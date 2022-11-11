Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches
Salad

Central BBQ Nashville

1,395 Reviews

$$

408 11th Ave N

Nashville, TN 37203

$5 BBQ Nacho (WEDNESDAY ONLY - No Exceptions))
Pork Plate
Brisket Plate

Snacks

Sausage & Cheese Plate

Sausage & Cheese Plate

$13.00
Half Pork BBQ Nachos

Half Pork BBQ Nachos

$9.00
Full Pork BBQ Nachos

Full Pork BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Half Chicken BBQ Nachos

$10.00

Full Chicken BBQ Nachos

$13.00

Half Turkey BBQ Nachos

$10.00

Full Turkey BBQ Nachos

$13.00
Chips & Blue Cheese

Chips & Blue Cheese

$7.00
Half Hot Wings

Half Hot Wings

$9.00

Full Hot Wing

$18.00
3 Bone Ribs

3 Bone Ribs

$11.00

Full Combo Nacho

$14.00

No Meat Nachos

$7.00

$5 BBQ Nacho (WEDNESDAY ONLY - No Exceptions))

$5.00

Wednesdays only and only at our Nashville locations! Try our Half Chicken or Half Pork nachos for only $5 dollars! Fresh fried tortilla chips topped with BBQ (chicken or pork), Nacho Cheese Sauce, Mild BBQ Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos, and our famous BBQ Shake. Wednesday Only. Nashville Only.

Half Brisket Nachos

$14.00

Full Brisket Nachos

$17.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00
Portabella Salad

Portabella Salad

$10.00
BBQ Chef Salad

BBQ Chef Salad

$14.00

Sides

BBQ Beans (regular)

BBQ Beans (regular)

$3.00
Fries (regular)

Fries (regular)

$3.00
Green Beans (regular)

Green Beans (regular)

$3.00
Greens (regular)

Greens (regular)

$3.00
Home Cooked Potato Chips (regular)

Home Cooked Potato Chips (regular)

$3.00
Mac N’ Cheese (regular)

Mac N’ Cheese (regular)

$3.00
Onion Rings (regular)

Onion Rings (regular)

$3.00
Pork Rinds (regular)

Pork Rinds (regular)

$3.00
Potato Salad (regular)

Potato Salad (regular)

$3.00
Slaw (regular)

Slaw (regular)

$3.00
BBQ Beans (large)

BBQ Beans (large)

$4.00
Slaw (large)

Slaw (large)

$4.00
Greens (large)

Greens (large)

$4.00
Green Beans (large)

Green Beans (large)

$4.00
Home Cooked Potato Chips (large)

Home Cooked Potato Chips (large)

$4.00
Potato Salad (large)

Potato Salad (large)

$4.00
Mac N’ Cheese (large)

Mac N’ Cheese (large)

$4.00

Pork Rinds (large)

$4.00
Fries (large)

Fries (large)

$4.00
Onion Rings (large)

Onion Rings (large)

$4.00

Extra 2oz Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.25

Sandwiches

Monday Meal Deal (Monday Only - No Exceptions)

$8.50

Monday Meal Deal - Nashville Locations ONLY. A great little deal! Get a Regular Pork or Chicken Sandwich (served Memphis Style with sauce and 2oz of slaw on sandwich), a regular side, and a drink for only $8.50. Available only on Mondays at our Nashville locations ONLY.

Reg Pork Sandwich

Reg Pork Sandwich

$8.00
Lg Pork Sandwich

Lg Pork Sandwich

$11.00
Reg Chicken Sandwich

Reg Chicken Sandwich

$8.00
Lg Chicken Sandwich

Lg Chicken Sandwich

$11.00
Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$9.00
Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$12.00
Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$8.00
Bologna Sandwich

Bologna Sandwich

$8.00
Portabella Sandwich

Portabella Sandwich

$8.00

Reg Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Lg Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Vandy (Free) Pork Sandwich

Plates

Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$13.00
1/2 Chicken Plate

1/2 Chicken Plate

$14.00
Turkey Plate

Turkey Plate

$15.00
Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$14.00
Half Slab The Rib Plate

Half Slab The Rib Plate

$25.00
Full Slab The Rib Plate

Full Slab The Rib Plate

$33.00
Slab for Two Plate

Slab for Two Plate

$36.00
Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$25.00
Combo Rib Plate

Combo Rib Plate

$35.00

Brisket Plate

$18.00

Just Meat

Chicken LB

$16.00

Full Slab Ribs Only

$32.00

Half Slab Ribs Only

$22.00

Half Chicken Only

$11.00

Pork LB

$15.00

Sausage LB

$14.00

Hot dog

$3.00

Bologna LB

$11.00

Turkey LB

$18.00

Brisket LB

$25.00

Dessert

5 Layer Caramel Cake

5 Layer Caramel Cake

$4.00
5 Layer Chocolate Cake

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$4.00
5 Layer Coconut Cake

5 Layer Coconut Cake

$4.00
5 Layer Strawberry cake

5 Layer Strawberry cake

$4.00

Homemade Banana Pudding

$4.00

Cookies(2)

$1.75
Quart Banana Pudding

Quart Banana Pudding

$12.00

Brownie

$2.50

This item contains nuts and delicious flavor. Does not come with Ice Cream.

Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00
Jr. BBQ

Jr. BBQ

$6.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Mac N’ Cheese

$6.00

Bulk

1/2 Meat Tray

$85.00

12 Pack Chicken

$55.00

3 LB Chik 2 LG Slaw 1 LG Sauce DZ buns

12 Pack Pork

$50.00

3lb Pork 2 LG Slaw LG Sauce Dozen Buns

12Pack Turkey

$65.00

6 Pack Chicken

$32.00

6 Pack Pork

$30.00

2lb sauce slaw

6 Pack Turkey

$35.00

Buns Each

$0.29

Dozen buns

$3.25

Meat Tray

$135.00

Quart Beans

$10.00

Quart Green Bean

$10.00

Quart Greens

$10.00

Quart Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Quart Pot Salad

$10.00

Quart Slaw

$10.00

Rolls Each

$0.25

Extra Meat 4OZ

6 Pack Beef

$40.00

12 Pack Beef

$75.00

Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.75
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.75
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.75
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.75
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75
Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew

$2.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.75
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
Gallon of Tea

Gallon of Tea

$8.00
Gallon Of Lemonade

Gallon Of Lemonade

$8.00
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.75
Half/half Tea

Half/half Tea

$2.75

To-go water logo cup

$0.50

Bag Of Ice

$2.50
Logo Cups

Logo Cups

$0.30

Half Tea/ Half Lemonade

$2.50

Canned soda

$1.00

Student Drink

$0.25

Student Drink Refill

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Smoke is Our Sauce

408 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203

