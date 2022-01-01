Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Central Bean & Bakery

71 Reviews

$

127 Long Sands Road #8

York, ME 03909

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Iced Cold Brew
Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Seasonal SPECIALS

Lavender Arnold Palmer

$3.50

equal parts lemonade & white heron black iced tea with lavender syrup

Butter Pecan Cold Foam Cold Brew

$4.00

our signature cold brew topped with a butter pecan sweetened cold foam

Frozen Bean

$5.00

coffee blended with frappe mix, served as is or with a flavor of your choice

Shakerato

Shakerato

$4.00

16oz. espresso & vanilla syrup topped with lightly whipped milk, served over ice

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.85

hot drip coffee, your choice of medium, dark, decaf or half-caff, sweeteners available at pickup

Pourover

Pourover

$3.50

12oz. rotating roast, brewed by pour over method, served hot

Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$2.75

your choice of drip coffee with steamed milk of your choice

Iced Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$3.50

coffee brewed using "cold brew" method, served over ice

Decaf Iced Coffee

Decaf Iced Coffee

$2.75

decaf drip coffee, served over ice

Quart Cold Brew

Quart Cold Brew

$12.00

32oz. our house cold brew in a mini jug for your enjoyment at home, serves 4 over ice

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25

double shot of espresso

Cortado

Cortado

$3.00

4oz. espresso served with equal part steamed milk, served hot

Flat White

Flat White

$3.00

6oz. espresso topped with steamed milk and micro foam, served hot

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.00

espresso served with steamed milk & milk foam, served hot

Latte

Latte

$3.50

espresso topped with steamed milk of your choice

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.75

espresso with your choice of milk, served over ice

Americano

Americano

$2.50

espresso served over hot water

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.00

espresso with water, served over ice

Chai & Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25

white heron tea of your choice brewed with hot water

Specialty Tea Latte

$3.00

white heron loose leaf tea, steamed milk of your choice, syrup

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

white heron brewed iced tea of your choice, served over ice

Lemonade-Iced Tea

Lemonade-Iced Tea

$3.25

equal parts white heron brewed iced tea of your choice & lemonade, served over ice

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50

lemonade, served over ice

Lavender Arnold Palmer

$3.50

equal parts lemonade & white heron black iced tea with lavender syrup

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$3.75

white heron chai with milk of your choice, served over ice

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.25

white heron chai with milk of your choice, served hot

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Bottled & Kombucha

Dasani

Dasani

$2.25

20oz bottle

Polar Seltzer - Lemon

Polar Seltzer - Lemon

$2.25

20oz bottle

Polar Seltzer - Raspberry Lime

Polar Seltzer - Raspberry Lime

$2.25

20oz bottle

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

12oz bottle

Coke

$2.00

12oz bottle

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75
Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$2.49

Monster Energy 16oz can

"Send It" Monster Drink-24 oz

$2.99

monster energy with your choice of flavor syrup, served over ice

Root Wild Pineapple Can

$5.00

Root Wild Blueberry Kombucha- Draft (ID Required)

$5.00

Root Wild Mint Kombucha- Draft (ID Required)

$5.00Out of stock

Smoothies

Green Oatmeal Smoothie

Green Oatmeal Smoothie

$7.00

old fashioned oats, walnuts, kale, apple, banana, agave, lemon, almond milk

Hawaiian Smoothie

Hawaiian Smoothie

$6.00

pineapple, mango, banana, orange juice, yogurt, toasted coconut

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

strawberries, banana, agave, almond milk

Chocolate Smoothie

Chocolate Smoothie

$6.00

dates, cocoa powder, cashews, almond milk

SPECIALS

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.00

Baked Treats

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

cream cheese frosting

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

streusel topping

Coffee Cake Muffin

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.25

streusel topping

Oatmeal Breakfast Cookie

Oatmeal Breakfast Cookie

$2.00

gluten free

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$2.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00
Molasses Cookie

Molasses Cookie

$2.00

vegan

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.00

made with love and loaded with semi sweet chocolate chunks & chips

Breakfast All Day

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.50

OMG Bakery

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.50

OMG Bakery

Asiago Bagel

Asiago Bagel

$2.50

OMG Bakery

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$12.00

cream cheese, smoked salmon, pickled onions, capers

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.00

toasted sourdough, smashed avocado, everything bagel spice

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$12.00

toasted sour dough bread, smashed avocado, topped with sliced smoked salmon, pickled red onions, everything bagel spice

Fried Egg Avocado Toast

Fried Egg Avocado Toast

$7.00

toasted sourdough bread, avocado spread, two fried eggs over easy, tomato-bacon jam, central fresno chili sauce

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$3.50

fried egg, american cheese, potato bun

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.75

fried egg, american cheese, crispy applewood smoked bacon, potato bun

Ham, Egg & Cheese

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.75

fried egg, american cheese, ham, potato bun

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

house smoked pulled pork, scrambled eggs, central homefries, cheddar, spinach tortilla, side of central fresno chili sauce

Scramble Bowl

$5.75

three eggs, scrambled with central homefries, cheddar cheese and your choice to add: ham, sausage, applewood smoked bacon and/or smashed avocado

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.75

fried egg, american cheese, breakfast sausage patty, potato bun

"Impossible" Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

fried egg, american cheese, "impossible" vegetarian sausage patty, potato bun

Pastrami, Egg & Cheese

Pastrami, Egg & Cheese

$7.50

fried egg, housemade hickory smoked pastrami, cheddar, chipotle aioli, potato bun

Lunch - Starts at 10am

Central Greens Salad

Central Greens Salad

$10.00

available after 10am, mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, goat cheese, choice of dressing: balsamic vinaigrette, ranch, sesame-ginger

Soba Noodle Salad

Soba Noodle Salad

$12.00

available after 10am, chilled buckwheat noodles, shredded cabbage, sweet peppers, carrots, toasted sesame seeds, crispy wontons, side of sesame-ginger dressing, dressing contains oyster sauce, not GF

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

buttermilk fried chicken thigh, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo on a potato bun

Roasted Chicken Salad Sandwich

Roasted Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

available after 10am, roasted chicken salad made with mayo & celery, lettuce, tomato & sweet onion on your choice of sourdough or spinach wrap

Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

available after 10am, a combination of white cheddar, american & alpine lace swiss cheeses, sourdough

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$8.00

available after 10am, crispy applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough

Turkey Fig Baguette

Turkey Fig Baguette

$8.00

roasted turkey breast, cheddar, fig spread, arugula, baguette

California Turkey Sandwich

California Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

available after 10am, roasted turkey breast, white cheddar, smashed avocado, crispy applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, sourdough

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$8.00

available after 10am, hummus, roasted beets, goat cheese, pickled red onion, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce, toasted hazelnuts, spinach wrap

Sides

Central Homefries

Central Homefries

$3.50

fried red bliss potatoes, house seasoning, served with ketchup

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.50

miss vickies sea salt

Scoop Chicken Salad

Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.50

half pint, chilled roasted chicken breast chopped and mixed with mayo & celery

Side "Impossible" Veggie Sausage

$3.00

plant based breakfast sausage

Side Applewood Smoked Bacon

Side Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.50

cooked crispy, five slices

Side Breakfast Sausage

$2.25

Side Central Chipotle Lime Aioli

$0.50

Side Central Fresno Chili Sauce

$0.25

Side Ketchup

Side North Country Smokehouse Ham

$2.25

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Smashed Avocado

$2.50

For Your Pup

Puppuccino

Puppuccino

$1.50

whipped cream topped with our housemade peanut butter dog treat

Dog Cookie

Dog Cookie

$0.50

made with love & peanut butter

Bag Dog Cookies

Bag Dog Cookies

$5.00

ten peanut butter dog treats

Canned Cocktails

Rum Mint Mojito

$6.00

Tequila Soda

$6.00

Lime Vodka Soda

$6.00

Cuc Vodka Soda

$6.00

Truly Pineapple

$5.00

Truly Berry

$5.00

Brunch Drinks

Chai White Russian

$10.00

8oz. contains: titos vodka, kahua, white heron chai & milk of your choice, serves 1-2, shake and pour over ice

Brewed Awakening

Brewed Awakening

$10.00

contains: rumchata, three olives vanilla vodka, kahlua & central bean cold brew, serves 2, shake and pour over ice

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$9.00

8oz. contains: absolut citron, Bloody Mary mix. shake and pour over ice. serves 1-2

SPICY Bloody Mary

SPICY Bloody Mary

$9.00

8oz. contains: absolut peppar, bloody mary mix. shake and pour over ice. serves 1-2.

Wine

Underwood Pinot Gris

Underwood Pinot Gris

$12.00Out of stock

375ml (12oz.) dry white white from Oregon. Serves two 6oz. portions.

Underwood Rose

Underwood Rose

$12.00

375ml (12oz.) can, dry rose wine from Oregon. Serves two 6oz. portions.

Underwood Rose Bubbles

$12.00

375ml (12oz.) dry rose bubbles from Oregon. Serves two 6oz. portions.

Decoy Sav Blanc-Lime Seltzer

$6.00

Decoy Rose-Black Cherry Seltzer

$6.00

Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Beer

Local Rotating IPA

$6.50

Local Rotating Light Lager

$6.50

Central Sauces

Bottle Fresno Chili Sauce

Bottle Fresno Chili Sauce

$8.00

8oz. Central's Mild Hot Sauce, Used with our Breakfast Burrito & Tacos, Great with Eggs & Mostly Anything :)

Bottle Sesame-Ginger Dressing

Bottle Sesame-Ginger Dressing

$8.00

12oz. Central’s famous Soba Noodle Salad Dressing

Bottle Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Bottle Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$8.00

12oz. Central's House Balsamic Dressing

Mugs / Drinkware

Central Bean Mug - Orange

Central Bean Mug - Orange

$10.00
Central Bean Mug - Green

Central Bean Mug - Green

$10.00Out of stock
Central Bean Mug - Gray

Central Bean Mug - Gray

$10.00
Central Bean Mug - White

Central Bean Mug - White

$10.00
8oz George Howell Travel Mug

8oz George Howell Travel Mug

$25.00
Reusable Stainless Straw

Reusable Stainless Straw

$3.50
Straw Brush

Straw Brush

$1.75

fits most size reusable straws

GH Coffee

12oz. Montecarlos

12oz. Montecarlos

$15.00

El Salvador. Tasting Notes: chocolate, nougat, tangerine. Medium Roast.

12oz. Tarrazu Espresso

12oz. Tarrazu Espresso

$14.50

Costa Rica. Tasting notes: chocolate, caramel, walnut. Dark Roast.

12oz Alchemy Espresso

12oz Alchemy Espresso

$14.50

Blended from Brazil, El Salvador, Ethiopia & Costa Rica.

12oz Cold Brew Blend

$17.00

For this blend, we specifically selected darker roasted coffees from Guatemala and Costa Rica to fully capture the smooth, rich qualities that cold brew is known for.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Year Round Cafe Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Baked Treats, Coffee, Tea, Smoothies & More.

Website

Location

127 Long Sands Road #8, York, ME 03909

Directions

