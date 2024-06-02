2925 BUFORD DRIVE, BLDG 1400
BUFORD, GA 30519
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Gift Cards
Crispy tater tots or Tortilla Chips topped with chili, queso, melted cheddar cheese, sour cream and scallions.
Served with Beer Cheese
Fried cauliflower, buffalo sauce with ranch or blue cheese.
Served with horseradish aoli.
Fresh Brussel Sprouts with Bill-e's Bacon and tossed in a Sriracha and Teriyaki Sauce.
A blend of Spinach, Artichoke hearts, Cream, 3 blended cheeses and Lumb Crab Meat. Topped with 3 Cheese Blend and Served with Chips.
Choice of 1 : Queso, Salsa or Guacamole
Choice of 2: Queso, Salsa or Guacamole
Choice of 3: Queso, Salsa or Guacamole