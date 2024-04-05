Central BBQ NASHVILLE 408 11th Avenue North
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Memphis Style BBQ !
Location
408 11th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37203
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers - Capitol View
No Reviews
431 11th Ave North Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Zozkitchen Nashville - 1407 Clinton Str
No Reviews
1407 Clinton Str Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Chauhan Ale And Masala House - 123 12Th Ave North
No Reviews
123 12Th Ave North Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
Hattie B's - Nashville - Lower Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurant