The Central Bean & Bakery
71 Reviews
$
127 Long Sands Road #8
York, ME 03909
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Seasonal SPECIALS
Lavender Arnold Palmer
equal parts lemonade & white heron black iced tea with lavender syrup
Butter Pecan Cold Foam Cold Brew
our signature cold brew topped with a butter pecan sweetened cold foam
Frozen Bean
coffee blended with frappe mix, served as is or with a flavor of your choice
Shakerato
16oz. espresso & vanilla syrup topped with lightly whipped milk, served over ice
Drip Coffee
Drip Coffee
hot drip coffee, your choice of medium, dark, decaf or half-caff, sweeteners available at pickup
Pourover
12oz. rotating roast, brewed by pour over method, served hot
Café au Lait
your choice of drip coffee with steamed milk of your choice
Iced Cold Brew
coffee brewed using "cold brew" method, served over ice
Decaf Iced Coffee
decaf drip coffee, served over ice
Quart Cold Brew
32oz. our house cold brew in a mini jug for your enjoyment at home, serves 4 over ice
Espresso Drinks
Espresso
double shot of espresso
Cortado
4oz. espresso served with equal part steamed milk, served hot
Flat White
6oz. espresso topped with steamed milk and micro foam, served hot
Cappuccino
espresso served with steamed milk & milk foam, served hot
Latte
espresso topped with steamed milk of your choice
Iced Latte
espresso with your choice of milk, served over ice
Americano
espresso served over hot water
Iced Americano
espresso with water, served over ice
Chai & Tea
Hot Tea
white heron tea of your choice brewed with hot water
Specialty Tea Latte
white heron loose leaf tea, steamed milk of your choice, syrup
Iced Tea
white heron brewed iced tea of your choice, served over ice
Lemonade-Iced Tea
equal parts white heron brewed iced tea of your choice & lemonade, served over ice
Lemonade
lemonade, served over ice
Lavender Arnold Palmer
equal parts lemonade & white heron black iced tea with lavender syrup
Iced Chai Latte
white heron chai with milk of your choice, served over ice
Chai Latte
white heron chai with milk of your choice, served hot
Hot Chocolate
Bottled & Kombucha
Dasani
20oz bottle
Polar Seltzer - Lemon
20oz bottle
Polar Seltzer - Raspberry Lime
20oz bottle
Sprite
Diet Coke
12oz bottle
Coke
12oz bottle
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Monster Energy
Monster Energy 16oz can
"Send It" Monster Drink-24 oz
monster energy with your choice of flavor syrup, served over ice
Root Wild Pineapple Can
Root Wild Blueberry Kombucha- Draft (ID Required)
Root Wild Mint Kombucha- Draft (ID Required)
Smoothies
Green Oatmeal Smoothie
old fashioned oats, walnuts, kale, apple, banana, agave, lemon, almond milk
Hawaiian Smoothie
pineapple, mango, banana, orange juice, yogurt, toasted coconut
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
strawberries, banana, agave, almond milk
Chocolate Smoothie
dates, cocoa powder, cashews, almond milk
SPECIALS
Baked Treats
Cinnamon Roll
cream cheese frosting
Blueberry Muffin
streusel topping
Coffee Cake Muffin
streusel topping
Oatmeal Breakfast Cookie
gluten free
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Molasses Cookie
vegan
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
made with love and loaded with semi sweet chocolate chunks & chips
Breakfast All Day
Plain Bagel
OMG Bakery
Everything Bagel
OMG Bakery
Asiago Bagel
OMG Bakery
Smoked Salmon Bagel
cream cheese, smoked salmon, pickled onions, capers
Avocado Toast
toasted sourdough, smashed avocado, everything bagel spice
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
toasted sour dough bread, smashed avocado, topped with sliced smoked salmon, pickled red onions, everything bagel spice
Fried Egg Avocado Toast
toasted sourdough bread, avocado spread, two fried eggs over easy, tomato-bacon jam, central fresno chili sauce
Egg & Cheese
fried egg, american cheese, potato bun
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
fried egg, american cheese, crispy applewood smoked bacon, potato bun
Ham, Egg & Cheese
fried egg, american cheese, ham, potato bun
Breakfast Burrito
house smoked pulled pork, scrambled eggs, central homefries, cheddar, spinach tortilla, side of central fresno chili sauce
Scramble Bowl
three eggs, scrambled with central homefries, cheddar cheese and your choice to add: ham, sausage, applewood smoked bacon and/or smashed avocado
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
fried egg, american cheese, breakfast sausage patty, potato bun
"Impossible" Sausage, Egg & Cheese
fried egg, american cheese, "impossible" vegetarian sausage patty, potato bun
Pastrami, Egg & Cheese
fried egg, housemade hickory smoked pastrami, cheddar, chipotle aioli, potato bun
Lunch - Starts at 10am
Central Greens Salad
available after 10am, mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, goat cheese, choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, ranch, sesame-ginger
Soba Noodle Salad
available after 10am, chilled buckwheat noodles, shredded cabbage, sweet peppers, carrots, toasted sesame seeds, crispy wontons, side of sesame-ginger dressing, dressing contains oyster sauce, not GF
Fried Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk fried chicken thigh, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo on a potato bun
Roasted Chicken Salad Sandwich
available after 10am, roasted chicken salad made with mayo & celery, lettuce, tomato & sweet onion on your choice of sourdough or spinach wrap
Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich
available after 10am, a combination of white cheddar, american & alpine lace swiss cheeses, sourdough
BLT Sandwich
available after 10am, crispy applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough
Turkey Fig Baguette
roasted turkey breast, cheddar, fig spread, arugula, baguette
California Turkey Sandwich
available after 10am, roasted turkey breast, white cheddar, smashed avocado, crispy applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, sourdough
Veggie Wrap
available after 10am, hummus, roasted beets, goat cheese, pickled red onion, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce, toasted hazelnuts, spinach wrap
Sides
Central Homefries
fried red bliss potatoes, house seasoning, served with ketchup
Potato Chips
miss vickies sea salt
Scoop Chicken Salad
half pint, chilled roasted chicken breast chopped and mixed with mayo & celery
Side "Impossible" Veggie Sausage
plant based breakfast sausage
Side Applewood Smoked Bacon
cooked crispy, five slices
Side Breakfast Sausage
Side Central Chipotle Lime Aioli
Side Central Fresno Chili Sauce
Side Ketchup
Side North Country Smokehouse Ham
Side Pickles
Side Smashed Avocado
Canned Cocktails
Brunch Drinks
Chai White Russian
8oz. contains: titos vodka, kahua, white heron chai & milk of your choice, serves 1-2, shake and pour over ice
Brewed Awakening
contains: rumchata, three olives vanilla vodka, kahlua & central bean cold brew, serves 2, shake and pour over ice
Bloody Mary
8oz. contains: absolut citron, Bloody Mary mix. shake and pour over ice. serves 1-2
SPICY Bloody Mary
8oz. contains: absolut peppar, bloody mary mix. shake and pour over ice. serves 1-2.
Wine
Underwood Pinot Gris
375ml (12oz.) dry white white from Oregon. Serves two 6oz. portions.
Underwood Rose
375ml (12oz.) can, dry rose wine from Oregon. Serves two 6oz. portions.
Underwood Rose Bubbles
375ml (12oz.) dry rose bubbles from Oregon. Serves two 6oz. portions.
Decoy Sav Blanc-Lime Seltzer
Decoy Rose-Black Cherry Seltzer
Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc
Central Sauces
Bottle Fresno Chili Sauce
8oz. Central's Mild Hot Sauce, Used with our Breakfast Burrito & Tacos, Great with Eggs & Mostly Anything :)
Bottle Sesame-Ginger Dressing
12oz. Central’s famous Soba Noodle Salad Dressing
Bottle Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
12oz. Central's House Balsamic Dressing
Mugs / Drinkware
GH Coffee
12oz. Montecarlos
El Salvador. Tasting Notes: chocolate, nougat, tangerine. Medium Roast.
12oz. Tarrazu Espresso
Costa Rica. Tasting notes: chocolate, caramel, walnut. Dark Roast.
12oz Alchemy Espresso
Blended from Brazil, El Salvador, Ethiopia & Costa Rica.
12oz Cold Brew Blend
For this blend, we specifically selected darker roasted coffees from Guatemala and Costa Rica to fully capture the smooth, rich qualities that cold brew is known for.
Call for Open Hours
Year Round Cafe Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Baked Treats, Coffee, Tea, Smoothies & More.
127 Long Sands Road #8, York, ME 03909