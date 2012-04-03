A map showing the location of Central BBQ - Midtown 2249 Central AveView gallery
Barbeque

Central BBQ - Midtown 2249 Central Ave

7,518 Reviews

$$

2249 Central Ave

Memphis, TN 38104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Half BBQ Nachos
Regular Pork Sandwich
Full BBQ Nachos

Snacks

6 Whole smoked wings, marinated and flash fried. comes with dressing carrots and a roll
**Sausage & Cheese Plate

**Sausage & Cheese Plate

$13.00

Half pound of sliced smoked sausage, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, pickles, pepperoncini's, crackers and honey mustard dipping sauce

Half BBQ Nachos

Half BBQ Nachos

$9.00

Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning

Full BBQ Nachos

Full BBQ Nachos

$13.00

Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning

1/2 Nacho No Meat

$4.25

Fresh tortilla chips, NO meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning

Full 1/2 And 1/2 Nacho

$11.99

Full BBQ Nachos No Meat

$6.00

Fresh tortilla chips, NO meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning

1/2 Hot Wings

1/2 Hot Wings

$9.00

3 whole smoked wings, served with carrots and your choice of ranch or blue cheese, plus a roll

Full Hot Wings

Full Hot Wings

$18.00

App Sampler

$14.99Out of stock

a quarter portion of nachos, 2 smoked wings, half order of sausage and cheese, and one slider sandwich.

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.75
**Chips & Blue Cheese

**Chips & Blue Cheese

$7.00

Fresh bed of our home cooked bbq potato chips, served with our blue cheese dipping sauce

Extra Sauce

Honey Gold

$0.75Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, pepperoncini served in a fried tomato basil tortilla bowl

Portabella Salad

Portabella Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Marinated and grilled portabella mushroom, fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and pepperoncini all served in a fried tomato basil tortilla bowl

BBQ Chef Salad

BBQ Chef Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Your choice of meat, fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and pepperoncini all served in a fried tomato basil tortilla bowl

Sandwiches

Regular Pork Sandwich

Regular Pork Sandwich

$8.00

quarter pound of smoked pulled pork, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.

Large Pork Sandwich

Large Pork Sandwich

$10.00

7oz of smoked pulled pork, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.

Regular Chicken Sandwich

Regular Chicken Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Quarter pound of smoked pulled pork, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.

Large Chicken Sandwich

Large Chicken Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

7oz of smoked pulled chicken, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.

Regular Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

Regular Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Quarter pound of smoked sliced turkey, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.

Large Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

Large Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

7oz of smoked sliced turkey, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.

Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$7.00

Smoked sausage link served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich

Bologna Sandwich

Bologna Sandwich

$7.00

Thick cut smoked bologna served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich

Portabella Sandwich

Portabella Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Large marinated and char grilled portabella mushroom toped with gouda cheese, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich

Plates

Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$13.00

7oz of smoked pulled pork, your choice of sides and sauce, comes with a roll or bun

1/2 Chicken Plate

1/2 Chicken Plate

$14.00Out of stock

1/2 smoked chicken served wet or dry, comes with two sides and a roll

Turkey Plate

Turkey Plate

$14.00Out of stock

7oz of smoked sliced turkey breast, comes with two sides and a roll

Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$14.00

7oz of smoked pulled chicken, comes with two sides and a roll

1/2 Slab The Rib Plate

1/2 Slab The Rib Plate

$27.25

Half slab of smoked ribs served wet dry, or half n half, comes with two sides and a roll

Full Slab The Rib Plate

Full Slab The Rib Plate

$33.50

Full slab of smoked ribs served wet dry or half n half, comes with two sides and two roll

Slab for Two Plate

Slab for Two Plate

$36.50

Full slab of ribs served wet dry or half n half, served with 4 sides and 4 rolls

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$26.00

Your choice of any three meats (except ribs) and 2 sides and 2 rolls

Pork Sliders ( slaw + sd chips)

$9.99

Chicken Sliders ( slaw + sd chips)

$9.99

Turkey Sliders (slaw + sd chips)

$10.99Out of stock

Beef Sliders (slaw + sd chips)

$13.99Out of stock

Rib Combo Plate

$31.00

Half slab of ribs, 2 additional meats, 2 sides and 2 rolls

to go fee

$0.30

Sides

**Small BBQ Beans

**Small BBQ Beans

$3.50
**Small Fries

**Small Fries

$3.50
**Onion Rings (large)

**Onion Rings (large)

$3.50
**Small Green Beans

**Small Green Beans

$3.50Out of stock
**Small Mac N’ Cheese

**Small Mac N’ Cheese

$3.50
**Small Potato Salad

**Small Potato Salad

$3.50
**Small Greens

**Small Greens

$3.50Out of stock
**Pork Rinds (regular)

**Pork Rinds (regular)

$3.50Out of stock
**Small Slaw

**Small Slaw

$3.50
**Home Cooked Potato Chips (regular)

**Home Cooked Potato Chips (regular)

$3.50
**Large BBQ Beans

**Large BBQ Beans

$4.50
**Large Onion Rings

**Large Onion Rings

$4.50
**Large Slaw

**Large Slaw

$4.50
**Large Greens

**Large Greens

$4.50Out of stock
**Large Fries

**Large Fries

$4.50
**Large Mac N’ Cheese

**Large Mac N’ Cheese

$4.50
**Large Potato Salad

**Large Potato Salad

$4.50
**Large Green Beans

**Large Green Beans

$4.50Out of stock

**Large Pork Rinds

$4.50Out of stock
**Large Home Cooked Potato Chips

**Large Home Cooked Potato Chips

$4.50

Extra 2oz Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.95

Quart Beans

$10.00

Quart Slaw

$10.00

Quart Greens

$10.00Out of stock

Quarts Greenbeans

$10.00Out of stock

Quart Potato Salad

$14.00

Quart Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Just Meat

Chicken LB

$17.00

Full Slab Ribs Only

$32.50

Half Slab Ribs Only

$26.25

Half Chicken Only

$9.00Out of stock

Pork LB

$15.00

Sausage LB

$11.00Out of stock

Hot dog

$3.00Out of stock

Bologna LB

$11.00Out of stock

Turkey LB

$17.00Out of stock

Sausage link

$3.99Out of stock

Dessert

**5 Layer Caramel Cake

**5 Layer Caramel Cake

$5.00Out of stock
**5 Layer Chocolate Cake

**5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock
**5 Layer Coconut Cake

**5 Layer Coconut Cake

$5.00Out of stock

**Homemade Banana Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

Cookies(2)

$3.00Out of stock
**Quart Banana Pudding

**Quart Banana Pudding

$15.00Out of stock
**Brownie

**Brownie

$3.00

**Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00Out of stock

**Cheescake

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Meal

**Kid Grilled Cheese

**Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00Out of stock
**Kid Hot Dog

**Kid Hot Dog

$6.00Out of stock
**Kid Jr. BBQ

**Kid Jr. BBQ

$6.00
**Kid Chicken Tenders

**Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.00Out of stock

**Kid Mac N’ Cheese

$6.00

Bulk

1/2 Meat Tray

$84.00

12 pack Beef

$66.00Out of stock

12 Pack Chicken

$58.00

3 LB Chik 2 LG Slaw 1 LG Sauce DZ buns

12 Pack Pork

$53.00

3lb Pork 2 LG Slaw LG Sauce Dozen Buns

12Pack Turkey

$54.00Out of stock

6 Pack Beef

$44.00Out of stock

6 Pack Chicken

$34.00

6 Pack Pork

$30.00

2lb sauce slaw

6 Pack Turkey

$34.00Out of stock

Buns Each

$0.29

Dozen buns

$3.25

Meat Tray

$137.00Out of stock

Quart Beans

$9.99Out of stock

Quart Green Bean

$9.99Out of stock

Quart Greens

$8.99Out of stock

Quart Mac and Cheese

$13.99Out of stock

Quart Pot Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Quart Slaw

$9.99Out of stock

Rolls Each

$0.25

Extra Meat 4OZ

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.50Out of stock

To-go water logo cup

$1.00Out of stock

Gallon

$5.99Out of stock

Tea

$2.50Out of stock

1/2 Gallon

$3.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2249 Central Ave, Memphis, TN 38104

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tops Bar-B-Q - #09 Union
orange starNo Reviews
1286 Union Avenue Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
1383 Jackson Ave Memphis, TN 38107
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q - #06 Summer Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3353 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122
View restaurantnext
Blues City Cafe - 138 Beale Street
orange starNo Reviews
138 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q - #04 Rhodes
orange starNo Reviews
3970 Rhodes Ave Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
4183 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38112
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Memphis

CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
orange star4.0 • 915
959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown
orange star4.8 • 825
862 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Sweet Grass
orange star4.3 • 307
937 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Memphis Made Brewing
orange star4.0 • 69
768 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen
orange star4.3 • 12
964 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Memphis
Chickasaw Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston