Central BBQ - East Memphis

6201 Poplar Avenue

Memphis, TN 38119

Half Hot Wings
Half Pork BBQ Nachos
Full Hot Wing

Snacks

3 Bone Ribs

$10.00
Chips & Blue Cheese

$7.00

Full BBQ Nachos No Meat

$7.00

Full Beef BBQ Nachos

$14.00

Full Chicken BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Full Combo Nacho

$13.00

Full Hot Wing

$17.00
Full Pork BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Full Turkey BBQ Nachos

$13.00

Half Beef BBQ Nachos

$10.00

Half Chicken BBQ Nachos

$8.00
Half Hot Wings

$9.00

Half Nacho No Meat

$4.25
Half Pork BBQ Nachos

$8.00

Half Turkey BBQ Nachos

$9.00
Sausage & Cheese Plate

$13.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00
Portabella Salad

$8.00
BBQ Chef Salad

$12.00

Sides

BBQ Beans (regular)

$3.00
Fries (regular)

$3.00
Green Beans (regular)

$3.00
Greens (regular)

$3.00
Home Cooked Potato Chips (regular)

$3.00
Mac N’ Cheese (regular)

$3.00
Onion Rings (regular)

$3.00
Pork Rinds (regular)

$3.00
Potato Salad (regular)

$3.00
Slaw (regular)

$3.00
BBQ Beans (large)

$4.00
Slaw (large)

$4.00
Greens (large)

$4.00
Green Beans (large)

$4.00
Home Cooked Potato Chips (large)

$4.00
Potato Salad (large)

$4.00
Mac N’ Cheese (large)

$4.00

Pork Rinds (large)

$4.00
Fries (large)

$4.00
Onion Rings (large)

$4.00

Extra 2oz Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.25

Sandwiches

Bologna Sandwich

$6.00
Lg Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.00
Lg Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Lg Pork Sandwich

$9.00
Lg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$11.00
Portabella Sandwich

$6.00
Reg Beef Brisket Sandwich

$10.00
Reg Chicken Sandwich

$8.00
Reg Pork Sandwich

$7.00
Reg Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$9.00
Sausage Sandwich

$6.00

Plates

1/2 Chicken Plate

$13.00
Beef Brisket Plate

$18.00
Combo Plate

$25.00
Combo Rib Plate

$35.00
Full Slab The Rib Plate

$33.00
Half Slab The Rib Plate

$24.00
Pork Plate

$12.00
Pulled Chicken Plate

$13.00
Slab for Two Plate

$36.00
Turkey Plate

$14.00

Just Meat

Beef LB

$25.00

Chicken LB

$15.00

Full Slab Ribs Only

$32.00

Half Slab Ribs Only

$22.00

Half Chicken Only

$9.00

Pork LB

$14.00

Sausage LB

$10.00

Hot dog

$3.00

Bologna LB

$10.00

Turkey LB

$17.00

Wing

$3.00

2 Tenders

$3.00

Dessert

5 Layer Caramel Cake

$4.00
5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$4.00
5 Layer Coconut Cake

$4.00
5 Layer Strawberry cake

$4.00

Homemade Banana Pudding

$4.00

Cookies(2)

$1.75
Quart Banana Pudding

$11.99
Brownie

$2.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Sweet LaLa's Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Pig Cookie / Sweet LaLa's

$4.50

Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Hot Dog

$6.00
Jr. BBQ

$6.00
Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Mac N’ Cheese

$6.00

Bulk

1/2 Meat Tray

$85.00

12 pack Beef

$66.00

12 Pack Chicken

$52.00

3 LB Chik 2 LG Slaw 1 LG Sauce DZ buns

12 Pack Pork

$50.00

3lb Pork 2 LG Slaw LG Sauce Dozen Buns

12Pack Turkey

$54.00

6 Pack Beef

$44.00

6 Pack Chicken

$30.00

6 Pack Pork

$28.00

1.5 LB Pork Sauce LG Slaw 6 Buns

6 Pack Turkey

$34.00

Buns Each

$0.29

Dozen buns

$3.25

Meat Tray

$135.00

Quart Beans

$10.00

Quart Green Bean

$10.00

Quart Greens

$10.00

Quart Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Quart Pot Salad

$10.00

Quart Slaw

$10.00

Rolls Each

$0.25

Extra Meat 4OZ

Salad Bowl

$1.50

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock
Diet Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock
Sierra Mist

$2.50Out of stock
Dr Pepper

$2.50Out of stock
Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50Out of stock
Mtn Dew

$2.50Out of stock
Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock
Sweet Tea

$2.50
Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock
Gallon of Tea

$6.00
Gallon Of Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock
Unsweet Tea

$2.50
Half/half Tea

$2.50

To-go water logo cup

$0.50

Bag Of Ice

$2.50Out of stock
Logo Cups

$0.30

Half Tea/ Half Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Canned Pepsi

$1.00

Canned Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Canned Mountain Dew

$1.00

Retail

16oz Hot Sauce

$8.99

16oz Mild Sauce

$8.99

16oz Mustard

$8.99

16oz Sweet Heat

$8.99

16oz Vinegar

$8.99

Hot Rub

$6.99

Rib Rub

$6.99

Shake

$6.99

Jerk

$6.99

Gift Box

$24.99

Clothing

3/4 Baseball Shirt

$20.00

Charcoal Hat

$25.00

Flat Bill Hat

$25.00

Grey Hat

$25.00

Grey Tshirt

$20.00

Koozie

$1.00Out of stock

Logo Patch

$1.00Out of stock

Meat Hat

$25.00

Navy Hat

$25.00

Navy Tshirt

$20.00

Tank

$15.00

Tie Dye Tshirt

$25.00

Youth Tee/Onesie

$15.00

Zip-up Hoodie

$45.00

Pullover-Hoodie

$45.00

Legacy Trucker Hat

$25.00

Royal Blue Socks

$12.99

Tie Dye Socks

$12.99

Navy/Orange Socks

$12.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
6201 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119

