Beans (large)

Green Beans (large)

$4.00
Home Cooked Potato Chips (large)

Home Cooked Potato Chips (large)

$4.00
Potato Salad (large)

Potato Salad (large)

$4.00
Mac N’ Cheese (large)

Mac N’ Cheese (large)

$4.00

Pork Rinds (large)

$4.00
Fries (large)

Fries (large)

$4.00
Onion Rings (large)

Onion Rings (large)

$4.00

Extra 2oz Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.25

Sandwiches

Reg Pork Sandwich

Reg Pork Sandwich

$8.00
Lg Pork Sandwich

Lg Pork Sandwich

$10.00
Reg Beef Brisket Sandwich

Reg Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.00
Lg Beef Brisket Sandwich

Lg Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.00
Reg Chicken Sandwich

Reg Chicken Sandwich

$9.00
Lg Chicken Sandwich

Lg Chicken Sandwich

$11.00
Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$10.00
Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$12.00
Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$7.00
Bologna Sandwich

Bologna Sandwich

$7.00
Portabella Sandwich

Portabella Sandwich

$7.00

Baked Beans (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Fries (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Slaw (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Turnip (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Mac N' Cheese (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Pork Rinds (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

House Chips (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Onion Rings (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Green Beans (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Potato Salad (Sandwich Side)

$2.00+

Plates

Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$14.00
Beef Brisket Plate

Beef Brisket Plate

$19.00
1/2 Chicken Plate

1/2 Chicken Plate

$14.00
Turkey Plate

Turkey Plate

$15.00
Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$14.00
Half Slab The Rib Plate

Half Slab The Rib Plate

$24.00
Full Slab The Rib Plate

Full Slab The Rib Plate

$33.00
Slab for Two Plate

Slab for Two Plate

$36.00
Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$25.00
Combo Rib Plate

Combo Rib Plate

$35.00

Just Meat

Beef LB

$22.00

Chicken LB

$17.00

Full Slab Ribs Only

$32.00

Half Slab Ribs Only

$20.00

Half Chicken Only

$10.00

Pork LB

$15.00

Sausage LB

$11.00

Bologna LB

$11.00

Turkey LB

$18.00

Wing

$3.00

1 Tender

$2.00

Hot dog

$3.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Dessert

5 Layer Caramel Cake

5 Layer Caramel Cake

$4.00
5 Layer Chocolate Cake

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$4.00
5 Layer Coconut Cake

5 Layer Coconut Cake

$4.00
5 Layer Strawberry cake

5 Layer Strawberry cake

$6.00

Homemade Banana Pudding

$4.00

Cookies(2)

$1.75
Quart Banana Pudding

Quart Banana Pudding

$12.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Lemon Cake

$6.00

Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00
Jr. BBQ Pork

Jr. BBQ Pork

$6.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Mac N’ Cheese

$6.00

Bulk

1/2 Meat Tray

$85.00

12 pack Beef

$66.00

12 Pack Chicken

$60.00

3 LB Chik 2 LG Slaw 1 LG Sauce DZ buns

12 Pack Pork

$58.00

3lb Pork 2 LG Slaw LG Sauce Dozen Buns

12Pack Turkey

$64.00

6 Pack Beef

$44.00

6 Pack Chicken

$35.00

6 Pack Pork

$33.00

1.5 LB Pork Sauce LG Slaw 6 Buns

6 Pack Turkey

$37.00

Buns Each

$0.29

Dozen buns

$3.25

Meat Tray

$137.00

Quart BBQ Beans

$10.00

Quart Green Bean

$10.00

Quart Turnip

$10.00

Quart Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Quart Pot Salad

$10.00

Quart Slaw

$10.00

Rolls Each

$0.25

Extra Meat 4OZ

Salad Bowl

$1.50

DRINKS

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.50
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.50
Fanta

Fanta

$2.50

Lemonaid

$2.50
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Half/half Tea

Half/half Tea

$2.50

Half Tea/ Half Lemonade

$2.50
Logo Cup For Water

Logo Cup For Water

$0.50
Gallon of Tea

Gallon of Tea

$6.00
Gallon Of Lemonade

Gallon Of Lemonade

$6.00

Bag Of Ice

$2.50

Water Cup / Clear / No Charge

Fruit Punch

$2.50

LIQUOR

WELL Bourbon/Whiskey

Elija Craig

Makers Mark

Crown Peach

Crown Apple

Crown Royal

Jack Daniels

Jameson

Fireball

WELL Gin

Tanqueray

Aviation

WELL Tequila

Jose Cuervo

Casa Migos

WELL Rum

Malibu

Bacardi

Captain Spice

Captain White

Peachy Pigs Tail

$12.00

Memphis Breeze

$12.00

Roger Dodger

$12.00

Craigs Mit

$12.00

CBQ Tea

$12.50

Jagermeister

Grand Marnier

Baileys

Kalula

Amaretto

RETAIL

Retail

16oz Hot Sauce

$8.99

16oz Mild Sauce

$8.99

16oz Mustard

$8.99

16oz Sweet Heat

$8.99

16oz Vinegar

$8.99

Hot Rub

$6.99

Rib Rub

$6.99

Shake

$6.99

Jerk

$6.99

Gift Box (In Store Only)

$24.99

Mississippi Ale House Bage Of Chips

$0.91

Clothing

6 3/4 Baseball Shirt

$20.00

17 Flat Bill Hat

$25.00

12 Grey Hat

$25.00

3. Grey Tshirt

$20.00

Koozie

$1.00

13. Meat Hat

$25.00

14. Navy Hat

$25.00

7. Navy Tshirt

$20.00

2. Tank

$15.00

1. Blue Tie Dye Tshirt

$25.00

8. & 9. Youth Tee/Onesie

$15.00

5. Pullover-Hoodie

$45.00

10. Legacy Trucker Hat

$25.00

16. Royal Blue Socks

$12.99

11. Tie Dye Socks

$12.99

16. Navy/Orange Socks

$12.99

4. Multi-Color Tie Dye

$25.00

Cup/Sock Combo

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

.

Location

417 Martin Luther King Jr BLVD, Fayetteville, AR 72704

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mamaka Bowls - Fayetteville - 495 West Prairie St
orange starNo Reviews
495 West Prairie St Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
641-DELI - 401 West Mountain Street
orange starNo Reviews
401 West Mountain Street Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Penguin Ed's B&B
orange starNo Reviews
230 S. East St. Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Penguin Ed's Catering - 230 S. East St.
orange starNo Reviews
230 S. East St. Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - MLK
orange star4.4 • 516
1634 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Tula Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1 E. Center Street 160 Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fayetteville

Atlas The Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,131
208 North Block Street Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Southern Food Company
orange star4.2 • 937
3575 West Wedington Drive Fayetteville, AR 72704
View restaurantnext
Theo’s Fayetteville
orange star4.7 • 724
318 N Campbell Ave Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - MLK
orange star4.4 • 516
1634 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Xuma Kitchens
orange star4.2 • 232
25 East Center St Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Chick'n Headz
orange star4.8 • 156
3162 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Fayetteville, AR 72704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fayetteville
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston