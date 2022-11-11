Barbeque
Sandwiches
Salad
Central BBQ Nashville
1,395 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Smoke is Our Sauce
Location
408 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe - downtown
No Reviews
501 Union St Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
4.6 • 1,003
530 Church Street Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurant