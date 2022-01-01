Central BBQ - Summer 4375 Summer Ave
1,763 Reviews
$$
4375 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Popular Items
Snacks
Sausage & Cheese Plate
8oz of sliced smoked sausage, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickles, pepperoncini's, crackers and Honey Mustard Dipping sauce.
Half Pork BBQ Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.
Full Pork BBQ Nachos
fresh tortilla chips, choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.
Half Chicken BBQ Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.
Full Chicken BBQ Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.
Half Beef BBQ Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.
Full Beef BBQ Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.
Half Turkey BBQ Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.
Full Turkey BBQ Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.
Chips & Blue Cheese
Half Hot Wings
Three whole smoked wings, served with a roll, carrots and ranch or blue cheese.
1 Individual Wing
Full Combo Nacho
Half Nacho No Meat
Fresh tortilla chips, NO meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.
Full BBQ Nachos No Meat
Fresh tortilla chips, NO meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.
App Sampler
Small portion nachos, sausage and cheese, one slider and 2 wings.
Salads
BBQ Chef Salad
Fresh lettuce, your choice of meat, shredded cheese, tomato, pepperoncini with your choice of dressing all served in a fried tomato basil tortilla bowl
House Salad
Fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, pepperoncini with your choice of dressing, all served in a fried tomato basil tortilla bowl
Portabella Salad
Fresh lettuce, sliced marinated portabella mushroom, shredded cheese, tomato, pepperoncini with your choice of dressing all served in a fried tomato basil tortilla bowl
Sandwiches
Reg Pork Sandwich
4oz of smoked pulled pork, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich
Lg Pork Sandwich
7oz of smoked pulled pork served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
Reg Beef Brisket Sandwich
4oz of smoked sliced beef brisket, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
Lg Beef Brisket Sandwich
7oz of smoked sliced beef brisket served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
Reg Chicken Sandwich
4oz of smoked pulled chicken, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
Lg Chicken Sandwich
7oz of smoked pulled chicken served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
4oz of smoked sliced turkey, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
7oz of smoked sliced turkey served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
Bologna Sandwich
Thick cut smoked bologna served on a large bun with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich
Portabella Sandwich
Large marinated portabella sandwich served with smoked gouda cheese, bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
Sausage Sandwich
Smoked sausage link served on a brat bun with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich
Plates
Pork Plate
Half pound of smoked pulled pork, your choice of two sides, bread and sauce.
1/2 Chicken Plate
Half of a smoked chicken, served with your choice of 2 sides, bread and sauce.
Beef Brisket Plate
Half pound of smoked sliced beef brisket, your choice of two sides, bread and sauce.
Turkey Plate
Half pound of smoked sliced turkey, your choice of two sides, bread and sauce.
Pulled Chicken Plate
Half pound of smoked pulled chicken, your choice of two sides, bread and sauce.
Half Slab The Rib Plate
Half of ribs, served wet, dry or half & half, with your choice of 2 sides and bread
Full Slab The Rib Plate
Full slab of ribs, served wet, dry or half & half, with your choice of 2 sides and bread
Slab for Two Plate
1 Full slab of ribs, served wet, dry or half & half, with you choice of 4 sides and bread
Combo Plate
Any 3 meat (except ribs & half chicken counts as 2 meats), your choice of 2 sides and bread
Combo Rib Plate
Half slab of ribs, your choice of 2 other meats (except ribs, half chicken counts as 2 meats), 2 sides and bread
Pork Sliders ( slaw + sd chips)
3 Pork sliders, served with bbq chips
Chicken Sliders ( slaw + sd chips)
3 Pulled chicken sliders, served with chips
Turkey Sliders (slaw + sd chips)
2 Smoked turkey sliders, served with chips
Sides
BBQ Beans (regular)
Fries (regular)
Green Beans (regular)
Greens (regular)
Home Cooked Potato Chips (regular)
Mac N’ Cheese (regular)
Pork Rinds (regular)
Potato Salad (regular)
Slaw (regular)
BBQ Beans (large)
Slaw (large)
Greens (large)
Green Beans (large)
Home Cooked Potato Chips (large)
Potato Salad (large)
Mac N’ Cheese (large)
Pork Rinds (large)
Fries (large)
Onion Rings (large)
Extra 3oz Cheese Sauce
Extra Ranch
Extra Blue Cheese
Extra 3oz Shredded Cheese
Sd Wing Sauce
Quart Beans
Quart Slaw
Quart Greens
Quarts Greenbeans
Quart Potato Salad
Quart Mac N Cheese
Just Meat
Beef LB
1 pound of smoked sliced beef brisket, your choice of sauce on the side
Chicken LB
1 pound of smoked pulled chicken, your choice of sauce on the side
Full Slab Ribs Only
Full slab of award winning smoked ribs, served wet, dry or half & half
Half Slab Ribs Only
Half slab of award winning smoked ribs served wet, dry or half & half.
Half Chicken Only
1 half smoked chicken, served wet or dry
Pork LB
1 pound of smoked pulled pork, your choice of sauce on the side
Sausage LB
1 pound of smoked sliced sausage, your choice of sauce on the side
Bologna LB
1 pound of smoked sliced bologna, your choice of sauce on the side
Turkey LB
1 pound of smoked sliced turkey breast, your choice of sauce on the side
Sausage link
Dessert
Kids Meal
Bulk
1/2 Meat Tray 16ozMild/ 8ozHot-1pk sliders
Half of the Full Meat tray Feeds 10-15
6 Pack Beef
12 pack Beef
12 Pack Chicken
3 LB Chik 2 LG Slaw 1 LG Sauce DZ buns
12 Pack Pork
3lb Pork 2 LG Slaw LG Sauce Dozen Buns
12Pack Turkey
6 Pack Chicken
6 Pack Pork
2lb sauce slaw
6 Pack Turkey
Buns Each
Dozen buns
Meat Tray32ozMild/16ozHot-1pk sliders
2 lb's Pulled pork, 1 lb of each; beef brisket, smoked turkey, smoked sausage, pulled chicken, bologna plus a slab of ribs, 2 dzn buns and large bottle of bbq sauce Feeds 15-20
Quart Beans
Quart Green Bean
Quart Greens
Quart Mac and Cheese
Quart Pot Salad
Quart Slaw
Rolls Each
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4375 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122