Central BBQ - Summer 4375 Summer Ave

1,763 Reviews

$$

4375 Summer Ave

Memphis, TN 38122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Half Hot Wings

Pork Plate
Pork Plate
Snacks

Snacks

Sausage & Cheese Plate

Sausage & Cheese Plate

$13.00

8oz of sliced smoked sausage, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickles, pepperoncini's, crackers and Honey Mustard Dipping sauce.

Half Pork BBQ Nachos

Half Pork BBQ Nachos

$9.00

Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.

Full Pork BBQ Nachos

Full Pork BBQ Nachos

$13.00

fresh tortilla chips, choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.

Half Chicken BBQ Nachos

$9.00

Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.

Full Chicken BBQ Nachos

$13.00

Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.

Half Beef BBQ Nachos

$11.00

Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.

Full Beef BBQ Nachos

$15.00

Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.

Half Turkey BBQ Nachos

$9.00 Out of stock

Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.

Full Turkey BBQ Nachos

$13.00 Out of stock

Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.

Chips & Blue Cheese

Chips & Blue Cheese

$7.00
Half Hot Wings

Half Hot Wings

$9.00

Three whole smoked wings, served with a roll, carrots and ranch or blue cheese.

1 Individual Wing

$3.00

Full Combo Nacho

$14.00

Half Nacho No Meat

$4.25

Fresh tortilla chips, NO meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.

Full BBQ Nachos No Meat

$6.00

Fresh tortilla chips, NO meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.

App Sampler

$14.99

Small portion nachos, sausage and cheese, one slider and 2 wings.

Salads

Fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato and pepperoncini, with your choice of dressing
BBQ Chef Salad

BBQ Chef Salad

$13.00

Fresh lettuce, your choice of meat, shredded cheese, tomato, pepperoncini with your choice of dressing all served in a fried tomato basil tortilla bowl

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, pepperoncini with your choice of dressing, all served in a fried tomato basil tortilla bowl

Portabella Salad

Portabella Salad

$8.00

Fresh lettuce, sliced marinated portabella mushroom, shredded cheese, tomato, pepperoncini with your choice of dressing all served in a fried tomato basil tortilla bowl

Sandwiches

Reg Pork Sandwich

$8.00

4oz of smoked pulled pork, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich

Lg Pork Sandwich

Lg Pork Sandwich

$10.00

7oz of smoked pulled pork served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.

Reg Beef Brisket Sandwich

Reg Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

4oz of smoked sliced beef brisket, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.

Lg Beef Brisket Sandwich

Lg Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

7oz of smoked sliced beef brisket served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.

Reg Chicken Sandwich

Reg Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

4oz of smoked pulled chicken, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.

Lg Chicken Sandwich

Lg Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

7oz of smoked pulled chicken served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.

Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$9.00 Out of stock

4oz of smoked sliced turkey, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.

Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$11.00 Out of stock

7oz of smoked sliced turkey served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.

Bologna Sandwich

Bologna Sandwich

$7.00

Thick cut smoked bologna served on a large bun with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich

Portabella Sandwich

Portabella Sandwich

$6.00

Large marinated portabella sandwich served with smoked gouda cheese, bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.

Sausage Sandwich

$7.00

Smoked sausage link served on a brat bun with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich

Plates

Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$13.00

Half pound of smoked pulled pork, your choice of two sides, bread and sauce.

1/2 Chicken Plate

1/2 Chicken Plate

$14.00

Half of a smoked chicken, served with your choice of 2 sides, bread and sauce.

Beef Brisket Plate

Beef Brisket Plate

$19.00

Half pound of smoked sliced beef brisket, your choice of two sides, bread and sauce.

Turkey Plate

Turkey Plate

$14.00 Out of stock

Half pound of smoked sliced turkey, your choice of two sides, bread and sauce.

Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$14.00

Half pound of smoked pulled chicken, your choice of two sides, bread and sauce.

Half Slab The Rib Plate

Half Slab The Rib Plate

$27.25

Half of ribs, served wet, dry or half & half, with your choice of 2 sides and bread

Full Slab The Rib Plate

Full Slab The Rib Plate

$33.50

Full slab of ribs, served wet, dry or half & half, with your choice of 2 sides and bread

Slab for Two Plate

Slab for Two Plate

$36.50

1 Full slab of ribs, served wet, dry or half & half, with you choice of 4 sides and bread

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$26.00

Any 3 meat (except ribs & half chicken counts as 2 meats), your choice of 2 sides and bread

Combo Rib Plate

Combo Rib Plate

$38.25

Half slab of ribs, your choice of 2 other meats (except ribs, half chicken counts as 2 meats), 2 sides and bread

Pork Sliders (slaw + sd chips)

$12.00

3 Pork sliders, served with bbq chips

Chicken Sliders (slaw + sd chips)

$13.00

3 Pulled chicken sliders, served with chips

Turkey Sliders (slaw + sd chips)

$14.00

2 Smoked turkey sliders, served with chips

Sides

BBQ Beans (regular)

BBQ Beans (regular)

$3.50
Fries (regular)

Fries (regular)

$3.50
Green Beans (regular)

Green Beans (regular)

$3.50
Greens (regular)

Greens (regular)

$3.50
Home Cooked Potato Chips (regular)

Home Cooked Potato Chips (regular)

$3.50
Mac N' Cheese (regular)

Mac N’ Cheese (regular)

$3.50
Pork Rinds (regular)

Pork Rinds (regular)

$3.50
Potato Salad (regular)

Potato Salad (regular)

$3.50
Slaw (regular)

Slaw (regular)

$3.50
BBQ Beans (large)

BBQ Beans (large)

$4.50
Slaw (large)

Slaw (large)

$4.50
Greens (large)

Greens (large)

$4.50
Green Beans (large)

Green Beans (large)

$4.50
Home Cooked Potato Chips (large)

Home Cooked Potato Chips (large)

$4.50
Potato Salad (large)

Potato Salad (large)

$4.50
Mac N' Cheese (large)

Mac N’ Cheese (large)

$4.50

Pork Rinds (large)

$4.50
Fries (large)

Fries (large)

$4.50
Onion Rings (large)

Onion Rings (large)

$4.50

Extra 3oz Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$0.95

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.95

Extra 3oz Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Sd Wing Sauce

$0.50

Quart Beans

$10.00

Quart Slaw

$10.00

Quart Greens

$10.00

Quarts Greenbeans

$10.00

Quart Potato Salad

$14.00

Quart Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Just Meat

Beef LB

$22.00

1 pound of smoked sliced beef brisket, your choice of sauce on the side

Chicken LB

$17.00

1 pound of smoked pulled chicken, your choice of sauce on the side

Full Slab Ribs Only

$32.50

Full slab of award winning smoked ribs, served wet,

Half Slab Ribs Only

$26.25

Half slab of award winning smoked ribs served wet, dry or half & half.

Half Chicken Only

$9.00

1 half smoked chicken, served wet or dry

Pork LB

$15.00

1 pound of smoked pulled pork, your choice of sauce on the side

Sausage LB

$11.00

1 pound of smoked sliced sausage, your choice of sauce on the side

Bologna LB

$11.00

1 pound of smoked sliced bologna, your choice of sauce on the side

Turkey LB

$17.00Out of stock

1 pound of smoked sliced turkey breast, your choice of sauce on the side

Sausage link

$5.00

Dessert

5 Layer Caramel Cake

5 Layer Caramel Cake

$5.00
5 Layer Chocolate Cake

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$5.00
5 Layer Coconut Cake

5 Layer Coconut Cake

$5.00
5 Layer Strawberry cake

5 Layer Strawberry cake

$5.00

Homemade Banana Pudding

$4.50

Cookies(2)

$3.00
Quart Banana Pudding

Quart Banana Pudding

$15.00
Brownie

Brownie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00

Cheescake

$5.00

Kids Meal

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Kid Hot Dog

Kid Hot Dog

$6.00
Kid Jr. BBQ

Kid Jr. BBQ

$6.00
Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid Mac N’ Cheese

$6.00

Bulk

1/2 Meat Tray 16ozMild/ 8ozHot-1pk sliders

$88.25

Half of the Full Meat tray Feeds 10-15

6 Pack Beef

$44.00

12 pack Beef

$66.00

12 Pack Chicken

$58.00

3 LB Chik 2 LG Slaw 1 LG Sauce DZ buns

12 Pack Pork

$53.00

3lb Pork 2 LG Slaw LG Sauce Dozen Buns

12Pack Turkey

$54.00

6 Pack Chicken

$34.00

6 Pack Pork

$30.00

2lb sauce slaw

6 Pack Turkey

$34.00

Buns Each

$0.30

Dozen buns

$4.00

Meat Tray32ozMild/16ozHot-1pk sliders

$136.50

2 lb's Pulled pork, 1 lb of each; beef brisket, smoked turkey, smoked sausage, pulled chicken, bologna plus a slab of ribs, 2 dzn buns and large bottle of bbq sauce Feeds 15-20

Quart Beans

$10.00

Quart Green Bean

$10.00

Quart Greens

$10.00

Quart Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Quart Pot Salad

$14.00

Quart Slaw

$10.00

Rolls Each

$0.30

Beverages

Canned Soda

$1.00Out of stock
Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Gallon of Tea

Gallon of Tea

$6.00
Gallon Of Lemonade

Gallon Of Lemonade

$6.00
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

To-go water logo cup

$1.00

Coffee

$2.25
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Central BBQ - Summer image

